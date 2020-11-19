Investors should avoid or even outright short the company's shares given potential for a highly-dilutive debt-for-equity swap in the not too distant future.

Related party and former principal shareholder Jelco Delta Holding is likely putting pressure on management to maximize its gains from a potential debt-for-equity swap.

Failure to negotiate an amicable restructuring of related-party debt recently triggered cross-default provisions on all of the company's debt instruments.

A series of capital raises have resulted in outstanding shares to increase by 4,000% on a reverse-split adjusted basis since the beginning of the year.

Note:

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Wednesday, Greece-based capesize pure play Seanergy Maritime ("Seanergy") reported vastly improved quarterly results relative to the abysmal first half of the year but still, the company's Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") fell short of expectations.

Photo: Capesize Drybulk Carrier "Leadership", oldest vessel in the company's fleet (2001) - Source: Company Website

Remember, in its Q2/2020 report, the company stated that 88% of available fleet days for Q3 had already been fixed at a daily TCE of $22,414. But Seanergy Maritime finished the quarter with an average TCE of just $16,219. Even after adjusting for $3.9 million in voyage expenses, the company realized virtually no additional revenue for the remaining 12% of available fleet days for the quarter.

On past conference calls, management attributed lower-than-expected TCE numbers to accounting requirements causing the company to record a higher number of ballast days (zero TCE) towards the end of the quarter.

The heavily leveraged company has been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19. Anticipated large cash outflows in the first half of the year resulted in management's decision to raise additional capital at the expense of existing common shareholders.

According to statements made on the conference call, the company's capital raise efforts have resulted in approximately $72 million in aggregate net proceeds so far in 2020. Over the same time frame, outstanding shares increased by an eye-watering 4,000% (no typo) on a reverse-split adjusted basis.

Not surprisingly, shares have lost approximately 95% of their value since my last update on the company twelve months ago.

The additional capital buffer was meant to serve three major purposes:

Cover anticipated operating losses Support the company's efforts to repay, refinance or extend existing senior indebtedness and negotiate covenant amendments Opportunistically grow the fleet in times of market distress

Indeed, Seanergy Maritime not only managed to stay afloat, but the company also reached agreements with senior lenders to refinance or extend maturing credit facilities and relax certain covenants. In addition, the company used $11.4 million in cash to purchase the 2005-built capesize vessel "Goodship".

Photo: Capesize Bulk Carrier "Goodship" loading iron ore at the Port of Itaguai, Brazil on October 8 - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Unfortunately, the company failed to come to terms with related party and former principal shareholder Jelco Delta Holding ("Jelco"), a company affiliated with Greek shipping magnate Claudia Restis (emphasis added by author):

The Company has also been engaged in extensive parallel discussions with Jelco Delta Holding Corp. ("Jelco"), a related-party entity, to agree on a comprehensive restructuring of its various subordinated or unsecured debt instruments, including the settlement of accrued and unpaid interest for the first nine months of the year. In the context of these discussions, Jelco had waived the Company's obligations, including payment obligations upon maturity of two loan facilities with original maturity dates of June 30, 2020 and September 27, 2020, and interest payment obligations totaling approximately $16.0 million, for a period which expired on November 13, 2020. Although discussions are ongoing, the Company has not been able to reach a mutual agreement with Jelco to date. Upon the expiration of the waiver period on November 13, 2020, the aforementioned obligations became due and payable. This related party debt event has triggered cross-default provisions in the Company's remaining credit facilities and sale and leaseback agreements. However, the Company is in active dialogue with its senior lenders and does not expect that they will pursue any remedies while discussions are ongoing and as the Company continues making installment payments on all its senior loan facilities timely and in full. In contrast with the Company's senior loans, which are secured by its vessels, the Jelco facilities do not represent senior secured obligations of the Company and have limited remedy rights. The Company intends to continue engaging with its senior lenders and with Jelco seeking a solution acceptable to all parties which will be to the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

The debt default also resulted in the final documentation of the already approved senior debt amendments and extensions to be put on hold until a resolution with Jelco has been achieved.

On the conference call, management provided additional color on the debt default:

We have been in discussions for a comprehensive restructuring of their facilities, which takes into account the accommodations agreed by the senior secured lenders. However, our offer for consensual solution, which has been proportional with the concessions agreed with our senior lenders, has not been accepted by Jelco, and the latest waiver period expired on 13 of November 2020. This has triggered cross-default provisions in the company's remaining credit facilities.

While management remained optimistic about reaching a near-term agreement with Jelco, I doubt this to be the case as otherwise, Jelco would have agreed to a waiver extension.

Apparently, Jelco is putting pressure on management to improve the terms for restructuring an aggregate $42 million in debt owed by Seanergy.

Remember that Jelco has been the company's controlling shareholder for many years but due to its non-participation in recent equity offerings no longer owns a material stake in Seanergy Maritime.

But as the company has managed to reduce net debt to its lowest levels in years while at the same time growing the fleet, I could imagine that Jelco is looking to increase its ownership in the company back up again at the expense of outside shareholders. For example, swapping the entire $42 million in debt instruments held by Jelco for new equity at current share prices, would result in approximately 95 million new shares being issued thus making Jelco the company's controlling shareholder again.

A second scenario would be Jelco moving in the opposite direction and looking to cut ties with Seanergy Maritime after no longer being a material shareholder. Perhaps Jelco has been eyeing the company's rather strong $33.8 million cash balance by demanding repayment of maturing facilities.

That said, I doubt this to be the case as Jelco initially agreed to waive the defaults while trying to negotiate an amicable solution.

In my opinion, Jelco is simply putting pressure on management to get the biggest possible piece of the pie.

At this point, I would estimate the company's net asset value ("NAV") per share to be very close to the current trading price which actually represents a substantial premium to many of its peers which mostly change hands at below 50% of NAV these days.

Source: Q3 Press Release, Compass Maritime Weekly Report

Given this issue, Jelco might very well insist on debt being converted at a substantial discount to current share prices or to protect a potential new equity stake from future dilution.

Seanergy Maritime already hinted at a potential debt-for-equity swap in September when the company pledged "not to initiate any public equity offerings until March 2021, nor to implement any reverse stock splits prior to that date" as the press release continued (emphasis added by author):

Notwithstanding the Company's current intentions, the Board of Directors will continue to evaluate all available strategic alternatives, which may include stock issuances to the Company's creditors as a means of addressing maturing debt instruments, based on market conditions and other factors which may arise in the future.

Clearly, this statement refers to the Jelco debt as, at least in my opinion, senior lenders would not be interested in taking an equity stake in Seanergy Maritime.

It should be noted, though that Stamatis Tsantanis, the company's Chairman and CEO has recently acquired 300,000 common shares in the open market but I wouldn't consider this a material commitment, particularly given the fact that he only intends "to purchase an aggregate of up to 500,000 common shares".

Bottom Line:

Seanergy Maritime apparently never fails to disappoint. While third quarter results improved significantly over the first half of the year, TCE came in substantially below the number outlined by management in the second quarter earnings release.

Last week, the company defaulted on $16 million in related party debt thus triggering cross-default provisions on all of the company's remaining debt facilities.

While management still envisions a short-term solution, I doubt this to be the case as Jelco might very well be demanding a disproportionately high compensation for swapping a part or even all of the debt into new equity.

That said, I, ultimately, expect the default to be cured going forward as the Jelco debt remains junior to the company's $160 million in third-party credit facilities.

While any comprehensive solution for the Jelco debt would almost certainly result in a further, material improvement to the company's capital structure, current equityholders will likely pay the price, as usual.

Given the issues discussed above, investors should not touch Seanergy Maritime's shares with a ten-foot pole. Even an outright short position looks enticing given anticipated material dilution from a potential Jelco debt restructuring. On the flip side, the momentum crowd has been picking up the shares on several occasions in recent months, so don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk by placing a stop buy limit.

At the time of this writing, Interactive Brokers shows about 116k shares available for borrowing at below 10% p.a.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SHIP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.