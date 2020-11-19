Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 8, 2020

23 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 23 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week as election volatility subsides.

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 11, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 0 last week) and the average price return was +4.20% (up from -3.23% last week). The lead gainer was Convertibles (+7.43%), followed by Global Equity (+7.35%) and Covered Call (+7.18%), the weakest sector by Price was Taxable Munis (+1.35%), followed by California Munis (+1.41%) and MLPs (+1.55%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 4 last week), while the average NAV return was +3.29% (down from -2.42% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Global Equity (+6.92), Commodities (+6.32%) and Covered Call (+6.32%). The weakest sector by NAV was Single-state munis (+0.90%), New York Munis (+0.93%) and National Munis (+0.95%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The most expensive sector was Taxable Munis (+4.55%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-25.44%). The average sector discount is -8.54% (down from -9.36% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+0.29%), Convertibles (-1.76%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.83% (down from -0.70% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.03), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.49). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.17), followed by Convertibles (-1.12). The average z-score is -0.39 (down from -0.61 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (10.89%), Global Allocation (10.84%), Real Estate (9.94%), Limited Duration (9.33%) and Multisector Income (8.88%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.52% (up from +7.85% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) -8.65% 1.86% -9.79% -0.1 -4.58% 4.57% FOXBY CORP (OTCPK:FXBY) -4.81% 0.51% -38.70% -1.2 0.51% 8.39% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) -4.61% 7.82% 91.27% 1.0 0.66% 3.08% Gabelli Global Utility & Income (GLU) -4.03% 7.31% -6.39% -0.7 1.22% 5.60% PIMCO CA Municipal Income (PCQ) -3.45% 4.55% 22.87% -0.4 -1.55% 1.23% Aberdeen Standard Global Infra Inc (ASGI) -3.19% 7.81% -16.98% 0.0 0.98% 4.89% FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 Term (NYSE:FTHY) -2.83% % -4.81% 0.0 -1.20% 1.76% DNP Select Income (DNP) -2.81% 7.75% 12.84% -1.9 0.70% 3.21% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) -2.60% 2.94% -6.19% -0.4 -1.91% 0.83% Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) -2.58% 3.87% -5.32% 0.3 -1.71% 1.52%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) 8.87% 19.61% 24.72% 2.3 3.39% -5.29% Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) 8.47% 20.10% 21.31% 2.2 2.69% -5.18% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 7.12% 11.11% 1.78% 0.7 8.00% 0.00% Special Opportunities (SPE) 6.62% 9.42% -7.59% 0.7 4.84% -4.44% BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) 6.35% 4.70% 2.60% 0.9 12.49% 5.58% PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps (NRGX) 6.04% 10.59% -22.19% -1.2 8.79% 0.37% Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) 5.59% 7.50% -16.67% 0.5 4.18% -3.74% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 4.86% 21.44% -6.91% -0.2 -0.31% 0.00% BlackRock Muniyield Quality (MQY) 4.72% 4.53% 2.77% 2.8 6.04% 1.18% Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) 4.25% 8.43% -26.86% -1.7 9.41% 3.06%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date First Trust Senior FR 2022 Target Term (FIV) -14.0% 0.0178 0.0153 2.15% -7.41% -0.5 194% 10/20/2020 11/2/2020 Angel Oak Dynamic Financial St Income (DYFN) -10.7% 0.1131 0.101 6.84% -12.42% 0% 10/1/2020 10/15/2020 Invesco Bond (VBF) -10.3% 0.06301 0.0565 3.42% -7.63% -1.5 113% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) -9.3% 0.027 0.0245 4.23% -9.47% -0.3 101% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NNY) -8.9% 0.028 0.0255 3.02% 1.00% 0.7 108% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund (FPF) -3.8% 0.1325 0.1275 6.92% -3.87% -0.3 107% 10/20/2020 11/2/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -3.2% 0.062 0.06 4.87% -7.22% 0.8 107% 10/1/2020 10/22/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -1.2% 0.01933 0.01909 9.58% -2.44% -0.3 60% 10/1/2020 10/13/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) -1.1% 0.04411 0.04364 9.77% 0.56% -0.7 27% 10/1/2020 10/13/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -0.9% 0.05911 0.05856 8.30% -4.19% 0.8 51% 10/1/2020 10/13/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.9% 0.04211 0.04174 8.55% -7.28% -0.3 57% 10/1/2020 10/13/2020 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) -0.8% 0.0293 0.02908 7.55% -2.94% 0.4 29% 10/1/2020 10/13/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.7% 0.02853 0.02834 9.12% -5.81% -0.3 28% 10/1/2020 10/13/2020 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) -0.1% 0.0776 0.0775 11.01% -8.75% -0.6 53% 10/20/2020 10/29/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 0.4% 0.0553 0.0555 8.31% -10.90% -1.2 39% 10/1/2020 10/22/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 0.9% 0.0528 0.0533 7.15% -10.87% -0.1 50% 10/6/2020 10/22/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 2.9% 0.035 0.036 7.16% -7.42% 1.0 75% 10/1/2020 10/9/2020 BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration (MUI) 2.9% 0.0525 0.054 4.56% -10.00% 0.4 90% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) 3.0% 0.066 0.068 6.28% -16.66% -0.8 122% 10/9/2020 10/16/2020 Nuveen MI Quality Muni Inc (NUM) 3.0% 0.0495 0.051 4.29% -11.21% 0.6 94% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit Inc (NVG) 3.1% 0.0655 0.0675 4.99% -4.02% 1.1 95% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc (NPV) 3.2% 0.047 0.0485 3.83% 0.86% 1.2 95% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniYield NJ (MYJ) 3.3% 0.0605 0.0625 5.40% -11.93% -0.8 99% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) 3.3% 0.06 0.062 4.97% 1.58% 0.3 99% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Invesco Value Muni Income (IIM) 3.3% 0.06 0.062 4.93% -8.16% 0.3 91% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc (NMT) 3.4% 0.0445 0.046 3.85% -4.81% 0.7 92% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund (NID) 3.5% 0.0425 0.044 3.90% -2.38% 1.3 100% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) 3.5% 0.0565 0.0585 4.93% -0.28% 1.0 98% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Inc (NEA) 3.5% 0.0565 0.0585 4.83% -7.09% 1.1 91% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen New York Municipal Value 2 (NYV) 3.6% 0.0275 0.0285 2.32% -6.07% 1.3 120% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniYield AZ (MZA) 3.9% 0.051 0.053 4.26% 2.05% 1.8 91% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund (JSD) 4.3% 0.0705 0.0735 7.24% -14.59% -0.7 93% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund (NAD) 4.4% 0.057 0.0595 4.86% -7.67% 1.0 89% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) 4.7% 0.1118 0.117 5.55% 3.09% 0.8 103% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen PA Quality Muni Inc (NQP) 4.7% 0.0535 0.056 4.92% -12.48% -0.2 94% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen CA Quality Muni Income (NAC) 4.8% 0.052 0.0545 4.43% -8.44% 0.1 100% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Common (NJV) 4.8% 0.031 0.0325 2.81% -8.91% 1.0 109% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Muniyield Quality (MQY) 5.0% 0.06 0.063 4.53% 2.77% 2.1 89% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 5.0% 0.02 0.021 6.89% -14.69% -0.3 123% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Muniholdings II (MUH) 5.1% 0.0585 0.0615 4.95% -4.48% 0.4 93% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) 5.3% 0.057 0.06 5.25% -2.97% 0.7 94% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Inc (NAZ) 5.3% 0.0475 0.05 4.02% -1.17% 1.9 95% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Munivest II (MVT) 5.4% 0.0555 0.0585 4.88% -4.64% 0.4 98% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Inc (NXJ) 5.4% 0.0555 0.0585 5.10% -15.16% -0.3 94% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) 5.4% 0.046 0.0485 7.06% -13.99% -0.5 94% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity (JRO) 5.6% 0.045 0.0475 7.02% -14.35% -0.7 91% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income (NZF) 5.6% 0.0625 0.066 5.16% -4.78% 0.6 96% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty (MHN) 5.8% 0.0515 0.0545 4.79% -8.27% 0.8 95% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Invesco Municipal (VKQ) 6.3% 0.0489 0.052 5.02% -6.90% 0.8 91% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK) 6.6% 0.061 0.065 4.95% -3.85% 1.0 95% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) 6.6% 0.0455 0.0485 4.30% -7.76% 0.7 97% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality (MUS) 6.9% 0.0505 0.054 5.01% -6.58% 1.3 89% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) 7.0% 0.0575 0.0615 5.08% -4.79% 0.8 95% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income II (BFY) 7.1% 0.0565 0.0605 5.16% -8.21% 0.5 95% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Strategic Municipal (BSD) 7.3% 0.055 0.059 5.21% -4.83% -0.1 93% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 7.6% 0.0145 0.0156 3.61% -15.88% -1.1 128% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) 7.8% 0.051 0.055 4.56% -8.18% 1.0 91% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Invest Qual Muni (BKN) 7.9% 0.063 0.068 5.02% -0.31% 1.1 90% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Muniyield Quality II (MQT) 8.0% 0.05 0.054 4.89% -7.08% 0.9 89% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MD Municipal Bond (BZM) 8.2% 0.0425 0.046 3.81% -3.72% 0.1 81% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty (BSE) 8.2% 0.0485 0.0525 4.78% -11.49% -0.2 95% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc (NMS) 8.2% 0.0485 0.0525 4.31% -4.98% 0.9 0% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty (MUJ) 8.6% 0.058 0.063 5.44% -11.30% 0.2 93% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen MD Quality Muni Inc (NMY) 9.3% 0.0485 0.053 4.67% -9.39% 1.4 93% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Munienhanced (MEN) 9.3% 0.043 0.047 4.86% -4.84% 1.2 87% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 9.5% 0.0399 0.0437 7.07% -16.35% -0.9 82% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) 9.8% 0.051 0.056 4.83% -11.34% 0.0 94% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality (MYN) 10.8% 0.0465 0.0515 4.72% -8.39% 1.1 93% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund (NIQ) 11.3% 0.0355 0.0395 3.28% -1.16% 1.6 87% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen OH Quality Muni Inc (NUO) 11.4% 0.044 0.049 3.84% -12.75% 0.0 65% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc (NOM) 11.4% 0.0395 0.044 3.60% 5.43% 0.9 92% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc (NKG) 12.5% 0.04 0.045 4.34% -12.63% 0.0 88% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) 13.0% 0.1655 0.187 4.70% 2.60% 0.9 -9% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 13.0% 0.05 0.0565 4.88% -6.72% 0.6 91% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) 15.0% 0.1 0.115 4.64% -9.34% -0.5 -16% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock MuniYield Qty III (MYI) 15.7% 0.0445 0.0515 4.52% -7.94% 1.5 96% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust (BYM) 20.8% 0.048 0.058 4.86% -7.97% 0.7 99% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020 XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) 21.7% 0.06 0.073 11.77% 1.29% 0.4 78% 10/1/2020 10/14/2020

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Obsessing Over The Election Turned Out To Be A Mistake (Nov. 7)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: The Elusive Logic Of Mr. Market (Nov. 8)

Lance Roberts presents The Rescues Are Ruining Capitalism (Nov. 8)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTZ, OCCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.