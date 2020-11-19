While other broadcasters, such as European peers, have had revenue and share price declines, Nexstar has been able to grow revenue, which has supported the surge in the share price.

Traditional broadcasting and linear TV are in a late phase of the lifecycle. An important illustration of this fact is that the main source of revenue for the traditional broadcasters, which is advertising, has been under continuous downward pressure in the last years. Over-The-Top competition and social media are successful in gaining market share in the advertising market at the expense of the traditional broadcasters. Despite this reality, Nexstar Media Group (NXST) has succeeded in growing its business. It has seen its share price rise significantly over the last years. After a temporary COVID-19 related dip earlier this year, recovery of the share price is already well underway again. It seems Nexstar is doing some things right.

I've recently written a number of articles on European traditional broadcasters, such as RTL Group (OTC:RGLXF), ProSiebenSat.1 (OTCPK:PBSFF), Atresmedia (OTC:AIOSF), Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY), and Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCPK:TVFCF). It seemed interesting to me to dive into the details of a US broadcaster as a next step to see if the same findings come up. One such important finding about the European peers of Nexstar has consistently been that the downward pressure on advertising revenue of these companies has led to brutal share price declines (see the below graph).

Data by YCharts

All of the broadcasters shown here have lost well over 50% of market capitalization over the last three years. The share count has remained roughly stable for these broadcasters so the decline of the share price equates to a similar loss of market capitalization. According to my assessments, this massive decline has led to some good investment opportunities, such as in the case of Atresmedia, but, for other broadcasters, an investment to benefit from a rebound is not likely to be successful, such as with Mediaset.

This article focuses on broadcaster Nexstar, and the graph of the Nexstar share price (see below) shows a completely different picture than the European broadcasters. This was an immediate first surprise to me. The shares have been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of 2016 with the already mentioned temporary dip when the first wave of COVID-19 hit, only to recover quickly over the course of 2020. The question is why the shares of Nexstar have surged, while the shares of European broadcasters have slumped.

Data by YCharts

Nexstar's success of creating shareholder value over the last years, while European peers have been struggling, brings me to my investment thesis for Nexstar: acquisition fuelled growth was the foundation for Nexstar's rising share price. Looking forward, however, it's better to stay on the sidelines, because Nexstar is not likely to maintain the current upward trajectory and reach new highs in 2021. As the positive impact of acquisitions and the US elections abates, it will become more and more challenging for Nexstar to fight advertising revenue decline and to have success in developing new digital business with control over the related operating expenses.

This thesis for Nexstar is based on what the European peers, who haven't been on an acquisition spree, are showing. Most of the European broadcasters have seen advertising revenue from linear TV decline over the last years. Most of them have started to develop new business, often based on streaming offerings and digital services. The revenue coming from these new sources is still at most 50% of total revenue, in the instance of RTL Group and iTV for example, but more often below 25%, with Mediaset as a laggard, still generating less than 10% of total revenue from non-advertising sources. On top of that, the new digital services that European broadcasters are launching often come with higher operating expenses. ProSiebenSat.1, for example, has shown revenue growth in 2019 versus 2018, but this came with even higher growth of the operating expenses. This resulted in deteriorating margins. New digital and streaming services are often just more expensive to operate than traditional linear TV services. It's my thesis that Nexstar is having the same fundamental challenges as the European peers. It just hasn't been very visible for Nexstar, because acquisitions and political advertising have led to a lot of good news in 2020. Good news that will, unfortunately, no longer apply in 2021.

Nexstar revenue grows and so do operating expenses

Let's now have a look at what Nexstar has done and why the Nexstar share price has moved upward in the opposite direction of the European broadcaster shares.

Nexstar's 2019 annual report gives an overview of the yearly revenue and operating expenses since 2015. I've used the net revenue numbers and the total operating expenses to create the below table:

Year Revenue (k$) % growth Operating expenses (k$) % growth 2015 896,377 690,270 2016 1,103,190 23 815,882 18 2017 2,431,966 120 1,926,141 136 2018 2,766,696 14 2,008,917 4 2019 3,039,324 10 2,384,193 19

The table shows that operating expenses growth has exceeded revenue growth percentage-wise in 2017 and 2019. It should be taken into account that one-off expenses distort the total operating expenses somewhat, but it's immediately clear that Nexstar revenue growth needs to be assessed in combination with growth of the operating expenses. Focusing on the most recent years 2019 and 2018, the direct operating expenses as part of the total operating expenses are showing a significant growth that approached the total revenue growth. The total net revenue in 2019 was $3.039 billion, up from $2.767 billion in 2018 by an absolute amount of $274 million. The direct operational expenses for 2019 grew by an absolute amount of $230 million (2019: $1.331 billion versus 2018: $1.101 billion). In other words, Nexstar Media Group had $230 million of additional direct operating expenses in 2019 while additional revenue was $274 million. This is not too much of a difference. In fact, if we add the one-off expenses in 2019 to the direct expenses, it results in a substantial overall YoY decline of total income from operations of just over $100 million (total income from operations in 2019: $655 million versus 2018: $758 million).

Nexstar is definitely not unique in that growth in revenue is accompanied by roughly equally growing operating expenses. My reviews of some of the other broadcasters have found that the absolute revenue growth in some years is actually lower than the absolute operating expenses growth. The reason behind this is that broadcasters need to go through great lengths in their operations to show a top line growth with advertising revenue under continuous pressure. In the cases where the additional operating expenses exceeded the additional revenues recently, for example with ProSiebenSat.1, it meant that the margins started to become smaller. The top-line growth is then there, but the bottom-line shrinks. Put differently, an additional dollar of advertising revenue can only be made by spending more than a dollar on expensive operations.

Downward pressure on core advertising revenues

The US elections have no doubt helped Nexstar's advertising revenue this year. Nexstar has split the advertising revenue numbers in the Q3 2020 report over core advertising and political advertising:

The Q3 2020 political ad revenue has surged over ten-fold in comparison with Q3 2019. The press release also made clear that the outlook for 2020 was confirmed and the company expects the net leverage ratio to drop below 4 by year end. Political ad revenue in the ongoing Q4 is expected to be strong, which helps the deleveraging. This is all good news and it has helped the recovery of the Nexstar share price from the COVID-19 dip. The political advertising revenue, however, is not stable by nature. One should keep in mind that this revenue will drop back to nearly zero in the upcoming years until the start of the next election campaigns.

One hidden negative with respect to the, at first glance shining, advertising numbers is that core advertising revenue appears to be going up, but according to my assessment, it is going down in reality. This has to do with the timing of the Tribune Media acquisition. Nexstar acquired Tribune Media in September 2019, which was a sizable acquisition. Tribune Media ad revenue was included in the Nexstar numbers for a full quarter in Q3 2020 (total core ad revenue of $381.9 million), while it was included for only 12 days in Q3 2019 (total core ad revenue of $290.1). This had to do with the closing of the Tribune Media acquisition in mid September 2019. Tribune Media quarterly core advertising revenue (which excludes political and digital advertising) has consistently been in the $240 - 290 million range prior to being acquired by Nexstar. So only 12/90 (12 days of 90 days in the quarter) of this amount, or an estimated $35 million was included in the Q3 2019 numbers, while all of it was included in the Q3 2020 numbers. So to make Q3 2019 and Q3 2020 more comparable: if all of Tribune Media's quarterly core advertising revenue had been included in the Q3 2019 core advertising revenue of Nexstar, the number would have been an estimated $230 million higher, to reach around $520 million for that quarter. This means that core advertising revenue has actually been under pressure for Nexstar because it has seen a YoY drop from ~$520 million in Q3 2019 to $382 million in Q3 2020, which is more than a 20% decline. This is in line with the declines that have been reported by European broadcasters in this pandemic hit economy. Due to the timing of the Tribune Media acquisition, however, the decline is not easily visible in Nexstar's Q3 2020 report.

One final remark with respect to the advertising, in general, is that the core advertising revenue declines in 2020 have accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic for all broadcasters. It may well be that core advertising revenue will partially or fully recover as the spread of the virus is brought under control and vaccines become available. This has to be taken into account when forecasting 2021 performance.

Nexstar valuation, debt and dividends

Nexstar has around 44 million shares outstanding. With the share price around $105, roughly 20% below all-time highs, the market capitalization is around $4.6 billion. In these volatile times, I'd prefer looking at the PB-ratio for valuation purposes instead of the PE-ratio, because earnings are very volatile at the moment and the book value of the equity is a more stable number. Nexstar's book value of the equity by YE2019 was just over $2 billion, which means that the PB ratio is ~2.25 for Nexstar Media Group. Most European peers have a much lower PB ratio than Nexstar Media Group, mostly in the 1.1 to 1.5 range, although share prices have started to rise in Europe over the last weeks. The difference in the PB ratios of Nexstar and the European peers is no surprise given the strong recovery of Nexstar shares in 2020. It can motivate investors to at least have a look at European alternatives when considering an investment in traditional broadcasting.

Nexstar has just under $8 billion in debt according to the Q3 2020 report (see below table):

In comparison with European peers, this is a massive amount. Some of the European peers have hardly any debt and unrestricted cash reserves often exceed the small amount of debt on the balance sheet. None of the European broadcasters mentioned in this article comes close to the debt load that Nexstar is carrying. Nexstar is right to focus on deleveraging at the moment. I'd also say, with this level of leverage, that chances of another acquisition to be undertaken by Nexstar are small at this point in time.

Most European peers have temporarily suspended their dividend payments when the first wave of the pandemic hit. I'd expect some of them to reinstate dividends over the course of 2021. Nexstar has kept paying the quarterly dividend and also executed on share repurchases. The Nexstar dividend yield is just over 2% at current share prices. Such a dividend yield should not be the key reason for selecting a broadcaster to invest in.

Conclusion and investor takeaway

The review of Nexstar in this article shows that incorporation of the Tribune Media acquisition and the US elections have a substantial positive impact on the 2020 performance. The acquisition of Tribune Media at the end of Q3 2019 is incorporated in the 2020 top line for a full year and the political ad revenue in 2020 is exceeding expectations due to the intense US elections. These two positives for Nexstar growth in 2020 will not be there in 2021. The downward pressure on the core advertising revenue, the challenge to keep operating expenses under control and the decline of political ad revenue will then become fully visible. Investors will thus be able to really see what Nexstar is made of over the course of 2021. It will be challenging for Nexstar to show growth next year when well over $100 million political ad revenue decline needs to be compensated with growth in core advertising revenues, which is under pressure as well. I'm staying on the sidelines to see how that evolves.

Considering the Nexstar valuation and leverage in comparison with European peers, it becomes clear that the European broadcasters can definitely be considered as an alternative investment option. PB ratios in Europe are lower and some have no debt to speak of. For more background on some of them, I'd refer readers to the articles that I wrote over the last couple of months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIOSF, ATVDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.