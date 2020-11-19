Fortis is dual-listed but is not featured on the U.S. Dividend Champions list, a glaring omission.

It has been a tough year for dividend investors. The pandemic has caused approximately 80 TSX-Listed companies to either cut or suspend the dividend. Even Canadian Dividend Aristocrats were not immune and stalwarts such as Suncor (TSX:SU) ended up cutting their dividend in 2020.

To make matters worse, many Aristocrats skipped their annual dividend raises preferring instead to keep their payout steady. Uncertainty reigned supreme. On the bright side, there was one sector that come through like clockwork - Utilities.

Although impacted to a certain degree, utilities have navigated the pandemic relatively unscathed. In terms of reliable dividend growth, every utility that was expected to raise dividends came through for investors. Not only that, the raises were inline with expectations.

Fortis (FTS)[TSX:FTS] is one of these reliable industry players. In September, the company raised the dividend by ~6% and in my opinion is one of the best dividend stocks in North America.

Dividend Growth

As it stands, there are no Dividend Kings listed on the TSX Index. That will change in the next few years as Canadian Utilities (CDAUF)(OTC:CDUUF) and Fortis are on the verge of 50 years of dividend growth. No other TSX-listed company is even close.

At 47 years long, Fortis owns the second-longest dividend growth streak in the country. It is only two years behind Canadian Utilities, and is 16-years longer that the third longest streak in the country - Toromont (OTCPK:TMTNF) and its 31-year streak.

In terms of dividend growth, the company has been one of the most consistent and reliable on the index. Over the past decade, the company has averaged 6% annual dividend growth. You'd be hard pressed to find that level of consistency. Knowing you can consistently bank on 6% annual growth without fail makes Fortis a rare "buy and forget" type of stock.

In September, the company also announced its five-year outlook in which it re-iterated 6% annual dividend growth moving forward.

I've owned Fortis for over a decade and the company has never missed on dividend growth guidance. It is also one of the few companies that are able to guide so far into the future. Consistency and reliability - arguably, there are none better than Fortis.

Dividend Safety

Fortis is able to forecast so far into the future because 99% of its earnings are generated from regulated assets. The end result is consistent and reliable earnings and cash generation.

As you can see below, Fortis' payout ratio as a percentage of adjusted earnings has also remained quite consistent. Since 2008, the payout ratio has hovered between 64% and 73%.

On a trailing twelve month basis, the company's payout ratio currently sits at 76.2%. Not surprising given earnings are being impacted by pandemic-related expenses. Nothing to be overly concerned about.

On a forward basis, Fortis is expected to earn $2.85 per share in Fiscal 2021. Assuming the dividend rises by 6%, than the company's payout ratio will once again drop to the 72% range. The company's dividend is safe.

Historical Performance

Not only has Fortis been a strong dividend stock, it has been among the best performing utilities in the country. When compared against those utilities with a dividend growth streak greater than 20 years and the S&P TSX Capped Utility Index, Fortis' performance stands out in a big way.

Not including dividends, Fortis has averaged a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 5.61%. When dividends are included, it has delivered total returns of 9.50% annually.

Current valuation

Over the past month, Fortis' stock has been consolidating and it has returned ~2.5% thus far in 2020. Despite this, the company is trading at the high end of historical valuations. Fortis is trading at a premium to its five year historical, P/E, P/B, P/S, P/FCF and EV/EBITDA rations.

Although the company looks expensive, Fortis has proven to be a stock that investors can simply buy and forget over the long term. Likewise, in today's low interest rate environment and given the continued volatility, Fortis is well positioned to continue its outperformance.

A Top Dividend Stock

In terms of overall performance, dividend growth, safety and yield (3.76%), Fortis is among the best dividend stocks on the TSX Index. The company many not be as well known to U.S. investors as it only listed on the NYSE in 2016 following its merger with ITC. It is likely for this reason that Fortis doesn't show up on the U.S. Dividend Champions list. IMO, this is a glaring omission and Fortis should be included among the best dividend growth stocks in North America.

Not many companies provide dividend growth guidance, fewer forecast five-years out and even less have as reliable a track record of achieving targets.

Bottom line - Fortis deserves recognition as one of the top dividend growth stocks to own on both sides of the border.

