Headlines vs. value

What a torrid couple of weeks for Simon Property Group (SPG)! Between multiple successful vaccine stories, disappointing earnings, resolution of the Taubman (TCO) deal, & a secondary offering, there’s been a significant amount of volatility in the stock. My goal is to cut through some of the headlines to understand what, if any updates are needed to my prior bearish analysis. My existing theory hinged on weakness in collections, poor revenues continuing, and untenable debt burden.

Collections & cash flow

Q3 was another terrible quarter for cash flow. Before diving too deeply into the damage, I do want to give credit where credit is due. SPG greatly increased the transparency of their collections data between Q2 & Q3’s press release. I’m not sure I’d go as far as Morgan Stanley’s Rich Hill in calling it both top notch & best in class during the earnings call, but it’s far easier to understand the #’s this quarter.

Q2 2020 Q3 2020 U.S. Portfolio Gross Contractual Rents $1,625 $1,591 Rent Write-Offs Related to Tenants in Bankruptcy (64) (15) Net Contractual Rents 1,561 1,576 Deferrals Agreed (303) (35) Abatements Granted (204) (65) Net Billed Rents 1,054 1,476 Collected $763 $1,250 Collected as percent of Net Billed Rents 72% 85% Collected as percent of Net Billed Rents, Including Deferrals Agreed 78% 85%

Source: Q3 Press Release

Despite collecting 85% vs. 78% in Q3 vs. Q2, there was negligible decrease in net tenant (Accounts) Receivable from $1.458B to $1.452B. If Q2 were truly an aberration, we would have seen a decrease in the net AR as collections/write off caught up to normal. I’ll note that the above numbers are gross, so there’s some mixing with the joint ventures which explains why the Q3 collections exceeds the $1.060B Q3 revenue. Breaking down the Q3 #’s we have $303M in deferrals that will create a drag on earnings over the life of the contract. Per the press release this equated to a 10 cents per share decrease in income from the straight lining impact. The abatements are noteworthy, but I’ll cover in the next section given their impact on variable lease income.

It’s useful at this point to consider what the net effect of this collection rate is by looking at the statement of cashflows. For the 9 months ending September 30, 2020 SPG had $1.431B in cash flows from operations. Including the dividend payable delayed into the following quarter (a maneuver introduced in 2020), SPG paid $1.502B in dividends. SPG is not funding its 2020 dividend through operating cash flow. It's intriguing that SPG filed for a secondary offering for 17.5M shares or ~$1.4B in equity.

Revenue

Here are two charts which sum up how SPG did & where they’re going.

​ 2020 2019 ​Revenue Sep June Sep June Fixed lease income $ 929,335 $ 954,966 $ 1,067,381 $ 1,068,701 Variable lease income 64,496 58,544 241,527 229,866 Total lease income $ 993,831 $ 1,013,510 $ 1,308,908 $ 1,298,567 Contract activity New 105 27 316 464 Renewal 145 54 300 496

Source: 10Q & author’s calculations as contract activity is disclosed YTD

In some respects, there are some signs of life in the contract activity, however it is still running far below normal level. Looking at the 10K, it’s far below replacement level.

Source: 2019 10K

As of Sept 30th year to date, SPG had renewed or replaced 975 in line leases covering 3.4M square feet of retail estate. That leaves ~1500 renewals and 5.2M sqft. For simplicity sake, I’m ignoring month to months, bankruptcies early renewals, specialty stores, and anchors. Any of that activity reflected in the Q3 year to date new/renewal #’s makes the hurdle in Q4 that much more difficult. Total occupancy is down 330 basis points year over year. Looking at the expiring contracts implies a potential decrease of an additional 300 basis points. Additionally revenue reductions and outright expenses are caused by tenant turnover. While SPG would be happy to have those sorts of problems again, any recovery needs to model in this impact as they're making Q3 #'s look operationally better in their absence. Additionally SPG is forecasting only $150M in CapEx for 2020. It’s fair to ask how they’re going to sign all these new tenants without any improvements.

Looking back ten years, here’s FFO (per SA) vs. annual ending occupancy rates of the US & premium mall per Edgar.

Source: SA FFO + 10K filings

So the intuitive connection between occupancy & FFO is apparent. It gives context to how awful Q3's occupancies numbers are. For simplicity's sake I only plotted the 10K numbers, but checking a few of the Q3's there did not appear to be any seasonality in Q3 occupancy. However when we look at the FFO year over year rates vs. occupancy the relationship becomes even clearer.

Source: SA FFO + 10K filings

Based on the charting it would appear most analysts are predicting no further deterioration in occupancy rate. Yet David Simon, CEO of SPG, refused to call a trough in the downturn when questioned.

Craig Schmidt Great. And then just as a follow-up, we’ve noticed the store closing cadence has slowed since Labor Day. I’m wondering if the occupancy number in 3Q 2020 could be the trough, or do you still expect maybe some lower occupancy in first quarter 2021? David Simon Well, I think it’ll – that’ll be a function of whether we have further bankruptcies or not, Craig. I think based on what it is, we should be fine, but I mean, it is possible that we’ll have further bankruptcies and we’ll have to – when that happens, obviously, we’ll deal with that. But there’s certainly some bankruptcies that are potential out there in the next few months.

Source: Q3 earnings transcript

This is not the answer you give when you’re seeing a stabilization of the occupancy rates. We’re in mid-November and there has yet to be a significant new store announcement for SPG. It’s very likely that as the analysts concede occupancy will be even lower at the end of year that FFO estimates will continue to decrease.

On the variable side, the carnage continues unabated. Thanks to better disclosure around abatements, it’s possible to see that the decline is due almost entirely to a deterioration in the underlying tenant sales rather than abatements. It’s no coincidence that for the second straight quarter SPG refused to disclose per square foot sales. Despite significantly fewer mall closures in Q3 vs. Q2, SPG did not feel this metric was meaningful. Growing up I was always told that if I had to ask, the price was too much. Growing old as an investor I’m realizing the corollary is that if I’m not told, the statistic is too awful to share.

SPG appears to be tracking towards the low/middle case from my prior article. So I won’t be updating any of the short term inputs to my prior model.

Enter the acquisitions

SPG made two sizable acquisitions which are likely value destroying, JCP & Taubman (TCO).

On the JC Penney side, there’s something magical in hearing a leader in the mall space crow about the sweet discount he got at JC Penney’s. All those clothes were on sale! All kidding aside, it’s not wild to think the deal may ultimately be accretive to SPG given SPG's expertise and network. The challenge is that making JC Penney a success again, where so many others have failed before is not a realistic proposition. At best, it will divert cash that could be paying a dividend and quicken SPG’s reckoning. At worst, it could lead to continued losses.

TCO is about a tenth of the size of SPG by revenue at around $130-$160M depending on whether you’re looking at pre or post COVID numbers. SPG will acquire 80% of TCO for $43/share. The amended agreement is quite explicit on COVID-19 measure. As this was SPG’s primary legal grounds for walking away from the original deal, it’s unlikely SPG will be able to walk out a second time. SPG has the option to buy out the remaining 20% from the Taubman family at a later date. Taking the 80% initial purchase, this equates to $2.8B purchase price. TCO is highly leveraged, meaning SPG will be adding $3.9B in debt to the balance sheet.

In many ways TCO echoes the earlier themes of the article. TCO’s continues to see poor collections & elevated AR. TCO is experiencing occupancy rates declines. Below summarizes the impacts. However getting a 20% discount on a 2019 price can only be charitably described as making the best of a bad situation.

Sept 2019 Sept 2020 % change AR 90.1 176.6 96% Revenue 162.5 131 -19% FFO 78.4 34.5 -56% Occupancy 91.7% 88.5% -3%

Source: SA & TCO Q3 10Q

New risks & old risks

The same fundamental risk from my prior article applies. Namely that SPG continues to pay an dividend unsupported by earnings or even operational cash flows. While FFO is a better short term metric for analysis, on a long enough timeline paying dividends using it will lead to payments based on property appreciation either funded by debt or asset sales. True to form, SPG paid $1.30 per share dividend on 48 cents per share GAAP earnings. This led to an approximately $320M decrease in equity. At current rates this will take Simon to negative equity in 5 quarters. To the surprise of virtually no one, SPG's credit rating was downgraded in Q3. However for my updated analysis, I’m assuming that SPG will continue to pay an unsustainable dividend in the short term ($5.20/share) despite it creating the need for a larger subsequent dilution (20%->25%).

Multiple working vaccine candidates should shorten the return to normalcy. Without some of the more dire/apocalyptic outcomes, I'm raising my opinion from "Very Bearish" to "Bearish". Most outlets are projecting an April time frame so it’d be fair to say that Q3 2021+ should be “normal” from a health perspective. Any escalation to this timeline will improve the stock price. The more fundamental challenge is that it’s not clear that the Fed’s intervention will reach the “real” economy absent fiscal stimulus. Exploring the macro is beyond the scope of this article, but individual news stories will produce temporary bounces that may be tradable.

In terms of the other risk factors to the trade such as liquidation of assets, there was this intriguing comment by David Simon during the Q3 earnings call.

Linda Tsai Thanks. And then in terms of the non-core assets that will be shed, albeit not a material impact, over what timeframe would this happen? Like, would you wait for some stabilization in NOI? David Simon Well, I just think it’s going to, we’re – in fact, we’re – we’ve got an asset now we’re about the market. I mean, we’re going to try and do it. I mean, we’ll see, it’s not – this isn’t, this is not earth-shattering big projects, but there’s – respect to shed, some non-core assets that won’t have a – not going to have a material impact, but just it’ll help us run the company better, because we won’t have to focus on it.

Source: Q3 earnings transcript

We’re seeing some feelers out on non-core assets, but nothing definitive. I’d suggest it’s worth watching the news wires to see which assets are shed, but I’d be cautious around extrapolating too much impact. We’re also seeing “jingle mail” where SPG is selectively defaulting on lower producing locations which reduces their debt profile. Since most of their debt is unsecured, this option has limited utility but bears watching.

Conclusion

You’ll likely see some stories in the upcoming months pushing the stock up or down the success or failure of Xmas shopping season, stimulus, and/or the new look JC Penney. While these may provide entry points to the stock for trading, ultimately this is a $50 stock until they address their declining customer base and recapitalize. I’ve been adding to my short position in the high $70’s and taking profits in the mid-low $60’s. I suspect this range will persist for the next 6 months as it would be highly unusual to see a lot of new tenants joining in Q1/Q2 to take advantage of the Easter holiday season. The last two weeks have been a wild ride, but the astute investor should be paying attention to occupancy & its impact on SPG’s thinning capitalization.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.