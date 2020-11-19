Securitas has shown that it has what it takes to uphold its dividend tradition despite the pandemic, and it remains a "BUY" at this valuation.

The company also reinstated the previously suggested 2019/2020 dividend in full, giving a current yield of 3.7% (and a YoC of 4.4%).

Securitas reported 3Q20. As this is one of the larger positions I have in security and related businesses, it's of immense interest to me personally.

My article on Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF) was published back in September where I discussed some of the challenges and issues found in the company today and following COVID-19. I did, however, point out the company's numerous positives and benefits, including some Swedish-specific advantages, such as the ownership structure, the largest shareholders, the history, and so on.

Now that the company has reported 3Q20 and we've received more clarity in terms of the dividend and results, it's time to update this thesis.

Securitas - How has the company been doing?

It's always surprised me a little that Securitas doesn't have a direct, NYSE listing. The company has the size, it has international diversification, and it certainly has the U.S. presence to justify it. As it doesn't have such a listing, however, foreign investors without access to Stockholm are left with the ADRs, which might make the investment more complex and a little less appealing. Unfortunately, if you don't have access to the direct listing, you're left with only the ADR.

It's my ambition to try and make the company a bit more appealing following an excellent quarter here.

What do I mean by an excellent quarter?

Flat organic sales growth during a pandemic.

No noticeable increase from price and wage balance, strong operating cash flow.

Group savings measures going well. Securitas has initiated a restructuring program with regards to the airport security business, which is one of the major suffering sectors at this time.

Operating income positive - small drop YoY, but impressive despite pandemic headwinds, and impacted somewhat by a 150M SEK impairment.

A security business like Securitas is likely to see major impacts during the current macro. We're seeing reduced security demand in a number of self-explanatory sectors, including Aviation, Security, and Event Security.

On the flip side, sectors like healthcare, retail, asset protection and corporate risk management, are all seeing massive upswings in sales and revenues.

During the quarter, several important trends turned around.

To the first, North American security services reversed into positive growth again.

(Source: Securitas 3Q20 Presentation)

While sub-segments dropped, mainly electronic security and critical infrastructure, related to COVID-19, the company saw growth in Guarding with almost 19% YoY sales increase, and impressive, overall client retention of 91%, up 1% YoY. The company also recovered crucial margin amounts during the quarter.

Looking at Europe, the company shows good sales, again recovering from a pandemic 2Q20. There was some slight sales decline YoY, but individual countries not as affected by shutdowns reported good sales growth. Aviation continued to be a troubled segment, but even in Europe, client retention was an impressive 91% overall. Operating margins recovered in Europe as well but were still significantly below 2019 and 2018 numbers, again due to COVID-19.

The final of the three geographic segments, Ibero-America, showed declining YoY sales growth, but recovery on a sequential basis as well. Spain, despite lockdowns and limitations, showed good organic sales growth. The weakness came in from South American, particularly aviation, with weak performance in Peru and Argentina. Client retention of 94% was sky-high, however, and this momentary drop isn't expected to remain for long. Margins in Ibero-America showed higher recovery than other segments, however.

So, Securitas doesn't show any organic sales growth for the quarter on a YoY basis, but operating margins are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, and this is despite some significant negative FX development.

Cash flow was strong, coming in at a 9M20 FCF of 4.5B SEK, more than a 100% increase from 9M19 and more than all of 2019. However, most of that FCF was impacted by collections as well as 1.3B SEK worth of governmental support in Europe and the US collectively.

In terms of the company's capital structure, debt and EBITDA ratios are well in line. Current post-IFRS-16 net debt/EBITDA comes in at a 1.9X, down nearly 4B SEK since January 1st of 2020, due to both increasing EBITDA as well as lower gearing/debt.

Securitas, unlike many other Swedish companies, carries an S&P credit rating with a BBB, at a stable outlook since April 30th, 2020. The company has 7.2B SEK in Liquid funds, with another undrawn funding of around 10B SEK, coming to nearly 17.2B SEK available under current facilities. Near-term maturities are nearly non-existent, beyond a 3B SEK EUR bond maturing in 2021 and one in 2020, both of which will likely be extended.

(Source: Securitas 3Q20 Presentation)

As a whole, we're looking at an impressive quarter during a difficult time. The company has managed to exceed expectations and in more than strict cash flows and sales amongst several key geographies.

The biggest set of news for the company during 3Q20 is no doubt the following.

Due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 situation, the Board of Directors decided to withdraw its dividend proposal for the AGM 2020. In light of the improving financial performance and the solid financial position under a continued prudent approach, the Board of Directors has decided to reinstate the dividend proposal of SEK 4.80 (4.40) per share. An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held on December 9, 2020, to resolve on the dividend proposal. (Source: Securitas IR)

While technically possible that this proposal could fall flat, it's extremely unlikely, given Securitas overall ownership structure. That means that, as of now, I expect Securitas to offer a 3.7% yield again based on today's share price, and around 4.4% based on my discounted cost basis as the company dropped several months back. This also means that the company's dividend tradition is unbroken, and the company is once again one I consider to be a "class 1" stock.

This goes in line with the tradition that many other Swedish companies have followed as well. Most telecommunications and many banks in the Nordics have already communicated their intentions to restore the original level of the dividend proposal for 2019/2020.

The fact that Securitas chooses to do so as well is a confidence-building trend for other companies following suit. It may be that many of the companies I've demoted will be promoted back up in my own list of classification.

Let's look at what we get for what we pay today.

Securitas - What is the valuation?

When buying Securitas today, you're buying a 3.7% yielding company with over 10 years of dividend tradition at a P/E of around 17.0X, based on NTM results. That doesn't sound so superb until you take a look at some of the associated qualitative metrics.

By this, I mean the company's tendency to grow shareholder value, in terms of BV/share...

(Source: Börsdata, Securitas, BV/share in SEK)

...as well as company overall revenues.

(Source: Börsdata, Securitas, Revenue/share in SEK)

This company has the fundamental advantages of maintaining impressive historical tendencies, both through thick and thin. They also have extremely shareholder-friendly management, as proven by their dividend tradition, as well as reintroducing the full, previously-suggested dividend.

At current valuation levels, the company is trading at multiples of around 12.6X on a normalized basis.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Current historical valuation multiples show us a trend with an average around 15X to normalized earnings, with highs of around 18.52X and a low back in March of around 8.7X. While I didn't buy at the bottom, I bought close to the bottom. Regardless of that, 12.64X to normalized earnings still isn't a bad valuation for the company, when viewed on a historical basis.

Current market analyst estimates show us that not only did the analysts forecast the resumption of the dividend accurately, they're also forecasting a mere 14% normalized EPS drop, which would enable the company to pay a 4.22 SEK dividend for 2020 - around a 3.1-3.3% yield - while still keeping the payout ratio at no more than 50% of EPS. That's assuming also that the company wants to break its dividend streak. Based on the length of its dividend tradition and the shape of previous dividends regardless of profit development for one particular year, it's my own forecast based on historical data and post-COVID-19 trends that the company may elect to raise its payout ratio to at least maintain its 4.8 SEK dividend during 2020, payable 2021. EPS is expected to normalize to 2019 levels in 2021, making this only a temporary, potential rise in payout (Source: S&P Global).

Market targets for the company reflect the current uncertainty in the company's aviation-related security business and some of the potential headwinds when looking at company restructuring and simply the challenges of running an international security company. 19 S&P Global analysts put the company at a range of 100-165 SEK/share, with a mean of 133.05 SEK/share. At the time of publication of this article, that makes the company essentially fairly valued.

However, this fair value the analysts are targeting means that they consider Securitas to be worth around 12.7X NTM earnings. When considering the company at non-impaired levels of earnings, the current share price indicates a valuation of slightly below that at a 10.3-10.4 SEK per share. So, while the NTM and the non-impaired EPS actually comes to about the same, it doesn't reflect where the company has been valued historically. It is my view that this valuation doesn't take into account the operational improvements the company has made over the past couple of years. My own price target, therefore, trends toward the higher end of that spectrum, and more towards a 15X non-impaired P/E for the company, coming to around 150 SEK/share. This makes the company around 10% undervalued at the time of writing this article, and this leads me to my current thesis on Securitas.

Thesis

Leaning on historical trends isn't as safe as targeting a relatively low overall valuation, but given Securitas' size, moat, and overall business, I see this as safe enough to consider the historical average a sort of fair value here. Even if you're investing at fair value, you're buying a company with a 3%+ yield at a good price, so even in the case that the company doesn't climb back up from here in the next year, you're still fairly protected in terms of downside.

Securitas is one of the largest companies in its field in the entire world. It's a well-run company, owned in part by a shareholder who has high interest in making the company appealing to investors. The other companies owned in part or majority by this shareholder, such as Investment AB Latour (no symbol), are some of the most successful investments of my career, at over 250% total returns in less than a few years, including dividends.

Securitas, to me, is therefore a bit of a no-brainer at an appealing price. I bought in when the company troughed below 100 SEK/share, which means that my current cost basis has already given me impressive returns. My exposure of over 1.5% also means that I'm not all that interested in buying more at this time, but that's more due to a portfolio construction standpoint, not from a company appeal perspective.

At current valuation, it's my view that Securitas merits a "BUY" and is undervalued around 10%.

Thank you for reading.

