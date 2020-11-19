Risk is skewed to the upside for the company's equity currency.

Key Takeaway

The dry bulk outlook for 2021 is forecasted to be favorable. From a demand standpoint, the World Steel Association (WSA) forecasts stability in steel production in China as economic activity normalizes. Other regions ex-China are expected to partially recover with steel demand growing 9.4% in 2021 led by a more aggressive recovery in India. From a supply standpoint, the dry bulk order book stands at c.5% of the fleet, which is a historic low. Especially, the 2021 newbuilding delivery schedule is only 3.5%.

In this market environment, Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) is among my top picks in the US-listed dry bulk universe on the back of the following reasons:

1. GNK's leverage stands at only 24% (compared to peers at 47%).

2. GNK has a massive cash balance of c. $160 million (or c. 53% of current market capitalization) as of September 30, 2020.

I expect GNK to rectify the existing disconnect between the market and net asset valuation (NAV) in 2021. Yet, I expect a lot of volatility along the way. At the time of this writing, Genco is trading at $7.19/share when NAV stands at $9/share (20% upside). As a result, my rating for the company's equity currency is BUY with a target price of $9/share.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited specializes in the ownership of small to large dry bulk vessels. Upon the completion of the announced sale of 4 Supramax and 1 Handysize vessels, the fleet will consist of 46 vessels (17 Capesize, 6 Ultramax, 16 Supramax and 7 Handysize). Excluding the disposals, the fleet has a combined capacity of c. 4.5 million deadweight tons and an average age of life of c. 10 years. Finally, the company completed the scrubber installation on its 17 Capesize vessels on January 17, 2020.

GNK's chartering strategy is weighted towards short-term fixtures. This type of strategy provides Genco with optionality.

Fleet renewal in progress

The company continues to execute its fleet renewal strategy. In particular, the management divests the older, less fuel-efficient tonnage. In that way, GNK creates an asset base that is more focused on the mid to large dry bulk vessels. Particularly, during Q3 2020, the company sold four 53,000-deadweight ton Supramax vessels namely the Genco Loire, the Genco Normandy, the Baltic Panther, the Baltic Jaguar. Also, management sold the Genco Bay, a 34,000-deadweight ton Handysize vessel on October 1st, 2020.

Management identified the seasoned 53,000-deadweight Supramax vessels as selling candidates. In addition, management guided that they will exit the Handysize sector in the future. As of today, GNK has three 53,000 deadweight Supramax and 7 Handysize vessels.

Low leverage and hefty cash balance build a compelling investing case

Genco has the lowest leverage profiles in my US-listed dry bulk universe. In particular, the net debt to total capitalization ratio stands at 24% compared to peers' mean of 47%.

It is worth to highlight that the company sits on a healthy cash balance amounting to $161 million inclusive of restricted cash as of September 30, 2020.

The forecasted cash flows presented below assume a quarterly dividend payment of $0.02/share in 2021 (or a total of $3.4 million) and the following average daily hire rates per vessel:

Capesize rate at $15,395/day and $18,530/day for Q4 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Ultramax and Supramax rates at $9,735/day and $11,690/day for Q4 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Handysize rate at $9,328/day and $8,783/day for Q4 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The chart below illustrates the company's positive free cash flow profile and projected cash position for the period under review.

From a balance sheet standpoint, the company's low leverage metrics coupled with the hefty cash balance build a compelling investment case for GNK's equity currency.

Equity Valuation at $9/share - 20% upside

The company's equity valuation stands at c. $9/share assuming the charter-free fair market value for a 5-year old vessel adjusted for depreciation. All other amounts are as of September 30, 2020. The chart below presents the key drivers of GNK's net asset valuation:

The company's net asset value stands at c. $9/share. As of November 17, 2020, GNK's equity currency trades at a 20% discount to net asset valuation or $7.19/share. In addition, GNK's equity is priced at an EV/EBITDA of c. 10x (vs. peers at c. 12x).

All things considered, my target price for the stock is at $9/share or 1.0x NAV multiple. Considering the current market valuation at $7.19/share, the investment case suggests a BUY strategy for Genco's equity currency.

Peers comparison

The table below presents a comparison between the partnership's equity and its direct competitors (Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), Safe Bulkers (SB), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), EuroDry (EDRY), Star Bulk (SBLK) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)) for several key metrics.

Conclusion

Looking into the future, the supply and demand balance for dry bulk outlook is favorable for 2021. Steel demand is set to grow with China and India leading the recovery. At the same time, the dry bulk order book is at 5% of the fleet, only. As a result, I expect a strong albeit volatile 2021 and generally improved market conditions for the industry.

Genco presents a compelling investing case. In particular, the low leverage combined with the massive cash balance forms an attractive risk/reward profile for the company's equity currency.

To that end, I expect that the gap between GNK's market and NAV valuation to close. My rating for the stock is BUY with a target price at $9/share (1.0x NAV). As of November 17, 2020, the company trades at $7.19/share (20% upside).

Market-specific catalysts

1. Gradual restart of global economic activity.

2. Recovery in Brazilian iron ore exports.

3. Global stimulus measures.

Market-specific risks

1. 3rd wave of COVID-19.

GNK specific catalysts

1. GNK to find attractive acquisition opportunities and sell older tonnage on an EPS and NAV accretive basis.

