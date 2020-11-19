Investment thesis

Bread is an essential food supplement in most people's diets and has been since time immemorial. There is no reason to suggest that this trend will reverse in the near future. To do this, humanity would have to find a cure for hunger, and I don't expect this to happen during my lifetime. Furthermore, the global bakery products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Flower Foods (FLO) is a leading bakery company that represents a safe haven, a defensive stock that will enrich any dividend growth portfolio. Sales have increased over the years, and the dividend has followed over time. Although sales have recently stalled, the company recently acquired Canyon Bakehouse, entering fully into the gluten-free bread market. This has already increased sales during 2019, but will also help the company to improve margins in the long run, as Canyon Bakehouse has margins higher than the overall company.

The current coronavirus pandemic has pushed the company's sales even further, which leaves it in a position of wide advantage. The company has achieved a significant reduction in net debt, while it has enough cash on hand to make a significant acquisition thanks to low interest expenses, as there is no urge to pay down debt.

A brief overview of the company

Flowers Foods is the second-largest packaged bakery foods company in the U.S. The company produces and packages bakery products for retailers and foodservice, operating in 46 bakeries located in 18 states across the U.S., employing over 9,500 workers. The company was founded in 1919 when it opened the first bakery.

The company owns a portfolio of brands, including sliced bread, hot dog and hamburger buns, rolls, bagels, brownie bites, mini donuts, pastries, pies, cakes, cupcakes, bars, etc. Among this range of products, we can find organic and gluten-free options, two options in which the company has shown great interest in recent years.

The company also uses its facilities to produce products for private labels. Even though they have lower margins, this helps to absorb customers who turn to private label consumption, rather than losing them, and it also opens the door to a huge market while allowing the company to build good relationships with retailers, which helps to place their products on their shelves.

Currently, the stock trades at an 11.72% discount from recent highs of $25.18 on August 19, 2020.

The Canyon Bakehouse acquisition

On December 14, 2018, the company completed the acquisition of Canyon Bakehouse, the leading gluten-free baking company in the U.S., based in Johnstown, Colorado, which was founded in 2009. The purchase has cost ~$200 million to Flower Foods. At the moment of the purchase, the newly owned company was expected to generate about $70 million to $80 million in sales for 2019, and given the company had been achieving net sales growth rates of about 45%, this company is considered to be a growing section of Flowers Foods.

I expect this acquisition to be a growth driver for the company in the long term as the gluten-free market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. Being a section of the company with higher margins than the rest of its operations, this growth should slightly raise profit margins in the long run.

Sales are returning to normal growth

Historically, the company has achieved very high growth rates, but sales have remained relatively stagnant since 2014, a trend that has been broken in 2019 thanks to the acquisition of Canyon Bakehouse. To this increase, we must add the fact that sales derived from this newly-owned company translate into more cash since its profit margins are higher.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales (in millions) $3,031.12 $3,732.62 $3,748.97 $3,778.51 $3,926.89 $3,920.73 $3,951.85 $4,123.97 Change +9.85% +23.14% +0.44% +0.79% +3.93% -0.16% +0.79% +4.36%

Source: 10-K filings

The 4.36% jump in sales in 2019 was mainly driven by the Canyon Bakehouse acquisition. Since then, sales have continued this uptrend thanks to the stay-at-home trends stemming from the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales in the 16 weeks ended April 18, 2020, increased by 6.77% from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion year-over-year. Over the next three months, through July 11, 2020, the company reported a sales increase from $0.98 to $1.03, a 5.13% increase year-over-year. Lastly, the increase in sales resulting from the coronavirus crisis stabilized during the three months ended October 3, 2020, as the economy reopened, with a 2.33% increase year-over-year from $966.56 million to $989.65 million. We must bear in mind that all this increase is added to the one that took place thanks to the acquisition of Canyon Bakehouse.

The management already stated at the Q3 Earnings Call conference that school closures will negatively affect children's bread consumption during the fourth quarter, but they hope stay-at-home trends will help mitigate much of the decline. The trend of the last three quarters, influenced by mandatory lockdowns across the nation, suggests that sales are generally positive during stay-at-home orders.

The 3.5% dividend is safe

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividends per share $0.63 $0.4975(*) $0.485 $0.5675 $0.625 $0.67 $0.71 $0.75 Change +5% -21.03%(*) -2.51% +17.01% +10.13% +7.2% +5.97% +5.63%

Source: Investor relations

* During 2013, a 3-for-2 stock split took place, meaning shareholders saw a 50% increase in their share count. As a consequence, the dividend-per-share declined, but when adjusting the dividend the increase was positive overall, both in 2013 and 2014.

The dividend growth rate has been rather high during the last decade. On May 21, 2020, the board of directors raised the dividend by 5.3% year-over-year, and on November 13, they decided to maintain the raise.

The dividend yield has increased over the years, stabilizing since 2016 in the 3%-4% range. Currently, we see that the dividend yield is at a more than acceptable level, giving us a yield on cost of 3.51%. Next, I will analyze the company's ability to cover this dividend.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Levered free cash flow (in millions) $145.5 $192.9 $245.4 $240.5 $244.9 $290.3 $185.6 $242.2 Dividend expenses $86.5 $92.8 $102.3 $120.4 $131.1 $141.0 $150.2 $160.0

Source: 10-K filings

Levered free cash flow is the actual money a company makes after meeting its financial obligations. With $325.83 million cash on hands, the company has enough money to cover about two years of dividends in case the company would make no cash at all, a possibility that is infinitely far from reality because, in fact, the company has managed to continuously generate money after covering the dividend. For all this, I consider the dividend to be pretty safe.

Debt is quite manageable, and interest expenses are relatively low

Interest expenses for 2019 were $11 million, which represents about 5% of levered free cash flow. In this sense, we can say that there is no urgency to pay down the debt since interests are covered quite easily. The company currently has $325.83 million in cash on hand as it took some debt to cope with any adverse situation derived from the current coronavirus crisis, but I believe it will likely use most of it to fund a big acquisition.

As a consequence, long-term debt has increased by $147.06 million since the beginning of 2020, but cash on hands increased by $314.787 million in the same period, meaning net debt has decreased by $166.73 million year-to-date, fueled by the boost of sales coming from stay-at-home trends from the coronavirus pandemic crisis, and the recent EBITDA margin improvement.

Margins are typically low, but that's priced in

Sales are the lifeblood of any business. Without them, it would be impossible to make a company work. However, as important as sales is to achieve actual money from them. To analyze EBITDA margins, I have decided to compare them with other companies in the bakery sector, and with two key players in the food sector.

Flower Foods gross profit margins are very good, dancing between 45% and 50%, very stably. The problem comes with selling, distribution, and administrative expenses, which are very high. As a consequence, we have an EBITDA margin ranging from 6.5% to 12%. In comparison, on its side, Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK:BMBOY) has slightly higher EBITDA margins, between 8% and 12%. This difference can be explained, in part, because Bimbo's gross profit margins are higher. Very close to Bimbo, we find BreadTalk Group (OTCPK:BTKGF), a Singaporean baking company with very similar EBITDA margins to Bimbo's. Yamazaki Baking (OTCPK:YMZBY), by contrast, has the lowest EBITDA margin of the company's closest peers, ranging from 1.75% to 4%. I expect EBITDA margins to get close to the same as Bimbo's and BreadTalk's as Canyon Bakehouse should slowly represent a larger portion of sales over time.

As we move away from the bakery sector, but without separating from the food sector, we find companies with higher margins. Mondelez International (MDLZ) and Kellogg (K) have similar EBITDA margins, ranging from 8% to 20%, overlapping each other from time to time. This highlights a very important fact for those investors who decide to enter the bakery market: although the gross profit margin is very high and the market is very stable over time, selling, distribution, and administrative expenses are typically high, so the EBITDA margin left at the end of the day is quite low. Personally, I believe that the safety offered by the bakery market widely compensates for this fact, especially due to the fact that it is permanently priced-in in the share price.

Source: Third-quarter earnings presentation

During the coronavirus pandemic, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 22% from $95 million to $116 million thanks to an increase in EBITDA margins from 9.8% to 11.8%. This margin should stabilize at the current levels as the main growth drivers (Dave's Killer Bread and Canyon Bakehouse) have overall high margins.

Risks worth mentioning

As of 2019, 51% of sales are concentrated among the 10 largest clients. This is a disadvantage given the dependence of the company on these clients, but it also shows us how the company has sufficient productivity levels to operate with the most competitive companies in the retail sector. Breaking an agreement with one of these clients would represent a severe blow to the company's sales, a risk worth considering.

As the company has benefited from lockdown measures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, a new wave should not be of concern to shareholders. Even so, the difficulty in launching potential vaccines to the market, or the urgent need to carry out new closings due to a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in some places should increase volatility, depressing the price. This means averaging down from here could be a wise way to approach this company conservatively.

Also, we must never overlook the importance of private labels in family budgets, a trend that could gain traction as a result of the economic impact that the current coronavirus crisis will potentially cause to families in the medium term until the US economy fully recovers. Luckily for Flower Foods, a large part of its sales come from the private labels it supplies, so the impact would not be so acute on sales as sometimes people turn to private labels also manufactured by the company, but on profit margins.

Conclusions

Flower Foods is a defensive stock that is worth owning given its defensive component. The company has benefited greatly from people eating food at home due to mandatory lockdowns. This has increased sales while EBITDA margins have also benefited, allowing the company to generate vast amounts of cash, which will make it possible to absorb practically the entire acquisition of Canyon Bakehouse. Still, the fact that interest expenses are low makes me think the company will most likely find a better use for this money, which is a large acquisition, but time will say.

Main growth drivers are also the ones with the highest margins, which will allow the company to get closer to the EBIDA margins of its competitors: Grupo Bimbo and BreadTalk Group. Everything indicates that even if it did not succeed, the margins will actually increase due to this growth of the brands with better margins. This will open a new era of growth at Flowers Foods, an era that is not yet priced-in, leaving us with a 3.50% dividend yield-on-cost today.

For all these reasons, I consider that today is a good day to add shares of Flowers Foods and hold them for the long run, but due to the great volatility that we are seeing this year, I suggest to average down from here to avoid losing the opportunity to buy at cheaper prices.

