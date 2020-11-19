Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (VRTX) CEO Reshma Kewalramani at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Call November 19, 2020 9:05 AM ET

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Reshma Kewalramani - President and CEO

Michael Partridge - SVP, IR

Well, good morning, everyone, or good afternoon, depending on where you are in the world. I'm Michael Yee, and thank you for joining us on this exciting session here at the 2020 Virtual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. And you see, I'm here virtually in London right behind me.

I wanted to introduce my friends here at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. We have the President and CEO, Reshma Kewalramani. I think, I got that right and practiced. And also, of course, everyone knows a good friend, Michael Partridge, who runs the IR group at Vertex.

I just wanted to take a step back and maybe just start with Reshma. 2020 has been a bit of an unprecedented year for everyone. But I would point out that Vertex has been quite a standout because you have executed quite well throughout the year, even during COVID.

So, maybe I just wanted to take a step back and turn it over to you and say, tell us about the progress with the CF business, which, of course, is most important throughout 2020, the U.S. launch, but most importantly, since I guess here I'm virtually in London, about the progress in Europe and what's coming about there. So, maybe just start with the progress with the CF franchise first.

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes. Sure thing. Hey Mike, it's good to see you again, and nice to be with all of you virtually on this conference. So, you all know that the CF business has been really strong. And with the launch of TRIKAFTA in the U.S. starting in October of 2019, at this point, the vast majority of U.S. patients who are eligible for TRIKAFTA are on the medicine, and we're absolutely delighted about that.

We also recently received early approval for the triple combination KAFTRIO, as it's known in Europe, in August of 2020 for European patients. The approval came towards the tail end of August. So, we are in our early days of the launch in Europe. But, I will say that the experience in the U.S., the positive reception from both physicians and patients has translated across the pond. And while it's very early days, and we are launching completely virtually, given the pandemic, I am pleased that patients are getting access, and I'm pleased with the early metrics.

I think, the important thing to mention is that while the approval for KAFTRIO has come through, and we do have access in certain countries, we're still working to get access for patients in other countries. So, very early days in the countries in which we have access and reimbursement, patients are getting on the drug, and that early days view looks really very good.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Yee

So, remind us, Mike maybe you can help out here, too. In your new guidance that you had, what – how much and what was included for Europe? Which countries do you have contracts in? And what are the big countries that are still being worked out? And how and what, tell us about that?

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes. So, Mike, in Europe, it's important to realize that Europe is not a monolith. And those of who are in Europe really do understand that. Where we have approval right now is for countries within the European Union who are following the EMEA, that has regulatory approval. And I'll come back and explain where we still have to get regulatory approval. In that set of countries, Germany has free pricing. And so, there's access available for patients for KAFTRIO.

Next, we have some portfolio agreements, for example, in Denmark and Ireland. And so, patients in those countries have access. And lastly, we were able to -- Stuart Arbuckle and our commercial team were able to secure reimbursement in the UK. So England, Scotland, Wales, those patients also have access and reimbursement to KAFTRIO in the 12-plus age group. For the rest of the countries, we are working hard to get reimbursement there.

Michael Yee

And those are, although very early, Germany is free to price and free to launch. Other countries may take some time, country-by-country. But, the ones you sort of mentioned, like where you have contracts like UK, so those are in the guidance and are launching well?

Reshma Kewalramani

Correct. Those are in the guidance. And we are seeing the same kind of reception in the EU as we saw in the U.S., again, very early days. What I would say is, based on the benefit risk profile and the experience, which is now a year in, in the U.S., the destination in terms of the number of patients who are going to take this medicine, I do think, is going to be just like the U.S. The path to get there is different, because you do have to go country-by-country to secure reimbursement. And the countries that I mentioned are the ones where we already have reimbursement, the rest we will be working on.

Michael Partridge

If I can just make a quick comment about guidance. Our habit is really to provide guidance in places where we know we are on the market or we are reimbursed. And we don't tend to project ahead of time where we're going to get reimbursed and the timing of that. That's likely to continue to be the case as we roll into 2021 as well.

Michael Yee

Okay. And it's one quarter until the end of the year anyway. So, there's some of that in there, but more -- much more of an impact for 2021. That's in more...

Reshma Kewalramani

I think, that's a good way of saying it. We should be seeing the impact on the revenues for the European launch in 2021 as that launch continues.

Michael Yee

It is -- this is a question as to the read-through of other countries. What are some of the other bigger ones? I mean, actually, I think Australia, you did land a contract there. I'm not sure if that was mentioned, some of these other countries, they all matter. But the question is, what other countries are still to come? And the experience suggests that you got UK reimbursement and some of these portfolio deals a lot faster than people thought, particularly in the UK with my friends here in the background. But, that was a bit of a sticking point for a while with ORKAMBI and then TRIKAFTA came on in advance of actually the approval, right?

So, was there, I don't want to say, some compromise between the two parties? What sort of happened that we finally came around here on the third drug here or maybe the fourth depending and you look at it? And is that a read-through to other countries likely to come on faster as we get into early part of 2021, so people feel very good about 2021 CF business?

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes. Mike, let's break that question down into a few components. The first is, where do we have regulatory approval? You mentioned Australia as an example. So, we have regulatory approval in the countries that follow the EMEA.

Michael Yee

Okay.

Reshma Kewalramani

We don't yet have regulatory approval, for example, in Australia, Canada, Switzerland, those are coming. So, first, the regulatory approvals and then reimbursement. But, as you rightfully point out, in the UK, for example, we were able to secure reimbursement even before the approval came through. And I would say that the reason for that is a few different things that I do think can be helpful to think about as we go to the other countries.

The first is, we really understand each other. The two parties in all of these countries have gone through it before, not only with KALYDECO, but ORKAMBI and SYMDEKO. The points that are important to us are clear. The points that are important to the governments are clear. And we have gotten to know each other through this process.

I think, the second thing that is just the way it is with TRIKAFTA, KAFTRIO is that the benefit risk is simply something else. In terms of the efficacy, in terms of the safety profile, it is just in a category on its own. And I think that has come through.

The third and maybe the most important thing to say, these are high-value medicines. These are medicines that provide incredible efficacy. If you look at ppFEV1 or sweat chloride levels, weight gain or CFQ-R, which is a measure of quality of life. That value and recognition of that value is really important to us. And I'm very-pleased with the recognition of that value with the contracts, including for the UK as an example.

Michael Yee

The reason I asked that was because it was mentioned over the past year that the methodologies of valuing CF products didn't necessarily work out well to encompass all of those other benefits, and so there was some sticking point with that. Are you suggesting that the UK was able to take a more holistic approach at things and you guys find that we're able to come together on that? And that is what changed to the model, and they will be able to be more flexible and looking at that? And the reason I ask that is because that's a read-through, if true, to other things that could be coming down the pipeline, where it is not always just a single primary endpoint, but other things, FSGS and some of these other things. And that's why I asked that question.

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes, yes. So, the net sum of it is this. I think, you have some of it right. The UK, each country you know has a different way to reimburse. In the UK, the nice bodies, the body that does the modeling and does the factoring of the various variables, and we had some concern with how the pricing works for diseases that are rare, that give -- for medicines that give you lifelong benefit, for how generics were being encompassed and how the discount works in the model, given that these drugs have effect over time.

The nice assessment, therefore, was pushed out. And they are contemplating their models. They understand that it is antiquated at this point given the kinds of medicines that we are looking at. But the model has not yet been revised. What has actually happened is the government stepped in. We have a way of getting the medicines to the patients. And then, the nice process will continue, and think about how they want to evolve, taking into account where we are and the methods that I think...

Michael Yee

It did go up another level. It did go up higher up. And some of us have seen some of those letters back and forth.

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes.

Michael Yee

Okay. That – I think, that's great, because you have made a lot of good early reimbursement progress on that. You guys have executed well on that. And so, we have confidence that some of these other regions will come through earlier. But in essence, 2021 has a lot more visibility, particularly in UK and in Europe. And so, that was always a sticking point with some of these European launches, whether CF or anything, to be honest. So, I hope you feel good about the 2021 outlook...

Reshma Kewalramani

Obviously, we're not providing guidance today for 2021. We'll do that in January. But, as Michael says, what you should expect from our guidance is inclusion of the countries in which we have either free pricing or deals, and not inclusion in countries where we don't have a consummated deal per our tradition.

Michael Yee

Okay. Okay, makes sense. Well, I’ve gotten the sense that you guys continue to execute well. You're always seemingly quite conservative on guidance, Mike. So, we'll think about that when we get to 2021. But your point is, you see the launch, although early, very much mirroring what's been going on in the U.S. It's a strong uptake that has translated across the pond. So, that's the key takeaway. And it's not like COVID or anything else has been a big impact, right? So, that's -- I think, that's tying that together.

Reshma Kewalramani

I would evolve that a little bit, Mike. What I would say is the destination for the launch, I do believe is going to be like the U.S.

Michael Yee

Yes.

Reshma Kewalramani

The pathway to that, we need to give it a little bit more time. We've only been in launch mode for, what, a month, a month-and-a-half or so, fully virtual launch. COVID is in its second surge, particularly in Europe. We have to look at all of that. I am highly confident that the end destination will look very much like the U.S., but the pathway, we need to just watch.

Michael Yee

Very good. One pipeline CF question, if I may, before I get to the rest of the pipeline. You guys have commented before holistically that you have other CF program still in the works. So, I don't want to get too far ahead of myself and people start freaking out a way a second. There's another one coming. But holistically, you do have at least one or two other programs, one with the once-a-day, right? And one, with potentially much higher efficacy, and that's still being evaluated. But those aren't still in late stage. Just remind us.

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes. So, Michael, in terms of the CF pipeline, before we get to the non-CF pipeline, we always have to pause and make sure folks understand. What we're looking to do in CF is the following: Clearly launch KAFTRIO; get more reimbursement deals, so that the 12-plus population can be served; get regulatory approvals for KAFTRIO in areas where we don't yet have regulatory approval; then, go lower in age groups, 6 to 11 U.S. filing this year, and then, of course, outside the U.S. and then continue the progression down to the lowest age kids. For KALYDECO, that's already six months.

Second, we have a next next-generation of molecules like VX-121, VX-561, which is the once-a-day potentiator that are making their way through Phase 2 development. And if you ask, well, what is the goal with that? The goal is to bring patients with CF to carrier levels of sweat chloride. And that will require a next group of medicines that we're already working on.

And the last part of the CF pipeline is the last 10%. Those patients make no CFTR protein. They will not be able to be served by CFTR modulators. And therefore, we're working on a nucleic acid approach for them, including an mRNA approach with our partners at Moderna. So that's really what the CF pipeline looks like.

Michael Yee

Fantastic. Okay. And part of that is based on our view that the longer-term tail, longer-term franchise continues to evolve, such that you've set a high bar, right, and have excellent medicines for people as we go out, so.

Reshma Kewalramani

It's so true. When you look at the safety, you look at the efficacy of something like TRIKAFTA, the bar is exceedingly high. It's high for us. It's high for everybody, given what we're seeing here. But our [Technical Difficulty] to out, innovate ourselves in CF, and we are well on our way to doing so.

Michael Yee

Well, the tail value, as we start to think about, people are now doing some of the parts, right, about how to think about things, that the tail value you feel is good. And it's not just about TRIKAFTA, but an evolution of the franchise with next-generation programs that are still evolving. That I don't want to get into it here, but the data looks pretty good to the near set levels, so.

Reshma Kewalramani

Sure. I think, if you think about the long term, just pausing on TRIKAFTA, which is not the end of our road, that has patent property until well into 2030 -- 2037 and such. Then, we have the next-generation of molecules coming, and there is plenty more that we need to do in CF.

Michael Yee

So, let's shift to the pipeline a little bit, because I think what is critically important is that people have seen phenomenal success with Vertex with CF, you have executed across that. There has been a tremendous success. And people are so eager to hear about the next wave of medicines over the next few years. Now, one of those is AAT. We'll comment about that; FSGS, comment on that and some other early stuff. So let's talk about that.

First, I guess, to say the strategy, right, Reshma. So, the strategy has been unique. You guys don't do big acquisitions and things of that nature. You kind of apply the science early on to get this stuff, proof-of-concept or internally. So, tell us about, in a minute or so, what the strategy has been to give investors confidence that there will be growth as CF starts to mature in the next few years?

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes. So, Mike, this is a really important question, and maybe the most important thing I'll say today is, what our strategy is in terms of R&D and how you should think about the programs in our pipeline. So, on the surface, you could look at our pipeline and wonder, well, what is this about? There is small molecules, there’s cell therapy, there's gene editing, gene therapies, and you have programs in kidney disease, in diseases like AATD in pulmonary, how does this all unify?

And here's what it is. We have a series of filters that we apply to have diseases in what we call our sandbox. And we are exceptionally disciplined about our R&D, such that we tackle only the diseases in our sandbox. This is that early application of scientific medical judgment, and a sense of the programs that are Vertexian. Here's what it is. One, diseases with high unmet need. Most good companies do that. We don't do nutraceuticals, we don't do lifestyle diseases, but I do think most good companies do that. And the filters get narrower as you go down. Second, we must have an understanding of causal human biology.

Third, validated targets. You see genetic with pharmacologic is just fine. Fourth, biomarkers that we really understand in the lab that translate to clinic. Chloride transport is the best example of that. But proteinuria, AAT levels, you go across our pipeline, and you will see that.

And then, lastly, efficient development and regulatory pathways. You will not see us doing 40,000 patient studies that take five years to complete because we look at diseases, and we have big treatment effects in mind with these kinds of efficient pathways. You know that we only pursue specialty markets, and that's what unifies our approach to drug development.

Michael Yee

So, that's exactly what people have fallen and love with because it has worked out so well in CF, right? And so, then with AAT, FSGS, diabetes and the list goes on, people could see that replicating itself many times over because that strategy could work on each 1 of those programs. The first 1 comes along with AAT and people are surprised. They see a disappointment. So, maybe just make a comment about that because we had a speed bump. We're going very steadily cruise control down the highway, and then we had a speed bump. How should investors digest the recent AAT data? Do you still have just as much confidence before? Tell us about the time line and your confidence there because people are nervous, people seem worried?

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes, sure thing. So, Mike, our strategy, the one I just described, was so designed to give us greater success than the average biotech company. If you look at our track record, it certainly played out that way. That does not mean 100% of our molecules and 100% of our programs will be successful. And our strategy contemplates that as well. That's why we have a portfolio approach.

For all of our diseases in the pipeline, we have multiple molecules that we advance in parallel into late preclinical development and early clinical development. 814, we discontinued because of 4 LFT events in the setting of not reaching our target exposures. But, 864 is only six months behind. And that's the approach because we contemplate and recognize that not every single molecule and every program will be successful. Boy, would I have been the happiest person if the first molecule that we took into this disease went all the way to approval. That's not always going to happen. When you look at the field as a whole, small molecule drug development, for all the molecules that enter Phase I, right? 910 don't make it to approve.

Michael Yee

Yes.

Reshma Kewalramani

So, this is not extraordinary. This is not uncommon. I'm very pleased that 864 is in the clinic. I'm very enthusiastic about AATD as a disease, because it fits all of our criteria. It is a disease of high unmet need. We understand causal human biology. It's a validated target, et cetera, et cetera. And maybe the last thing to tell you about this is, this approach with a small molecule corrector is the only approach out there right now that holds the potential to treat both, lung and liver manifestations of the disease. It is not satisfying to me to say that you could treat either the lung or the liver. If you're going to transform the disease, you have to tackle the two major manifestations. And so, I'm very enthusiastic about this mechanism.

Michael Yee

Well, we are too, and that was what could have been a total game changer, and we'll see with the data. So just to close on, on this, what is the progress on the second compound 864? Where are you with that? Would you give us updates? When could you give us updates? How are you thinking about that? And if there was a problem, would you notify us as soon as you can? And would that bring into question the animal model you're actually using, if that happens. Would you need to…

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes. So, let's do where are we? So, the VX-864 program is a multi-dose proof-of-concept Phase 2 study, 28 days of treatment duration and then a 28-day follow-up. We are in the early stages of enrollment. I do anticipate that we'll have results in the first half of 2021. And maybe in the first quarter or so, we'll be able to give you a better sense of enrollment dynamics and such, but I think results first half of '21.

You and I have discussed this before. I do not think that the LFT findings are a mechanism-based finding. I think that it is a molecule -- idiosyncratic molecule-based finding. But certainly, we act quickly. There is ongoing safety monitoring across all of our studies, which is just standard. And as you saw with VX-814, when we need to make a difficult decision, we make it quickly, and we announce it quickly.

I'm looking forward to VX-864. And I think that's going to be the data that tells us about whether our mouse model -- it is a mouse, but it has the human gene inserted, translates to humans, and that's what we're waiting for.

Michael Yee

Well, that's good. I will tell you -- and I've rewritten this in research. If you do give some sort of update on timing or progress in the first quarter, I think, that would be great because people could feel good that it has progressed towards at least at the stage where you've got visibility and you dose patients. And I know I don't think you've commented about how fast the AAT came on, but -- whether it's quick or it takes some time. But in general, the concept that you've dosed patients, you can make a comment about in the first quarter, I think, would be helpful.

Reshma Kewalramani

Sounds good.

Michael Yee

Mike's listening. He's like, okay, yes, got it. And we want everything. Let me ask the second question, which is as we await the progress with AAT, I would remind people that I personally have done work on the APOL1-mediated FSGS program, breaking that down for some generalists here. It is a serious renal or kidney disease, European [ph] nephrologists. And there is good evidence that inhibiting APOL1 could shut down the disease pathway, stop the damage of the glomeruli in the kidney, and that would be great because you could slow progression to, I guess, dialysis. But, the concept of slowing the disease. You have an endpoint here, proteinuria. If you could show a reduction of that in a defined time frame, that would be huge. What is the progress of that study? And where we get some data? Is it still very early in enrollment, tease us a little bit about that because it does come, I'd say not that far after AAT.

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes. So, Mike, you really have done your research on this one. It is a serious disease. It's a relentlessly progressive disease. And people who have APOL1-mediated FSGS, a particular kind of FSGS, have rapid progression to either transplantation or dialysis.

We are in Phase 2 the endpoint is proteinuria, which is important because the regulators and the renal community have had multiple discussions and workshops over the years, and the regulators have indicated that for homogeneous proteinuria kidney diseases, proteinuria could well be the regulatory enabling end point. So that's...

Michael Yee

Genetically defined, homogeneous, I guess, a defined subset.

Reshma Kewalramani

Correct. If you have a homogeneous and this kind of a well-understood proteinuric kidney disease that doesn't remit and relapse that that kind of proteinuric disease could well have proteinuria…

Michael Yee

And by genetic test, so you have to have FSGS, you get a genetic test -- the defect in APOL1 gene?

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes, correct. So, the way you diagnose, this disease is honestly -- it is a disease of black people who have these two APOL1 alleles. Clinically, when you see a black person with heavy proteinuria, and you have a biopsy with FSGS, 70-plus-percent of the time it’s going to be APOL1-mediated, but you can do a genetic test and you can confirm that. So, those kinds of diseases, proteinuria, could well be the regulatory enabling endpoint.

We are in the early parts of this study. The study started in the middle of the pandemic. That is a complexity. These patients are -- it's a rare disease, let's say, 10,000 people who have this. They are not necessarily near a center. So, there's a bit of complexity to overcome to get our patients into center and to get them into the study. I am hopeful that we'll be able to see results in 2021, but it is early days of this Phase 2 study.

Michael Yee

Okay. You listed some dynamics. It was impacted by COVID a little bit. It's still early. The patients aren't necessarily as concentrated I guess to say, AAT -- because even with AAT, many of those are near center are already under care.

Reshma Kewalramani

Correct.

Michael Yee

I don't know if these people are under care are well diagnosed already, so they kind of know where they are, but…

Reshma Kewalramani

So, Mike, the one -- there are sort of -- if you go down from CONFERENCE -- CF is a disease that is different in many ways and special in many ways, one way that you are diagnosed is virtually universal newborn screening. And if you go to FSGS, that's just not the case. APOL1 is a recent discovery. It is a recent understanding that APOL1-mediated FSGS is this particularly viral form of the disease. While we know that black people who have heavy proteinuria are likely to have APOL1. APOL1 genetic testing is not commonplace, until this medicine comes along. Hopefully...

Michael Yee

It would obviously be a specialized nephrologist at a center, either had diagnosed it already, but then, oh, they're made aware of this because I'm sure you're reaching out to all these nephrology centers and then saying you got to test centers...

Reshma Kewalramani

Correct.

Michael Yee

All right. Well, that kind of frames it. For those investors listening, thinking midyear, but I hope I'm not too optimistic. It is a three-month endpoint, right?

Reshma Kewalramani

Yes. So, this one is different. Exactly. AATD is a 28-day study, 28-day follow-up. This one is a three-month treatment period. It usually takes that kind of timeframe to see the reduction in proteinuria. So,, there's an enrollment period, and then there's a three-month dosing period, and then there's a one-month safety follow-up period.

Michael Yee

A good milestone there, is an update on enrollment and completion enrollment that kind of stuff, that would be awesome too. So, very good. I'd love to get Mike feedback and appreciate it. So, we've got a lot to look forward to, execution on CF. We've got AAT progressing. I look forward to an update there. People are trumping up the bid for that because it's exciting and FSGS right behind it.

We don't have enough time to cover the rest of it, and we'll do that at another time. But, Reshma, thanks for joining us. Mike, thanks for joining us. Be safe, and we will look forward to the next update.

Reshma Kewalramani

Michael, I look forward to talking to you the next time about the sickle cell, beta-thal and type 1 diabetes programs. So, I hope to see you again soon.

Michael Partridge

And Mike, definitely tune into ASH next month, highly visible presentation with CTX001, gene editing for beta-thal and sickle cell.

Michael Yee

Absolutely. And that's a late breaker I believe, right?

Michael Partridge

It’s a plenary session.

Michael Yee

Plenary session. And I think, CRISPR has or presenting data with us too as well. So, thank you guys very much.

Reshma Kewalramani

Thanks very much.

Michael Partridge

Take care.