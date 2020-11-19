This being precisely the long term problem, I insist that there's going to be an oversupply of rare earths down the road.

Yes, yes, I know that rare earths are where it's at these days. A significant effort to recreate a domestic supply chain, Pentagon funding and all.

This is about the long term market here

Please do note this is about the long term marketplace for rare earths and thus for the equity prospects of those involved in it. In the shorter term prices don't necessarily move as those long term effects will have them do. So, this is not a guide, in any manner, to what might happen to equity prices over the next few months.

Fortress (NYSE:FVAC) and MP Materials

The ticker FVAC will soon change as this is a cash acquisition vehicle. The acquisition is MP Materials which is, largely enough, the old Molycorp and the Mountain Pass rare earths mine in California. This should all close, finally, real soon now and the ticker change and all that.

Price movements of the change itself are already built into the price. The move has been known for some months now. We might see a blip as it all finally gets sealed and dusted but there's no grand opportunity in the change itself, not any more there isn't.

The actual business plan looks pretty good to me. I speak as someone with a certain amount of working experience in the rare earths world even though my main expertise is with scandium which isn't one of the ones under discussion here.

The basic game plan is that the mine continues to produce, as it does now, a rare earth concentrate. Currently that's processed in China. But more processing can/should be done at the minehead. This makes sense. Rare earth concentrates aren't expensive, it's individual rare earths that are, or can be. There's also no great shortage of rare earths in concentrates around the world. I - and many others - could point you to interesting amounts, thousands of tonnes at least, in the waste flows from other mining activities.

It's the being able to process the concentrate up that really adds value. That's also where profits are going to be located too, if there are any profits. So, yes, more processing inside the company, more value added.

There's also that current national security fear about rare earths, whether China is going to try to monopolise matters, again. So, again, the plan seems sound enough. As a part of this there's a JV going on between MP Materials (which is, recall, soon be part of Fortress) and Lynas which has Pentagon funding to do the real and proper separation into individual rare earths in Texas.

Nuts and bolts

My concern isn't about the near term future for the company. There's that merge going on, the Mountain Pass mine seems to be well run - not something it always has been - and the rare earths market bodes well for producers at present.

There's some very good detailed work already done here on Seeking Alpha and I don't intend to repeat it. This from Matt Bohlsen is good. Gold Panda hints at my unease by mentioning Molycorp. Sai Paturu's first piece here has lots of lovely detail. One of which is this and is the root of my unease:

Basanite ore is known to have low-cost structure(Investor Q&A MP Materials) but also has the lowest basket price. In the investor relations, slide management states that the mine has a high ore grade at about 7.8%. While this is true, it does not show the whole picture because MP Materials is not going to be selling the ore, they are going to be selling processed REOs. Each mining location has various distributions of rare earths which each sell at different prices. Consequently, it would be more prudent to estimate the basket price of the rare earths and multiply it by the REO production capacity to assess revenue potential. To calculate the basket price, one should take the sum product of the ore percentages and the price of each Rare Earth Oxide. This calculation reveals that despite having a high ore percentage that Mountain Pass has the lowest basket value according to the forecast prices.

(It's bastnasite by the way but first piece and all that)

To put it into jargon terms, the market demand is for heavy rare earths, Mountain Pass is light on the heavies and heavy on the lights. Combine this with an awkward detail of the chemistry here and we've got a problem.

Rare earth processing

Rare earth concentrates - what comes out of the mine - are always mixtures of the 15 rare earths. OK, maybe 14, because no one ever has any Prometheum, it being radioactive with a short half life. We get what little is used from reactors instead. In order to get from that mixed concentrate to the individual rare earths we need to move to a processing plant. Exactly the thing that is to be built in Texas. That's fine. The problem comes in that we might have 40% lanthanum, 40% cerium and then 0.01% lutetium in our concentrate. Not real numbers, just illustrative. The way that the chemistry works is that to get to the lutetium we've got to extract the lanthanum and cerium first.

Now, as it happens, what we're after here is the Nd/Pr rather than the Lu but that doesn't change matters. We've still got to extract those earlier (La and Ce) rare earths first to get to our well paying target materials. It would be much, much, better if we could just dip into the middle of the series and take out only what we wanted. Using the standard processes, the normal chemistry, we can't. This is a problem.

The basket

As above bastnasite is cheap - comparatively - to mine and to process. But it's also got the lowest return. Because it's much higher in those lighter, and first extracted, rare earths than some other ores (xenotime etc, etc). This means that to get to any specific amount of Nd, that target of neodymium for the magnets, we have to process out more lanthanum and cerium than some other people will have to.

And, as is pointed out, our revenue depends upon the basket, not any specific rare earth. So, the costs of extracting those lighter earths, and the revenues to be gained from them, matter to us. It isn't just, well, people want Nd, we've got Nd, that's great!

Now, something that is unfortunate. Which is that often enough, the revenue from those lighter earths is less than the cost of extracting them. That is, we make a loss extracting that part of the basket. And make it up with the much higher prices from the heavier and more desired.

Which, as we'll note, causes a problem for those whose basket is weighted towards the lights when it's the heavies that are really desired by these renewables magnets. Obviously, if each fraction of the basket is still profit making then that's not in fact a problem. But if losses are being made on some, profits on others, then the mix really does matter.

And this is the problem I forsee in the future.

That basket really matters

The equilibrium volume of rare earth production will be when those mediums and heavies - particularly neodymium and dysprosium - are produced in enough quantity for the people who want to usethem. Well, obviously we can say. But that then means that the volume of lights - specifically of interest, lanthanum and cerium - are going to be produced in much greater volume. OK, to some extent that's what already happens, we do get much more La and Ce than Nd and Dy.

But the volume of La and Ce being produced is determined by hte demand and pricing on Nd and Dy, not those for La and Ce.

This has happened before too. In fact it happened back a decade when China decided to throw its weight around in the rare earths market. Lynas gained another round of funding and Mountain Pass opened up again under Molycorp. Lynas darn near went bust - regoragnised with vast equity dilution - and Molycorp did go bust. Why?

Well, largely because both of their ores - concentrates if you prefer- are lights heavy. That means they end up producing a lot of La and Ce for their output of the more desired Nd and Dy. And, when the market for that second pair is in something like balance then the market for the first pair is oversupplied. Prices are low, money is lost on each extra kilo of La and Ce produced. But you've got to produce them to get to your Nd.

Or, as above, is the basket price that matters. And while the demand - and high prices - are for the heavies anyone mining a lights ore has a problem. They're at a significant structural disadvantage - to put it at its mildest - to anyone mining an ore with a greater concentration of the heavies.

I must be careful here

Last time around, over the 2010 to 2015 period, I was right about Molycorp. A friend was even more right as he rode the wave of fashion to a very nice profit indeed while I sat on the sidelines convinced that, in the end, it wouldn't work out. As it didn't work out but there can be a long time before the end.

So, I must emphasise that this isn't a predition about short term movements in the share price. That is going to be best gauged by what other people think about the stock and the rare earths market. I am here talking about the fundamentals of the rare earth market and Fortress/MP Materials is playing that game with a significant handicap over that long term. The ore mix just gives them problems as other suppliers come online.

My view

As I say, I don't have any clear ideas on immediate movements in this stock price. I do think that over the five year horizon then they're going to have significant problems. There are going to be other miners coming online which is fine because that can and will be balanced by the general growth in the market. It's that anyone mining a lights based ore has problems when it's the heavies which are most desired. For it's the price of the basket that matters.

The investor view

I can see - although won't predict - that there could be some tasty action once the merger is complete. Then, perhaps, again as the dual vertical integration projects come online. Firstly, greater processing at the minehad, then the Texas processing plant.

But in the long term I do predict that the ore problems will tell. So, if this is something that you want to play with then make sure that it's a position that you monitor. It can't be a buy and forget stock that is. The perils of the underlying chemistry make that true.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.