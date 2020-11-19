Excluding these expenses, the EPS would have come in closer to $0.50 which means the dividend is still comfortably covered.

Introduction

This year, I have been looking closer at certain regional banks as some of the smaller banks have not performed well although they seem to be navigating through the current COVID-19 pandemic rather well. Citizens & Northern (CZNC) is a small regional bank in Pennsylvania with a total balance sheet size of just over $2.3B. The bank seems to have a robust capital position as well, but what really got me convinced is the focus on real estate loans.

The financial performance in Q3 is very encouraging

In the third quarter of 2020, Citizens recorded a total interest income of $21.75M and an interest expense of almost $2.5M, resulting in a net interest income of $19.3M. Additionally, the company recorded a non-interest income of $7M and a non-interest expense of $21.1M, resulting in a net non-interest expense of around $14M.

Source: SEC filings

This means the pre-loan loss provision and pre-tax income of Citizens in the third quarter was just $5.3M. That's indeed low, and fortunately this is rather exceptionally low. The bank recorded $6.4M in merger-related expenses and that obviously mainly consists of non-recurring items as the bank closed the acquisition of Covenant Financial on July 1st in a $63M cash and stock deal. The entire merger-related cost has been expensed in the first nine months of the year, and in the Q3 press release, Citizens' management confirms the additional merger-related expenses will be insignificant.

This means that excluding the merger-related expenses, the pre-loan loss provision and pre-tax income of Citizens & Northern would have been roughly $12M. After deducting the almost $2M in loan loss provisions and applying a correct tax rate, the normalized net income in the third quarter would have come in at approximately $7.5-8M, for an EPS of around $0.48 using the updated share count of 15.9M shares post-transaction.

This means that although the $0.27 dividend which was paid in November was not covered by the reported EPS in Q3, the dividend remains more than handsomely covered by the normalized net income if you'd exclude the non-recurring items.

When looking at the balance sheet, the strong focus on real estate adds a layer of safety

So we have established Citizens is generating a healthy net interest income and has been able to keep its loan loss provisions under control. My next step was to check if Citizens was perhaps too optimistic to just add a few million dollars to the provisions, or if the balance sheet is more robust than what one would originally think.

Of the total balance sheet, approximately $175M is held in cash while there's roughly $340M of available-for-sale securities and $1.68B in loans on the balance sheet. The remaining assets are smaller assets with approximately $56M in intangibles.

Source: SEC filings

Looking at the available-for-sale securities, all securities were issued by the US Treasury, the states or are mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by US government agencies, so I'm not too worried about the $340M in debt securities.

What usually makes or breaks a case for a bank is what the loan book consists of. Personally, I prefer a loan book backed by real assets as collateral. Much to my (positive) surprise, of the $1.69B in gross loans, approximately $1.2B consisted of real estate related loans with an additional $163M issued as part of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Source: SEC filings

$639M of the loans is related to residential mortgages while the commercial loans secured by real estate total almost $531M. Unfortunately, I was unable to find the average LTV of these mortgage loans, so at this point I'm unable to exactly determine how safe the mortgage loans are (sure, they are backed by real estate, but if the LTV ratio would be 90%, I still wouldn't feel too comfortable as I'd rather see an average LTV ratio of 55-65%), but the high percentages of mortgages as part of the loan book are very encouraging.

As of the end of September, the CET1 ratio of Citizens & Northern came in at 15.2% while the total capital ratio of the C&N bank of 15.65% exceeds the requirement of 8.00%, so the balance sheet and capital ratios seem to be in a good shape.

Investment thesis

Citizens & Northern has caught my attention thanks to the interesting focus on real estate assets. About 15% of the total assets are debt securities issued by US based entities while the total amount of real-estate assets, PPP loans, cash and debt securities comes in at $1.85B of the total balance sheet size of $2.35B.

The quarterly dividend of $0.27 is fully covered, and the current dividend yield of 5.8% based on the current share price of $18.60 is quite attractive. Now the acquisition of Covenant has been completed, the book value per share comes in at $18.65 while the tangible book value is roughly $15.08 at this point. So while CZNC is trading at just over 1.2 times the tangible book value, the current P/E of just under 10 and the 5.8% dividend yield make Citizens & Northern an attractive small regional bank.

