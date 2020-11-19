2 Joe Biden Tax Policies Greatly Benefit Real Estate

The new tax policies proposed by the Biden administration significantly benefit real estate investment trusts (REITs) relative to the S&P and could send substantial amounts of investor capital flowing into the REIT space.

The impact of the policies on REITs is misunderstood, so I don’t think the market yet understands the benefits. Before I dig into the specifics, I want to take the non-partisan pledge.

Non-partisan pledge

I pledge to approach the topic in a non-partisan way. I am here to discuss finance and investment, not politics. The purpose of this article is to provide an objective analysis of how Biden's policies could impact REITs.

Proposed policies and their impact on REITs

There are 2 specific Biden policies that I would like to discuss

Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% (from 21%) Elimination of 1031 exchanges

Whether or not these are good policies for America is a judgment call I will not be making. I strongly believe, however, that these are substantially beneficial policies for REITs specifically.

The first is rather straight forward. Most S&P 500 companies pay corporate taxes. Although they don’t always pay at the full corporate rate, the 7 percentage point increase will significantly increase the tax burden for most stocks.

REITs are the exception.

As long as a REIT pays out at least 90% of its taxable income to investors as dividends, it does not pay corporate tax. So basically the increase in corporate tax rates makes just about every non-REIT company pay more and REITs become substantially more desirable in comparison. I believe this will result in capital flows into REITs from the S&P 500.

How much capital should flow into REITs?

Well if a company was paying 21% corporate taxes and is now paying 28%, the earnings per share available to investors drops to 91.1% of its former level. Instead of keeping $79 out of each $100 of income, the company is keeping $72 or 91.1% as much. The math is not quite as clean in real life because there are various tax shelters and loopholes so the tax differential will likely be a bit smaller than this, but still quite significant.

If money does not flow out of the S&P it would cause price/earnings multiples to rise significantly from their already elevated level.

With treasuries returning almost nothing I suggest that a good portion of the outflows would go into REITs as REITs are not harmed by the tax increase. Frankly, a corporate tax of 0% for REITs as compared to 28% is a bigger advantage than 0% as compared to 21%.

The most basic way of looking at how much REITs should outperform as a result of this is that REIT's would beat the S&P by about 9%. Since the tax increase would hurt earnings per share for the S&P by about 9%, REITs would have to outperform by about 9% to keep the trading multiples at the same ratio.

The advantages, however, go well beyond that as in addition to the direct earnings impact it provides REITs with a competitive advantage. Certain projects can be done through either a REIT or a C-corp and an increased portion should shift toward going through the REIT.

So really the difference is the immediate impact to earnings plus the enduring competitive advantage that REITs will gain. It is hard to put an exact number on how much this should affect relative performance, but with the base of 9% from the earnings impact to the S&P, I think it is reasonable to anticipate double digit outperformance by REITs.

End of 1031 exchanges

A 1031 exchange allows some entity selling real estate to defer their capital gain by rolling the sale proceeds into a purchase of similar real estate. So someone who bought an apartment complex a long time ago can sell it for a large gain today and not pay taxes on it so long as they use that capital to buy a different apartment property. The cost basis essentially transfers to the newly acquired property. The same can be done when this property is sold and by chaining 1031 exchanges a real estate owner can perpetually defer taxation on their capital gains.

If Biden wins and enacts his policy to end 1031 exchanges, this chain of tax deferral ends. Those selling properties would now have to pay taxes on their gains.

Many have interpreted this as a negative for real estate. A real estate focused website, TheRealDeal, describes it as “pulling the rug out from under real estate”

To some extent I agree that it is bad for real estate, but it is absolutely crucial to differentiate between real estate and REITs. This will harm individual property owners and private equity invested in real estate, but I think it will actually be beneficial to REITs.

There are 2 sides to this; buying properties and selling properties. It benefits REITs in buying properties and is neutral to REITs in selling properties.

Here’s how:

If 1031s are eliminated, many will be hesitant to sell properties because in so doing it would incur a large tax bill. There is, however, one remaining tax loop hole and it involves selling to a REIT.

REITs can execute 721 exchanges in which a property owner contributes the property to the REIT’s operating partnership in exchange for operating partnership units (OP units). In so doing, the taxes on the gains are deferred until the OP units are sold. The seller gets liquidity close to that of a cash sale because these OP units can be converted into common shares and sold.

Presently a real estate seller can do a cash sale, a 1031 sale or a 721 exchange for OP units. If the 1031 is eliminated, sellers options will be incurring full taxation through a cash sale or selling to a REIT and deferring taxation. This could result in REITs getting beneficial transactions. A REIT can offer to buy the property at 95% of what a cash buyer is willing to pay and many sellers will go with the REIT because the cash sale would incur taxation that far exceeds the 5% difference.

Thus, while the end of 1031s would slow real estate transactions in general, I believe it will actually expand the acquisition pipelines of REITs specifically.

Neutral on REIT property sales

REITs use 1031s for a portion of their property sales, so getting rid of the section will have some impact, but this impact will be muted for REITs because taxable income doesn’t really hurt them.

If a REIT sells a long held property and incurs a large gain on sale, that gain will be taxable income, but instead of paying taxes on that income, the REIT would simply have to pay it out as a dividend to investors. This would likely come in the form of one-time special dividends upon large property sales. Financially it is neutral whether a $10mm gain is kept by the REIT or paid out as a dividend, but as a REIT investor the special dividend sounds entirely fine to me.

Brief summary of why this helps REITs

In my estimation, the corporate tax increase should cause REITs to outperform the S&P by a significant amount both from immediate relative earnings and the enduring competitive advantage. The elimination of 1031s should improve REIT acquisition pipelines leading to a slight increase in growth rates over time.

REITs would have enhanced growth and the S&P would have diminished earnings and slightly diminished growth. I would much rather be invested in REITs if/when these policies are enacted.

When will these tax policies be enacted?

In a fully Democratic congress they would likely be put in place rather quickly. At this point it looks like the Democrats will have a majority in the house but the senate will depend on how the Georgian run-offs go.

Whether or not these can be forced through in a split congress is up for debate and I'm sure there are people far better versed at estimating those chances than I am.

I like to analyze these things ahead of time to be prepared for the impacts if/when they occur.

REITs are opportunistically priced relative to the S&P presently and would become even more opportunistic if these policies are enacted.

Now is the time to get in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer