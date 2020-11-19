It's Just Magic - Negative Yielding Debt

Virtually everyone supposes that this type of magic will not take place in the United States.

It's still magic, even if you know how it is done.

I know how they do it. It is a flick of the wrist, a nod of the head, and then a tap on the keyboard, and money appears from nowhere. All of this comes from the world's central banks, as they reduce the cost of borrowing money, for the countries they represent, to less than Zero.

We once thought, mistakenly now of course, that Zero was the line in the sand. Who would pay to lend money, after all, for the privilege of lending it. For thousands of years there was no such thing and then poof, during the financial crisis of 2008/2009, the line in the sand was crossed and the magic prospered and flourished.

"Disbelief in magic can force a poor soul into believing in government and business...." - Tom Robbins, Even Cowgirls get the Blues

Besides recognizing the magic that has taken place, I note an incredible amount of it. We now have $16.9 trillion of negative yielding debt bouncing around in the world, according to the ICE BofA Global Broad Market Index. What is also astounding is that China has now joined the crowd and just sold negative yielding debt in Europe.

The Chinese bond sale amounted to $4.74 billion, and it was split between 5, 10 and 15 year bonds. The 5-year bonds were priced late Wednesday to yield -0.152%, while the 10- and 15-year securities were sold with slightly positive yields of 0.318% and 0.664%, respectively. Moody's projects that China's public-sector debt, including borrowings by governments and state-owned enterprises, will rise to 185%-190% of gross domestic product in 2020-2021 from 167% in 2019. Obviously, part of the magic here is that a country's debt is not a consideration, when lending below Zero. The central banks of the world have created their own version of Disneyland.

"Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy." - Walt Disney

Fantasy all right…just look at this:

Nation 5 Year Yield

France -0.663%

Germany -0.751%

Netherlands -0.710%

Switzerland -0.766%

Japan -0.009%

United States +0.389%

*Data according to Bloomberg

Virtually everyone supposes that this type of magic will not take place in the United States. The majority opinion is that "It can't happen here." I ask, "Why not?" America has the biggest economy, the biggest bond market and yet, we are paying the most to borrow, of the world's major countries. Now that makes sense of course.

Not!

It is my opinion, that after the next Administration is installed, and we borrow even more to off-set our pandemic crisis, and after the politicians eye more debt for their social programs, that there will be a hue and cry to join the magical negative yielding debt club. I believe that there will be tremendous pressure, put on the Fed, to conjure up this same type of magic.

"It can't happen here" doesn't make much sense when it is happening everywhere else. We will all wait and see but I wouldn't be placing bets upon the impossibility of it happening.

"Until one is committed, there is hesitancy, the chance to draw back, always ineffectiveness. Concerning all acts of initiative, and creation, there is one elementary truth, the ignorance of which kills countless ideas and splendid plans: that the moment one definitely commits oneself, then Providence moves too. All sorts of things occur to help one that would never otherwise have occurred. A whole stream of events issues from the decision, raising in one's favor all manner of unforeseen incidents and meetings and material assistance, which no man could have dreampt would have come his way." - William Hutchison Murray

It's just magic!

