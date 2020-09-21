This article first appeared on Trend Investing on October 15, 2020 and has been updated for this article.

At Tesla (TSLA) Battery Day, Tesla announced that they intend to use a nickel-manganese [NM] cathode/battery (2/3 nickel, 1/3 manganese) for their mid-range vehicles (see slide below), and a lithium-iron-phosphate [LFP] for energy storage and short range EVs that need a long life battery. This suddenly means that Tesla plans to use a lot more manganese and iron phosphate and less cobalt and alumina. Previously Tesla only used nickel-cobalt-alumina [NCA] for their cathodes, with no manganese. The main reason to shift towards manganese is that it is cheap and relatively easy to source, especially when compared to cobalt. The NM cathode/battery is inferior to NMC or NCA, but that is obviously a sacrifice Musk is willing to make to get battery prices down and to guard against not being able to get enough cobalt.

Li-manganese has a capacity that is roughly one-third lower than Li-cobalt and typically a shorter lifespan, but it is cheaper

Source

It should be noted that Musk said Tesla will focus for now to make the high nickel batteries themselves (plus Panasonic) and use battery manufacturers for the LFP and NM batteries. In time Tesla will likely expand to make them all.

Tesla's new 3 battery types (cathode chemistries) and their uses

Source: From Tesla Battery Day

A look at the manganese sector

China manganese ore price - CNY 28.25/t (USD 4.30/t)

Source

China manganese sulfate (Battery Level) price [CNY/t] - Price = CNY 5,900/t (USD 877) - 32% manganese content

Source

About Manganese

Manganese is ductile, malleable and able to conduct electricity and heat. Manganese is a vital component in steel making with no apparent substitute. The US has manganese (number 19) in their list of 35 critical minerals.

Wikipedia state:

Manganese is a chemical element with the symbol Mn and atomic number 25. It is not found as a free element in nature; it is often found in minerals in combination with iron. Manganese is a transition metal with a multifaceted array of industrial alloy uses, particularly in stainless steels.

Manganese sits near vanadium, chromium, iron and cobalt on the periodic table

Manganese uses

Vale state: "Manganese is the fourth most widely used metal in the world."

Manganese is mostly used in the steel manufacturing processes to strengthen steel. It can be added to aluminum for the same reason. Steel contains 1% manganese to increase the strength and improve the workability. Steel with manganese is typically used in high-rise buildings, major infrastructure such as hospitals, office towers and bridges. Manganese steel has 13% manganese which is very strong and used for railway tracks, rifle barrels, safes and prison bars.

Dry cell and many lithium-ion batteries (NMC, LMIP, LMO, NM) typically use manganese sulphate as the cathode precursor material.

Agriculture - Fertilizer, animal feed, fungicide. Manganese is an essential trace element for living creatures.

Pigments and paints.

To decolourize glass and to prepare violet-coloured glass.

In aluminum cans (1.5% manganese) to improving the resistance to corrosion.

Manganese demand

Global steel production volumes largely determine demand for manganese. China steel making is by far the key driver of global demand for manganese. In China, 90% of manganese is used in the steel industry in the form of ferroalloys, and the other 10% is used in batteries and chemicals.

Manganese is used in the most popular Li-ion batteries

Source: Manganese X courtesy BloombergNEF

Source: Manganese X courtesy Roskill

Manganese battery demand is forecast to grow strongly

Source: Courtesy Cairn Energy Research Advisors and CPM Group

Battery demand requires High Purity Manganese [HPM]

Source

Manganese supply

Manganese is quite abundant, being the 12th most abundant mineral on earth; however manganese is rarely found in high enough concentrations to form an ore deposit.

Global manganese supply comes mostly from South Africa, Australia, and Gabon (and some from Brazil) as these countries generally have large amounts of high grade ore (Mn>44%). India, Kazakhstan and Mexico have medium grade (Mn 30%–44%) manganese ore resources. Ukraine and Ghana mainly feature low-grade manganese ore (Mn<30%). There is currently no manganese mine production in the USA or Canada.

Source

Manganese supply by country

Source

Global manganese ore production reached ~20.3 million dry mt (Mn contained) in 2018

Source

A look at the main manganese miners

Diversified miners that produce manganese

South 32 Limited [ASX:S32] [LSE:S32] (OTCPK:SOUHY)

South 32 is an Australian company (BHP spinoff) with global operations and one of the world's largest manganese producers. They have mines that produces bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc.

South 32 has manganese ore and alloy operations in Australia (Groote Eylandt Mining Company and Tasmanian Electro Metallurgical Company) and in South Africa (South Africa Manganese operations).

In FY20 South 32 produced 5,348k wmt of manganese ore and 163kt of manganese alloy.

Current market cap is AUD 11.2b. Analyst's consensus price target is AUD 2.71, representing 18% upside.

Vale SA (VALE)

Vale gets by far most of its revenue from their Brazilian iron ore operations. They also have expanding nickel operations in Canada. Vale is the largest manganese producer in Brazil, accounting for roughly 70% of the country’s market. The Azul Mine in Pará is responsible for 80% of Vale's manganese output and it has high ore grades of >40%. You can read more on Vale in my recent articles here and here.

Others

Assmang Proprietary Limited

Anglo American plc [LSE:AAL] (OTCQX:NGLOY)

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCPK:AFBOF)

Consolidated Minerals Holdings

Compania Minera Autlan

ERACHEM Comilog Inc.

Eramet SA [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY)

Metals X Limited [ASX:MLX] (OTCPK:MLXEF)

Note: Many iron ore miners also produce some manganese.

Purer play manganese miners

Element 25 [ASX:E25] [GR:QFP] - Price = AUD 1.13

Element 25 is an Australian company developing their 100% owned advanced stage Butcherbird manganese project in Western Australia. The Project has a large resource, currently >260 mt of manganese ore in Measured, Indicated and Inferred JORC resources. The maiden Proved and Probable Reserve is 50.6m tonnes at 10.3% Mn for 5.22mt of contained manganese.

Simply geology, ore zone starts from surface, very low strip ratio

Source

Project economics are excellent based on a 'concentrate export' PFS. Exceptionally low CapEx of A$14.5m, pre-tax NPV8 Nominal A$441M, pre-tax IRR: Nominal 255%, and a 42 year mine life (6 months payback). The mine plan utilizes only 20% of the total resource.

2020 PFS summary

Source

The Mining Lease has been granted and permitting documents are well advanced. The Project development timeline is targeting first production in Q1 2021.

The current market cap is AUD 149m. I was unable to find any analyst price targets. You can view the company presentation here. Looks very promising.

Element 25 forecast AISC of US$2.80/t is well below current spot prices

Source

Euro Manganese Inc. [ASX:EMN] [GR:E06][TSXV:EMN] - CAD 0.39

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian company focused exclusively on the development of a new high purity manganese production facility based on the recycling of a tailings deposit located in the Czech Republic, in Europe. Their 25 year project is called the Chvaletice Manganese Project, and its big advantage is involves no mining, just processing tailings.

The 2019 PEA based on the recycling of a 27 million tonnes Measured and Indicated tailings resource with a combined grade averaging 7.33% Mn resulted in a post-tax NPV10% of $593m and a post-tax IRR of 22.6% with a 4.9-year payback. Initial CapEx was estimated at $404m. Project economics are based on projected average HPEMM (containing 99.9% Mn) price of $4,617/tonne and HPMSM (containing 32% Mn) price of $2,666/tonne over the project life.

The current market cap is C$100m. Yahoo Finance has an analyst's price target of C$0.52. The stock has doubled since my Trend Investing article only a month ago, so investors should have some caution for now. Looks promising but the initial CapEx is the challenge.

You can view their investor presentation here and a brokers report here.

Euro Manganese to use waste recycling and not mining to produce high purity manganese

Source

Manganese X Energy Corp. [TSXV:MN](OTCPK:MNXXF) - Price = CAD 0.28, USD 0.22

Manganese X own the 1,228 hectares Battery Hill Manganese Property in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is still in the early stages doing exploration to grow a resource with drilling currently underway.

The Company state:

The Company is seeking to become the leading commercial producer of manganese in North America......The deposit is near surface and occurs in the form of manganese carbonate.......making it amenable to a simple leach extraction process, as confirmed by preliminary metallurgical tests.

The company has produced battery grade 99.95% manganese sulphate, and is working towards their PEA.

Their current market cap is C$28m. I was unable to find an analyst's target price. You can view the company presentation here.

Battery Hill Manganese Property drill results

Source

Manganese X compared to some small cap juniors

Source

American Manganese [TSXV:AMY] [GR:2AM] (OTCPK:AMYZF) - Price = CAD 0.20, USD 0.15

American Manganese is currently focused on recycling of cathode materials including manganese using their patented process that aims to capture 100% of key metals lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum.

The Company owns the Artillery Peak Manganese Project located in Mojave County, Arizona, USA. The Company has a detailed 2012 NI43-101 Technical Report and Pre-feasibility Study on the Project that you can access here.

Wikipedia state: "Artillery Peak represents one of the largest manganese reserves in the United States, with estimated reserves of 159 million tons of manganese ore graded 3.9% manganese metal."

Their current market cap is C$38m. Analyst's target price is C$0.33, representing 61% upside. You can read more here.

Others

Giyani Metals Corp. [TSXV:EMM] (OTC:CATPF) - Manganese project in Botswana, Africa.

MaxTech Ventures [CSE:MVT] (OTCPK:MTEHF)

OM Holdings [ASX:OMH] [GR:702] (OTC:OMHLF)

Risks

Manganese prices are driven by Chinese steel demand. This means any global or China slowdown can hurt prices.

Technical risks such as changes in battery chemistry may mean manganese is less needed, or not needed at all, in future batteries.

Mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays.

Company risks - Debt, management, and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Generally high in many poor and corrupt countries. Low for USA, Canada and Australia but permitting can be slow and costs higher.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Further reading

Comparing different battery chemistries - NMC is best overall

Source: Competitive technologies to high nickel Li-ion batteries – the pros and cons | Nickel Institute

Conclusion

Global manganese ore production is very large with about 90% of manganese going into the steel sector and the balance to other uses including batteries. Whilst the battery sector is set to grow rapidly it will not significantly move the needle on overall manganese demand. There will however be a niche area of high purity manganese [HPM] demand for batteries, similar to that with nickel where demand for battery grade nickel sulphate will likely outstrip supply.

This article introduces some of the major global manganese producers and some of the promising purer play manganese juniors. For now my top picks would be in the junior purer plays. First would be Element 25, followed by Euro Manganese and Manganese X.

As usual all comments are welcome, and I am happy to hear of any promising pure play manganese miners I may have left out.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.