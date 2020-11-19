The Second Wave Is Here And It's Likely To Get Much Worse

Major market averages like the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and others are likely going to experience another notable correction before year end or in early 2021.

It is no surprise that many key economic indicators are starting to come in worse than expected again, and this trend is likely to continue.

Right now, we see COVID-19 cases increasing at a very alarming pace, shutdowns are rolling over global economies again, and hospital systems are getting overwhelmed.

The vaccine developments are great no doubt, but they can probably be placed on the back burner for now.

The second wave of the coronavirus is here, and it is causing substantial economic damage around the globe.

Source

It looks like reality may finally be catching up with markets. Despite the recent optimism regarding COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S., key countries in Europe, as well as many others around the globe are continuing to see a remarkably high number of coronavirus cases. A vaccine available on a mass scale for the general population may not be available for some time despite promising preliminary results from several companies like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA).

The sky-rocketing number of COVID-19 cases is overwhelming hospitals in many areas of the world, including in Europe as well as in the U.S. Due to the spreading pandemic, we are starting to see new waves of shutdowns, and numerous economic indicators are starting to come in worse than expected.

Source

I want to draw your attention to several key metrics we've received in recent days. First, retail sales. We see substantially lower MoM retail sales figures than were expected. This is particularly troubling, as the U.S. is largely a consumer-based economy, and if consumers are not spending, the economy is not growing. We also see crude oil inventories on the rise, coming in much higher than expected.

Next, CPI inflation figures coming in lower than expected is troubling, considering all the "stimulus" that has been poured into the economy. This implies that the economy is not recovering as robustly as was previously expected, and it very likely require more monetary as well as fiscal stimulus to keep inflation from going lower.

This is also partly why we are seeing some deflating going on in the gold market, as in the short term, gold can be impacted by lower than expected inflation. However, intermediate and longer term gold's price tends to be more correlated with the expanding monetary base.

Gold futures

Source: Think or Swim, Ameritrade

If gold breaks below $1,850 support here, it will likely drop to the $1,800 support level next. Likewise, gold miners are taking a beating on the back of sliding gold prices.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Source: StockCharts.com

GDX broke below $36 support, and if gold heads down to $1,800, I expect GDX to move lower towards $31-$32 support next.

Moreover, numerous uncertainties remain, including the timeline regarding fiscal stimulus, how effective it will be, and what kind of impact all of the moving variables will have on corporate profits and the economy, in general, going forward.

We are starting to see vaccine optimism fade, which appears to be overshadowed by the new economic reality. The world is not likely going to get back to business as usual any time soon, and the "new normal" will likely include much higher national debt loads, and lower economic growth for longer. This will likely result in lower than anticipated profits and revenue growth for many companies in the foreseeable future.

S&P 500/SPX (SP500)

We're starting to see some troubling technical developments in the S&P 500 as it appears to be coming off its ATHs in this uncertain economic environment. A concerning technical development is that despite SPX hitting new ATHs recently, the RSI is substantially lower than where it was during SPX's last peak in early September. Then, stocks were substantially overbought as per the RSI, now they appear to be losing momentum.

Nasdaq (COMP)

The Nasdaq composite appears to be in a similar spot as well. It has been lagging the SPX lately, and the RSI shows a similar troubling shift towards a more negative momentum here. Some rotation out of technology and into other sectors may be healthy, but, generally, we want to see the tech names regain their lead, and so far, they have not.

The Bottom Line

With the SPX trading at around 40 times earnings, many stocks are extremely expensive despite the numerous hurdles and unknowns facing the global economy. Thus, a notable pullback or a possible correction of 10-20% or greater even could hit markets before year end or in early 2021. Therefore, it is likely a good time to get more defensive now, reduce some higher risk/high multiple positions, incorporate hedging strategies, and increase dry powder to purchase stocks and other assets at more attractive prices/valuations. I believe the economic image will become clearer in early 2021, but, until then, markets are likely in for some turbulence, more volatility, and a possible notable move lower in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.