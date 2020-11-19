After the bell on Tuesday, we received third quarter results from Chinese electric vehicle company Nio (NIO). The stock has been one of this year's best, going from just a few bucks per share to a recent high over $54. Investors have been expecting big things from the company, and this week's report showed that the growth story is certainly on track.

For Q3, the company reported revenues of $666.6 million, handily beating estimates by at least $6 million (depending on which site's estimates you look at), and representing growth of more than 146% over the prior year period. Deliveries were 12,206 in the third quarter of 2020, including 8,660 ES6s, 3,530 ES8s and 16 EC6s, as compared to 4,799 vehicles in Q3 2019. The company has come way back from the depths of the pandemic earlier this year, as the chart below shows, and momentum has continued into Q4.

(Source: Company news releases, seen here)

Perhaps even more important, the company is finally showing decent margin improvement. Vehicle margin in Q3 was 14.5%, up from 9.7% in Q2 2020 and a negative 6.8% in Q3 2019. This has resulted in a significant narrowing of the company's net loss, nearly 60% year over year on a non-GAAP basis. On a per share basis, the non-GAAP loss was $0.12, beating Street estimates by a nickel. With strong revenue growth combined with better operating efficiency, the company may be able to report a non-GAAP profit at some point next year (current Street estimates, seen here, suggest Q4 2021).

Early in Q3, I suggested that Nio management should use the rally in shares to raise more capital, as it was obvious that more financing would be needed eventually. The company did do just that shortly afterwards, selling shares at $17, which unfortunately looks rather low at this point. However, the good news is that Nio ended Q3 with about $3.3 billion in cash on the balance sheet, more than double what it had at the end of Q2.

Thanks to the conversion of some convertible notes during the quarter, the company's debt pile also dropped during the quarter from about $1.62 billion to $1.20 billion. The only downside here, between the equity sale and the debt conversion, is that the share count continues to surge over time. The diluted share count, used to determine the loss per share, came in at 1.211 billion for Q3, up from 1.055 billion for Q2.

While these Q3 results are rather nice, investors are probably more concerned at this point how the current quarter is faring. Well, going into Tuesday's report, the Street was looking for about $808 million in revenue for the final three months of the year. Here is what management gave for its forecast, which I'm sure will impress both analysts and investors:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 16,500 and 17,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 100.6% to 106.7% from the same quarter of 2019, and an increase of approximately 35.2% to 39.3% from the third quarter of 2020.

Total revenues to be between RMB6,258.7 million (US$921.8 million) and RMB6,435.8 million (US$947.9 million), representing an increase of approximately 119.7% to 126.0% from the same quarter of 2019, and an increase of approximately 38.3% to 42.2% from the third quarter of 2020.

Nio shares were down more than 3% on Wednesday, settling close to $45. This might be a curious reaction, given the Q3 double beat and very strong Q4 guidance. However, as the chart below shows, the stock was up a tremendous amount into this report, and shares were nearly $20 above their 50-day moving average. This simply looks to be a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event, and some investors might appreciate the pullback as a chance to get in. On the other hand, we're still talking about a company that isn't even delivering 20,000 vehicles a quarter being valued more than General Motors (GM) which is averaging roughly $34 billion in quarterly revenue right now.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Nio delivered a strong third quarter report. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines, and tremendous revenue growth was combined with decent expense control. More importantly, the balance sheet looks much better than it did a few months ago, although that did come with a bit of dilution. Management gave a Q4 forecast that was well above estimates, showing the growth story is definitely intact. While shares did not initially respond well to the news, you have to remember that they were under $2 just a year ago, so some profit-taking might have been inevitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

