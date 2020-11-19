Bergen, Norway-based Grieg Seafood ASA (traded in Oslo as GSF and over the counter in the USA as OTCPK:GRGSF) released its third-quarter 2020 results on 17 November. At the same time, the company presented an update on its ambitions and strategy.

The company harvested 21,201 metric tons (MT) of farmed salmon, slightly surpassing the 21,028 MT of Q3 2019. They expect a harvest of 26,500 MT in Q4 for total guidance of 90,000 MT for 2020.

Disrupted markets with low spot prices negatively impacted earnings by NOK 92 (USD 10,184,400 or EUR 8,574,400) compared to Q3 2019. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), before fair value adjustment of biological assets, were negative NOK 192 million (USD 17,894,400 or EUR 17,894,400) down from positive NOK 143 million (USD 15,815,800 or EUR 13,327,600) in the same quarter last year. EBIT on a per kilogram basis was negative NOK 9.04 (USD 1, EUR 0.84) as compared with positive NOK 6.78 (USD 0.75, EUR 0.63) in Q3 of 2019.

The company had a good performance at its Rogaland and Finnmark aquaculture sites in Norway, rebounding from lower harvest volumes there in Q2. Those operations were helped by fixed price contracts, shielding them from lower spot market prices. The Finnmark site is suffering an outbreak of infectious salmon anemia (ISA), which is estimated to force early harvests.

Profits were hurt by losses in the Shetland Islands resulting from heavy mortality. The company will cease its operations on Isle of Skye in Scotland due to weak operational synergies. The company intends to focus on the high growth potential regions of Norway and Canada while divesting its Shetland assets.

The British Columbia operations had increased harvests despite a harmful algal bloom (HAB) and high sea lice pressure. But earnings were negative there due to low prices. A new project in Newfoundland will be slowed to conserve capital.

CEO Andreas Kvame said in a press release:

The third quarter was challenging for Grieg Seafood. Effects of the COVID-19 impacted price achievements negatively in all markets and we experienced operational challenges out of the ordinary on Isle of Skye. On the other hand, our Norwegian regions delivered good results in the quarter. Progress is made at our recently acquired greenfield project in Newfoundland, and healthy fish are growing in our new hatchery. However, to lower risk in the initial phase of the project, we have decided to defer the construction of the first post-smolt unit to 2023, without causing delay to our target of harvesting 15,000 tonnes in 2025."

To improve its performance, the company aims to reduce cost per unit in all regions while growing salmon production by around 45 percent towards 2025 (100,000 MT in 2022 and 130,000 MT in 2025). It aims to lower its farming cost by 10-15 percent from current levels. It will lower costs and raise efficiency in smolt infrastructure development, improve fish health and welfare (41 percent of its sites are now Aquaculture Sustainability Council, or ASC, certified), and focus on preventative farming.

In the long to medium term, the company expects to generate enough cash to invest in its planned growth.

But in the short term, the company is pursuing three potential sources of capital: Extending a current bridge loan to after divestment of its Shetland assets, continuing a dialog with the Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency (GIEK) on the financing of its Newfoundland project, and following the successful issue of a Green bond in June, Grieg Seafood intends to actively utilize the bond market. The company negotiated an amendment to its financial covenants with lending banks to allow its equity ratio to fall below an agreed 45 percent through Q3 2021.

The case for holding Grieg is that suitable new aquaculture sites are becoming scarce, limiting the expansion of competitors. No growth in the global overall Atlantic salmon supply is expected in 2021 (according to analysis firm Kontali). Growth is expected in Norway and Canada where Grieg is active, while a contraction of 13 percent is expected in Chile, where it is not. If some normalcy returns to hotel and restaurant markets in 2021, profitability should follow.

However, I expect the cash crunch to worsen. Since fixed price contracts were the main reason for profitability at its Norwegian operations when these contracts expire and are replaced with contracts based on the lower spot prices of today, Grieg will see more red ink. Therefore, I recommend a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.