My Income Portfolio - Dealing With Volatility

I recently improved the income from my investments by creating a small “piggy bank” portfolio of six new ETFs and ETNs. I named it Giotto Income Portfolio.

Over the years, I learned to live with the risks associated with CEFs and to accept their volatility in exchange for the higher returns they offer.

CEFs offered me the tools I was looking for, a consistent monthly flow of dividends that allowed me to achieve my financial goals.

I started my journey into the world of finance by exploring ETFs, then one day, by chance, I discovered the existence of CEFs.

From Genesis to Revelation

My financial history began in the spring of 2005. Although I was already over forty, I could barely distinguish a bank from an insurance company. Then life circumstances forced me to take over for my father - a wise and prudent person - the management of his accumulated life savings.

We Italians, in general, do not pay a lot of attention to the world of finance, tending instead to allow others to manage our finances for us; I was no exception. Despite this, the first time I read a quarterly statement sent to my father by his bank, my attention was struck by a high yield fund in his account. Its returns were far superior to those of the other securities in my father's portfolio.

This fact fascinated me and inspired me to explore the financial world. The first thing I discovered was the existence of ETFs. At that time there were only 33 ETFs on the Milan stock exchange (today there are hundreds), with funds encompassing European equities, Russian, Brazilian, Turkish, and Chinese index markets, and offering additional investment opportunities ranging from commodities to gold. I began to study, to buy financial newspapers and to follow specialized websites on the internet. I was fascinated by the opportunities I glimpsed-innocent of the risks I was facing.

In those early years I was really lucky not to mess up with my self-taught knowledge and lack of psychological preparation for the roller coaster ride of participating in the financial world. My salvation was only the result of chance. Then one day I stumbled upon a brochure from Franklin Templeton Investments. It talked about monthly coupons and the Franklin Templeton funds that offered this feature (albeit with variable coupons). I think they were the first in Italy. Incredibly, that brochure is still online, obviously in Italian. It was 2012.

Making the Jump to CEFs

After discovering the existence of monthly dividend funds, I began exploring the universe of American investments, especially ETFs that shared the characteristics of the Franklin Templeton funds. I brushed up on the English I had studied at university and which I had improved in the early nineties when translating software manuals for my first employer in Florence. It wasn't easy to get familiar with American financial terms, but my understanding slowly began to clear up.

It was then that I discovered the existence of CEFs. These funds seemed tailored to my particular needs and presented the right features for achieving my hoped-for financial independence. I must admit I've never liked open-ended funds so much, in particular for the fact that most of them execute trades once per day: in addition, as described by Jason Zweig in his commentary on Chapter 8 of Benjamin Graham's The Intelligent Investor, managers of open-ended funds are subject to the following pitfalls:

With billions of dollars under management, they must gravitate toward the biggest stocks. (…) Investors tend to pour more money into funds as the market rises. (…) If fund investors ask for their money back when the market drops, the managers may need to sell stocks to cash them out."

Unlike open-ended funds, CEFs are not subject to the pitfalls described by Zweig. Instead, CEF portfolios are comprised of pooled assets that raise a fixed amount of capital through an initial public offering (IPO) and then list shares for trade on a stock exchange. No creation of or redemption of shares, just trades among stockholders.

With this understanding in hand, I added the first CEFs to my portfolio six years ago. Over the years the situation has evolved, until at the beginning of 2020-at the age of 60-I built an income portfolio based entirely on CEFs. I named this portfolio Cupolone ("Big Dome" in Italian) after the historic architectural treasure in my hometown, Florence.

As you know, today my portfolio contains these fourteen closed-end funds:

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

Pimco Income Opportunity (PKO)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

The following table provides a summary picture of my portfolio's recent performance with respect to their load prices.

(Source: Author)

As you can see, only GGM is showing a significant loss. I built this position some years ago, before the COVID-19 crisis, and continue to have confidence in its management despite its current poor statistics. DSL, PDI and PKO have not yet recovered momentum with respect to the load price, while all of the other CEFs are making good gains, some with percentages even greater than 20%.

My Investing Philosophy

When I first added CEFs to my portfolio six years ago, I based my choices on Morningstar star ratings and RiskGrades, a risk assessment tool offered by NASDAQ (and unfortunately no longer available). Whether this approach was right or wrong, it was fruitful for me and satisfied my investment goals. From this starting point, I began to take into consideration other essential factors, such as Total Return and the trend of Net Asset Value (NAV). These additional factors provided tools I could use to create a portfolio that provides a steady monthly income through a series of securities whose reliability was evidenced by their performance over an extended time period.

Most CEFs-or at least all the ones in my portfolio-aim to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. The emphasis of high-yielding CEFs is obviously on income, with an eye to the quality of distribution, usually monthly, which should prevent the erosion of the NAV and thus contribute to a positive Total Return. This is one of the reasons why I have always regarded the return of capital (ROC) metric with suspicion, especially in cases where it is a structural component of distributions. As a result, I avoid those very high-yielding funds or sectors that constantly use ROC as a component of their distributions.

In practice, I look for CEFs with the most sustainable yield, proven and consolidated over the years, and not for higher yields at all costs.

The Naive Side of My Mind

My enthusiasm when I discovered CEFs initially made me think that the goal of all CEF holders would be to benefit from the income stream they provide. I naively thought that the CEF market was reserved for investors who know and appreciate its advantages. I believed that these investors sought the benefit of a continuous, consistent cash flow and that once an investor embraced this philosophy, they would be very reluctant to part with their income machine.

Unfortunately, this is not the case. The fact that most CEFs employ leverage exposes them to being used simply as trading tools, especially during times of market turbulence. Indeed, the volatility to which the most leveraged CEFs are exposed is one of the elements that worry a good portion of potential investors. This exposure means that the appropriate makeup of a fund's distribution is all the more important because it can offer psychological comfort when prices swing, also diminishing the risk of dividend cuts.

Learning to Live with Volatility

Volatility is the degree of price variation over time. As a rule of thumb, 20% is the average annual volatility of an average stock. Because I have been investing in CEFs for years now, I've become accustomed to dealing with this volatility, learning to hold on even in moments when the world seems to collapse and prices fluctuate wildly. I trust in the ability of my funds' managers to keep faith with their commitments and believe that sooner or later funds will return to their average.

The following table shows the standard deviation, which is the measure of how close the numbers are to the mean, for the CEFs in my portfolio. Interestingly, you'll notice that most of these CEFs behave like stocks, even though they are funds (and many of them even bond funds).

(Source: Morningstar)

I can safely say that my Cupolone Income Portfolio behaves like an equity portfolio, characterized by an average volatility of between 15 and 20%, with peaks (DSL, ETO, EVT and RQI) above 20%. Many of my funds actually have a strong equity component, which exposes them to significant price swings. These swings are the price to be paid for their ability to generate income. It is my Kantian "hypothetical imperative" that in desiring a certain end and having chosen to act on that desire, I must accept the price to be paid.

The Dark Side of the Moon

Driven by my desire to build a portfolio that could provide me with a steady monthly cash flow and after escaping just in time from two risky ETNs that went bankrupt - ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund (CEFL) and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend (SMHD) - I decided last summer to supplement the returns of my Cupolone portfolio with the creation of another small ETF and ETN "piggy bank." I call this portfolio Giotto, named for the fourteenth-century painter and architect who designed the bell tower built next to the cathedral of Florence.

My new Giotto Income Portfolio contains the following six high-yielding ETFs and ETNs, that compensate for some sectors missing from my Cupolone Income Portfolio.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Covered Call (GLDI)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial (KBWD)

Invesco CEF Income Composite (PCEF)

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call (QYLD)

Global X SuperDividend (SDIV)

Amplify High Income (YYY)

The following table summarizes my load price, 12-month yield and standard deviation for each fund in this new portfolio. According to Morningstar, the 12-month yield is "the sum of a fund's total trailing 12-month interest and dividend payments divided by the last month's ending share price (NAV) plus any capital gains distributed over the same period." As you can see, the standard deviations are very high, especially for KBWD and SDIV, the most volatile of all the securities in my portfolios.

(Source: Morningstar)

While I'm aware of the fact that two of the ETFs, PCEF and YYY, include as underlying components CEFs funds already present in my Cupolone Income Portfolio, I want to point out that they do not really overlap with the securities already in my portfolio. PCEF, which is comprised of more than 120 securities, includes only five of my CEFs (DSL, HTD, PDI, PDT, PKO). Similarly, out of the 30 funds that comprise YYY, the only overlap is DSL.

I am also aware of the fact that NAV performance since inception metric for all of the ETFs and ETNs in my new Giotto Income Portfolio is negative, although they show an encouraging recovery since March. The following graphs illustrate their trends year-to-date (YTD).

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Covered Call (GLDI)

(Source: Morningstar)

GLDI is the only fund showing a steady trend YTD, with just a small dip in March. It adopts an options strategy to produce a high yield from the "safe haven" of gold. It is exposed to many risks, as is typical of most ETNs, with the added weakness of a low capitalization ($65 million total assets).

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial (KBWD)

(Source: Morningstar)

KBWD shows a slow but steady recovery since the March sell-off. Based on the KBW NASDAQ Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index, this ETF invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of publicly listed financial American companies with competitive dividend yields.

Invesco CEF Income Composite (PCEF)

(Source: Morningstar)

PCEF has decisively rebounded since March, with an overall upward trend. Based on the S‑Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index, it's a "fund-of-funds" ETF.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call (QYLD)

(Source: Morningstar)

QYLD shows a slow but steady recovery since March. It's an ETN adopting an options strategy to produce a high yield from the NASDAQ 100 index. It has a capitalization of $1.4 billion total assets.

Global X SuperDividend (SDIV)

(Source: Morningstar)

SDIV shows a slow but steady recovery since March. A widely spread ETF, SDIV invests in 100 of the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the world.

Amplify High Income (YYY)

(Source: Morningstar)

Like PCEF, YYY has decisively rebounded since March, with a steady upward trend since June. Based on the ISE High Income Index, it's a "fund-of-funds" ETF comprised of CEFs ranked highest overall by ISE in the following factors: yield, discount to NAV and liquidity.

All these securities, on the whole, represent what I call "the dark side of the moon," a tiny high-yielding corner of my income portfolio, flavored with a hint of hazard.

Two Years Ago…

...on 11 November 2018, my first financial article was published here on Seeking Alpha. At that time, I never thought that today I would still be here, writing my twentieth article. Nor did I anticipate that I would receive so much appreciation from countless people who have had the patience to read me. At first, I thought I would stop after the first article, but the enthusiasm with which my articles have been received spurred me to continue with this wonderful, greatly satisfying adventure.

And I hope to keep on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSL,ETO,EVT,GGM,HTD,PCN,PDI,PDT,PKO,PTY,RNP,RQI,UTF,UTG,GLDI,KBWD,PCEF,QYLD,SDIV,YYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.