Present on the market for over 10 years and holding marginal assets under management, this product may be well into the latter stages of its life cycle.

Political & economic changes between onshore/offshore China and lasting adversarial Sino-American trade undertones all imply a degree of operating risk uncommon in other ETFs.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x shares with its mega-leverage offers a bull in a China shop opportunity for investors wishing to take on country-specific risk related to technology.

Overview

The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x shares (YINN) is the fund manager’s long-term play on large cap Chinese equities with a leveraged set-up. In the market since 2009, it could be argued the product is well into the more mature stages of its life cycle – with solely $267.13M assets under management, holdings stay marginal while its composition is resolutely focused on financials, telecoms, and energy.

Interestingly, the ETF is not a defined bet on all things China as it excludes mainland traded A shares as well as publicly listed Chinese entities in the United States. Such aspects, a China product focusing on a limited number of Chinese securities, a 10+ year life and considerably small assets under management casts doubt on the product’s long-term future. It is equally paramount to understand its make-up as ETF returns may not correspond to what investors were expecting given the hand-picked underlying assets.

As a leveraged ETF with noteworthy exposure to volatility, and given some misunderstandings on impacts of ETF pricing, I have provided an example below:

Case study on impacts of leverage on ETFs

Breakdown

YINN’s distinct risk profile requires a sound understanding of the underlying assets which make it up. The product has significantly high management fees at 1.37% reflective of pass-through costs for managing OTC derivatives along with costs resulting from product international exposure. Similar to other highly-leveraged products, YINN is more suitable for direct, short-term focused exposure to a range of assets punctually. This is not a recommended long-term portfolio holding given its cost base and leveraged exposure.

Returns YTD YINN

YINN has some very particular characteristics worth noting:

The underlying securities are very much focused on financials, technology, consumer services and energy – so with these sectors comes a range of risk-specific factors: interest rate risk & systemic risk on the banking side, country risk related to technology, particularly in light of the hardened stance towards intellectual property violations in China, and geopolitical risks related to energy.

The ETF rebalances leverage exposure daily which will have an impact on differences in expected returns to the index, due to the product’s compounding.

The expense ratio stays comparably high at 1.37% but reflective of the product characteristics.

Geopolitical risk, particularly related to the recent Hong Kong unrest, is present in this ETF.

Portfolio turnover during the most recent fiscal year was 142% of average portfolio value.

Volatility characteristics means that a chance of a catastrophic drawdown exists even if the underlying remains flat.

The fund maintains considerable exposure to FXI holding ~$2.92M shares.

Impact of changes in volatility on value of ETF

ETF Fact Sheet

Structure

The structure of the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x shares is rather more opaque than other ETFs given its considerable holdings of FXI, making YINN a fund of a fund per se.

Major holdings in the ETF include:

iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI): 48.68%

Dreyfus Government Securities Cash Mgmt: 32.62%

Goldman Sachs FS Treasury Instruments: 7.44%

iShares China Large Cap ETF Swap: 0.85%

Sector allocation the fund remains the most exposed to includes:

Financials: 25.58%

Technology: 11.37%

Consumer Services: 9.91%

Oil & Gas: 4.27%

Telecommunications: 3.28%

Industrials: 1.77%

Consumer goods: 1.15%

Health Care: 0.81%

Basic Materials: 0.55%

Utilities: 0.23%

Recent Volatility Profile

Volatility profile YINN YTD

Implied Volatility v Historical Volatility

Product-implied volatility has stayed somewhat muted over the most recent period, possibly reflective of China’s more prominent response to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. YINN suffered a huge volatility spike around the same period that US equity markets tanked indicative of global contagion and correlation of risky assets with large swings in volatility. Interestingly, option volume at the time was reasonably absent. Current observable low volatility would imply call prices are relatively cheap – a noteworthy point for China bulls wishing to take a limited risk position in the ETF.

Volatility smile

A more in-depth look at the volatility smile across several expiries shows a flattening around the money (between $20-$25) but a gradual rising further out. I expect that volatility to rise as we move towards the end of the year – the Jan 15 2021 contract currently offers both liquidity and a lower volatility profile for traders looking to take a mid-term position in continued Chinese economic recovery.

Key Takeaways

YINN remains a marginally traded short-term tactical offering by Direxion Daily.

Its presence on the market, in competition with the ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP), has been enduring but never really gained traction. This continues to be a niche ETF.

Despite being a China ETF, it targets only certain segments of the Chinese equity markets with notable exclusions.

YINN uses OTC derivatives to generate the leverage required to meet its investment goals which leaves holders of the ETF exposed to counter-party risk.

YINN is predominantly comprised of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), highlighting a possible overlap in holdings should this ETF already make up part of your portfolio.

Like all leveraged ETFs, the product comes with substantive risk – huge swings in volatility have the potential of massive capital destruction even if the underlying moves truly little.

An existing options market, which does have some liquid maturities, may be a better option to take a risk-defined position in the asset should this be something you wish to trade.

YINN continues to be a fringe exchange traded fund apt for investors looking for near-term exposure in certain China-explicit assets while also having noteworthy exclusions. It remains levered and substantially exposed to volatility swings, aspects that investors and traders alike should be privy to. Its time on the market, matched by meagre assets under management, and continued developments in Chinese equity markets lead me to believe this product is in the final stages of the ETF lifecycle.

