Maersk directly and indirectly via JV Global Ports is a beneficiary of the international project New Silk Road.

Consolidation is likely to occur in the market. We consider that Maersk will benefit from it most of all.

Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) is a Danish company, a leader (10 Largest Container Shipping Companies in the World) in sea container shipping, a beneficiary of market growth and projected consolidation. Development of the New Silk Road is the major trigger of the company's growth.

Container transportation is a growing sector

Container transportation is an important part of the world trade, which actively takes cargo flows from other types of transportation. That happens largely due to the greater flexibility of container transportation. Container transportation allows manufacturers to send small batches to small customers with the help of containers, which are utilitarian packaging, that allows to send goods faster and more efficiently.

Source: McKinsey

The McKinsey Container Transportation study examines 4 scenarios of container transportation development. Containerization of cargo flows is an indicator that demonstrates how much cargo is transported in containers.

Containerization will grow up to 25% from the current 23%, while the volume of global trade will grow quite modestly - containerized shipments will grow faster than the economy as a whole.

Source: McKinsey

Containerization will increase from 23% to 25%, while the world trade volume will grow quite fast - container shipping will benefit from economic trends most of all.

Source: McKinsey

The most positive scenario is the third wave of globalization with active growth of world trade, while containerization will increase from 23% to 35%.

Source: McKinsey

The most pessimistic scenario is a slowdown in the growth of world trade volumes and a flat rate of containerization (23% will remain).

Source: McKinsey

A survey of industry professionals shows that the most likely scenarios are the first two. According to this survey (also from the McKinsey study), container transportation will grow faster than the volume of world trade, the container transportation market will grow faster than the economy.

Source: McKinsey

In addition to growth faster than the economy, the attractiveness of the sector is explained by the low level of consolidation compared to similar industries.

Strong players of the sector are the beneficiaries of growth and consolidation.

An investor in this situation should pay attention to the most powerful players in the industry, who will be able to take the main growth of the container market via consolidation. The mightiest player of the container market in the world is Maersk. Maersk is engaged not only in transportation of containers on its own ships (Maersk Shipping Line), but also in management of container terminals in ports (15 terminals in North and South America, 18 terminals in Europe, Russia, 18 terminals in Asia, 14 terminals in Africa and the Middle East), transportation of goods by land.

Maersk Shipping Line is a branch of the AP Moller- Maersk company. Widely known for its fleet of container ships, the Maersk Shipping Line made its debut in the international container shipping arena in the year 1904. At present, the company has a fleet of around 711 container ships with a capacity of around 40,87,480 TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units). Maersk Shipping Line is the major sea container carrier.

The New Silk Road is an international project in which Maersk participates.

Source: Globalports

In our opinion, one of the main growth triggers of Maersk is the New Silk Road project.

The New Silk Road is a mega-project that will connect Asia and Europe bypassing the Suez Canal. The Chinese transport system initiative is being promoted in cooperation with Russia and Kazakhstan with the aim of a large-scale transformation of the entire trade and economic model of Eurasia, and primarily of Central and Middle Asia.

Maersk sends (Maersk doubles capacity on weekly ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe) trains with containers from Europe to Asia and back. This route is an element of the New Silk Road, a grand project in which China is ready to invest up to $3 trillion, bypassing the Suez Canal. Trains run between the ports of Vostochny and St. Petersburg, where the Global Ports are operating (GLPR LI Equity). Maersk owns 30.75% of Global Ports through its subsidiary APM Terminals.

Source: Globalports

How is the Maersk business scheme structured in the context of the new Silk Road?

Maersk delivers goods by sea by container ships from Asia to the port of Vostochny in Russia (Global Ports operate there). Global Ports reload cargoes on Maersk's container train, and the train goes from Nakhodka to St. Petersburg to Global Ports terminals. There Global Ports reload its cargoes on the Maersk's container train and they are shipped to Europe by sea. This way is 20-25 days faster than through the Suez Canal and 70% cheaper than air transportation.

The Suez Canal is one of the largest transport hubs in the world. (Navigation Statistics).

In 2019, the cargo turnover of containerized cargo passing through the Suez Canal was 507.4 million tons, with a total cargo turnover of 1031.2 million tons. This is a huge cargo traffic, part of which can potentially be taken over by the New Silk Way. The maximum weight of the TEU is 21.6 tons (without container). Then the Suez Canal container turnover can be estimated from above at 23.5 million TEU. Container turnover of Russian seaports in 2019 was 5.32 million TEU (source, in Russian). If the new Silk Way can take at least 10% from the Suez Canal, the cargo turnover of Russian ports will increase by 88% (because the cargo is first accepted in Nakhodka and then reloaded in St. Petersburg). Maersk and Global Ports are the main beneficiaries of such traffic.

Taking scenario number 2 from the McKinsey study, we believe that the container market will grow 2.2 times (containerization will increase by 10%, the volume of world trade will double). It is also possible to increase the share of major players by almost 2 times.

Given this scenario, even without a mega-project of the New Silk Road Maersk is undervalued, our AMKBY target is $12.5.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.