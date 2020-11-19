Given the growth thesis intact, the exit of this nonfundamental large seller could reshape the balance of the order book and create an inflection point for stock price.

Based on precedents and industry practice, we expect GGV to continue reducing its shareholding in the next 2 quarters before completely exiting the investment.

NIU share price has increased over 5x since $6.2 March low this year despite IDG and GGV Capital, two of its largest VC backers, liquidating large volumes of shares throughout.

NIU is the dominant player in China's growing lithium scooter market

Founded in 2015, NIU is China's leader in the growing lithium electric scooter market with the largest 26% market share by unit volume, according to CITIC Securities. Started as an urban mobility solution provider solving the congestion problem, it IPO'd in 2018 and has since grown to a fashionable household brand commanding defensible pricing premium. Despite volume weighted ASP is already 2x higher than competitors, NIU successfully raised prices 3 years straight (2017-2019) while keeping cost per scooter largely flat (around 3800 CNY). In FY19, NIU for the first time made $23 profit on $300 revenue at 7.4% EBITDA margin. This year, sales have accelerated on the dual tailwind of COVID (as people look for public transport alternative) and favorable regulatory regime change (more below). 2Q revenue grew 22% YoY on 82% China volume growth; and the momentum continued into 3Q as China volume grew another 70% (all compared to same quarter last year). We estimate the whole year volume growth ends up around 50% this year, overtaking the 24% of FY19 by a large margin.

NIU Existing Product Portfolio, from 2Q20 Corporate Presentation

NIU historical volume sold and growth rates

Source: Touchdown Research

90% of NIU's revenue comes from scooter sales, with the rest being parts and services revenue. Within the scooter segment, China sales account for 86% of revenue (followed by Europe 10%) of which 70-80% comes from top 30 tier 1/2 cities where it has over 1,080 retail stores.

Chinese lithium-battery scooters sales are forecasted to grow at CAGR 84.4% by 2022, as penetration increase from 14% to 45%. This is primarily driven by a new piece of regulation. China is the world's largest scooter market with 250m existing units and over 30m annual unit sales, and most are lead-battery scooters. Though the market is already saturated, recent regulation is bringing a new era to the competitive landscape: April 2019's implementation of the new National Standards on Electric Bicycles (first revision since 1999) is driving a historic replacement cycle of 250m existing lead-scooters to lithium-scooters by 2021/2022.

Drafted in May 2018 and implemented April 2019, New National Standards on Electric Bicycles (GB17761-2018) for the first time clarified differentiated regulatory definitions and treatments for electric bicycles (e-bike) versus electric motorbikes (e-motorbike): e-bikes are <25km/h speed, <55kg; whereas above those limits are counted as e-motorbikes. Both e-bikes and e-motorbikes will require real-name registration and are assigned different license plates, except that e-motorbikes would additionally require a driver's license, mandatory insurance, far more expensive license plates (in some cities even limited numbers), and will be regulated as motorized vehicles.

According to CITIC research, 90% of the 250m existing scooters in China are non-compliant under e-bike classification (either >55kg or does not meet other technical standards). Though the regulation came out in 2Q19, many cities gave 1-3 years as a transition period (by issuing interim licenses) before their strict enforcement. Therefore, by 3Q22, most of the 250m scooters are expected to have been replaced. Because lithium batteries are only 1/4 the weight of lead (which alone is 44kg), the 55kg rule is also implicitly pushing the sector to transition from lead to lithium. Hence why NIU, the largest lithium scooter manufacturer, is so well positioned for this opportunity.

Price not cheap but could see another inflection point

Admittedly, much of this growth outlook is already priced in. NIU shares have surged 5x this year since March low and are currently trading at 3.5x NTM revenue and 34x forward EBITDA. This is not cheap. Assuming the spread between ASP and cost per scooter to remain and volume grows in line with company target (reaching 1-1.5m by 2022), our DCF model estimates NIU's EBITDA to reach 680m CNY ($105m) in 2022 on 80% CAGR from this year. The current $34 share price ($2.4 billion EV), therefore, implies a 23x 2021 forward EV/EBITDA multiple, higher than both Russell 2000 and the NASDAQ index with which it has historically traded in line.

NIU Forward EV/EBITDA compared to Russell 2000 and NASDAQ

Nonetheless, there could be another medium-term inflection point in the order books as large non-fundamental large sellers exit their selling campaigns.

Changes in NIU ownership structure

The lucrative ran of NIU this year was despite the selling pressure from two of its largest VC backers exiting shares: IDG Capital and GGV Capital. IDG Capital was the smaller investor of the two, holding 1.7% outstanding shares as of June this year. By September 30, it has sold out half of its positions (680,000+ shares), leaving 0.7% of the company ownership. On August 17, NIU announced that Li Xiaojun, an IDG partner, has resigned from its board. This implies that IDG might have continued to exit shares since and could complete the exit by this year end. (Source: SEC 13F).

GGV Capital was the larger shareholder with 3 VC funds invested in NIU. In fact, since IPO, it has been the second-largest shareholder just behind Li Yinan, the storied company's first CEO who was jailed and whose shares now are held in a trust. By compiling information from the 13D filings, we discover that GGV has also been aggressively reducing its positions this year, from holding 13% of company shares in January to most recently, just below 6%.

NIU current ownership structure (left) and shareholders position changes since March 2020 (right)

Source: Touchdown Research

GGV Capital shareholding change since January 2020

Source: Touchdown Research

From our own analysis, we found that GGV Capital in the past 3 months since September 21 sold an aggregate of 2.65m shares, equivalent of 3.5% of company's total 75m shares outstanding. On average, GGV transactions account for 7.7% of daily volume, and shares were sold at an average 0.4% discount to daily stock VWAP, suggesting statistically significant price impact.

Source: Touchdown Research

Schedule 13D/G: Beneficial Ownership Reports

Under the Exchange Act, Schedule 13D/G filings are meant for shareholders who acquire or own more than 5% of the outstanding shares to declare their ownership until their holdings drop below 5%. Below is an example of one of NIU's most recent 13D filings containing the shareholding activities of GGV Capital.

Usually, on 13D, there are two parts you should pay attention to. First is the Item 5a/b, which outlines the most updated shareholding and voting power of reported persons. The below 5a/b table shows that there are three GGV funds currently invested in NIU, controlling a total of 6.2% of company's ordinary shares. The voting power of the stake is shared among 5 GGV partners: Jixun Foo, Glenn Solomon, Jeffery Richards, Hans Tung, and Jenny Lee.

Item 5a/b from NIU October 19 Schedule 13D

Second part is the exhibit at the end that shows the transaction details, including dates, number of shares sold, and their weighted average price.

Exhibit 1 from NIU October 19 Schedule 13D

Source: NIU 13D

GGV Capital

Led by 6 Managing Partners, GGV Capital is a Tier 1 seed/growth stage VC active in the consumers, internet, and enterprise technology space. The firm was founded in 2000 and manages $6.2 billion in capital across 13 funds. Notable past and present portfolio companies include Airbnb (ABNB), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), ByteDance (BDNCE), Grab, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), Poshmark, Slack (NYSE:WORK), Xiaomi (XI), and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) etc. (Source: Company Website)

GGV Capital Managing Partners: Jeff Richards, Eric Xu, Glenn Solomon, Jenny Lee, Jixun Foo, Hans Tung. (Photo credit: Kelly Fan)

GGV led NIU's Series A funding in June 2015 and has backed the company in every round since. Managing Partner Jenny Lee sits on the board.

Conventionally, if not exited at IPO, VC investors would begin the exit process shortly after the 180 days lockup period. Rarely would an early-stage investor hold on to its public shares for more than 24 months. This is especially true if the VC does not have a board seat and loses insider advantage. JOYY (YY), another GGV IPO with Jenny Lee as a director, is a case in point. After its November 2012 IPO, GGV began liquidating shares in 2013, reducing shareholding of the company from 9.5% to 3% by December 2015, and then again to 1% by 2016. In June 2017, Jenny Lee resigned from the board after serving 8 years on the role, marking the completion of the exit. (Source: YY 8K, 13D, 20F)

NIU went public in October 2018, just over 25 months ago as of this article; and since, stock price has quadrupled. Having had such a lucrative ran with the stock, we expect GGV to similarly reducing its shareholding to around 1% in the next 3 to 6 months, followed by Lee departing the board to spend more time on growing other private portfolio investments, as what Li Xiaojun of IDG Capital has done. Completion of this exit campaign should alleviate selling pressure on the stock and reshape the order book balance, creating more upside elasticity for the stock price in the medium term.

Take Home Message

NIU shares have appreciated 5x this year since March low amid the backdrop of a booming Chinese lithium scooter market. Though at 3.5x NTM revenue and 34x forward EBITDA, shares are currently not cheap, we see a medium-term positive from GGV Capital winding down its exit from the investment. This should reduce selling pressure on the stock and reshape the order book balance, creating more upside elasticity for the stock price in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NIU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.