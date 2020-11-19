The Odds Favor The Silver Bulls

Seasonality suggests that we may see the current pullback continue but the start of 2021 will likely be very bullish.

As you can see in the following chart, it’s been a fairly strong year for silver investors with prices up 35% on a year-to-date basis.

While investors may be tempted to take profits at these levels, I believe this would be a mistake. Specifically, I believe that there’s a very good chance that silver is going to rally over the coming year and that now actually is a very good time to buy the commodity.

Silver Markets

In recent months, I’ve created a number of studies and indicators to help me understand where silver is likely going to head in the medium term. Throughout this research, I have found a number of surprising and sometimes counterintuitive relationships which have a fairly strong predictive ability to call where silver is likely to travel.

One of these relationships which I have found surprising is that between past and future returns in silver. What I mean by this is that there is a clear trend in the data in which when silver has been performing well in the past, it is likely to continue to perform well in the future.

What this chart shows is the average 1-year return in silver grouped by what its past 1-year return was at any given point in the dataset. This dataset has over 50 years of information in it and gives a very clear message: in general, the stronger the past performance of silver, the stronger the future performance is likely to be.

For example, if one were to calculate this metric over the last few weeks, you would find that silver has increased at about 25-35% over the past year. Historically speaking, when silver has increased by about this much over a 1-year period, the numbers are definitely in the favor of further upside for silver traders. For example, when silver has increased by around this amount, history shows that future returns are on average substantially skewed to the upside.

Nothing is ever sure in investing, however it generally pays to look for opportunities in which the upside gives more payout than the risk contained in the downside. For example, in the above chart, you can see that when silver has increased by 25-35% over a 1-year period, the next year on average tends to see upside movements substantially larger than the downside movements.

We can use this data as investors to generate a rough idea of where prices may travel in the future. Historically speaking, when silver has seen similar movements to the upside as we’ve recently experienced, the data would say that the average expectation for the next year would be a rally 15-60%. This is a fairly large spread of possibilities, but the key message here is that the data clearly supports additional upside over the next year with history showing that the upside possibility is stronger than the downside. In other words, from a data perspective, it’s a good trade to buy silver at this point.

In terms of the timing of a trade in silver, we are actually seeing the commodity retrace somewhat over the past quarter as prices have retreated from the highs set in August. Interestingly enough, this is in line with seasonal tendencies for silver markets.

What the above chart shows is the historic probability that silver increased during a specific month of the year. This is calculated using about 50 years of data and shows that on average, silver tends to start contracting in value during the last quarter of the year with the first part of the year tending to see the strongest likelihood of a rally. Indeed, from an average movement perspective, January and February tend to be very strong holding periods for silver traders.

How I interpret this data is that what we are currently seeing in silver is in line with normal patterns – silver tends to decline during the fourth quarter, however, this decline generally sets up for a strong rally at the beginning of 2020. For short-term traders, this would suggest that waiting another few weeks before buying silver may be a good trade. However, for longer-term traders, this gives us a good degree of confidence that buying now is actually buying into a pullback which is likely to continue trading higher because the data clearly shows that we’re rapidly approaching a time of the year in which silver is likely to move higher.

Put simply, I believe that now is a solid time to buy silver. Momentum tendencies clearly suggest that the next year is likely going to see continued upside in the commodity and seasonality shows that while November and December may perform poorly, the first part of the year is likely going to see a surge in silver’s pricing. This said however, we can go a step beyond this analysis to create a functional trading strategy around this data.

In the above chart, I have calculated the return of a strategy which seeks to capture the momentum tendencies expressed in our first study. In this strategy, the investor will hold silver as long as its 12-month return has been positive. It’s hard to see the raw numbers from the above data, but this strategy greatly improves the return and risk compared to buy and hold.

On average, silver has risen by 0.72% per month with a monthly standard deviation of 8.19% in my dataset.

Using this strategy, the monthly return averages 1.84% with a standard deviation of returns of 6.03%.

Put simply, but holding silver as long as its past 12-month return is positive, investors have essentially doubled the average monthly return while lowering the volatility seen in returns. To implement this strategy, all you would need to do is buy silver and then at the start of every month calculate the past 12-month return of silver. If this number is positive, hold silver for another month. If the number is negative, exit your holdings. This simple strategy gives a reliable method of holding and tracking the commodity.

Conclusion

Silver momentum is positive which suggests that we’re going to continue to see gains over the next year. Seasonality suggests that we may see the current pullback continue but the start of 2021 will likely be very bullish. We can profit through a mechanical trading strategy to exploit silver’s momentum tendencies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.