The company must prepare themselves for a potential bad outcome in the offshore segment.

SFL announced good results for 3rd quarter, but it was overshadowed by deep cut to the dividend.

Investment thesis

SFL Corporation (SFL) just came out with their third-quarter 2020 results, and there were some good news and some not so good.

Fundamentally, the bulk of their business is running well, except for their offshore drilling rigs. They even received profit sharing from their tankers and bulkers, although those markets look less rosy now, so SFL may not get as much profit sharing in the next couple of quarters.

A positive note is that the liner companies, and especially their two largest customers Maersk and MSC are profitable. This is comforting as 84% of their fleet is chartered out to them.

Another good news is that the 2 car carriers which were idle have found business at rates similar to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Not so good is a 40% cut in the dividend which was cut just two quarters ago.

Cash Generating Machine

It's not like they are not generating cash.

Apart from the fixed charter hire revenue of $110 million in the third quarter, they also received $4.9 million in profit sharing from FRO and GOGL. As a result of fitting scrubber on some of their fleet, they also received $797,000 from their customers in profit sharing due to their fuel costs savings.

In the third quarter, the consolidated cash position went up from $152 million to $206 million. In addition to this cash, they also have $33 million in marketable securities. That is 1.4 million shares in Frontline and 4 million shares in ADS Crude Carriers (OTCPK:ADCUF).

Keen observers of SFL will remember that they sold the oldest VLCC's in the fleet to ADS Crude Carriers. As part of the settlement, they not only received cash but also these 4 million shares.

ADCUF has now sold all of those vessels at attractive prices and it is expected that the net proceeds from the vessel sales will be returned to investors. Management of SFL informed during the conference call that proceeds from this including dividends received are estimated at approximately $12 million.

Great timing, and a clever strategy on that VLCC deal too. Just like the one they did with Hunter Group.

The net profit for the quarter was $16 million, which equate to EPS of $0.15.

Their debt to equity ratio is still high, in my opinion, as it is 74.1%.

The trouble with offshore assets needs to be solved

Now to the not so good news.

It is roughly six years since the trouble started in the offshore market. SFL's exposure is through the ownership of 3 drilling rigs they bought from Seadrill (OTCQX:SDRLF) with long-term bareboat charter back.

I warned my readers about the risks related to SFL's investments in the offshore drilling segment on numerous occasions. My first warning came in my article published 7 May 2017 titled "SFL: Exposure to Offshore Drilling Market".

In 2017 SDRL filed for Chapter 11 and went through a comprehensive refinancing exercise which in effect almost wiped out their equity. Banks and bondholders provided liquidity and people sat down and waited for the drilling market to recover.

There were some green shoots. Especially for rigs operating in the harsh environment, such as the "West Hercules" and "West Linus". Rates were on the rise. Things started to look brighter.

However, then came COVID-19 and we all know what that did to the energy sector.

This is forcing SDRL to start a discussion with lenders on "Refinance 2". It sounds like the name of a bad movie, which I do not want to see.

As a result of this, the board of directors at SFL has decided to exclude any cash generated by the offshore segment in their consideration of what they want to distribute as dividends.

Hence, an unpopular 40% cut in the dividend just took place. This was just after they had reduced it from $0.35 to $0.25.

Nobody likes to see the dividend being cut.

Especially when there is a trend of lower and lower dividends.

Source: SFL Corporation Investor Relation, graph by author.

SFL boasts about their stellar dividend history every quarter, and they do have the right to do so, as there are few, if any other shipping company that can claim that they have paid dividends over 67 consecutive quarters.

The drilling rig "West Taurus"

Since the third quarter ended, they have used a part of the $206 million cash to wipe out all the debt on the idle offshore rig "West Taurus". This is a smart move.

Source: SFL 3rd Quarter 2020 Presentation

This rig has been laid up in a lovely part of a fjord north of Bergen, Norway since 2015.

Source: skipavika.no. The picture is of "West Venture". The rig "West Taurus" is parked at the same place.

As time goes by, it is becoming more and more expensive to put it back into service.

Therefore, SFL should prepare to negotiate for canceling the charter on this rig, against compensation from SDRL, and then selling this rig for demolition.

That is why they are taking the drastic action of paying off the debt and reducing the dividend to the extent they just did.

SDRL has now started a comprehensive restructuring of its balance sheet again, and we are told that such restructuring may involve the use of a court-supervised process similar to the 2017 restructuring.

Seadrill did pay SFL full charter hire in the third quarter, however, it is alarming that no charter hire has been received so far in the fourth quarter.

We do not know exactly how much SFL receives in bareboat hire from SDRL, but during the conference call, management did state that it is about $90,000 per day on average per rig. However, SDRL is receiving at least $550,000 per day for the time charter rate on the two rigs which are now employed by ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR). That is $49.5 million per quarter.

This money from these sub-charter deals is being paid into SDRL's accounts pledged to SFL's rig owning entities and/or financing banks. This means that SDRL cannot touch this money unless they get SFL's approval to do so. Therefore, the funds keep growing in that account.

If SFL could come to an agreement with SDRL on the cancelation of the "West Taurus", it would obviously be very helpful to SDRL. After all, they got another 23 drilling rigs lying idle trying to become income-producing assets rather than draining them from the precious cash they presently have.

SFL could thereafter sell the rig.

I have used a valuation tool, provided by brokers and offshore drilling rig experts Bassoe Offshore. Based on their estimate, a 6th generation benign high specification rig, like "West Taurus" could be worth about $50 million.

Source: www.Bassoe.no/analytics

This is a theoretical value.

It is not as easy as selling your secondhand Toyota Camry.

The same brokerage house reported that there were only seven sales transactions so far for semisubmersible rigs throughout 2020. They might have missed some, but no matter how you dice it, this is a difficult market to sell an asset and find a buyer that will use it for its intended purpose.

Five of these rigs sold were sold by Valaris. Of the seven rigs, none of them was sold for further drilling activities. Five went for demolition and the other two were sold for conversion to other usages.

Bear in mind the price for demolition, or conversion, is between $2 million and $4 million.

In other words, you need to write down the asset to that level.

Conclusion

Management has stated that they will reassess the situation, and possibly reinstate contribution from the rigs when the Seadrill situation is resolved.

What is important, due to the high volatility in the spot market, is that SFL's backlog stands at $3.2 billion if you include the drilling rigs or $2.4 billion excluding the rigs.

The average contract duration is more than seven years.

As I stated earlier, nobody likes dividend cuts.

I do not mind if the money saved is used wisely.

It is not as if the SFL's business is any worse than it was earlier this year. What they are doing is a pre-emptive move to make sure if they, as I have predicted over the last two years, have to make deep cuts to get out of the offshore drilling business, they will then have the money to do so.

Better days will return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.