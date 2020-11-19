Muddy Waters Research accuses JOYY of being a fraud. A look at the impact this will have on the recent deal between JOYY and Baidu.

We've covered JOYY Inc. (YY), a global video-based social media platform, for six years now. During this span, we have literally seen it all, with shares going on quite the rollercoaster ride over the years. And yes, that even includes management's wild offer to take the company private back in 2015, as well as the recent short report made by Muddy Waters Research.

In 2016, shares went from roughly $40 apiece to as high as $142 in 2018. They then reversed course and plunged back to around $40 per share earlier this year. However, since April, shares have staged a big comeback and have more than doubled in the process. They briefly climbed back into triple-digit territory, before quickly tumbling when Muddy Waters released its short report claiming the company to be a fraud. We discuss that more ahead in the article.

JOYY has made several strategic moves over the past two years, and those moves are paying off, as shares have already doubled this year. We believe shares have plenty of upside and room to run, but a lot of it will depend on what the company does to help reassure investors.

Even before Wednesday's drop, JOYY came in as one of the most undervalued plays in the market. This article also looks at the recent $3.6 billion deal with Baidu (BIDU) and why we believe it's a game changer for both companies.

Data by YCharts

Q3 Takeaways

For the fifth consecutive quarter, JOYY easily beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company delivered a knockout third quarter with revenues totaling $925.9 million, an increase of 36.1% compared to last year. This was well above analyst estimates of $880 million.

On the bottom line, the company reported earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.31, topping estimates by 32%. Wall Street had EPS coming in around $0.99. When looking on a year-over-year basis, JOYY was able to grow its bottom line by 58.8%, even with the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

JOYY's Q3 Results Revenue Earnings Per Share Analyst Estimates: $880 million $0.99 Actual Results: $925.9 million $1.32

Due to its $3.6 billion deal with Baidu, the company did not provide any revenue guidance for the fourth quarter. However, management noted that they are actively exploring ways to maximize shareholder value, which already includes quarterly dividend payments.

The Good: Despite the negative impact from the Indian government’s measures to block Chinese-owned apps on top of other geopolitical risks, the company's monthly active users remained somewhat stable, thanks to the rapid expansion of the business in other regions. For example, Likee still saw user growth of 3.8% year over year (104 million total users), and Bigo Live saw user growth surge in Europe (270%) as well as the East Pacific regions (231%).

(Source: Company presentation September 2020)

Also, in the face of the global pandemic and geopolitical headwinds, the company is still a cash cow! Revenues grew more than 36% year over year and easily exceeded its own guidance. Revenues from Bigo Live also grew by more than 120% year over year, and it was the first time in company history that Bigo Live achieved a positive non-GAAP operating margin.

With positive cash flow once again, JOYY continues to add to its war chest, as the company reported cash from operating activities of $150 million, up from nearly $120 million last quarter. The company also sold its domestic live streaming business (“YY Live”) to Baidu for $3.6 billion, allowing it to focus more on its overseas markets, where more than 90% of its user base is. Lastly, with JOYY selling its Chinese unit to Baidu, there is potential for the company to now be removed from India's blocked list, where hundreds of Chinese apps are currently banned.

The Bad: While the company is seeing a big increase in users in other parts of the world, JOYY still needs India and its massive 1.3 billion population. The country has huge potential and has already brought in tens of millions of users for Bigo Live.

However, because the app is still blocked in India, as well as apps from other big Chinese players too - BIDU, Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - getting off that list is important. The longer the ban, the harder it will be for the company to pick up former users who have likely moved on to other apps.

Baidu's Acquisition

On Monday, the worst-kept secret was finally announced as JOYY entered into a definitive binding agreement with Baidu, pursuant to which Baidu will acquire YY Live, JOYY’s video-based entertainment live streaming business in China. The deal also includes the YY mobile app and the YY.com website - among other things - for a purchase price of approximately $3.6 billion in cash.

We noted this roughly two weeks ago with the transaction coming just under our estimate of $4 billion. The closing of the deal is subject to certain conditions and is currently expected to occur in the first half of 2021.

(Source: Stocktwits)

We believe this deal is a win-win for both companies.

For Baidu, the move gives the online search engine giant another revenue stream and a quick way into video streaming. By taking over JOYY's streaming network, Baidu gets a hold of a billion-dollar business with millions of paying users who love to splurge and buy virtual gifts for their favorite performers.

As the online leader in search in China, Baidu has long dominated the advertising space. However, the move into the mobile era has forced the company to fight off newcomers and to play catch-up to rivals ByteDance (BDNCE) (TikTok owner) and Tencent, which quickly embraced the shift to mobile.

(Source: Bloomberg)

These companies have been eating away at Baidu's online advertising dominance as Chinese users, who predominantly use just their phones, use the search functions that are built within "super apps." Super apps, or "apps within an app," allow users to use third-party companies without downloading separate apps. Instead of downloading a bunch of apps on your phone, users can get a super app and will have the ability to order groceries, buy plane tickets, get an Uber, etc. We believe Baidu's deal will help the online search giant catch up in the fast-growing live and short video sectors. The company does have a pretty significant reach with its Baidu App, as it reported that it had 206 million daily active users and 544 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter.

“This is an offensive move after we made progress in building our mobile ecosystem,” Chief Executive Officer Robin Li said in a staff memo viewed by Bloomberg News. “Baidu will become one of China’s leading live-streaming platforms, taking another leap in our strategy of revenue diversification.”



(Source: Bloomberg) "This transaction will catapult Baidu into a leading platform for live streaming and diversify our revenue source." said Robin Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Baidu. "YY Live comes to Baidu bringing great synergy. YY Live stands to benefit from Baidu's large traffic and thriving mobile ecosystem, while Baidu will receive immediate operational experience and knowhow for large-scale video-based social media development, as well as an enviable creator network that will further strengthen Baidu's massive content provider network. Together with the team from YY Live, Baidu hopes to explore the next-generation livestreaming and video-based social media that can expand beyond entertainment into the diversified verticals on Baidu platform."



(Source)

Muddy Waters Research Allegations

A short report on Wednesday from Muddy Waters Research accused the social media platform of being a fraud, saying that JOYY's businesses are inflated and a fraction of the size the company actually reports. Shares dropped as much as 30% on the news, before recovering a bit and closing down 26%.

According to its most recent quarterly report, JOYY's live streaming unit, "YY Live," has 4.1 million paying users. These users buy virtual gifts as a way to tip their favorite performers. However, in its short report, Muddy Waters is questioning that revenue model, saying that those virtual gifts are coming from bots and the company itself.

The short-selling firm said that after a year-long investigation, it believes that 90% of YY Live is fraudulent and that 50% of the gifts on YY Live comes from bots.

“YY Live is an ecosystem of mirages," said Carson Block, a notorious short-seller and founder of Muddy Waters. "Its supposedly high-earning performers in reality take home only a fraction of their reported totals.”

Block went on to say that the company’s Bigo Live operation has the same issues (facilitating sham transactions) and is “barely more real” than YY Live.

While Muddy Waters has struck it big on some companies like Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) ("The Starbucks of China") and Sino-Forest, to name a few, they have also gotten a lot of calls wrong, with many companies (American Tower Corp. (AMT), New Oriental Education (EDU), etc.) now trading higher than before the short report.

It will be interesting to see how JOYY and Baidu respond and what steps they will take to reassure investors. We don't believe JOYY is a fraud, but for many investors, it was sell first and ask questions later.

Conclusion

Taking away the recent news of Muddy Waters Research for a minute, JOYY is severely undervalued at the moment. At the end of the third quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 billion. Combined with the recent $3.6 billion sale of YY Live to Baidu, the company will soon have cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 billion. That is, of course, if the deal goes through, which we believe it still will.

The company continues to sell its equity stake in Huya Inc. (HUYA), of which JOYY sold the majority to Tencent earlier this year. After selling 30 million shares in August for $810 million, JOYY still owns roughly 38 million shares of HUYA. The stake is currently worth around $825 million. HUYA is closing in on its merger with DouYu (DOYU), which will create a $10 billion streaming giant. The deal is expected to close in the first half next year, and the combined platforms will have over 300 million users. JOYY's equity stake should only rise over the coming years, which will only add more value to JOYY's current market cap.

In March 2019, JOYY paid $1.45 billion for Bigo Inc., which was considered a steal by many firms which noted that Bigo was likely worth $2.1 billion. With year-over-year growth between 120% and 150% over the past two quarters, Bigo's valuation has certainly increased. By our metrics, we believe Bigo should be valued around $4 billion. And this is on the conservative side.

When factoring all this in, JOYY should have at least a market cap of $8.4 billion and $12 billion once the deal with Baidu goes through. Again, this is just based on the cash, equity stake and valuation of Bigo Live. It doesn't even include JOYY's other business in Hago and Likee (with its 100 million users).

1) $3.6 billion (Cash) + $825 million (Huya) + 4 billion (Bigo) = $8.4 billion

2) $3.6 billion (Cash) + $825 million (Huya) + $3.6 billion (Baidu) + 5 billion (Bigo) = $12 billion

While it will take some time for everything to get sorted out regarding Muddy Waters' short thesis, if JOYY is cleared, at current levels the shares provide investors one of the most compelling risk-reward opportunities in today's market. Shares are close to trading at cash value, and the company continues paying a quarterly dividend with a business (Bigo Live) that is on track to grow revenues by more than 100% year over year. Another big positive is that the company is seriously considering a potential secondary listing in Hong Kong next year. According to reports, the listing could raise between anywhere from $500 million to $1 billion.

(Source: Company presentation September 2020)

The best thing about Bigo Live is that it already contributes more than half of the company's total revenues, and the business is still in its early stages. the company is still barely scratching the surface when it comes to its monetization efforts.

However, all of this is moot if the allegations turn out to be true and JOYY follows the same fate as fellow Chinese company Luckin Coffee, which got delisted this summer. Again, we believe the allegations made by Muddy Waters Research - a short-selling firm which profits off its extreme headlines - contain numerous errors and misleading conclusions. While we expect the company to be cleared after an internal review, unfortunately, it will take time for shares to wipe all the mud off that the short-selling firm just threw at them. So, what happens next?

JOYY will issue a statement refuting the claims, which will likely say something along the lines of "the report contains numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements and misleading conclusions." The company will likely announce that it will conduct internal review/independent investigation to review the fraud allegations made by short-seller Muddy Waters. Most reviews take anywhere from 4 to 8 months. Baidu may also issue its own statement, or take part in a joint statement with JOYY, since both parties announced a deal on Monday.

Even if an independent company clears JOYY of any wrongdoing, it will likely still take time for shares to recover, based on the performance of companies that have had dealt with Muddy Waters in the past. Unfortunately for current investors, much of the damage has already been done, and it's going to take some time to recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.