Introduction

Value investing always made sense to me.

I remember, years ago, as a college student, avidly reading Buffett's letters, Ben Graham's books, and reading the memoirs and biographies of any investor who contributed to the body of work around value investing.

But value investing is misunderstood.

Back in middle school, I bought a Bob Marley shirt off eBay, maybe for €15-20. At school, there were a couple of kids who liked my shirt. They asked me where I bought it. Online, I said. They were disappointed.

At the time, in rural France, as crazy as it may seem, many of the other kids' parents were scared of the idea of putting their credit card numbers on any website.

I said, maybe I can get my dad to order one for you, it'll cost you €30.

I went home and told my dad about this.

He said: maybe you shouldn't profit from your friends.

I answered: well then... I guess they're not really my friends.

I made a tenner, the other kid got a shirt, and it was a perfect example of value investing.

I bought something for less than it was worth.

Value investing is always a form of arbitrage

And value investing is always a form of arbitrage. In the case of my childhood story, retail arbitrage: I had access to a supply which the demand didn't have access, allowing me to sell for more than I bought.

When you're investing in stocks, you're dealing in a different type of arbitrage:

You're dealing with time frame arbitrage. A short-term outlook is causing a price which doesn't represent the long-term reality for the company.

Stocks and sectors go in and out of favor. But, at the end of the day, they are bounded to reality by sales, cash flows, and profits. The long-term value of a company depends on this.

If you're a dividend investor, like I am, these sales cash flows and profits will then be distributed as dividends. These dividends ideally will grow every year.

It follows that the long-term value of the company goes up when dividends go up in a sustainable way.

It is this logic which prompted me to create the MAD Chart.

Dividend stocks typically trade within a range of yields. I decided to graphically represent these historical ranges, showing where the stock would trade if it yielded its 10-year minimum, maximum or median yield. I threw in 25th percentile and 75th percentile as well for good measure.

A picture is worth 1,000 words. So, let's look at one.

It is the MAD Chart for Automatic Data Processing (ADP). The top of the red band shows the price at which ADP would trade if it traded at the lowest yield it experienced over the last 10 years.

The bottom of the blue range shows the price it would trade at if it traded at its maximum yield.

Between the blue and the pink, you get the price at the median yield.

The shades of light blue and light pink mark the 25th percentile and 75th percentile yields. This forms what I call the "fair range" of yields. For ADP, it is between 2.19% and 2.69%.

In the blue, it is historically undervalued; in the red, historically overvalued. Pink is fair to slightly overvalued. Light blue is fair to slightly undervalued.

This is why I chose to buy back in October, when it yielded 2.6%. Given the reversal which happened, I'm happy I did.

I got a bargain on a high-quality stock. I now have a large gain which I can choose to realize if the stock heats up even more. Or I can hold onto a high quality dividend stock with fantastic potential, given my entry price.

There is nothing particularly groundbreaking about this. You wait for a fat pitch, and you swing.

Back in late May, early June, I picked up shares of V.F. Corp (VFC) for $50 to $55.

The stock has gone up one way since then.

We're not alone in identifying value, far from it.

Consider Brad Thomas' recommendation to buy Arbor Realty (ABR) back in May. The stock has pretty much doubled since then. It wasn't until the stock climbed to $11 that I joined the party. The stock reverted to the mean from its lows.

Around the same time, Nicholas Ward decided to buy PepsiCo (PEP) at $108. The shares were yielding 3.8%, a clear divergence from the historical fair range of 2.8% to 3.08%.

Chuck Walston decided to buy Carlisle Companies (CSL), noticing a similar divergence.

I could go on with more examples from more authors.

The point is, value lies in plain sight, if you're willing to look for it.

Sometimes, value dries up quickly. Either you capitalize on the opportunity or it disappears.

Other times, value seems to persist.

When value persists, dividend safety is key

If you're using our MAD Charts and, therefore, ranges of dividend yields as potential indicators of value, the question of dividend safety is essential.

For instance, consider Ford (F), which stopped paying a dividend this year. I warned not to buy the stock back in February.

While the stock price has gone through hell and came back since then, investors are no longer paid their dividends.

The chart above follows Ford's price until it stopped paying its dividend. You could have looked at Ford and argued that it was just getting cheaper and cheaper.

This would have been a value trap.

Assessing the safety of the dividend is, therefore, extremely important.

But, given that the dividend is safe, or better, if the dividend is thriving, value will revert to the mean.

Cyclicals are good examples of stocks which go through extended periods of being undervalued and overvalued. Consider Caterpillar (CAT).

See how the stock has remained overvalued or undervalued for long periods of time, but has ultimately reverted to the mean?

This can be quite easy to profit from, when dealing with cyclicals. One current opportunity I like in cyclicals is Trinity Industries (TRN), which yields 3.25%, has grown the dividend at an 18% CAGR the last 5 years, and pays out only 25% of FCF.

But these aren't the stocks I want to talk about today.

Today, I want to talk about deep value stocks. Stocks for which the undervaluation seems to persist for unusually long periods of time.

What defines deep value

Investing in deep value suggests that you are right and others are wrong. For the market to be so wrong, there needs to be a set of assumptions which are erroneous.

I have found that this has happened when investors confuse a cyclical trend for a long-term secular trend.

Of course, there is risk. The crowd might be right, and you might be wrong.

There is a Bill Gates quote that I love:

Most people overestimate what they can do in one year, and underestimate what they can do in ten years.

This happens because we give too much importance to short-term events over long-term events.

There are three pockets of deep value in which I see clear opportunities today.

First place to look for deep value: Energy

Energy is the poorest performing sector of the S&P 500 (SPY). This is not surprising. After all, demand has been super-low for the whole year and will likely remain low until a successful global vaccination campaign is underway. The recent results from Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) sent many stocks up, as investors started to discount a brighter future.

But not energy stocks. Mainly, because there is a falsely held belief that demand for oil has peaked, whereas evidence suggests that the world has at least 10 years, if not 20 years, of growth in demand for oil.

I talked about this extensively in my article "Clean Energy Vs. Oil & Gas: The Biggest Lie of 2020".

Do not be fooled. There is a lot of short-term pain. But markets have failed to project forward a rosier future. This creates opportunity for you. Sooner or later, profits will prevail, and the markets will react. In the meantime, you only want to focus on the highest quality assets.

I have 3 energy picks which I like a lot.

Number one is Chevron (CVX). The best managed oil major yields 5.8%. It has yielded more than 7%, and recently bounced.

But this bounce doesn't start to represent CVX's fair value. I believe 4% annual dividend growth is a reasonable expectation for the next 5 years.

Yet at the current yield, any growth would be welcome. A fairer yield for CVX would be between 4% and 4.5%. When the market comes around, CVX could increase 40%.

Number two is Enbridge (ENB). This top of the range Canadian pipeline company has continued to generate sufficient cash flow to cover its big dividend.

I don't suggest that ENB should yield less than 3% as it did prior to 2015. However, a yield of 4-5% seems a lot fairer, given that the company has been raising the dividend at a double-digit growth rate. Even if the rate of growth were to halve moving forward, it would still be an attractive opportunity.

The current 8.5% yield is plain nonsensical.

Number 3 is ONEOK (OKE). In spring, the share price tanked, offering absurdly high dividend yields. We acknowledged that there was a risk that the dividend would have to be cut, yet we decided to take sides with management, who is as committed to a dividend program as we've ever seen. So far, we're happy that we took this bet.

A reversal to a fairer 5% yield wouldn't be unlikely in upcoming years, as the company deleverages and volumes return to normal. If the company pulls through like it did last time around in 2016, it could easily double.

Second place to look for value: Tobacco

In western countries, tobacco consumption is in a secular decline. Yet revenues are still increasing, as price inelasticity allows companies to continue raising revenues. At the same time, the industry is finally incentivized to find commercially viable solutions to reduce the risk of tobacco products. Philip Morris' (PM) IQOS is proof of this. I don't think nicotine addiction will disappear in the west, but I do think smoking might. In emerging markets, it's a different situation entirely.

In Indonesia, where I've spent a lot of time this year, two thirds of men smoke. There is very little regulation, little awareness about the threats of it. There is a common belief that it is not smoking that kills but changing brands.

Such countries have a long way to go before tobacco declines.

The reality is a large part of the world is still in secular growth of tobacco sales. As these countries grow incomes, the prices of cigarettes will also go up.

In the west, users will likely transition to modified risk products. My dad Robert recently wrote a great article titled "Altria: Get Woke or Get Paid 8.7%, you choose".

Both Altria (MO) and Philip Morris are priced as if there would be no tobacco consumption 5 years from now. Yet these companies are still rising their earnings every year.

Just look at Altria. The stock's decline has now lasted more than 4 years.

The stock now yields 8.3%. Yet the dividend is safe. It will likely increase every year by 1% or 2%. This means the stock at most should yield 5.5% to 6%. Not 8.3%.

Investors who buy now will be hard-pressed to lose any money and are grandly paid to wait while Altria proves that it is here to stay.

Philip Morris has suffered the same fate, although more moderately.

This is probably because investors realize that PM still has some growth opportunities in foreign markets. Nonetheless, the 6.1% yield doesn't reflect these opportunities and cannot last. I think PM should yield no more than 4.5% to 5%, and investors would be well served buying at these prices.

Third place to find deep value: Real Estate

COVID-19 caused the retail apocalypse.

You could buy the best quality assets at prices which suggested that we no longer had a use for real estate.

Some of these opportunities didn't last.

For instance, when we bought Realty Income (O) when it yielded more than 5%, we didn't believe the opportunity would last. Robert said "Buy Realty Income Now, Or Regret It Later".

The opportunity didn't last. O's back to yielding 4.3%.

A similar thing happened when we bought Essex Property Trust (ESS) when it yielded over 4%, and traded at $200.

The 3.16% yield is now a lot closer to the fair range of 2.7% to 3.1%. It's a lot more boring as a consequence. I'm holding but not buying.

Yet there are still a couple companies in the space which are of excellent quality and still trade at low valuations.

The first is Federal Realty (FRT). While the stock went through a wave of extreme fear when it was only collecting 60% of rents, it is now on the way back up.

The company has raised its dividend for the past 53 years without exception. This usually gave the company a premium valuation whereby it yielded between 2.6% and 3.2%. It currently still yields above 4.6%

It recently popped 30% and is up over 20% from when we purchased shares, but much of the recovery still remains.

While FRT is a blue chip, the perception that it isn't as safe as we previously believed might challenge the yield for a while. Nonetheless, a 3.75% to 4% yield is very fair for a company which increased the dividend for 53 years and will beyond doubt continue paying its dividend.

The second is Iron Mountain (IRM). The company operates in an industry of one, in document storage for companies. Its high yield is a symptom of the "everything is going digital" trend. IRM is expanding into the database industry, to offer packaged products of physical and digital storage. Its physical storage will continue to generate large amounts of cash for decades. Leverage is a concern, but it is improving, and there is no reasonable expectation for the stock to yield more than 7.5%. Yet it still yields 9.5%

The shares could appreciate 25%, and in the meantime, you get paid nearly 10% to wait.

Conclusion

Deep value comes with certain risks. I'm not always a contrarian, but I always want to buy at a good price. Sometimes, it is profiting from short-term discrepancies as mentioned in the first half of the article. Deep value takes a while to play out.

But, if you're following a dividends first approach, you really don't mind getting paid to wait.

Did you like this article? Then click on the orange "follow" button at the top of this page. Robert and I are working on creating a marketplace offering which we believe dividend investors like you will love. We plan on offering a step by step process to reach dividend freedom, 3 model portfolios, and deep dive analysis of dividend stocks, at a very attractive price point. Follow us to be notified of our special launch price.