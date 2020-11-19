Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 8, 2020
23 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 23 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week as election volatility subsides.
NHF tender offer begins, with an expiration date of December 10, 2020.
We discuss RIV's rights offering results in a separate report.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 6th, 2020.
Weekly performance roundup
23 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 0 last week) and the average price return was +4.20% (up from -3.23% last week). The lead gainer was Convertibles (+7.43%), followed by Global Equity (+7.35%) and Covered Call (+7.18%), the weakest sector by Price was Taxable Munis (+1.35%), followed by California Munis (+1.41%) and MLPs (+1.55%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 4 last week), while the average NAV return was +3.29% (down from -2.42% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Global Equity (+6.92), Commodities (+6.32%) and Covered Call (+6.32%). The weakest sector by NAV was Single-state munis (+0.90%), New York Munis (+0.93%) and National Munis (+0.95%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The most expensive sector was Taxable Munis (+4.55%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-25.44%). The average sector discount is -8.54% (down from -9.36% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+0.29%), Convertibles (-1.76%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.83% (down from -0.70% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.03), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.49). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.17), followed by Convertibles (-1.12). The average z-score is -0.39 (down from -0.61 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (10.89%), Global Allocation (10.84%), Real Estate (9.94%), Limited Duration (9.33%) and Multisector Income (8.88%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.52% (up from +7.85% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D decrease
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|
(GGO)
|
-8.65%
|
1.86%
|
-9.79%
|
-0.1
|
-4.58%
|
4.57%
|
FOXBY CORP
|
-4.81%
|
0.51%
|
-38.70%
|
-1.2
|
0.51%
|
8.39%
|
Gabelli Utility Trust
|
(GUT)
|
-4.61%
|
7.82%
|
91.27%
|
1.0
|
0.66%
|
3.08%
|
Gabelli Global Utility & Income
|
(GLU)
|
-4.03%
|
7.31%
|
-6.39%
|
-0.7
|
1.22%
|
5.60%
|
PIMCO CA Municipal Income
|
(PCQ)
|
-3.45%
|
4.55%
|
22.87%
|
-0.4
|
-1.55%
|
1.23%
|
Aberdeen Standard Global Infra Inc
|
(ASGI)
|
-3.19%
|
7.81%
|
-16.98%
|
0.0
|
0.98%
|
4.89%
|
FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 Term
|
(NYSE:FTHY)
|
-2.83%
|
%
|
-4.81%
|
0.0
|
-1.20%
|
1.76%
|
DNP Select Income
|
(DNP)
|
-2.81%
|
7.75%
|
12.84%
|
-1.9
|
0.70%
|
3.21%
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|
(NUW)
|
-2.60%
|
2.94%
|
-6.19%
|
-0.4
|
-1.91%
|
0.83%
|
Insight Select Income Fund
|
(INSI)
|
-2.58%
|
3.87%
|
-5.32%
|
0.3
|
-1.71%
|
1.52%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Cornerstone Total Return Fund
|
(CRF)
|
8.87%
|
19.61%
|
24.72%
|
2.3
|
3.39%
|
-5.29%
|
Cornerstone Strategic Value
|
(CLM)
|
8.47%
|
20.10%
|
21.31%
|
2.2
|
2.69%
|
-5.18%
|
Eagle Point Credit Company LLC
|
(ECC)
|
7.12%
|
11.11%
|
1.78%
|
0.7
|
8.00%
|
0.00%
|
Special Opportunities
|
(SPE)
|
6.62%
|
9.42%
|
-7.59%
|
0.7
|
4.84%
|
-4.44%
|
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
|
(BST)
|
6.35%
|
4.70%
|
2.60%
|
0.9
|
12.49%
|
5.58%
|
PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps
|
(NRGX)
|
6.04%
|
10.59%
|
-22.19%
|
-1.2
|
8.79%
|
0.37%
|
Eagle Capital Growth
|
(GRF)
|
5.59%
|
7.50%
|
-16.67%
|
0.5
|
4.18%
|
-3.74%
|
OFS Credit Company Inc
|
(OCCI)
|
4.86%
|
21.44%
|
-6.91%
|
-0.2
|
-0.31%
|
0.00%
|
BlackRock Muniyield Quality
|
(MQY)
|
4.72%
|
4.53%
|
2.77%
|
2.8
|
6.04%
|
1.18%
|
Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|
(PGZ)
|
4.25%
|
8.43%
|
-26.86%
|
-1.7
|
9.41%
|
3.06%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
First Trust Senior FR 2022 Target Term
|
(FIV)
|
-14.0%
|
0.0178
|
0.0153
|
2.15%
|
-7.41%
|
-0.5
|
194%
|
10/20/2020
|
11/2/2020
|
Angel Oak Dynamic Financial St Income
|
(DYFN)
|
-10.7%
|
0.1131
|
0.101
|
6.84%
|
-12.42%
|
0%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/15/2020
|
Invesco Bond
|
(VBF)
|
-10.3%
|
0.06301
|
0.0565
|
3.42%
|
-7.63%
|
-1.5
|
113%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|
(JMM)
|
-9.3%
|
0.027
|
0.0245
|
4.23%
|
-9.47%
|
-0.3
|
101%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen NY Municipal Value
|
(NNY)
|
-8.9%
|
0.028
|
0.0255
|
3.02%
|
1.00%
|
0.7
|
108%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund
|
(FPF)
|
-3.8%
|
0.1325
|
0.1275
|
6.92%
|
-3.87%
|
-0.3
|
107%
|
10/20/2020
|
11/2/2020
|
EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|
(EFF)
|
-3.2%
|
0.062
|
0.06
|
4.87%
|
-7.22%
|
0.8
|
107%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/22/2020
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
-1.2%
|
0.01933
|
0.01909
|
9.58%
|
-2.44%
|
-0.3
|
60%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/13/2020
|
MFS Special Value
|
(MFV)
|
-1.1%
|
0.04411
|
0.04364
|
9.77%
|
0.56%
|
-0.7
|
27%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/13/2020
|
MFSÂ® Charter Income
|
(MCR)
|
-0.9%
|
0.05911
|
0.05856
|
8.30%
|
-4.19%
|
0.8
|
51%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/13/2020
|
MFS Multimarket Income
|
(MMT)
|
-0.9%
|
0.04211
|
0.04174
|
8.55%
|
-7.28%
|
-0.3
|
57%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/13/2020
|
MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc
|
(MGF)
|
-0.8%
|
0.0293
|
0.02908
|
7.55%
|
-2.94%
|
0.4
|
29%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/13/2020
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate Income
|
(MIN)
|
-0.7%
|
0.02853
|
0.02834
|
9.12%
|
-5.81%
|
-0.3
|
28%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/13/2020
|
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|
(FTF)
|
-0.1%
|
0.0776
|
0.0775
|
11.01%
|
-8.75%
|
-0.6
|
53%
|
10/20/2020
|
10/29/2020
Boosters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income
|
(DDF)
|
0.4%
|
0.0553
|
0.0555
|
8.31%
|
-10.90%
|
-1.2
|
39%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/22/2020
|
Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc
|
(DEX)
|
0.9%
|
0.0528
|
0.0533
|
7.15%
|
-10.87%
|
-0.1
|
50%
|
10/6/2020
|
10/22/2020
|
Eaton Vance Senior Income
|
(EVF)
|
2.9%
|
0.035
|
0.036
|
7.16%
|
-7.42%
|
1.0
|
75%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/9/2020
|
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration
|
(MUI)
|
2.9%
|
0.0525
|
0.054
|
4.56%
|
-10.00%
|
0.4
|
90%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
|
(AFT)
|
3.0%
|
0.066
|
0.068
|
6.28%
|
-16.66%
|
-0.8
|
122%
|
10/9/2020
|
10/16/2020
|
Nuveen MI Quality Muni Inc
|
(NUM)
|
3.0%
|
0.0495
|
0.051
|
4.29%
|
-11.21%
|
0.6
|
94%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit Inc
|
(NVG)
|
3.1%
|
0.0655
|
0.0675
|
4.99%
|
-4.02%
|
1.1
|
95%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc
|
(NPV)
|
3.2%
|
0.047
|
0.0485
|
3.83%
|
0.86%
|
1.2
|
95%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield NJ
|
(MYJ)
|
3.3%
|
0.0605
|
0.0625
|
5.40%
|
-11.93%
|
-0.8
|
99%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Municipal Income II
|
(BLE)
|
3.3%
|
0.06
|
0.062
|
4.97%
|
1.58%
|
0.3
|
99%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Invesco Value Muni Income
|
(IIM)
|
3.3%
|
0.06
|
0.062
|
4.93%
|
-8.16%
|
0.3
|
91%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc
|
(NMT)
|
3.4%
|
0.0445
|
0.046
|
3.85%
|
-4.81%
|
0.7
|
92%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund
|
(NID)
|
3.5%
|
0.0425
|
0.044
|
3.90%
|
-2.38%
|
1.3
|
100%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Municipal Income
|
(BFK)
|
3.5%
|
0.0565
|
0.0585
|
4.93%
|
-0.28%
|
1.0
|
98%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Inc
|
(NEA)
|
3.5%
|
0.0565
|
0.0585
|
4.83%
|
-7.09%
|
1.1
|
91%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen New York Municipal Value 2
|
(NYV)
|
3.6%
|
0.0275
|
0.0285
|
2.32%
|
-6.07%
|
1.3
|
120%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield AZ
|
(MZA)
|
3.9%
|
0.051
|
0.053
|
4.26%
|
2.05%
|
1.8
|
91%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund
|
(JSD)
|
4.3%
|
0.0705
|
0.0735
|
7.24%
|
-14.59%
|
-0.7
|
93%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund
|
(NAD)
|
4.4%
|
0.057
|
0.0595
|
4.86%
|
-7.67%
|
1.0
|
89%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
|
(BBN)
|
4.7%
|
0.1118
|
0.117
|
5.55%
|
3.09%
|
0.8
|
103%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen PA Quality Muni Inc
|
(NQP)
|
4.7%
|
0.0535
|
0.056
|
4.92%
|
-12.48%
|
-0.2
|
94%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen CA Quality Muni Income
|
(NAC)
|
4.8%
|
0.052
|
0.0545
|
4.43%
|
-8.44%
|
0.1
|
100%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Common
|
(NJV)
|
4.8%
|
0.031
|
0.0325
|
2.81%
|
-8.91%
|
1.0
|
109%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Muniyield Quality
|
(MQY)
|
5.0%
|
0.06
|
0.063
|
4.53%
|
2.77%
|
2.1
|
89%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Invesco Senior Income
|
(VVR)
|
5.0%
|
0.02
|
0.021
|
6.89%
|
-14.69%
|
-0.3
|
123%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Muniholdings II
|
(MUH)
|
5.1%
|
0.0585
|
0.0615
|
4.95%
|
-4.48%
|
0.4
|
93%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty
|
(MFT)
|
5.3%
|
0.057
|
0.06
|
5.25%
|
-2.97%
|
0.7
|
94%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Inc
|
(NAZ)
|
5.3%
|
0.0475
|
0.05
|
4.02%
|
-1.17%
|
1.9
|
95%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Munivest II
|
(MVT)
|
5.4%
|
0.0555
|
0.0585
|
4.88%
|
-4.64%
|
0.4
|
98%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Inc
|
(NXJ)
|
5.4%
|
0.0555
|
0.0585
|
5.10%
|
-15.16%
|
-0.3
|
94%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Income
|
(JFR)
|
5.4%
|
0.046
|
0.0485
|
7.06%
|
-13.99%
|
-0.5
|
94%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity
|
(JRO)
|
5.6%
|
0.045
|
0.0475
|
7.02%
|
-14.35%
|
-0.7
|
91%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income
|
(NZF)
|
5.6%
|
0.0625
|
0.066
|
5.16%
|
-4.78%
|
0.6
|
96%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty
|
(MHN)
|
5.8%
|
0.0515
|
0.0545
|
4.79%
|
-8.27%
|
0.8
|
95%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Invesco Municipal
|
(VKQ)
|
6.3%
|
0.0489
|
0.052
|
5.02%
|
-6.90%
|
0.8
|
91%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Municipal Bond
|
(BBK)
|
6.6%
|
0.061
|
0.065
|
4.95%
|
-3.85%
|
1.0
|
95%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty
|
(MFL)
|
6.6%
|
0.0455
|
0.0485
|
4.30%
|
-7.76%
|
0.7
|
97%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality
|
(MUS)
|
6.9%
|
0.0505
|
0.054
|
5.01%
|
-6.58%
|
1.3
|
89%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr
|
(BAF)
|
7.0%
|
0.0575
|
0.0615
|
5.08%
|
-4.79%
|
0.8
|
95%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Income II
|
(BFY)
|
7.1%
|
0.0565
|
0.0605
|
5.16%
|
-8.21%
|
0.5
|
95%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Strategic Municipal
|
(BSD)
|
7.3%
|
0.055
|
0.059
|
5.21%
|
-4.83%
|
-0.1
|
93%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Templeton Global Income
|
(GIM)
|
7.6%
|
0.0145
|
0.0156
|
3.61%
|
-15.88%
|
-1.1
|
128%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty
|
(MUC)
|
7.8%
|
0.051
|
0.055
|
4.56%
|
-8.18%
|
1.0
|
91%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Invest Qual Muni
|
(BKN)
|
7.9%
|
0.063
|
0.068
|
5.02%
|
-0.31%
|
1.1
|
90%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Muniyield Quality II
|
(MQT)
|
8.0%
|
0.05
|
0.054
|
4.89%
|
-7.08%
|
0.9
|
89%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MD Municipal Bond
|
(BZM)
|
8.2%
|
0.0425
|
0.046
|
3.81%
|
-3.72%
|
0.1
|
81%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty
|
(BSE)
|
8.2%
|
0.0485
|
0.0525
|
4.78%
|
-11.49%
|
-0.2
|
95%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc
|
(NMS)
|
8.2%
|
0.0485
|
0.0525
|
4.31%
|
-4.98%
|
0.9
|
0%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty
|
(MUJ)
|
8.6%
|
0.058
|
0.063
|
5.44%
|
-11.30%
|
0.2
|
93%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen MD Quality Muni Inc
|
(NMY)
|
9.3%
|
0.0485
|
0.053
|
4.67%
|
-9.39%
|
1.4
|
93%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Munienhanced
|
(MEN)
|
9.3%
|
0.043
|
0.047
|
4.86%
|
-4.84%
|
1.2
|
87%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Templeton Emerg Mkts Income
|
(TEI)
|
9.5%
|
0.0399
|
0.0437
|
7.07%
|
-16.35%
|
-0.9
|
82%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality
|
(MIY)
|
9.8%
|
0.051
|
0.056
|
4.83%
|
-11.34%
|
0.0
|
94%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality
|
(MYN)
|
10.8%
|
0.0465
|
0.0515
|
4.72%
|
-8.39%
|
1.1
|
93%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund
|
(NIQ)
|
11.3%
|
0.0355
|
0.0395
|
3.28%
|
-1.16%
|
1.6
|
87%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen OH Quality Muni Inc
|
(NUO)
|
11.4%
|
0.044
|
0.049
|
3.84%
|
-12.75%
|
0.0
|
65%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc
|
(NOM)
|
11.4%
|
0.0395
|
0.044
|
3.60%
|
5.43%
|
0.9
|
92%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc
|
(NKG)
|
12.5%
|
0.04
|
0.045
|
4.34%
|
-12.63%
|
0.0
|
88%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
|
(BST)
|
13.0%
|
0.1655
|
0.187
|
4.70%
|
2.60%
|
0.9
|
-9%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Income
|
(BNY)
|
13.0%
|
0.05
|
0.0565
|
4.88%
|
-6.72%
|
0.6
|
91%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II
|
(BSTZ)
|
15.0%
|
0.1
|
0.115
|
4.64%
|
-9.34%
|
-0.5
|
-16%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield Qty III
|
(MYI)
|
15.7%
|
0.0445
|
0.0515
|
4.52%
|
-7.94%
|
1.5
|
96%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust
|
(BYM)
|
20.8%
|
0.048
|
0.058
|
4.86%
|
-7.97%
|
0.7
|
99%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
|
XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust
|
(XFLT)
|
21.7%
|
0.06
|
0.073
|
11.77%
|
1.29%
|
0.4
|
78%
|
10/1/2020
|
10/14/2020
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
ADS Analytics presents Margin-Of-Safety CEF Opportunities (Nov. 3)
Dividend Seeker presents PML Remains Too Expensive For My Taste (Nov. 02)
George Spritzer presents VGI: Looks Attractive Here After Dropping Its Iron Condor Options Strategy (Nov. 02)
*Nick Ackerman presents PDT: Approaching Discount Levels That Can Make This Fund Appealing (Nov. 2), UTF: 8%+ Yielding Infrastructure Fund For The Long Term (Nov. 4), NRO: Portfolio Blended With REITs And Preferred, Stay Vigilant (Nov. 4)
*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Oct. 16, 2020 (Oct. 26)
Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: October 2020 (Nov. 6)
Trapping Value presents AWP: Poised To Outperform (Nov. 2)
*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Obsessing Over The Election Turned Out To Be A Mistake (Nov. 7)
Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: The Elusive Logic Of Mr. Market (Nov. 8)
Lance Roberts presents The Rescues Are Ruining Capitalism (Nov. 8)
