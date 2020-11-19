The reason why VIXY declines through time has to do with roll yield: futures are priced above spot VIX and through time they converge.

VIXY has a demonstrated history of underperforming the VIX: the longer you hold the ETF, the greater the chances that you will see losses.

VIXY is likely headed lower in the short-term as the odds suggest that the VIX will fall over the next month.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) has continued to trade lower over the recent weeks in line with a pullback in overall market volatility.

It is my belief that VIXY is headed lower. Not only do I believe that volatility is likely going to be subdued, but also VIXY’s methodology shows a clear tendency of losing money over lengthy periods of time.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, let’s take a look at the recent movements in the VIX to get an idea of where it is likely headed.

As you are likely aware, the VIX witnessed a fairly large surge right before the election, but it has since reversed the movement to a sizable degree. However, it is important to note that against historic long-run numbers, the VIX is still fairly elevated. For example, in the following chart I’ve calculated the historic probability that the VIX is higher 1-month into the future grouped by its outright level at any given time.

While the numbers are not as strongly bearish as recent weeks, at present, this study is suggesting that there’s probably about a 60% chance that the VIX will be lower over the next month. The VIX is currently a little above 23 and history shows that when we’re sitting around this level, the VIX has only been higher over the next month 40% of the time.

In my dataset, the long-run average level of the VIX is around 19. At present, the VIX is currently sitting a little over half a standard deviation above this figure. Historically speaking, this also is generally associated with a declining value in the VIX.

When the VIX is a little over half a standard deviation above its long-run mean, data since 1991 would say that there’s about a 64% chance that it will fall over the next month. In other words, from a purely data perspective, the odds really aren’t too favorable of an upside movement in the VIX at this point.

The argument certainly could be made that a second wave of lockdowns will see a rise in market volatility. This argument definitely does carry weight because the strong rally in the VIX earlier this year was almost certainly driven by the wave of lockdowns and the market fears associated with the virus.

However, I believe that second lockdowns likely won’t impact the VIX to nearly the same extent as was seen earlier this year. My reasoning here is based on the observation that the VIX generally leaps higher when the market is caught off-guard by events. For example, the rally in the VIX earlier this year was also associated with investors essentially shocked out of complacency due to a rapidly falling market and the uncertainty around the extent and reach of the virus. Now that the risks of the virus are generally better understood, the market is likely to not respond as strongly to any additional lockdowns which means that the VIX probably won’t see too much upside from this wave of the virus.

All this said however, we must draw a very sharp difference between a trade in VIXY and a trade in the VIX. Put simply, VIXY actually is only correlated to the VIX over the shortest of timeframes and frankly, the longer you hold this ETF, the more money you tend to lose.

About VIXY

As mentioned in the last paragraph, VIXY is really only correlated to VIX movements over the shortest of timeframes.

In the above chart, I have calculated the correlation between the index VIXY is tracking and the changes in the VIX over many different timeframes. If you notice, there’s a clear trend in that after about 1-month, the correlation between VIX movements and VIXY tends to decrease. What’s particularly important to note here is that this decrease in correlation is driven by underperformance: the longer you hold VIXY, the more you tend to underperform versus the VIX.

Let’s rewind a bit. VIXY is an ETF which is following the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and it gives exposure to the first and second month VIX futures contract.

The key problem here is contained in the name “VIX Futures”. Put simply, when you’re trading VIXY, you aren’t actually trading the VIX – you are trading VIX futures. This may seem like a very subtle thing to note and in most markets trading futures instead of the underlying doesn’t have too much of an impact. However, it is critical to understand that there is a very large difference in performance between the VIX and VIX futures contracts.

The reason why the performance is so different has to do with the fact that VIX futures are generally priced above the VIX. The basic mentality of the market seems to be that on average times are normal which means that at some point in the future, times will be volatile. This normal / abnormal mindset generally results in VIX futures which increase in value along the curve – the longer the time until expiry, the greater the chances that volatility will leap at some time in the future and therefore the higher the price of futures along the curve.

The problem arises when you advance through time and things have remained relatively static. For example, if a futures contract 1-month out is priced 5% above the VIX and nothing unusual happens during the month, then this futures contract will likely fall by 5% heading into expiry as this uncertainty premium erodes.

This process is called “roll yield” or futures convergence and is why VIXY makes for a really bad long-term trade. Put simply, VIXY has declined at an annualized pace of about 47% for the past decade due to this key problem. To see this in data, here’s a chart that calculates the average difference between the price of futures and the VIX itself using 10 years of data.

This chart shows a very clear relationship in that on average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX and during a typical month, the front contract converges to be equal to the spot. VIXY traders are holding and rolling these futures contracts which means that on average, VIXY is falling in value against an actual investment in the VIX because its futures are slowly converging towards spot. Considering that in the long run, the VIX basically stays in the 15-25 territory, this underperformance versus the VIX translates into outright losses for VIXY traders.

It is this reason why I believe that the best trade on VIXY is a long-term short through put options or any other bearish options strategy. The key reason why I suggest options is that the VIX has been known to dramatically make upside movements so investors should have firm protection on at all times. If you do go short VIXY on an outright basis, I’d suggest buying an out of the money call options to protect yourself in the event of VIX melt-up. Shorting VIXY is a trade that works most of the time, but the times that it goes against you can be dramatic so firm risk management through options is highly recommended.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.