Given the ability of its vaccine candidate to be stable at room temperature, Inovio still has a role to play in enabling millions of doses to reach people throughout the world.

The vaccine developer was requested by the FDA to hold trials but partial go-ahead has since been given.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals' stock has been under pressure recently due to competitors moving ahead in the race to develop a COVID vaccine.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: INO) stock price fell at the end of September after the company announced that it had temporarily halted trials on its candidate vaccine against the coronavirus at the request of the FDA.

There was another more pronounced downside on the 9th of this month when Pfizer (NASDAQ: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced that their COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective based on preliminary data and an emergency use authorization may be only weeks away.

Figure 1: Inovio's price performance.

However, despite the sell-off, the stock level remains ahead of the Nasdaq composite showing that many investors still trust the company to deliver on a vaccine which will be commercially successful.

Now, given that Inovio forms part of an exclusive league of biotechs who have advanced to Phase 2 clinical trials, it is important to assess the company's pipeline as well as identify potential risks.

First, it is crucial to understand the FDA's action.

The FDA's update

The FDA has demanded to know more about the technology used by Inovio, which differs from that of other laboratories working on an anti-COVID vaccine. The Administration put a hold on clinical trials pertaining to INO-4800, the biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The biotech had planned to start Phase 3 trials in September, a stage in the vaccine development process on which some of its rivals have already embarked. These include Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech partnership.

More recently, on November 16, after Inovio's researchers had responded to queries, the FDA gave clearance to proceed with the Phase 2 segment of the planned Phase 2/3 clinical trial called INNOVATE.

The Phase 2 portion of the trial concerns around 400 subjects and is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of INO-4800 in a 2-dose regimen, in order to confirm the dose for the subsequent efficacy evaluation planned for the Phase 3 part.

Now, the Phase 3 part of the INNOVATE trial remains on partial clinical hold as announced in September, until the company answers the FDA's remaining questions related to the Cellectra 2000 device that will be used to deliver INO-4800 directly into the skin.

Figure 2 : Inovio’s Cellectra device

Source: ir.inovio.com

Also, the Cellectra, contrarily to common perception after the FDA's action is not a new technology as it has been developed since 2013 and there are even studies done in human beings which support electroporation as a vaccine delivery method, particularly for diseases where traditional vaccination approaches are ineffective.

I now look further at the DNA technology itself and how it can make the difference.

Product differentiation through DNA technology

Looking from a wider perspective, there are 19 instances involving more than fifty developers and research institutions using DNA technology to come up with a vaccine with four having reached Phase 1/2 just like Inovio.

Therefore, Inovio is not the only one using DNA technology.

Figure 3: Developers using DNA-based technology and technologies currently being used to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Milken Institute.

In comparison, there are 29 instances where RNA technology in use by competitors like BioNTech and Moderna are being applied to develop a vaccine.

Also the latter has just announced that its vaccine candidate is 95% efficient. However, amid all these nice talks about efficacy, there is need for realism.

In this context, vaccines developed by Moderna and BioNTech require super-cool storage temperatures of minus 20 (-20) and minus 70 (-70) degrees Celsius respectively.

On a comparative basis, flu vaccines must be maintained at 35° to 46°F (2° to 8°C degrees Celsius) according to the Center for Disease Control.

Being practical, from the production site at the vaccine manufacturer's premises to the health center where the vaccine will be administered to patients, its a long path where the cold chain has to be stringently adhered to. In case this is not done, the vaccine may be damaged resulting in millions of dollars of potential loss.

Moreover, just to ship and store 1 million doses, the logistics required can be daunting as to investments required in cold chain equipment not just in the U.S. but also the rest of the world especially in those locations where prevailing temperatures are higher.

Also, it is currently unclear how retail pharmacists like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health (CVS), which also has an insurance business will handle the additional costs required.

This is precisely where Inovio's DNA technology which lends itself to thermal stability and does not require rigorous storage systems becomes an attractive option as the company's vaccine candidates have demonstrated significant thermal stability. They can be stored for more than one year at room temperature.

Therefore, despite BionTech and Moderna being ahead in the race, there is still time for second tiers like Inovio to catch up as second wave vaccine developers.

Alternatively, the company's vaccine, if successful at Phase 3, could safely be administered to patients in case immunity using other vaccines wanes after some time, thus offering the possibility for seasonal boosting usage. In this case, Phase 1 trials have shown that Inovio's vaccine candidate induces the production of antibodies and T cells without adverse effects.

Figure 4: Representation of the coronavirus

Source: trialsitenews.com

Secondly, the company is diversified with 15 DNA medical programs currently in development focused on HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases.

As a result, it has many vaccine candidates in the pipeline developed using its platform.

One of the most important of these is the VGX-3100 which is a DNA-based immunotherapy being developed as an alternative to surgery and ablation to potentially treat and prevent diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV).

Inovio’s lead candidate VGX-3100, currently in Phase 3 trials for precancerous cervical dysplasia, demonstrated elimination of high grade dysplasia in nearly 50% of women in a Phase 2b clinical trial.

Now the HPV market which was $3.80 billion in the year 2019 is expected to rise at a CAGR of 16.3% to reach $12.69 billion by the end of 2027.

Also, the company is involved in studies including HPV-Related head & neck cancer using its synthetic DNA Vaccine candidate.

Interestingly, the HIV vaccines market was worth $1.23 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately $1.95 billion by 2023.

Figure 5: Inovio’s clinical studies.

Source: clinicaltrials.org

Inovio has extensive experience working with coronaviruses and is the only company with a vaccine in Phase 2 development for a related coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Therefore, while being late in the race for a COVID vaccine development, Inovio has not yet lost and remains a strong contender ready to take advantage of potential flaws in others.

I now look whether the company has financial capability to pursue the race.

The financials

As at the end of September, cash stood at $337.2 million compared to only $89.5 million as of December 31st, 2019.

Figure 6: Quarterly balance sheet with all figures in USD.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This cash position was achieved despite an increase in R&D expenses encountered as to drug candidate manufacturing for the INO-4800 and VGX-3100 trials. Additionally, there was an increase in engineering services related to the Cellectra 3PSP device which would eventually be used to deliver Inovio’s COVID jab to patients.

Now, one factor which explains such a high level of cash despite generating an insignificant level of organic revenues is grants. In this case, Inovio has received a $71 million amount from the U.S. Department of Defense to scale up manufacture of the Cellectra devices in June.

Thinking aloud, the amount of available cash dwarfs debt which amounts to only $74.6 million and this is not always the case for biotechs engaged in cutting-edge research which have to rely on loans or equity offerings in order to finance operations.

It is also this cash-rich status which makes an investment in Inovio less risky.

Valuations and key takeaways

First, in the worst-case scenario that Inovio does not go forward with the COVID program, the cash it has on hand is enough to move forward aggressively with other therapies in the pipeline. Thus, the company certainly has many potential avenues for additional income generation.

Second, Inovio has partnered with AstraZeneca for its MEDI0457 (formerly INO-3112) compound to be used in combination with the British pharma's Durvalumab (FDA-approved immunotherapy for cancer) in multiple Phase 2 studies in patients with HPV-related cervical, anal, penile and vulvar cancers. In this case, Inovio is eligible to receive future payments and royalties on MEDI0457 product sales.

Along the same lines, the biotech has also partnered with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: REGN) using INO-5401 in the field of brain cancer.

Moreover, based on an average price per sales of $20 per dose of a potential COVID vaccine for a total of 100 million doses, the company would harvest $2.0 billion which is more than the enterprise value of $1.9 billion. Also, considering partnerships in other cancer vaccines whose overall market forecasts amount to billions of dollars, the company’s market cap still has some way to climb.

Figure 7: Estimate of COVID-19 vaccine pricing on a per-dose basis.

Source: Keylogin COVID research

Moreover, when compared with the likes of Moderna and BioNTech, the company looks overvalued in terms of the trailing EV/Sales metric at 907. However, this may be due to the inflated market caps of Moderna and BioNTech following investors buying billions of dollars worth of stock.

Hence, I consider the Price/Book ratio which is normally used for the big pharmas exhibiting positive balance sheets but this is the case too with these smaller companies including Inovio.

For this matter, the book value does not include intangible assets such as intellectual property as in the case of Inovio, the company’s technology has a high degree of innovation similar to others at the frontlines of research but it's just that results are taking some more time to materialize.

Figure 8: Comparison with peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Therefore, Inovio is undervalued.

Moreover, going forward, there are risks of further downside in stock price due to release of vaccine-related news by competitors. Also, taking into account the uncertainty as we head into the second wave of the pandemic, Inovio expects delay in reading out clinical data from the VGX-3100 Phase 3 REVEAL clinical trial. This is now scheduled in the first half of 2021.

Therefore, the share price could fall to the $10.5 support level before eventually moving higher on further update provided by the FDA as to the Cellectra device.

Also, by that time, investors will have realized that vaccine development, in addition to effectiveness is about producing a thermally stable vaccine capable of being transported easily in order to be made available to millions of people.

My target is for a share price in the $18-20 range by March of 2021.

