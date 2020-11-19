Elfenbein makes the bull case for Disney, praising its investment in streaming as paying off in a big way. Other names discussed from his Buy List include Aflac, Moody's and Ross Stores, among others.

After years of underperformance, value is having its day vs. growth, says Elfenbein. Value was initially boosted by market jitters in early September, and now positive news about vaccines is driving the next leg higher.

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher coming out to you to start another week that's setting up to be a historic one on Wall Street. Major averages starting the week pushing further into record territory after more good news about a potential COVID vaccine coming this time from Moderna whose experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the disease based on some late stage trial data. That's the second U.S. drug maker report results that far exceeds the expectations after Pfizer, the same thing a week ago Monday.

There's so many [indiscernible] around, I want to bring in our guest right now. Eddy Elfenbein is Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF. CWS is the symbol. It's focused on portfolio on mid-cap growth, a fundamental alpha-seeking manager he calls himself. Eddy, it's been a long time since we've had you on the show. Welcome back to Alpha Trader.

Eddy Elfenbein: Thank you. It's good to be back.

AT: You're also the editor of the Crossing Wall Street blog, which is a must read for anyone who wants to follow the action on Wall Street. And, you know, it struck me over the weekend, you know, last 6 to 8 weeks, Steven and I, you know, we've had various guests and it seems like every week, the market action has been hinging on news about the fiscal stimulus or the election or COVID, certainly, whether it's bad news on case count or good news on vaccine potential. But you wrote something on Friday that really caught my eye, basically saying that what's really going on is a shift from value to growth, and this time, it's real. And you wrote that it started in September. So big picture, what do you see happening out there? And why do you think this time the shift to value is for real?

EE: Sure, sure. Well, you know, first, let's go back a couple of years, you know, value stocks, you know, we divide stocks into growth and value in different buckets and it's a good way of sort of see, you know, what the market is thinking and value has been getting creamed for the last something like 13 years, and there have been several false bottoms like okay, value, it's going to turn now. And historically, if you look at the academic studies, value does better than growth.

So the question is, why has value done so poorly for so long? And I think there's a couple problems we have with that definition and here's what has happened. Since the great financial crisis, that has altered the valuations in two industries in particular, one is banking and finance in general, and the other is in energy, energy stocks, and the measurements by what we look at value, often price book is usually used most frequently, but you’ll see it in other ones.

If you just have a bank, it's going to be trading at 80% of book value. It says nothing about you, it's just that's how finance is nowadays. I mean, they can be 90%, even there's 100% of book value. But conversely, you look at some, you know, tech stock, and it's going to be 30, 40 times book value.

AT: Right.

EE: It's not – it's really not reflecting the valuation of it. It's just how those businesses are. So, all these financial stocks, all these energy stocks, those got swept into value and it's heavily skewed to that. Now, this is what’s happened that I think is interesting. First, we saw the market break right after Labor Day and it was those growth stocks that got hit very hard. I think Tesla lost a third of its value in five trading days and they weren't alone. Many others got clocked as well.

AT: Yes, yes.

EE: And we saw where was the safety? It was in all those value stocks. Now, a week ago today, first, we got okay, 95% is the new 90%. So first, we got Pfizer say they're at 90%. The market went haywire last week and this is what I find interesting, if you always want to look kind of underneath the hood of the market. It's not just say the S&P 500 was up x percent, but who is doing it. And we look – if it’s all those stocks that have been doing so well for so long – Zoom, you know, and so many tech stocks that were – you could miss, those were lagging even that – I think Zoom was out something like 25% [indiscernible].

AT: Right.

EE: Or in two days because it carried through to Tuesday. But what soared, it was the financials; it was the cruise stocks; it was all the reopening sites, Disney, any movie theater, the mall REITs. The mall REITs were up tremendously. It was such an unusual day and that was heavily skewed towards the banks and the energy. Obviously, the market – you know, if the economy goes, there'll be greater demand for energy, theoretically. And also, even the bond yields ticked up. We saw the 30-year rose by 15 basis points. Then you may say, oh! That’s it. That's tiny. That's nothing. Well, when you're at 1.6%, that's actually kind of [a loss].

AT: That’s a big – yes, it's a big one. We actually talked about it with our guests last week. And so, fast forward to today, we're seeing, you know, a much more modest reaction, but some of the same things happening…

EE: Exactly.

AT: …on Monday to start the week with the Moderna news, but yet, it seems like everything is up right now. I mean, you know, not everything, of course, but…

EE: Pfizer's not.

AT: …the majority of stocks, and Pfizer's not. But the majority of stocks and sectors are up. So, you know, I hate to use the term, but are we in a Goldilocks moment where, you know, the market – you know, the Fed is behind our back? It looks like we have positive news on vaccine and it looks like the market is willing to look beyond the valley of the actual headlines on COVID, which are pretty grim. Right now, we just hit 11 million cases in the U.S. and the numbers are rising all over the country.

But the market, you know, if it's a forward looking mechanism, its saying yes, but we got a vaccine that's coming soon and by the end of next year, you know, maybe 2022, you know, we'll be able to get that vaccine out to a lot of people and we might be able to move past this. So, let's look at all the stuff that was beaten up the most.

EE: Right.

AT: But oh! By the way, you know, the FANG stocks and all are still really good businesses, so we can be bidding them up again, because they got hit pretty hard, as you just described. I can't believe that's going to last very long, no, that everything's wonderful moment. Or maybe you can, I don't know, what's your thought?

EE: Oh! I mean, I think you're right. What you said – you know, we’re in Goldilocks moment, but there's reasons for optimism, that's how I would put it.

AT: Yes.

EE: We're still a long way to go. It’s going to take millions and millions of doses. I think a good analogy is going back to World War II, in the sense that a whole country has to be, you know, mobilized to do something. After Pearl Harbor, the market was terrible and it sunk all the way to [April of 1942]. In fact, we were still well below – I mean, like 80%, below the peak from 1929. It's sort of the dawning realization. We got a lot of work to do. We're not [nearly] to the ends of this. So the market, you know, bounce up, it was the Doolittle Raid, the famous 90 seconds [over Tokyo].

AT: Right.

EE: That gave us a bounce and that's kind of thing. It's like there are reasons for optimism. There are things that needs to be done, but we still have a long way to go. Let's remember, I mean just the unemployment rate is very severe. We're talking about – I'm hearing from relatives of the new lockdown orders to different states, across the country, there's going to be a lot of pain. And then, also remember, you know, I said this is kind of as a joke, but its serious, can you install drywall over Zoom? No, you can’t. And, you know, this is serious is that, you know, some people are going to be so severely impacted by this. So, the reason – like I said, there's a long way to go on this. It's great news from Moderna, but, you know, we're looking at another year, at least of tackling this.

AT: I was speaking to some folks last Friday, I think a year from now, we're going to be sitting in a much better place, you know, vis-à-vis corona virus, but there are going to be scary headlines between now and then. And I'm in the Philadelphia area – in Philadelphia today that the Mayor is going to announce some new restrictions. I know in – across the river in New Jersey. The Governor of New Jersey is going to announce new restrictions.

Of course, there been restrictions announced last week in New York, in Ohio and California. So that's going to happen, but a year from now, we're going to be sitting in a much better place. There's two vaccines, I would expect, maybe next Monday, so, you know, whose turn is it going to be next Monday? [Indiscernible] I'm not sure. And the Monday after that somebody else.

EE: You just got to beat 95%, that's the new high. You got [indiscernible].

AT: Right, right. [Indiscernible].

EE: Or not 94.5.

AT: 94.5, 94.5, yes.

Stephen Alpher: Right. So…

EE: And then…

SA: My question was some – with some of the value names, some of the like the deep dive names say the cruise lines, some of the airlines, the hotels, let's say is yes, that's good news for them, but do we need to see which ones actually – I mean, there's still bankruptcy risk between now and then. Are there any in particular that you don't see have a bankruptcy risk that you could just kind of buy and know that they're going to come out on the other side?

EE: Well, I would say, you know, a lot of the financial stocks – you sort of – you need to have that. The financial sector can't just go away. So, I would say that that is the top one. Also, some of the REITs, I see them, but as far as, you know, you're talking about like [cruising] that's the other – you know, outside of a Governor's orders, what industries aren't going to come back. I really don't see the need, personally, to go to a movie theater again in my life. So, I really wonder about, you know, some – there will be some industries, I really do wonder how much they'll be able to come back at all.

In my ETF, I own shares of Disney. They've been able to do so far great. You turn towards their streaming business, but you do have to wonder what is the future of the parks? Or what is the future of parks in a state like California? I don't know. I mean, a lot of this is really going to have to be decided, but let me circle back. I do think if you're hunting for bargains like deep value, I do think there are some banks that aren't going to go away. We need them; it's a vital part portion of the entire economy.

AT: And I'm glad you brought up Disney because that's really kind of a remarkable transformation. Somebody said last week, Disney is now a streaming service with the parks business on the side.

EE: Hey, wait, that was not somebody that was [indiscernible].

AT: That was you, wasn’t it? That was Eddy, yes, yes.

EE: I saw that pop up on the last –somebody said somebody.

AT: I take it back, it wasn't [indiscernible]. I was going to say, you know, you mentioned your buy list, which you set annually and then don't touch and I want to talk about that in a minute or two. But because we brought up Disney, they reported earnings last week. It wasn't pretty as you wouldn't expect. But you're still bullish on Disney here, is that correct?

EE: Absolutely. And as you said, they reported earnings. They were not expected to report earnings. They're expected to report losses.

AT: True.

EE: And the – you know, its two stories at Disney. The streaming business is doing fantastically well. They're at 73 million subscribers and they're still have not rolled out. I think they're rolling out to like Brazil this week and I mean, in huge country. In lots of areas they haven't opened up to. And then, on top of that, they have their streaming services with ESPN and Google and things like that. They're really doing well. But, you know, obviously the – Disney is – if I went into a lab and I said, okay, design a company that would be severely impacted by the coronavirus. I'd say, okay, we'll take a company that's travel, that's amusement parks, that's movie. On top of that they have a cruise line. I mean, it's sort of like they hit them all. But I have to give them credit in that they have enormous content on their side and they have that streaming business. They made the bet on it and it's paying off at least so far.

AT: Right. So, you made an interesting point in your Crossing Wall Street blog about Disney, Disney comparing their multiple to Netflix's, right. And, you know, obviously, it's not an exact analogy, but is that the moment we're at now, where some of these more traditional value stocks can grow multiples not to the level that the FANG stocks are out, as opposed to the multiple contraction in the FANG stocks that everyone was looking for?

EE: Yes, I mean, you know, you bring up a point in that people assume that sort of the growth number is some static thing and it just doesn't work that way. Companies are always changing and evolving, and they're becoming, you know, different forms of companies. So, that's a 9%, that's a 10% growth, and that's a 15% growth. It just doesn't work that way because every company is working to change. So, if you're CEO of Disney and you have shareholders who are on you, they want to see that share price goosed up, you're looking over at Netflix, and that's going at 50 times earnings or, you know, next year's earnings, and you're not getting anything close to that say, okay, what is the difference?

How come – you know, what are they doing that we're not doing? And that's – you know, that's what Disney is. You always see that sort of way to push out the competition and get that valuation, because you're always under pressure from shareholders to get that price up to get more for – you know to get more for less. That's what business is all about.

AT: Right. So, do you do you think that Disney – can you envision it trading at a Netflix like valuation? I mean…

EE: It's already kind of there because of the depressed…

SA: Depressed earnings.

EE: Exactly.

AT: Right, right.

EE: Long term, no. I would say it's not up there. But I would say – I would bet something like I'm just throwing this number out, but I would say 10 PE ratio points are probably just to the streaming. And then, you know, the rest of it – it trades like a, you know, more traditional entertainment company.

AT: Right. And so – again, so can you own in the Crossing Wall Street ETF, and which I also think was interesting is you also – you put out by below estimates, which you raised last week to 150. The stock is trading now – it's up around 4% as we're talking here, Monday, late morning, just under 144. So, you're saying you would put new money to work in Disney right here?

EE: Oh! Absolutely. Yeah. I mean, this is – of course, assuming you're in a well-diversified portfolio.

AT: Of course, yes, yes. Never put everything into one bucket. But, you know, look, it's – obviously it's an incredible franchise and the [intellectual] property. You know, it's hard to put a number on it. But, you know, even with the challenge, they're going to continue to have with the parks, with the movie business, with the cruise business for the next year to Steven’s point that, you know, things are going to look much better a year from now based on the vaccine news, but it's going to be a rough year for any of these companies.

EE: Yes. I mean, I think – there’s a quote from Charlie Munger and he described Disney – you know, basically as their content. He said, they're like an oil company that can drill oil out of the ground, use it and then bury it again and drill it out again.

AT: Okay, right.

EE: And that is what their content is. I'll give you an example is – and I – this is probably the first time this has ever been brought up on your show. But Tinker Bell, Tinker Bell is a very, very minor character in Peter Pan. They reached in and pulled out Tinker Bell and started a whole business line.

AT: Right.

EE: There's like several videos on it. They can reach in the content. It's 70 years old and take a minor character and mind that for gold. I mean, one other company could do that. Their vault is so large, they can all – it's like an unending river of content that Disney has. Nobody else has that. I mean, they're in a position that nobody else is in.

SA: And I'll say one other thing about Disney, their market cap is about $250 billion. Netflix is about $225 billion. So with Disney, you can make the case that you're getting the Netflix equivalent streaming service, and then everything else, the optionality and everything else for free.

EE: Yes, yes.

AT: Yes. So for someone, say I have a six year old daughter, so Tinker Bell is not a minor character in any stretch of the imagination in my house. But to your point, I mean, I think about Guardians of the Galaxy, right, which I'd never heard of, I'm not a comic book geek. But, you know, all of a sudden, that's a huge franchise for them. And, you know, every single comic book character that you've never heard of, is probably going to get their own movie over the next 20 years.

EE: [Indiscernible] yes.

AT: And all the paraphernalia and the franchise revenue that comes with that. So, you know, that's – you know, again, like, I'm not playing devil's advocate to say, you know, why you should sell Disney, but again, like, you're still bullish on it here even in the face of what, you know, likely there’s going to be another rough year ahead for what was their core business, the parks business.

EE: I mean I'm looking at a – you know, with Disney, it's a 15-year investments. This is the – you know, my first job [at Wall Street years ago] was a sales assistant. Disney was the one stock that people always wanted to get the physical shares because you give it to some young relative [in your home].

AT: Right, right.

EE: And it's also very distinctive. It's got all the Mickey and the gang on it and kids love that. But, you know, the point is, this is the kind of, you know, stock you own for 15, 20 years and then you gift it to your grandkids. You know, it's a long-term – they've done – they do so many things so well. So, you know, the problems that we have in the early 2020s, I think Disney will easily navigate its way through this mess and they already are working their way to that.

AT: Alright. Disney, of course, is just one stock that you own in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF, symbol CWS. Be right back with more Alpha Trader and our guest, Eddy Elfenbein.

Take a deep dive into features to arm yourself with knowledge to expand your strategy with confidence. See what adding features can do for you at cmegroup.com/alpha.

Welcome back to Alpha Trader. Our guest is Eddy Elfenbein and we were just talking about Disney. Obviously, just one of the many stocks in your buy list, which I should have mentioned this at the top, 14-year compounded return of over 309% versus a mere 247% for the S&P 500, proof at least that there is value in active management and stock picking, which a lot of people have said it's been left for dead. So, let's talk about sort of – you know, again, a macro or big picture say here, what I think is maybe the most interesting thing, or one of the most interesting about your buy list is that you buy the stocks and then you don't touch them for 12 months. This has obviously been an incredible 12 months.

EE: Right.

SA: Yes.

AT: I would imagine a lot of the names in your portfolio have had huge swings up and down this year. Was there ever a moment where you thought why don’t I write that into the charter of ETF? Or, you know, I wish I could trade this stock right now. How did you manage the discipline to not touch anything for the last 12 months?

EE: You know, I'm often asked by people like they say, but you never touch it? I say, no, no. I mean, what if something? I was like no, I never touch it. But here's the thing about it, I actually find it – you know, of course, there's always urges to do it. I find it – it's sort of like keeping to your diet. It forces you to follow the rules and it forces you against your own instincts. It's obvious instinct in February and March to panic and sell. And I saw, you know, Middleby is up something like 300% off its low. I never would have – you know, if I – it's so easy to see something plunging and just say, oh! It’s wrong and I'm out of here. I actually see the rule of buying and holding for the entire year. It's a benefit because when I make that decision to add a stock, I want to say, am I comfortable with having this?

And I just turn over 20% of the portfolio, so the average holding period is five years. And I want to say, am I comfortable? Do I feel strongly enough to own this for an average of five years? That's a benefit because it forces you to think differently. It forces you to think as a long-term investor. It forces you to think is this the kind of company that is built to last through whatever the economy throws our way. So I know – so a lot of people think it's an odd rule. I actually think it's a benefit for me.

AT: Right. And obviously, it's works for you. As I mentioned, you know, the long-term performance has been fantastic and year-to-date, at least, coming into Monday, the portfolio was up more than 12%, again outperformed the S&P 500 by about 100 basis points. So, obviously you’re not giving away the secret sauce like what do you look for? Like what kind of screens do you run to find stocks? Because it's a pretty eclectic mix and it's not the mega cap stocks that most of us in the media certainly talk about and focus on.

EE: Yes. I look for companies that have a strong market niche and a strong competitive advantage. They do something that really nobody else can do. As we said with like Disney, there really is no obvious replacement for Disney and it can also be in other areas. A stock I've loved for many years is Aflac, the duck stock, wonderful company. They're a strong position in Japan. About three quarters of their business comes from Japan, wonderful market niche they've had. They’ve raised their dividend for every year for a number of decades. Another good example is Moody's. I like to say that the only thing better than a monopoly is a near monopoly because…

AT: Yes, right.

EE: It doesn't get the attention of everybody else. And with Moody's, I always think of ICE, intercontinental exchange, wonderful business; owns all the exchanges; and now they're moving into the mortgage market. Really interesting business model and they're not afraid to pay up a lot for their acquisitions. So it's – I like to look for that company that – to use the fancy phrase is switching costs. It really is companies – think about stuff that you buy that you're a customer of, and you say, you know, if they doubled the price, I'd still be a customer.

AT: Right.

EE: You know, what, they sell below price, but it's the things – you know nobody else can quite do that. Another good example it's not in the portfolio, but I always think of Harley Davidson. Now, technically, Harley Davidson makes motorcycles, but to Harley buyers, they're not just motorcycles, they're Harley's.

AT: Yes.

EE: It's something quite different. Nobody else makes it. They have a monopoly on Harley's. Now, the – and I trust, you know, of the Justice Department is not going to come banging on their door because there are other – but it's the distinction of that. That's the kind of product you want to look for.

AT: Right. So, you know, the idea that a company has a competitive edge is somewhat subjective. Are there particular valuation metrics that you look for? You know, I’m assuming, you know, you do some deep dive into the numbers like any particular ratios or other things that you could – that you particularly look for?

EE: That's a – it’s a very good question. It's a very difficult question to answer. So, let me try to address it. One is that I think it's very easy for investors to get too wedded to stock screeners to think that there's a formula that spits it out, it's not. It's not that – [Plato] said, you know, good decision is made by wisdom, not by numbers. You want to find – the numbers reflect what's going on, so you want to look below the numbers.

AT: Interesting. I was [indiscernible] like one of those big old mainframe computers and plugging into things and then it spits out the ticket and you look at it and like, aha! I've got.

EE: Robbie the robot or whatever.

AT: Yes, exactly. Yes, exactly.

EE: So – but there are good valuations or not valuation, metrics that show up from the kind of companies that I'm looking for. A good example is relative operating margins, so you want a good operating margin, but particularly good to its nearest competitors because that tells you the strength they have in the marketplace; that tells you their pricing ability within the marketplace and also to an extent their efficiency as well.

Also a consistency of operations, it's not, you know a hard and fast rule, there can be exceptions to that. But a lot of the companies where you see the sales and earnings rise every year, that's usually a very good indication that they have some niche, some advantage in their marketplace.

SA: And I wanted to ask you about another stock on your list and I believe we talked about it with you last year and that's Ross Stores and kind of in a world where these temporarily and maybe permanently for some things, people's buying behavior is completely changed to online, whether it be groceries or cars or any number of things. What do you see as the future for a company like that, which, as far as I know, has little or no kind of online sales channel?

EE: Yes, this is a fascinating company. And so far, you know, supposed to be Amazon was going to eat up everybody and that's for the most part true, but not 100% true. And Ross is a good example of a company that has held up well and their business model really does scape outside of Amazon's reach and there's a couple reasons why. One is that Ross shoppers, they like what they call the fortune hunting aspect of it. People like to go in the stores and to hunt around. They really enjoy that. That's an experience that they can't get from online.

Also another thing that Ross can do because it is a deep discounter, if they have inventory, that's a season out of date. That's a big problem from Nordstrom, that's a big problem for other retailers. With Ross Stores, yes, not so much. They can just pack it away and use it again. It's a [indiscernible]…

AT: Like Disney, right?

EE: Right, exactly. That’s exactly right. You know, it's a very efficient business model. Now, when they had the re-openings, the first reopening was back in March or April or, you know, probably a little later than that, but there were – Ross had to shut down every single store and the entire business had to be shut down. When they had re-openings, they had huge crowds waiting to get back in and the thing is that Ross knows their customers very well. I’m really – I’m not – Ross is a good example of a company I'm not terribly worried about, worried in the concern of if they're allowed to make money, they will make money. It's that first [client’s]…

AT: Interesting.

EE: …is the concern.

AT: If they’re allowed, right, so, interesting. So, yes, so this week, you know, in terms of headlines, you know, the big retailers are all reporting, Walmart, Home Depot on Tuesday, when this podcast is going live, they might have already reported by the time people hear this, Target and Lowe's on Wednesday, Ross is reporting on Thursday, I believe, the consensus is for earnings of $0.60 a share and sales of $3.4 billion. You recently lifted your buy below to $110 per share. So again, how do you think they're going to be able to perform, much less outperform if we're going back into a lockdown type environment?

EE: If – they won’t if we go back into a lockdown. So, I'm not expecting much for the results that we're going to see on the report this week. So yes, I'm not expecting much, but I'm looking past that. But also, there have been classic examples of these two Monday rallies, they have done very well on that reopening trade.

AT: Right.

EE: So, you know, hopefully, you know, you got to look if this vaccine, if Moderna, if Pfizer, if they're on the right path, I think that's – you know, the short-term, it's lousy, more lockdowns would be terrible for us. But the long-term, if we can finally tackle this, I think it would be very good news for Ross.

AT: Okay. So, you mentioned Ross that you're not terribly worried about. What in your portfolio are you worried about?

EE: Oh! Boy. You know, because I make the changes in December, so I'm looking at that right now…

AT: Right.

EE: …some of the things looking for, a good example is a company like RPM International, really solid industrial company. I just have some concerns about that. I'm still – I can't fully articulate these, but it’s things that I'm looking at. Becton, Dickinson is another that I'm not sure if it's going to be on the buy list next year. I feel, you know, apologized because I can't sort of fully express, it's more of like doubts I have about them.

AT: Right.

EE: And I'm still, you know, in the process of making my decisions on those.

AT: Right. And, of course, you know, we wouldn't want you to preempt…

EE: Right.

AT: …your business by talking about it here. So I did want to ask you about [Trex], which has been a great performer in your portfolio. But one of the things that's happened the last week or so is as people are getting more comfortable with reopening, rates have gone up, and the housing stocks have been hit pretty hard, home builders, certainly. And Trex has been there as well, like, you know, do you think that there's anything fundamentally happening that causes you concern about where the housing market is going after what's been a great month obviously?

EE: Right. I mean, well, no, because it's been up so much. We're just seeing a retrenchment. And it's – I mean, it's no secret why, it's mortgage trade so we know that.

AT: Right.

EE: You know, that's what's driven anything. So, you know, you always want to look – a level below that is the company not delivering what they need to deliver, that's the problem. The larger – you know, the playing field that they have to deal with, that can always change. They got the benefit of lower mortgage rates, Trex had just a fantastic run up. You know, they did you know, pull back, I think they pulled back today as well. So, you know, there's always the difference when you look at a company or you look at a stock, is it the macro environment? Is the larger environment or is it something endemic to the company itself? The first, I don't worry about so much. The second, huge [one I really] worry about.

AT: Right, right. So I’d imagine the same would hope for Sherwin-Williams too?

EE: Yes, again – and that this is a good example is that, you know, people say, are those housing stocks? Absolutely, they are. People think oh! Housing. That's NVR; that’s Lennar.

AT: Right, right.

EE: I think that’s so many different areas of the economy and it's one of – you know, for middle-class, it is the great investment vehicle. Most people will do far better with their house purchase than they will in the stock market.

AT: Right. What – part of the reasons for that is that the house is the one thing that people don't sell for a long period of time.

EE: Exactly.

AT: Right. They hold on to it.

EE: And remember, you know, you can't put – you can't buy stocks and put 10% down or even less than that. Also, I'll tell you the first job I had in this business is they say margin call, literally calling people up and say, you're stock is down, you either have to sell or put up money. Nobody will ever say, 24 Elm Street is down today. You're going to have to sell off your living room. That will never.

AT: Right, right. Alright, and then, before we wrap, and obviously, appreciate your time and always love your insights. Just to get back to where we started this idea that now is the time where maybe we might finally be seeing value outperforming growth for real. And I want to read what you wrote, “don't expect to see more of those easy tech games like we saw this summer. Going forward, the market is going to place greater emphasis on valuation and dividends, make sure your portfolio has plenty of high quality names”. And as you also wrote, there's been many, and we talked earlier, there's been many false…

EE: I agree with myself.

AT: You agree with yourself, that's good, it's good [indiscernible] conviction. You know, as you mentioned earlier, there's been many false starts for value, right. So again, like, why now? And what do you think is – what's different now?

EE: I mean, it's the – the optimism for the recovery hits those areas. Particularly if we see, you know, higher interest rates, there’ll be – you know, that will play well with, you know, stocks that are offering nice dividends. Also, you know, the financial sector can't just go away. We're going to need stocks there and there's just – you know, there's just the pure valuation argument. I mean, we saw such a fantastic run up in so many of these stocks. You know, the FANG stocks and a few others, it just can't go on forever.

So, I think the safest way I see is you want to – there's still excellent tech stocks out there by no means and, and FANG stocks as well. But I [would] make sure investors have a good allocation to these areas that have been left behind for so long because there are good values; there's good cash flow; there's good dividends. And a lot of these businesses are going to be needed once this economy gets back on its feet. That's the [indiscernible].

AT: Right, right. And again, you're not necessarily suggesting that the growth stock valuations are going to crash to meet the value stocks, it's more that the value stock valuations are going to grow, you know, expand?

EE: EagleBack, a company that’s – its going for like seven times earnings. You know, is that really – it's going to stay that way? Are the – is the earnings multiple going to contract? I can't guarantee it won't. But I would say it's nice to be on the other side of that.

AT: Alright. Our guest has been Eddy Elfenbein. He is the Manager of the AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF, symbol CWS, and you can find him at the Crossing Wall Street blog. Eddy, thanks very much for joining us.

EE: Thank you.

SA: Thank you, Eddy.

EE: Thanks.