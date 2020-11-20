In 2020, the economy was stopped dead in its tracks. In 2021 it will be a race to expand and capture market share.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) came into 2020 hitting on all cylinders with high valuations and a lot of optimism. Then COVID-19 pushed them off the track, and since March, REITs have underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY).

Broadly speaking, REITs were harder hit and had less of a recovery than the broader market.

Data by YCharts

As value investors, who are looking to buy low in order to collect a higher than average yield, this is exactly the kind of situation we look for – durable investments that have a relatively low price compared to the broader indexes. While the share prices for property REITs have struggled, there have been a lot of changes since February that mean REITs are set to trade at higher valuations in 2021.

REITs are positioned to soar as they enter into a significant expansion phase that will be fueled by access to dirt cheap debt and the sheer amount of capital that will be invested in rebuilding the economy.

Why REITs Fell

"Because COVID-19" is the obvious answer, which seems to be the answer to so many questions these days. More specifically, property REITs have been impacted in two main ways:

First, rent is a large bill for a lot of tenants, and it quickly became one of those that tenants didn't pay in full. If one tenant can't/won't pay rent, it is relatively easy to evict them and find a new tenant. When most every business in the world is at a point where paying rent is a struggle, property REITs faced the reality that they couldn't evict everyone and finding a replacement tenant was unlikely.

Here's a look at rent collections among property REITs by sector:

Source: NAREIT

For most REITs, 99%+ rent collections is normal, with the exception of apartments. We are so used to rent collections being 100% that until COVID-19 this was a metric that wasn't even tracked. So while retail was the hardest hit, every sector saw a decline in rent collections.

Second, even for those REITs that maintained fairly healthy rent collections, businesses stopped expanding. In the face of the uncertainties of COVID-19, one of the first thing most corporations did was cut back their capex. Any expansion plans they were not legally committed to were frozen. Expanding, and needing more real estate, goes hand in hand. A growing company needs some combination of more industrial warehouses, more office space, or more retail space.

With most companies significantly cutting back, REITs saw their 2020 growth plans put on hold.

Light At The End Of The Tunnel

With the prospects of a vaccine being distributed in early 2021, companies are going to switch from hunkering down to weather the storm to trying to beat their competitors and gain more market share.

We already have seen rent collections improving in every sector, and as the broader economy recovers, that will keep improving. More importantly, with companies looking to relaunch their expansion plans in 2021, they are going to need more real estate. This provides REITs more options to backfill space for those tenants that are not able to reopen, while also providing opportunities for new investments.

Property REITs will go from their current standstill into hyper-growth. Companies looking to expand will be looking for capital, and sale-leasebacks with REITs is a low cost option for them.

In addition to growth from property acquisitions, REITs have another major tailwind that the market is underestimating. REITs frequently use 30%-50% debt to fund their acquisitions. The stability of real estate and its attractiveness as collateral makes such debt levels very attractive. With interest rates very low, REITs will benefit from much cheaper debt on new acquisitions, while also refinancing older debt at much cheaper rates. Every dollar saved on interest goes straight to the bottom line. This is a significant tailwind for REITs that will be realized over the next two years.

Valuation

REITs are positioned to see a recovery as their current tenants catch up on back rent. As corporations turn on the taps to spend capex on expansion, REITs will see new demand. Finally, REITs will benefit incrementally as they refinance higher interest debt at today's very low rates. All of this will lead to increasing cash-flows and growing dividends.

That is not even the whole story. As an investment, REITs generally attract income investors. REIT tax laws require the distribution of taxable income, so REITs generally distribute high dividends. One way to determine if REITs are relatively cheap, or relatively expensive, is to compare their spread to the 10-year Treasury rate.

When we look at the Property REIT index's (VNQ) dividend to 10-year spread, it has historically been below 1%, and at times has even been negative. The lower the spread, the higher REIT share prices:

Data by YCharts

How To Take Advantage

This is going to be a sector-wide improvement above and beyond any specific improvements individual REITs might make. One of the best ways to take advantage of sector-wide movements is to invest in a closed-end fund. CEFs are great to own because they provide immediate diversification in the property REIT sector. They are managed funds, and therefore provide an added value to investors. Furthermore, CEFs use some leverage to improve returns which is a big positive when share prices are moving up.

Two of our favorite CEFs in the REIT sector are:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)- Yielding 7.9% Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP)- Yielding 6.7%

Cohen & Steers is one of the best managers that's active in the REIT sector and has an impressive track record. Investors benefit from their expertise. Cohen & Steers maximize shareholders returns by overweighting solid REITs and taking advantage of unjustified pullbacks. An added bonus is that RQI is currently trading at a 6.7% discount to NAV while RNP is trading at an 5.3% discount to NAV.

This means that it is cheaper to buy RQI or RNP than it would be to recreate their portfolios from scratch.

Both RQI and RNP have exposure to high-quality REITs like American Tower Corporation (AMT), Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), Equinix Inc. (EQIX), and Prologis Inc. (PLD).

The main difference between the two is that RQI is focused on common equities, while RNP has close to a 50% allocation to fixed income, primarily preferred equity. So RNP is less volatile and is more suited for conservative investors. RQI's higher allocation to common stocks makes it more volatile, but provide more upside potential as the sector soars.

Over the long haul, these two strategies have resulted in similar total returns with RNP being less volatile than RQI.

Data by YCharts

Since RNP has a lot more holdings than RQI, both CEFs can be held together, even though it would result in some overlap among REIT equities. With REITs positioned to soar in 2021, that's a positive.

Conclusion

There's no question that 2020 has been a rough year for REITs. Fortunately, most REITs came into the crisis with strong balance sheets and REITs proved how resilient they really are.

As we go into 2021, companies are going to be eager to expand. With a vaccine now appearing likely, people will be more confident about being in public. That means a return to retail stores, a return to work, offices reopening, and increasing demand for real estate. REITs perform best when the economy is rapidly expanding.

Interest rates are the cherry on top. Very cheap debt is going to be a tailwind for several years as they refinance debt that was at 5%-7%interest for debt that is 3%-5%. Some REITs with strong balance sheets have even been able to refinance at 1%-2% interest rates. Lower interest expense directly leads to higher FFO, allowing for higher dividends.

Investors can collect high yields while experiencing capital gains as REIT prices go up with additional upside as the discount to NAV diminishes. 2021 is going to be a huge year for REITs, and that is why we are loading up now. We recommend that you do the same!

