DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

The Difficult Second Deal

A rock-star career in VC often starts with a killer first deal. Having served your apprenticeship at the feet of the self-styled Masters Of The Universe, aka. the partners running the show, you finally step out of the shadows, persuade a promising founder-CEO to deal with you and your firm, persuade your investment committee to cut a check, keep your ulcer under control during final due diligence, hope and/or pray that nothing too bad happens post deal because, well, it's a hot market and the legals you negotiated are, let's call it, a little on the light side when it comes to investor protections, and then, yes, wait for it, you have closed your first deal. Company has the money; your fund has the shares; you have a ten-ton weight on your shoulders and an increased risk of getting fired. Oh - and a shot at glory.

Fast forward a few months. Your first deal is working out pretty well. The company's revenue is growing, it hasn't burned as much cash as you said it would (no surprise - you built in a WHOLE lot of cashflow buffer in that deal model), and nobody has sued you.

You get moved to a better office. Not a corner office. And you're still fetching your own lunch. But now you have a window. And junior associates are hanging around at your door hoping to work on your deals. The sweet smell of impending success!

But now comes the difficult part. The second deal. Were you just lucky first time around or do you have the Midas touch? Pressure's on.

If your VC career isn't playing out on Sand Hill Road, but instead on your brokerage screen - because you invested in Virgin Galactic, a VC play with a public ticker - then your situation isn't so different to the above. The deal's gone pretty well - the stock was at $11.75 when we first wrote it up on SA and the most recent close was $22.59 - that's a 92% return in just over a year since we wrote that note. Handily outperforming the S&P and the NASDAQ by a country mile. And now, following the VC playbook, you might very well think - this space thing, that's doing well, and hey, I'm a space investor now so, what's next?

Which brings us to the difficult second deal in question. Bear in mind you're a VC now. You care about outsized revenue growth, brave new markets, dreaming big and so forth. So, you might look at Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and say, hm, too much like a restructuring play. And you might look at Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and say, hm, too much like a telco. (They're both strong companies by the way, as you can see from our coverage of those names). But your quest for VC glory could very well lead you to Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC).

Not A Cannabis Deal

SRAC is a special-purpose acquisition company formed by a group of financial services professionals - you can read their backgrounds here. The cash shell was listed in October this year in preparation to then acquire a target company - situation normal for SPACs. Also as per common practice at the moment, there are three securities available for trading. SRAC is the simple stock; SRACW is a warrant with a strike price of $11.50; and SRACU is a "unit" comprising one share and one half of one warrant, again with a strike price of $11.50. As you might expect, the lowest risk/reward is the regular stock, the highest, the warrant, and the unit somewhere in between.

If you take a look at the most recent 10-Q, for the quarter ending 30 September 2020, you may be surprised to see that the intent of the SPAC was to acquire a company in the cannabis sector. It seems a change of heart befell the team! On October 2, the company agreed a merger with Momentus Space, Inc. - you can see the announcement here. The merger is expected to complete in early 2021. In other words, were you to buy any of those SRAC securities above, once the merger completes, you will end up owning stock, warrants and/or units in Momentus Space.

Momentus is an early stage business, indeed a pre-revenue business to all intents and purposes, as was Virgin Galactic (SPCE) at the time of its merger with the Social Capital SPAC vehicle (former ticker IPOA). So as to whether this, your second space VC deal, will be successful - the answer is - nobody knows. All you can do is think about the upside and downside factors. There are no financial fundamentals of any import and no stock chart to consider. This is the essence of pure speculation. There's nothing wrong with speculation of course - as long as you know that's what you're doing. It's not trading, and it's not investing. It's speculation.

The company plans to build and operate "last mile" vehicles that will transport small satellites from a rocket payload bay to their intended on-orbit position. The notion being that as satellites continue to be able to do more in smaller packages, and launch ride-share arrangements become the norm, it's somewhere between impossible and impractical to just open a payload fairing in space and have a grab-bag of satellites make their way to their chosen orbit of their own device. Better to have a greater degree of control about it. So the planned range of Momentus vehicles use what they say is a proprietary form of electric propulsion, based on water-plasma technology, to transport satellite or satellites from A to B. Our own industry conversations indicate that this is a technically difficult thing to do. Not impossible, but difficult at the power levels required. So as far as product risk is concerned, you might think about this a little like investing in a new fabless semiconductor company which is promising more functions, lower power requirements, faster processing time, and lower cost, all on a smaller form factor device than the competition. In short a generational shift. There's limited examples of this in space, it being a relatively young commercial industry, but in semiconductors there are many who try and a lot less who succeed. So just be aware.

Now, if you talk to the best of the best on Sand Hill Road, they'll tell you that ultimately the determining factor in their most successful investments wasn't the product idea, the underlying technology, the market segment, deal structure, timing, precise valuation, or anything else you can model in a spreadsheet. They'll tell you it was the quality of the people involved in the company they backed. And Momentus Space is setting about trying to deliver on that. The founding management team isn't well known - it's not a three-time-plus-successful team like you often see in tech startups. (If you look at one of the cloud stocks we cover, Zscaler (ZS), you'll see what we mean - that's not the ZS team's first rodeo). But they took the smart move of hiring a senior executive wired into the US defense network and then hired experienced space-sector professionals onto the planned board of directors of the merged entity.

So - some positive indicators there. In addition, the company states that they have contracts in place with Lockheed Martin (LMT) and others. So you have some customer validation - again only in line with say an early-stage semiconductor business yet to achieve its first tape-out; some big customers are saying, yes, if you can produce X at cost Y on timeframe Z then we will buy it. But, that's not nothing, and it's as much as can be expected at this stage.

You get the picture. SPCE was a VC deal with public stock; SRAC is a VC deal with public stock. If you want to build a VC-with-public-stock portfolio, both these names have good claim to a place in that portfolio. Space is an early market and commercializing fast, and there's likely to be multiple ways to realize value, be it a re-rating of the stock as it becomes a better known play, or, later, a potential sale of the company to a strategic buyer. You most likely won't want to bet the farm on any of these names. Because, again, you have to remember that speculation isn't like trading or investing. Your downside here is that you lose all the money you invested in the name. As in, you know, ALL the money. So, in our view it's unwise to invest more hard-earned than you are happy to permanently kiss goodbye.

We're long SRACU on a personal account basis here at Cestrian. We invested play-money levels. We lose it all? Doesn't change our lives. It doubles? Doesn't change our lives. It delivers 5-10x? Gets a little more interesting. And that, in short, is a VC deal!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 19 November 2020.

To learn more about us and our popular, growing SeekingAlpha 'Marketplace' service, click here. We provide: Real-time coverage of key cloud software & space stocks.

Three types of investment ideas - long term investments, short-term trades, and speculative opportunities. We flag both buy and sell opportunities.



Vibrant, friendly chatroom of investors, traders and industry experts working together on stock ideas - join in, or just follow along, whichever you prefer.



Real-money commitment. We invest personally in every Buy and sell every Sell. We tell you before we trade, so you can trade first.



Detailed coverage universe pages with real-time tools. Learn more & take a 2 week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRACU. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold long personal account position(s) in SRACU.