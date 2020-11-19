Seeking Alpha
Closed End Funds

Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 8, 2020

|
Includes: AFT, ASGI, BAF, BBK, BBN, BFK, BFY, BKN, BLE, BNY, BSD, BSE, BST, BSTZ, BYM, BZM, CIF, CLM, CRF, DDF, DEX, DNP, DYFN, ECC, ECCB, ECCX, ECCY, EFF, EVF, FIV, FPF, FTF, FTHY, FXBY, GGO, GGO.PA, GIM, GLU, GLU.PA, GLU.PB, GRF, GUT, GUT.PA, GUT.PC, IIM, INSI, JFR, JMM, JRO, JSD, MCR, MEN, MFL, MFT, MFV, MGF, MHN, MIN, MIY, MMT, MQT, MQY, MUC, MUH, MUI, MUJ, MUS, MVT, MYI, MYJ, MYN, MZA, NAC, NAD, NAZ, NEA, NID, NIQ, NJV, NKG, NMS, NMT, NMY, NNY, NOM, NPV, NQP, NRGX, NUM, NUO, NUW, NVG, NXJ, NYV, NZF, OCCI, OCCIP, PCQ, PGZ, SPE, SPE.PB, TEI, VBF, VKQ, VVR, XFLT
by: Stanford Chemist
Summary

23 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 23 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week as election volatility subsides.

NHF tender offer begins, with an expiration date of December 10, 2020.

We discuss RIV's rights offering results in a separate report.

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 11, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 0 last week) and the average price return was +4.20% (up from -3.23% last week). The lead gainer was Convertibles (+7.43%), followed by Global Equity (+7.35%) and Covered Call (+7.18%), the weakest sector by Price was Taxable Munis (+1.35%), followed by California Munis (+1.41%) and MLPs (+1.55%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 4 last week), while the average NAV return was +3.29% (down from -2.42% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Global Equity (+6.92), Commodities (+6.32%) and Covered Call (+6.32%). The weakest sector by NAV was Single-state munis (+0.90%), New York Munis (+0.93%) and National Munis (+0.95%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The most expensive sector was Taxable Munis (+4.55%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-25.44%). The average sector discount is -8.54% (down from -9.36% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+0.29%), Convertibles (-1.76%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.83% (down from -0.70% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.03), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.49). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.17), followed by Convertibles (-1.12). The average z-score is -0.39 (down from -0.61 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (10.89%), Global Allocation (10.84%), Real Estate (9.94%), Limited Duration (9.33%) and Multisector Income (8.88%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.52% (up from +7.85% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund

Ticker

P/D decrease

Yield

P/D

Z-Score

Price change

NAV change

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

(GGO)

-8.65%

1.86%

-9.79%

-0.1

-4.58%

4.57%

FOXBY CORP

(OTCPK:FXBY)

-4.81%

0.51%

-38.70%

-1.2

0.51%

8.39%

Gabelli Utility Trust

(GUT)

-4.61%

7.82%

91.27%

1.0

0.66%

3.08%

Gabelli Global Utility & Income

(GLU)

-4.03%

7.31%

-6.39%

-0.7

1.22%

5.60%

PIMCO CA Municipal Income

(PCQ)

-3.45%

4.55%

22.87%

-0.4

-1.55%

1.23%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infra Inc

(ASGI)

-3.19%

7.81%

-16.98%

0.0

0.98%

4.89%

FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 Term

(NYSE:FTHY)

-2.83%

%

-4.81%

0.0

-1.20%

1.76%

DNP Select Income

(DNP)

-2.81%

7.75%

12.84%

-1.9

0.70%

3.21%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

(NUW)

-2.60%

2.94%

-6.19%

-0.4

-1.91%

0.83%

Insight Select Income Fund

(INSI)

-2.58%

3.87%

-5.32%

0.3

-1.71%

1.52%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund

Ticker

P/D increase

Yield

P/D

z-score

Price change

NAV change

Cornerstone Total Return Fund

(CRF)

8.87%

19.61%

24.72%

2.3

3.39%

-5.29%

Cornerstone Strategic Value

(CLM)

8.47%

20.10%

21.31%

2.2

2.69%

-5.18%

Eagle Point Credit Company LLC

(ECC)

7.12%

11.11%

1.78%

0.7

8.00%

0.00%

Special Opportunities

(SPE)

6.62%

9.42%

-7.59%

0.7

4.84%

-4.44%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

(BST)

6.35%

4.70%

2.60%

0.9

12.49%

5.58%

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps

(NRGX)

6.04%

10.59%

-22.19%

-1.2

8.79%

0.37%

Eagle Capital Growth

(GRF)

5.59%

7.50%

-16.67%

0.5

4.18%

-3.74%

OFS Credit Company Inc

(OCCI)

4.86%

21.44%

-6.91%

-0.2

-0.31%

0.00%

BlackRock Muniyield Quality

(MQY)

4.72%

4.53%

2.77%

2.8

6.04%

1.18%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund

(PGZ)

4.25%

8.43%

-26.86%

-1.7

9.41%

3.06%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

z-score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

First Trust Senior FR 2022 Target Term

(FIV)

-14.0%

0.0178

0.0153

2.15%

-7.41%

-0.5

194%

10/20/2020

11/2/2020

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial St Income

(DYFN)

-10.7%

0.1131

0.101

6.84%

-12.42%

0%

10/1/2020

10/15/2020

Invesco Bond

(VBF)

-10.3%

0.06301

0.0565

3.42%

-7.63%

-1.5

113%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

(JMM)

-9.3%

0.027

0.0245

4.23%

-9.47%

-0.3

101%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen NY Municipal Value

(NNY)

-8.9%

0.028

0.0255

3.02%

1.00%

0.7

108%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund

(FPF)

-3.8%

0.1325

0.1275

6.92%

-3.87%

-0.3

107%

10/20/2020

11/2/2020

EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

(EFF)

-3.2%

0.062

0.06

4.87%

-7.22%

0.8

107%

10/1/2020

10/22/2020

MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income

(CIF)

-1.2%

0.01933

0.01909

9.58%

-2.44%

-0.3

60%

10/1/2020

10/13/2020

MFS Special Value

(MFV)

-1.1%

0.04411

0.04364

9.77%

0.56%

-0.7

27%

10/1/2020

10/13/2020

MFSÂ® Charter Income

(MCR)

-0.9%

0.05911

0.05856

8.30%

-4.19%

0.8

51%

10/1/2020

10/13/2020

MFS Multimarket Income

(MMT)

-0.9%

0.04211

0.04174

8.55%

-7.28%

-0.3

57%

10/1/2020

10/13/2020

MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc

(MGF)

-0.8%

0.0293

0.02908

7.55%

-2.94%

0.4

29%

10/1/2020

10/13/2020

MFSÂ® Intermediate Income

(MIN)

-0.7%

0.02853

0.02834

9.12%

-5.81%

-0.3

28%

10/1/2020

10/13/2020

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

(FTF)

-0.1%

0.0776

0.0775

11.01%

-8.75%

-0.6

53%

10/20/2020

10/29/2020

Boosters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

z-score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income

(DDF)

0.4%

0.0553

0.0555

8.31%

-10.90%

-1.2

39%

10/1/2020

10/22/2020

Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc

(DEX)

0.9%

0.0528

0.0533

7.15%

-10.87%

-0.1

50%

10/6/2020

10/22/2020

Eaton Vance Senior Income

(EVF)

2.9%

0.035

0.036

7.16%

-7.42%

1.0

75%

10/1/2020

10/9/2020

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration

(MUI)

2.9%

0.0525

0.054

4.56%

-10.00%

0.4

90%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

(AFT)

3.0%

0.066

0.068

6.28%

-16.66%

-0.8

122%

10/9/2020

10/16/2020

Nuveen MI Quality Muni Inc

(NUM)

3.0%

0.0495

0.051

4.29%

-11.21%

0.6

94%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit Inc

(NVG)

3.1%

0.0655

0.0675

4.99%

-4.02%

1.1

95%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc

(NPV)

3.2%

0.047

0.0485

3.83%

0.86%

1.2

95%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniYield NJ

(MYJ)

3.3%

0.0605

0.0625

5.40%

-11.93%

-0.8

99%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Municipal Income II

(BLE)

3.3%

0.06

0.062

4.97%

1.58%

0.3

99%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Invesco Value Muni Income

(IIM)

3.3%

0.06

0.062

4.93%

-8.16%

0.3

91%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc

(NMT)

3.4%

0.0445

0.046

3.85%

-4.81%

0.7

92%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund

(NID)

3.5%

0.0425

0.044

3.90%

-2.38%

1.3

100%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Municipal Income

(BFK)

3.5%

0.0565

0.0585

4.93%

-0.28%

1.0

98%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Inc

(NEA)

3.5%

0.0565

0.0585

4.83%

-7.09%

1.1

91%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen New York Municipal Value 2

(NYV)

3.6%

0.0275

0.0285

2.32%

-6.07%

1.3

120%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniYield AZ

(MZA)

3.9%

0.051

0.053

4.26%

2.05%

1.8

91%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund

(JSD)

4.3%

0.0705

0.0735

7.24%

-14.59%

-0.7

93%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund

(NAD)

4.4%

0.057

0.0595

4.86%

-7.67%

1.0

89%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

(BBN)

4.7%

0.1118

0.117

5.55%

3.09%

0.8

103%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen PA Quality Muni Inc

(NQP)

4.7%

0.0535

0.056

4.92%

-12.48%

-0.2

94%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen CA Quality Muni Income

(NAC)

4.8%

0.052

0.0545

4.43%

-8.44%

0.1

100%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Common

(NJV)

4.8%

0.031

0.0325

2.81%

-8.91%

1.0

109%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Muniyield Quality

(MQY)

5.0%

0.06

0.063

4.53%

2.77%

2.1

89%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Invesco Senior Income

(VVR)

5.0%

0.02

0.021

6.89%

-14.69%

-0.3

123%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Muniholdings II

(MUH)

5.1%

0.0585

0.0615

4.95%

-4.48%

0.4

93%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty

(MFT)

5.3%

0.057

0.06

5.25%

-2.97%

0.7

94%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Inc

(NAZ)

5.3%

0.0475

0.05

4.02%

-1.17%

1.9

95%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Munivest II

(MVT)

5.4%

0.0555

0.0585

4.88%

-4.64%

0.4

98%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Inc

(NXJ)

5.4%

0.0555

0.0585

5.10%

-15.16%

-0.3

94%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen Floating Rate Income

(JFR)

5.4%

0.046

0.0485

7.06%

-13.99%

-0.5

94%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity

(JRO)

5.6%

0.045

0.0475

7.02%

-14.35%

-0.7

91%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income

(NZF)

5.6%

0.0625

0.066

5.16%

-4.78%

0.6

96%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty

(MHN)

5.8%

0.0515

0.0545

4.79%

-8.27%

0.8

95%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Invesco Municipal

(VKQ)

6.3%

0.0489

0.052

5.02%

-6.90%

0.8

91%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Municipal Bond

(BBK)

6.6%

0.061

0.065

4.95%

-3.85%

1.0

95%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty

(MFL)

6.6%

0.0455

0.0485

4.30%

-7.76%

0.7

97%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality

(MUS)

6.9%

0.0505

0.054

5.01%

-6.58%

1.3

89%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr

(BAF)

7.0%

0.0575

0.0615

5.08%

-4.79%

0.8

95%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock NY Municipal Income II

(BFY)

7.1%

0.0565

0.0605

5.16%

-8.21%

0.5

95%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Strategic Municipal

(BSD)

7.3%

0.055

0.059

5.21%

-4.83%

-0.1

93%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Templeton Global Income

(GIM)

7.6%

0.0145

0.0156

3.61%

-15.88%

-1.1

128%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty

(MUC)

7.8%

0.051

0.055

4.56%

-8.18%

1.0

91%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Invest Qual Muni

(BKN)

7.9%

0.063

0.068

5.02%

-0.31%

1.1

90%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Muniyield Quality II

(MQT)

8.0%

0.05

0.054

4.89%

-7.08%

0.9

89%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MD Municipal Bond

(BZM)

8.2%

0.0425

0.046

3.81%

-3.72%

0.1

81%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty

(BSE)

8.2%

0.0485

0.0525

4.78%

-11.49%

-0.2

95%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc

(NMS)

8.2%

0.0485

0.0525

4.31%

-4.98%

0.9

0%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty

(MUJ)

8.6%

0.058

0.063

5.44%

-11.30%

0.2

93%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen MD Quality Muni Inc

(NMY)

9.3%

0.0485

0.053

4.67%

-9.39%

1.4

93%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Munienhanced

(MEN)

9.3%

0.043

0.047

4.86%

-4.84%

1.2

87%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Templeton Emerg Mkts Income

(TEI)

9.5%

0.0399

0.0437

7.07%

-16.35%

-0.9

82%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality

(MIY)

9.8%

0.051

0.056

4.83%

-11.34%

0.0

94%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality

(MYN)

10.8%

0.0465

0.0515

4.72%

-8.39%

1.1

93%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund

(NIQ)

11.3%

0.0355

0.0395

3.28%

-1.16%

1.6

87%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen OH Quality Muni Inc

(NUO)

11.4%

0.044

0.049

3.84%

-12.75%

0.0

65%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc

(NOM)

11.4%

0.0395

0.044

3.60%

5.43%

0.9

92%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc

(NKG)

12.5%

0.04

0.045

4.34%

-12.63%

0.0

88%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

(BST)

13.0%

0.1655

0.187

4.70%

2.60%

0.9

-9%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock NY Municipal Income

(BNY)

13.0%

0.05

0.0565

4.88%

-6.72%

0.6

91%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II

(BSTZ)

15.0%

0.1

0.115

4.64%

-9.34%

-0.5

-16%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock MuniYield Qty III

(MYI)

15.7%

0.0445

0.0515

4.52%

-7.94%

1.5

96%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust

(BYM)

20.8%

0.048

0.058

4.86%

-7.97%

0.7

99%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust

(XFLT)

21.7%

0.06

0.073

11.77%

1.29%

0.4

78%

10/1/2020

10/14/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents Margin-Of-Safety CEF Opportunities (Nov. 3)

Dividend Seeker presents PML Remains Too Expensive For My Taste (Nov. 02)

George Spritzer presents VGI: Looks Attractive Here After Dropping Its Iron Condor Options Strategy (Nov. 02)

*Nick Ackerman presents PDT: Approaching Discount Levels That Can Make This Fund Appealing (Nov. 2), UTF: 8%+ Yielding Infrastructure Fund For The Long Term (Nov. 4), NRO: Portfolio Blended With REITs And Preferred, Stay Vigilant (Nov. 4)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Oct. 16, 2020 (Oct. 26)

Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: October 2020 (Nov. 6)

Trapping Value presents AWP: Poised To Outperform (Nov. 2)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Obsessing Over The Election Turned Out To Be A Mistake (Nov. 7)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: The Elusive Logic Of Mr. Market (Nov. 8)

Lance Roberts presents The Rescues Are Ruining Capitalism (Nov. 8)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTZ, OCCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.