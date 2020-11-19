For new income investors that are not yet long the stock, we are still viewing current share price levels as a favorable entry point.

Any further evidence that the dividend is in danger would probably send XOM share prices through important support levels near $30.10.

Potential reductions in the oil giant’s dividend remain a distinct possibility and it’s not entirely clear that strategies to promote cost-cutting activities can remain viable much longer.

For many income investors, concerns are growing as the elevated dividend offered by Exxon Mobil looks doomed.

It might go without saying that the financial markets have been fundamentally altered as a result of the unique and historical events that we’ve already witnessed in 2020. Without a doubt, the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed global demand for energy products and the market’s continued weakness in oil prices has had a materially negative impact on the earnings results generated by industry giant Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM).

Unfortunately, these trends have the potential to hurt income investors if Exxon Mobil’s coveted dividend is reduced in the quarters ahead. We maintain our long position in the stock but we will be watching several important aspects of the company’s performance as we move into the end of 2020.

Source: WBUR

Unfortunately, these unexpected trends have also put pressure on the company’s ability to maintain its elevated dividend (which currently is associated with a yield of 9.54%). For income investors, the key question revolves around the possibility of whether or not a dividend cut is in the cards.

It’s not uncommon to encounter arguments which suggest that an outsized dividend yield should actually be viewed as a warning signal if payments are unsustainable. For these reasons, potential investors should adopt a somewhat cautious stance before jumping into XOM near its current market price levels.

Source: Seeking Alpha

During the third quarter reporting period, Exxon Mobil recorded losses of $680 million but many analysts attempted to gloss over the negative performance as an improvement on the company’s results from the second quarter reporting period.

Source: YouTube

In this case, we did see Exxon Mobil’s earnings losses fall significantly because the company’s losses from Q2 came in at $1.1 million for the period. Additionally, Exxon Mobil did manage to beat analyst expectations for revenue in Q3 (at $46.2 billion vs. estimates of $43.7 billion).

Ultimately, this may have lent some credence to the bullish argument that Exxon Mobil might be trending upward on the earnings front with the worst of its declines already in the rearview mirror.

Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation

However, these arguments fail to acknowledge the fact that Exxon Mobil’s most recent revenue figures actually indicate annualized declines of nearly 30%. During the third quarter of 2019, Exxon Mobil generated profits totaling $3.2 billion and the significance of this difference tells us that the company’s path to recovery is likely to encounter difficulties for an extended period of time.

Ultimately, this means investors will need to assess Exxon Mobil’s performances in a few key areas in order to determine whether the stock’s incredible dividend is truly doomed.

Source: Author via Tradingview

After reaching unexpected price lows during the second quarter trading period, energy markets have started to rebound but generalized momentum in these assets remains weak and the sideways price trends that have been in place since the June-July period seems to be rolling over from the near-term highs.

Specifically, price support levels at $36.30 in WTI crude oil have been violated to the downside and this targets moves that are even more deeply bearish when we view things from the technical perspective.

Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation

However, these technical events are simply a reflection of the deterioration that has been present in the energy market’s underlying fundamentals for most of this year. Oil demand is, in fact, starting to climb again but Exxon Mobil’s production levels haven’t shown much movement on an annualized basis.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, Exxon Mobil’s production levels rose by just 34,000 barrels per day but production levels actually fell by -227,000 barrels on an annualized basis.

Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation

Downstream, Exxon Mobil’s refinery margins have fallen to their lowest levels on record and this has made it very difficult for analysts to project a favorable outlook for quarterly earnings within the segment. Of course, these trends have also forced the company to reduce operating costs and capex in ways that have taken many analysts by surprise.

Source: YouTube

While some might argue that this might have been a desperate measure to cut operating costs, Exxon Mobil slashed 14,000 global jobs in a move which included a large number of white-collar positions and totalled roughly 15% of the company’s vast employee base.

Source: S&P Capital IQ, Financial Times

For income investors, the real concern here is whether Exxon Mobil will be able to maintain its outsized dividend in the quarters ahead. At this stage, it’s not entirely clear that shares of XOM will be able to tolerate the pressure of the wave of panic selling that might emerge if the oil giant decides to cut its dividend payment at a later date.

Source: Barron's

However, recent comments from CEO Darren Woods suggest otherwise and seem to indicate that Exxon Mobil will remain committed to maintaining its superior dividend payout in 2021:

We remain confident in our long-term strategy and the fundamentals of our business, and are taking the necessary actions to preserve value while protecting the balance sheet and dividend. We are on pace to achieve our 2020 cost-reduction targets and are progressing additional savings next year as we manage through this unprecedented down cycle.

Of course, the key uncertainties here revolve around the fact that margins for both refining and chemicals products continue to hold near the lowest levels we’ve seen in a decade. As is usually the case, the market’s dominant trends in oil prices will probably determine Exxon Mobil’s true ability to drive growth in its core earnings figures (and this is especially true for the company’s upstream segment).

Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation

Without bullish market changes in these areas, it seems to be unreasonable for income investors to expect much in terms of future dividend increases down the road. Of course, this puts Exxon Mobil’s position as one of the market’s best income generators in jeopardy and investors could be at risk if earnings results continue to be characterized by high volatility levels.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Since the June-July period, we have seen a significant disconnect between the trend performances visible in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and XOM. Continued downside pressure on the stock has placed market valuations within close proximity to important support levels at $30.10. In our view, this support zone is likely to come under pressure in the event markets are able to find evidence of weakness in the dividend.

Ultimately, CEO Darren Woods’ recent comments seem to suggest that management expects improvements for the broader conditions that are present in oil markets. With our XOM long position, we are still viewing this scenario as a base case but the uncertainty that exists here is likely to be the factor that determines success or failure going forward.

For new income investors that are not yet long the stock, we are still viewing current share price levels as a favorable entry point. XOM’s elevated dividend provides a nice buffer in the event that share price declines continue. After these extreme moves, it can also be argued that the potential for further downside has diminished greatly (creating a risk-reward scenario that might be unique in the company’s history).

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.