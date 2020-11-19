Based on expected easing in Covid-19 conditions and the strong sequential improvement in retail sales over the course of the pandemic, we expect DENN’s sales volumes to recover rapidly.

Investment Conclusion

For Denny’s Corporation (DENN), it is now about running the clock out until customers return to dine in at its restaurants, as Covid-19 recedes with the potential availability of a vaccine. Until March 2020, when the Coronavirus first started spreading in the U.S., the company was a slow but consistent growth story, which based on initiatives implemented over recent years and plans for rapid expansion in footprint, was positioned to accelerate growth. With the pandemic, growth plans were placed on hold, as DENN scrambled to adapt its dine-in focused business model for off-premise dining, in an attempt to salvage as much as possible of its typical revenue stream.

However, despite the modifications, the firm’s retail sales plunged, numerous DENN restaurants were forced to permanently shutter, and the company was listed among the top most likely restaurant companies to face bankruptcy over the projected course of the viral outbreak. Although the most recent quarterly results were a significant improvement from the prior quarter’s outcomes, DENN stood at the cusp of facing bankruptcy, in case another lockdown was imposed by the government.

Given the excellent efficacy outcomes from Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna’s (MRNA) Phase 3 trials evaluating vaccines for the Coronavirus, it appears that DENN’s business challenges are behind it. We expect the firm to undergo a rapid recovery over 2021, as the pandemic recedes. Based on DENN’s pre-Covid-19 opportunities for growth and a higher discount rate to account for elevated bankruptcy risk, both factored into our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model, we arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $18/share and Buy Rating for DENN.

Investment Thesis

DENN is a full service, diner-style restaurant chain, which was founded in 1953. It is famous for round the clock service, and for serving all day: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In FY2019, based on retail sales and restaurant count, DENN was the second and third largest family dining chain in the country. 96% of the company’s restaurants are franchisee owned and operated. At the end of F3Q2020, the company had 1,664 restaurants comprising of 1,519 restaurants in the U.S. and 145 restaurants in 13 foreign countries (of which roughly half are located in Canada).

Over FY2019, DENN generated $2.93 billion in retail sales reflecting a growth of 1.4% compared to FY2018, domestic same store sales growth of 2% over the prior year, ~$541 in revenues reflecting a decline of 14.1% on a year-over-year basis, ~$117 million in net income, $1.90 in earnings per share, and ~$43.3 million in operating cash flows. In regards to these results, it is noteworthy that over the period, the firm sold 105 company-operated restaurants to franchisees, which reflected in substantially lower revenues and significantly higher net income and earnings per share. Excluding proceeds from the transactions, net income for the period was ~$47.9 million (+9.6% compared to the prior year’s results) and earnings per share was $0.77 (+14.9% on a year-over-year basis).

The predominant element surrounding the DENN story is related to its potential for a rapid turnaround, from a company that has suffered significant pandemic-related losses, to one that is expanding at a moderate growth rate, consistent with business targets management had set ahead of the viral outbreak. Ancillary and related factors garnering investor interest include the lingering risk that DENN might face bankruptcy, and the likelihood that the firm could be acquired over the near term.

Turnaround Potential

We’re confident that DENN will experience a complete and rapid recovery from the financial impact of the pandemic and return to growth mode over 2021. Our argument is based on the significant sequential improvements in retail sales the company has evidenced over the pandemic, signifying that overall declines in sales volume is entirely a function of pandemic conditions rather than a case of systemic factors derailing the business. As Covid-19 conditions ease, we expect growth in same store sales, revenues, earnings, and free cash flows to exceed management guidance provided ahead of the viral outbreak. Specifically, we anticipate top-line and bottom-line expansion over FY2019 levels beginning in FY2022.

However, it is important to note that although we expect some acceleration in revenues, earnings, and free cash flows compared to the slow but consistent growth witnessed over the prior 10 years, as a 63-year-old company, DENN’s high growth days are behind it. Nowadays, growth is fueled by a combination of: slow same store sales growth, some increase in the international footprint, a little margin expansion, and substantial share buy-backs.

There are two ways for DENN to expand the top line: first, by increasing the average same store sales growth of existing restaurants, and second, by opening a large number of new restaurants. With respect to increasing the average same store sales growth, presented below are elements that are likely to drive incremental customer traffic to DENN’s existing restaurants.

o Restaurant Remodeling. With a view to deploy restaurant ambience to drive incremental retail sales, DENN began remodeling its restaurants to the Heritage image in 2013. At year-end 2019, ~89% of DENN’s restaurants had been renovated to the Heritage image, and the company has begun rolling out the Heritage 2.0 prototype in restaurants. Importantly, on completion, both remodeling initiatives reflect in a mid single-digit boost in retail sales. Therefore, the continued conversion of restaurants to the Heritage 2.0 image represents a strong tailwind for retail sales over the next few years.

o Menu Innovation. Since DENN embarked on its brand revitalization initiative in 2011, ~80% of the company’s core entrée menu has been changed or improvised. In addition, the firm has updated its breakfast, lunch, and dinner offering. Given improvements in customer satisfaction scores related to the taste and quality of food, it appears that the policies have succeeded. Moreover, DENN appears to constantly update its menu offerings and continuously introduce limited time offers. Given that DENN’s business model considers menu innovation as the predominant growth driver, and menu updates typically reflect in an uptrend in customer foot traffic to its restaurants, the company’s perpetual focus on menu offerings is highly favorable for retail sales growth, in our assessment.

o Value Deals. Although, an average check at DENN’s is ~$10, the firm with a view to expand the addressable population of potential customers, offers promotional items that are priced at a significant discount to regular priced fare. In that regards, the company has several ongoing offers such as the $2, $4, $6, and $8 deal, the Super Slam deal for $6.99, and Shareable Family Packs, all of which provide customers with DENN’s food at a discount from regular prices. In our opinion, and based on historical results, the value menu is likely to continue to be popular among customers and to deliver significant retail sales growth for DENN.

o Digital And Delivery. DENN’s launched its mobile order and payment service and delivery feature through its “Denny’s On Demand,” its 24/7 online ordering platform in 2017. On debut of the service, the company began offering customers the option to order ahead and pay and pickup their order from a designated DENN restaurant or get their food delivered to them, 24 hours of the day. The combination of digital and delivery retail sales have heavily supported DENN’s business over the pandemic, with off-premise sales which represented ~12% of total sales before the pandemic more than doubling between February and April, with pick-up and delivery accounting for ~57% and ~28% of the transactions.

We believe, the firm is likely to retain a significant fraction of digitally-driven carry-out and delivery orders, even after the pandemic is resolved. In addition, considering that DENN is likely to recover a majority of its dine-in retail sales, once customers return to their normal routines, we view digital and delivery retail sales as largely incremental, and consider them as long-term drivers of solid growth for DENN.

Driven By Digital And Delivery Transactions Off-Premise Sales Have Exploded From Pre-Pandemic Levels

Source: DENN’s November/December Investor Presentation; Seamist Capital Presentation; November 2020

In regards to new unit development, DENN appears to favor international expansion (opened 14 restaurants in FY2019) to adding new stores in the U.S., netting small increases in the domestic footprint as new additions are offset by an almost similar amount of permanent store closures. Given that most new units are opened by franchisees, the company often combines refranchising with new unit development, securing guarantees to launch new restaurants from franchisees buying company restaurants. In that respect, through its refranchising strategy, DENN has secured commitments for the debut of 78 new domestic restaurants, which based on our projections will become operational in FY2022. Including these potential restaurants, the firm has a global new unit development pipeline of 130 restaurants.

In the context of bottom-line growth, we view margin expansion and share repurchases as key growth drivers. The refranchising strategy, that the firm embarked on in 2011 which is complete with 96% of DENN’s restaurants now being operated by franchisees, will result in annual savings of between $11 million to $13 million in general and administrative spending related to field support, corporate support, and franchise support. Additional margin expansion will accrue from revenue leverage due to expected substantially higher retail sales growth. Incremental earnings leverage will be derived from the company’s long-term policy to reward shareholders through share buybacks.

In that regards, it is noteworthy, that since 2010, when DENN began returning excess capital to shareholders, ~$554 million has been allocated towards share repurchases. Since the period, the firm has bought back 54 million shares, which has reduced the number of shares outstanding by 44%. Although, DENN is currently prohibited from repurchasing shares due to long-term debt covenants, at year-end FY2019, the company had $282 million outstanding on an authorized share repurchase program.

Based on the above-described factors, we’re confident that DENN’s will experience a rebound in retail sales over the near term, and exceed top line and bottom line guidance over the long term.

Bankruptcy Risk

According to a research report published by S&P Global Market Intelligence in August, DENN’s probability of defaulting on long-term debt commitments was 11.9%, significantly below the April projection of 42.3%. We believe these figures accurately reflect DENN’s risk of going bankrupt as they’re directly correlated with declines in the company’s revenues due to lockdown conditions. Therefore, based on financial outcomes from the April lockdown, the subsequent increase in interest rates on long-term debt, and the refusal by underwriters to exercise their option to buy additional shares associated with a July equity offering, it appears that DENN is likely to experience liquidity issues in case another lockdown goes into effect. Even if DENN doesn’t have to file for bankruptcy, fiscally the firm is likely to become severely hamstrung due to potentially stringent debt covenants and/or onerous equity offering terms, in case it is forced to return to the capital markets to bolster liquidity.

DENN’s Bankruptcy Risk Could Quickly Exceed April 2020 Levels In Case Of A Lockdown

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence Report, August 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, November 2020

Acquisition Potential

DENN is a solid company that has grown consistently over the previous 10 years. Since 2011, total retail sales increased by $550 million, average sales per restaurant expanded by CAGRs of ~2% and ~4% for restaurants operated by franchisees and the company, total operating margins grew by ~19%, average same store sales expanded every year, ~380 new restaurants were launched, adjusted earnings per share increased by a CAGR of ~19%, adjusted free cash flow grew by ~$417 million, and ~54 million shares were repurchased reducing the shares outstanding by ~44%.

In 2019 DENN’s Retail Sales Were Second Best Among Family Dining Restaurants

Source: Statista Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, November 2020

DENN’s Average Sales Per Restaurant Generally Trended Higher Between 2007 and 2019

Source: Statista Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, November 2020

Considering that pandemic-related declines in financial performance have battered DENN’s enterprise value, and that a turnaround of the company is imminent, we believe there is a strong likelihood that it might be acquired for a significant premium by a private equity firm, such as Roark Capital Group, that is credited with taking Arby’s, Sonic, and Seattle’s Best Coffee private. In that regards, it is noteworthy that Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) was recently acquired by Inspire Brands, a portfolio company of Roark Capital Group, for a premium of ~30% over its 30-day volume-weighted average price.

At the end of F3Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$11.2 million and long-term debt of ~$230 million on its balance sheet. With a view to limit spending to better deal with pandemic related financial uncertainties and subject to long-term debt covenants, the firm has temporarily suspended its share repurchase program.

Risks

Dine-In Transactions Don’t Recover To Near Previous Levels After The Pandemic. Given that ~64% of DENN’s on-line transactions are derived from orders placed by 18 to 44-year-old customers, it appears that a significant fraction of older customers are dine-in only. Based on that element, and that DENN probably acquired new patrons over the pandemic, who possibly enjoy sit-down meals, we believe the company is likely to recover a large fraction of its pre-pandemic dine-in retail sales. Nevertheless, we expect substantial growth in digital and delivery retail sales, which will handily mitigate any meager shortfall in dine-in sales volumes.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow analysis including a perpetual growth-based terminal value to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $18/share for DENN. We assume a normalized 10-year revenue growth rate of 5%, (vs. FY2019 revenue growth rate of -14.1%). In addition, we derive our net income for 10 years using a net profit margin of 6% (vs. net profit margin of ~21.7% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of DENN’s historic financial reports, we model normalized 10-year operating cash flows as 14% of revenues/year and straight line 10-year capital expenditure as ~3.8% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 9% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 64.03 million to arrive at our 1-year Price Target.

Bottom Line

DENN hasn’t earned the moniker “America’s Diner” for nought. It truly embodies the spirit of diners dotted across America’s small towns, but with more upscale ambience, and at substantial scale. Therefore DENN, given its relatively small domestic footprint, has significant potential to open restaurants across additional college towns and small towns in the United States. Internationally, it has the opportunity to bring a different Americana than burger joints and pizza parlors to the local population. We believe, the firm is likely to significantly ramp up on domestic and international expansion over the longer term. DENN, in a decade, will undoubtedly be a substantially larger company in footprint and market value, in our assessment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.