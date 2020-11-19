Leading membership club company Costco (COST) has been in a flurry of headlines recently. Shares have jumped to new all-time highs. The company just announced a $10/share special dividend. And Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) sold all of its position in COST stock.

That's especially notable as Berkshire had owned a stake in Costco dating back to the turn of the century. It's even more surprising when you consider that Berkshire's Charlie Munger has been on Costco's Board of Directors since 1997.

Data by YCharts

Costco stock has been on fire this year, and it's not hard to see why. The company has enjoyed a strong surge in shopper demand given the realities of the pandemic and stay-at-home situation. While Costco picked up momentum in Q1, the interesting thing has been that its sales growth has actually further accelerated since then; Q3 was the best quarter of the year so far. This implies that the pandemic potentially is having more than a flash-in-the-pan effect on Costco's business.

Unfortunately, for potential investors in the Costco story, this improvement in sales is more than fully reflected in the price of COST stock. While its revenue growth is heading for something like a +10% or +11% figure for full-year 2020, its stock price is up nearly 30%. That's quite the discrepancy.

2020 Boom Leads To 2021 Hangover?

Next year, we're going to need a new term for companies that have bad quarterly earnings primarily because they're running up against unusually good figures from the 2020 pandemic. A bunch of companies in both consumer staples companies will be affected. And Costco could be a prime example.

Take the most recent quarter, which Costco reported back on September 24. For that quarter, Costco's total comparable sales grew by 14%. This was heavily influenced by the company's stunning 91% e-commerce growth. Looking back to 2018 and 2019 quarterly results, however, Costco more frequently tends to put up comp sales growth in the 7-9% range with e-commerce growing at a 20-30% figure.

So, in 2021, as you lap these anomalous 2020 figures, how do things look? Perhaps, overall comps only go up a couple of percent, as much of the natural sales growth that would have occurred was abruptly pulled forward into 2020. Costco's e-commerce sales certainly won't be up anything like 90% again, if anything, they might actually go down, or at minimum barely be positive. Costco's online shopping platform is not especially sophisticated compared to rivals, and I suspect usage will moderate once it is entirely safe to shop in-person once again.

Judging by analyst estimates, however, people are expecting much of Costco's 2020 momentum to carry on even once the pandemic winds down. Analysts are forecasting 10% EPS growth for FY' 22 and 14% for FY '23, which implies acceleration going forward, whereas I'd lean toward the opposite outcome. I'll grant that in-store sales will continue to be strong, but Costco is already operating off a huge base there. Without e-commerce driving the faster growth, the overall revenue numbers should start to decelerate meaningfully.

In any case, with the stock price up here, additional earnings beats are likely to lead to only moderate upside, whereas a slowdown in comps and earnings growth could lead to a significant downward rerating. Even taking COST stock back to just 30x earnings, hardly a dour valuation, would drop the stock back to $270 as opposed to the current $380 share price.

Not A Terrible Investment, But Hardly Compelling Either

Ultimately, I don't have any big issue with owning COST stock, particularly if you have it in a buy and hold indefinitely bucket. If you want to own huge winners for the long term, you'll have to sit through periods where they become overvalued every so often.

And while I do think the valuation is hard to justify here, we must give credit to Costco's management. They've done both a great job with the core store operations and also in turning their Kirkland brand into a powerhouse. It's rare that grocery/big box stores are effective in building their own trademarks like that, and it's a part of the Costco story that is often overlooked. So, make no mistake, I have no problem with how the business is going.

That said, as far as buying Costco today goes, I think it represents a lack of imagination. There are better businesses at the same 40x P/E ratio as Costco, or there are much cheaper peers within the industry. For an example of the latter, see Trembling With Greed's excellent write-up of Costco rival BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) which goes for just 16x forward earnings despite benefiting from the same factors as Costco this year.

And, seemingly, Berkshire-Hathaway agrees with the valuation concerns around Costco stock. The price has gotten so steep that even Berkshire hit the sell button after holding shares for the past 20 years. As Berkshire is known for holding its winners such as Coca-Cola (KO) through thick and thin, it's particularly noteworthy that it decided to step aside here.

I'm just not sure you're going to see any great returns in the near term starting from such a demanding starting point. For perspective, consider Walmart's (WMT) stock price performance from the time when it was trading for 40x earnings back in the late 1990s onward:

Data by YCharts

Things worked out well if you held on to Walmart for a very long time. But the first decade or so after buying WMT stock at 40x earnings was not a particularly pleasurable experience. I fear the same thing could happen to Costco with any slippage in their growth rate once the current tailwinds start to fade.

Costco an easy idea to get behind at the moment. The business did remarkably well during the pandemic, customers love it, there are still opportunities to build further store locations, and the list goes on.

But that's all baked into the stock price at this point. You're paying 39x FY '21 earnings for shares here. Even looking out to 2023, the stock is still trading at 31x analyst estimates, and those estimates are fairly ambitious. If membership growth slackens next year once Costco hits tough comps, I wouldn't be surprised if estimates have to come down, leading to a period of significant underperformance for the stock.

Finally, you might be saying, but what about the special dividend? Sure, that's definitely a nice perk. At $10/share, that returns almost 3% of a person's investment in Costco back to them. That's way ahead of the company's current 0.7% ordinary dividend yield. The dividend will go out Dec. 11 for people that hold the stock on Dec. 2. So, if you are planning any trades, keep those dates in mind.

In the big picture, though, it doesn't really move the needle on the investment picture. I would need to see the stock below $300 to have any interest in taking a position. You may say that I'll never get to see that price, and it's possible. But all sorts of leading concepts, including Walmart, Target (TGT), Starbucks (SBUX), Ross Stores (ROST) and more have seen gut-wrenching declines at some point over the past five years. I just don't buy into the concept of a retail stock going straight up without any pullbacks. And now, with Costco's sales growth set to slow down sharply in 2021, it may face a swift correction in its share price.

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.