Evolution (OTCPK:EVVTY) is one of my favorite long term stock pics. This is not only because I love their offerings but also because I see the huge growth opportunity of the sector that Evolution finds itself in. Since my last article which outlined my initial thesis, Evolution has continued to build its partnerships in anticipation of more potential online gaming legalization across the US. In this article, I will go into more detail regarding the US opportunity and partnerships Evolution has built and also go over the company's Q3 results. Source: Crazy Time wheel

US Expansion opportunity

Currently in the US, only 14 states have legalized online gambling. However, the current legislative framework for online betting in the United States allows only bookmakers licensed in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey to operate live online casinos legally. Just studying the online gambling market for New Jersey, the total market is worth more than $225 million, an astonishing amount that is set to continue to grow over the years and decades to come. The truth is that the US gambling market is very heavily regulated as the government issue caution regarding problem gambling and the conflict it has with ethics. Currently, the US market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.41%.

There is no company that is better positioned for this US market opportunity than Evolution in my opinion. For many gambling sites, they purely act as the middle man - connecting gamblers to slot machines, sports betting and live casino offerings. It's the providers of these offerings that have the most substance and Evolution is at the forefront of the Live Casino industry with exceptional offerings. This was covered extensively in my previous article, where Evolution's revolutionary offerings provide entertainment in an industry that was really lacking much excitement for a substantial period. Evolution doesn't stop at the bare minimum but continues to develop and churn out new offerings for gambling providers and consumers alike, this was shown by the recent release of the first-ever online Live Craps game. Evolution is truly breaking the boundaries between the physical casino experience and the online gambling experience - providing the best solutions to give the most immersive experience. This is only going to improve with the recent acquisition of NetEnt for $2.1 billion, reducing Evolution's live casino competition.

Evolution doesn't just have the firepower in terms of its product offerings and technology but now also has the partnerships to back it up. Since my last article Evolution has agreed on three new agreements to supply live casino content to well-renowned gambling providers for the US market such as Wynn (WYNN), FanFuel, BetMGM and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY). This backs up my bullish thesis surrounding Evolution's numerous live casino products and the fact they are becoming a necessity for many gambling providers to be able to provide customers with the best possible gambling experience. Evolution also has been positioning itself for the US opportunity through acquisitions. In 2019 Evolution acquired live dealer gaming provider Ezugi.

Going further than this, just last week Evolution announced that they had launched Live casinos online in Pennsylvania with Caesars Entertainment(CZR) - a significant milestone for Evolution as they break further into the US market. Evolution commented in the press release:

The deal will see Evolution provide its leading portfolio of online Live Casino games and game show-style games to Caesars’ customers first in Pennsylvania, with New Jersey to follow, powered online from Evolution’s live studios.

For those who are unaware of How evolution obtains its revenue they have numerous pipelines of monetizing their offerings:

Charging fixed fees for their games Charging a percentage on the profits earned from their games Charging fixed fees for 'VIP' special tailored tables to certain betting sites.

As Chief Commercial Officer Johan Nordstrom put it, the US gaming market is 'enormously exciting'. It gives Evolution the opportunity to tap into the biggest consumer market in the world and position itself perfectly for the growth of this market.

Financial Performance

If you do not want to believe my opinion at face value look towards evolution's impressive performance. Recently Evolution delivered strong Q3 results where benefits from the Covid-19 shift to more online gambling continued to provide Evolution with greater traction. Operating revenue was up 48% compared to the prior year to 140 million euros. The company also maintained its exceptional margins of 64.8%, delivering EBITDA of 90.7 million and profit for the period of circa 80 million euros. These reinforce Evolution's scalability potential with US market potentially providing an added catalyst for greater growth in the top line.

Source: Q3 Results press release

The recent quarter was also significant because it marked the launch of game show 'Crazy Time', Evolution's most successful launch yet. Evolution's diversification continues to improve across both table games and game shows.

Evolution has also had to invest further into additional studio capacity in order to meet demand. Expansion is only going to continue:

We experience high demand for our games all over the world and thus we continue to invest in additional studio capacity to meet the total demand. During this week we also launched the new medium sized Lithuanian studio. It has been our fastest and most efficient build so far. Together with the latest expansion in Tbilisi, the new build in Pennsylvania, expansion in Malta, expansion in New Jersey and the coming build in Michigan we look forward to a very hectic expansion in the coming period

Following these results it's important to readdress Evolution's valuation, the company has a forward P/E of around 40. Whilst this is a premium I believe it is more than justified considering the growth rates and future prospects of Evolution ahead of the US market expansion. Evolution is a very profitable company that is holding and improving its growth year on year, the company also has one of the most innovative product development teams I have seen.

Looking ahead

I only see it improving here on out with numerous new US partnerships on the horizon in my opinion as the company's games become a must-have. If Betting sites want to be competitive in the US market they have to have the best offerings and form partnerships with the most innovative companies - Evolution is that company. The networking effect will also take hold where more and more large providers become aware of Evolution and its offerings. This was shown by the FanDuel agreement where Evolution had already provided Live Casino solutions to Betfair and Paddy Power - all three of these firms are owned by Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY).

Risks

As always it is important to reiterate risks to an investment and there are some regarding Evolution. These are predominantly regarding its industry which is heavily regulated and therefore there is always the risk of regulatory crunches such as limiting potential deposits for customers. However, this is outweighed in my opinion by the prospective deregulation of online gambling in the US.

The company also operates in a highly competitive industry where poor product innovation could lead to Evolution potentially getting sidelined. Evolution combats this with its strong product development team that has a proven track record of out-doing competitors.

Conclusion

What is so appealing about Evolution to me as an investor is both the moat and core business model. Evolution has a strong moat due to its innovation and huge array of games. The company has also now started to establish itself as the go-to provider for Live Casino solutions with peers such as Playtech losing traction. They are naturally exposed to the strong growth of the Live Casino industry but are also taking the right steps to be the fastest-growing outfit within that industry. The company is exceptionally positioned for the US market. With the recent pullback, I have taken a position in Evolution's shares and I urge other prospective investors to also take a look.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVVTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.