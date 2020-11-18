Investment Thesis

Evolent Health (NYSE:NYSE:EVH) looks set to deliver high double-digit growth growth over the coming 12 months, with the future revenue mix changing in alignment with macroeconomic crosscurrents. We believe that the company will continue to evolve the operations strategy, which currently aligns with a partnership model and tucks in the commercial health plan, that now contributes 20% of total sales.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shareholders have realised ~55% upside YTD with decent fundamental momentum from the Q3 exit. Thus, further upside is likely to the revenue model, with 8 new partnership additions YTD. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to believe that management will continue the wins experienced this year. We are bullish on the long-term outlook of the company, and valuations seem in line with peers at today's trading. Below we highlight some of the key factors investors must consider with EVH, and link Q3 performance to the fundamental outlook.

What We Can Gather: Q3 Performance, Catalysts & Outlook

Management highlighted the sequential growth in partnership additions from the earnings call. EVH has added 8 new partner additions across this year, meeting the target set out by management in earlier periods. The most recent addition was Florida Blue Medicare, which has served medicare beneficiaries since 1965. The partnership is set to launch Q1 2021, and should add cira 125,000 lives to the 3.5 million total lives on the platform mix, in addition to the other 7 partnerships obtained this year. Interestingly, Engaged Capital undertook a 9.99% stake in EVH back in August, which gives us confidence in the robust share performance YTD, and guidance for further upside on the charts.





Q3 revenues were $265 million, a 20% YoY increase, beating consensus by ~$1 million. Service revenue was the main standout, with a 33% YoY increase and $235 million contribution to the top. Of this segment, platforms and operations saw 34% upside. However, True Health revenue faced headwinds and decreased ~30% YoY, to just under $30 million. EBITDA level earnings also beat consensus by ~$0.5 million at $12.7 million, which contributed to a ~300bps YoY expansion to EBITDA margins, which we were satisfied to see in the far end of the pandemic. Management highlighted that margin pressures were alleviated via sequential revenue growth and more control over expenditures. Per-member-per-month averaged were ~$24, which saw almost 50% YoY increase from the $16 average over a year ago. All of the above highlights the sequential growth story that EVH have adhered to across this year, adding weight to the business model and growth vision. They have also guided for a double-digit EBITDA margin goal over the coming 12 months, which may eventuate on the back of additional partnerships, and the addition of True Health New Mexico into the portfolio. Per-patient-per-month averages will likely see further upside over the coming 12 months also, on the back of this expansion, alongside organic growth in the services segment that aligns with guidance.

Management have guided 15% growth in services with the existing client base for 2021, but adjusted 2020 guidance to $1.014 billion at the upper end on the earnings call. Zooming in on segmental guidance, management contracted forecasts on service revenue to ~$930 million in the upside case, and also contracted True Health contribution guidance to $125 million at the upper level. For Q4, management hinted at a range of ~$250 million - ~$265 million, which, based on the hitting of targets this year, we are confident they will reach without question. Beyond 2021, we see top-line growth of CAGR ~7.8% by 2025 in our modelling, alongside EBITDA expansion of ~17% over the same time period. We believe that remoulding of the business model to the invested partnership structure, will reflect these lines positively. Thus we view an increase operating leverage over the same time frame, with ~10% margin growth at that level. We feel that EVH will convert FCF heavily from 2023 onwards, and will continue to see high FCF growth by 2025. We don't feel it's unreasonable to expect $1.4 billion in peak sales by this period, especially considering the contributions from partnerships gained this year.

Data Source: EVH SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

Shares are trading at a relative discount with peers on a multiples basis, and with continued EBITDA expansion guided by management, we believe EV/EBITDA figures will be reflected in the valuation over the coming periods. Trading at 1.9x book value signals excellent creation of value for shareholders, whilst remaining at quite a deep discount to peers. Offsetting this is a premium of ~130x cash flow and FCF yield of -2.6%. EVH also currently holds ~$4.40 in cash per share, and ~$3.10 in revenue per share. Thus, the valuation remains in line with peers in our view, and whilst discounted on some level, this is balanced by premiums in other measures. Whilst we are bullish on the outlook on the company, as an investment, we'd prefer to wait for greater conviction based on a disconnect in valuation to peers that aligns with EVH's growth trajectory. Without that information, we are happy to sit on the sidelines for now.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

With negative EPS, then we feel it best to look at sales multiples in our price analysis. Assigning our 2021 Price to sales multiple to the current trading of $14.02, we see a price target of $18, ~28% upside on today's trading (subject to change with publication times):

2021 P/Sales Target - 1.28x

Current Trading - $14.02

2021 Price Target = 1.28x14.02 = $17.95

Performing the same calculation using our 2021 revenue multiple estimate to EV, we see a price target of $18 in this case also.

2021 EV/Sales estimate - 1.29x

Current trading - $14.02

2021 Price Target = 1.29x14.02 = $18





Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have trended in a wide ascending channel since the selloff in March. Prices have reached the high in August, before reverting back to the longer-term support level, where they have since bounced away again to today's trading. This wide dispersal in pricing activity has resulted in +55% upside YTD, and the current strength of the longer-term trend seems quite robust based on the mean reversion activity YTD. Investors can view this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

There is upward pressure coming from the floor of support, which is driving shares to the upper resistance level, where they are currently being tested. The upward pressure is causing the mouth of the ascending triangle to narrow, and even on a pullback from today's trading, we believe that the support level will hold and continue to drive shares north. Thus, should the trend continue, then shares will likely break the upper resistance level, as shown on the chart below. Based on this activity, we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish, and anticipate further upside from the fundamental backing demonstrated this year.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Investors have realised these returns YTD on reasonably balanced volatility, with downside exposure contained to the earlier section of the year. Since the formation of the most recent uptick back in July/August, volatility to the downside has remained flat, and the majority of pricing action has been upward in nature. Longer-term investors should consider this information when making decisions on entry over the coming periods, as those who wish to tilt exposure to momentum and lower their downside exposure may wish to add EVH into their holding to benefit here. Those holding EVH in portfolios may wish to tilt factor exposure to the same, especially if utilising dollar or beta neutral styles as we do. Investors can observe the downside in volatility on the chart below, indicated by the depth and number of red bars on the lower histogram.

Data Source:Trading View EVH

In Short

Based on recent fundamental momentum, EVH looks set to achieve double-digit organic growth in services over the next 12 months. We are confident that management will continue to convert milestones, as they have this year. Adding weight to our thesis, is the addition of 8 new invested partnerships in the business model YTD, which has undergone a shift to reflect commercial health contributions in top-line growth. We believe shares are trading in line with peers, and see a price target of $18 over the coming 12 months, which we are confident the market will realise considering the recent pricing activity and developments in EVH's story. Importantly, we've seen margin pressures begin to alleviate, and this has manifested in single-digit margin expansion at the EBITDA level from the most recent quarter.

The company now has ~35 million lives in the system, and guidance on True Health is set for ~$125 million at the upper echelon. Considering the meeting of goals this year, it is not unreasonable to see a figure greater than this from True Health over the coming year. The services segment is also likely to see an uptick on the back of key additions to the partnership portfolio this year, most recently with Florida Blue Medicare, which should add around 125,000 lives to EVH's system. On the charts, as volatility to the downside has been contained since the recent uptick in prices, we believe that longer-term investors seeking exposure to growth-at-a-reasonable-price would be ideal candidates for a EVH holding. Thus, investors should consider the long-term outlook of the company, to which we are bullish on. We look forward to providing additional coverage.