Investment Summary

We believe that MiMedx Group (OTCPK:MDXG) is in the early stages of a sales recovery after a healthy Q3 exit and key drivers in place to fuel revenue volumes over the coming periods. MDXG has re-listed on the NASDAQ on November 4th, after a turbulent last 2 years. Investors no doubt will welcome this news, alongside additional works in the pipeline that if converted, represent immense earnings potential in complex treatment domains. The amniotic hypotheses are gaining traction, and with key readouts planned for next year, there are several inflection points investors must consider over the next 12 months.

Shares have gained ~13% upside YTD after a huge drop off in the middle of the year, and a new picture has been painted in the outlook for investors. Here we will discuss some of the pointers investors must consider before opening a position, and link this to valuation and the drivers in the growth engine, which may add torque to MDXG's flywheel over the coming periods.

Drivers In The Growth Engine

1). Osteoarthritis

Management have a 3-pronged strategy to move the needle on the growth-speedometer. The focus dovetails to focus on commercial strategy, R&D prioritization and supply chain integration. Of importance to MDXG's operative-bastion, is the vertical integration of the supply chain to overall operations. Via this setup, the company is able to reduce distribution costs, and increase the breadth of the portfolio, by leveraging these cost savings to expansion opportunities. As such, MDXG has distributed over 2 million allografts since inception via their proprietary Purion Process, and have recovered over 75,000 placentas to date, which add into the key differentiators within the company's flywheel.

The company also completed its enrolment of the Phase 2b trial for knee and hip osteoarthritis ("OA") this quarter. The study is the first RCT that is investigating efficacy of amniotic tissue in OA, using micronized dehydrated human chorion membrane ("MDHCM") via an injection into the knee, for knee OA. The label for MDXG's formula is known as AmnioFix, and the use of MDHCM in this trial has the potential to provide an immense remedial breakthrough to the entire scope of OA. The primary endpoints on efficacy are change in pain, as measured by the visual analog scale ("VAS"), and change from baseline in the Western Ontario and McMaster ("WOMAC") OA index, both at 90 days. The WOMAC is perhaps the gold-standard in arthritic-related pain and functionality out there. Additional primary endpoints include the incidence of adverse events, which will be covered in the readouts for the study.

Joint replacements are the standard for advanced knee and hip OA patients. However, there are several drawbacks to total hip replacements ("THR") and total knee replacements ("TKR"). Both THR and TKR are expensive procedures, carry lengthy rehabilitation stages, undue patient pain and risks, notwithstanding the fact that these procedures should be reserved for only the end-stage of the disease progression. Clinicians are craving better treatment modalities in the early and later-stages of OA, that remain within the conservative domain. Conservative treatments in the treatment of both hip and knee OA, currently consist of NSAIDs and the use of site-specific steroidal injections, such as cortisone and hyaluronic acid. The efficacy of these modalities is short-lived at best, and there is no actual evidence in the reversal of the disease from these modalities. Additionally, the risk/safety profile of these treatments outweighs their longer-term usage indications. To illustrate, NSAIDs have unfavorable impacts on cardiovascular function. The efficacy of cortisone and hyaluronic acid injections is also controversial, and actually increases the cadence of joint surface degeneration, thus accelerating disease progression. Obviously, patients of OA undergo extremes of frustration, at the lack of effective treatment protocols that currently exist on the market. Thus, the requirement to fulfil this treatment void is extremely high, and MDXG therefore has the opportunity to provide a large remedial breakthrough in this segment.

AmnioFix OA MDHCM:

Let us add some color and provide context on the market opportunity for MDXG here. Hip and Knee OA has an immense financial burden on the healthcare system worldwide, affecting over 240 million people across the globe. Almost half of the entire population (45%) are predisposed to developing OA throughout their lifetime, and as a whole, the financial burden to the US healthcare system from OA surmounts to ~$70 billion annually. In most western countries alone, the burden is >$30 billion. We believe that AmnioFix will address these figures directly, and that MDXG will profit greatly upon FDA approval. Our analysis indicates the asset value of AmnioFix will reach peak sales over $1.5 billion, capturing just 2% US market share with 90% probability baked into modelling in the decade. These are the conservative figures included in our base modelling, as well. We are confident that AmnioFix will receive FDA approval, as it seems it will hold up well in safety and efficacy trials, and has such large potential to fulfil a treatment void in an otherwise unsuccessful domain. Plus, any modality that will prevent patients from resorting to surgery will be seen as a huge plus in the FDA's eyes. Management have indicated that readouts for all blinded endpoints will become available in Q2 2021, and the 12-month blinded observations will be completed by FY2020.

2). Additional Factors To Move The Needle - PF and Wound-care

The company also completed enrolments for their phase 3 plantar fasciitis ("PF") trial in mid-September. PF is a debilitating condition. It's caused by an alteration in the aggregate turnover of the extracellular matrix and ground substance that forms the tendinous tissue on the plantar surface of the foot. There are a myriad of contributing factors (usually mechanical load related), but the resulting pain has a meaningful impact to individual's functionality, namely the inability to correctly load the foot in stance. PF affects ~2 million people throughout the US, and over 30 million in the wider world, and the incidence rates have remained largely steady over the recent decades.

To date, the standard of treatment is Physiotherapy or rehabilitation, which is extremely effective based on the data, but is human capital intensive and requires an ongoing time commitment. The quality of Physiotherapists deviates from location to location also, and the variance in the standard of treatment experienced by patients is controversial. Thus, patient outcomes vary significantly from Physiotherapy intervention. Plasma-rich-protein injections, cortisone, analgesia and all sorts of other claimed breakthroughs have all been unsuccessful in PF, and all tendinopathies for that matter. The phase 3 trial is investigating MDHCM's application to connective tissue, outside of the cartilaginous indication in OA. The 276 patient cohort will investigate the efficacy of the formula to reduce pain and function as its primary endpoint. Any breakthrough here will certainly attract investor attention, and build on the commercial potential of the portfolio.

Additionally, the company recently announced the addition of coverage for their EpiFix segment. EpiFix, MDXG's amniotic membranous product that is indicated in the market for diabetic foot ulcers. We believe that there are additional applications as a skin substitute, adding to the extended possibility in MDXG's amniotics' segment. In early November, the company announced that the largest commercial payor will cover the EpiFix product when used in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The structure comes into effect December 1, and coverage was advocated as a proven and medically necessary treatment option in this market. The payor's decision insulates MDXG's portfolio, and highlights its key differentiators within the value creation for the market. With cartilaginous, connective tissue and integumentary exposures via their treatment hypothesis, the portfolio remains diversified and enhances the commercial potential of operations.

Furthermore, back in September, the company launched its new EpiCord expandable product line, which management have claimed to be the biggest advancement in the portfolio to date. The EpiCord is also indicated in the management of diabetic ulcers, and clinical efficacy has been well demonstrated in patient outcomes in this segment. The expandable product is able to expand the tumor exercise, and offers a cost-effective and more dynamic approach, in the management of wounds of diabetic aetiology. To illustrate, the expandable product permits treatment of larger wounds, differentiated wound surfaces and deeper lesions, thus increasing the commercial reach of the EpiCord product line. Thus, investors must watch for movement in these latter segments to gain true insight into company performance over the coming periods.

Q3 Financials Give Insight To Trajectory

On the Q3 exit, there was healthy sequential sales growth of 22% quarter/quarter. We would note to investors that around 90% of the new leadership outfit is new to their posts, which is encouraging considering the last few years of performance. The company recorded GAAP revenues of around $64 million, which we believe shows resilience in the face of the pandemic. Additionally, enrolments into trials were completed ahead of schedule this quarter, which also demonstrates this sentiment. We quote GAAP revenues, as some additional explanation on the revenue breakdown was provided on the earnings call, but this was arbitrary in our opinion. Margins did face pressure of ~90bps quarter/quarter, which was driven by increased R&D expenditures and lower production yields this year. The company did not leverage a reduction in SG&A costs, that resulted from reduced shipping and travel costs this year, which we believe should have at least offset margin pressure by ~50bps. R&D expenses showed a ~62% YoY increase to $3.4 million, and the company made a net loss of ~$19.5 million this quarter, which was driven by investigation restatements of ~$12 million.

Given the performance of this quarter and the sequential growth pattern at the top, we are confident the company may continue on the early stages of the turnaround. Management seem to have a good grasp on things, and remain patient-centered in their focus, alongside the 3-pronged strategy in growth drivers. The balance sheet gained strength this year also, as the company left the 3rd quarter well capitalized with ~$110 million in cash and equivalents, and debt has been reasonably well managed over the recent quarters. The debt ratio of ~25% represents a solid capital structure to move forward, and allows for additional non-dilutive financing in the future. Debt as a total of capital is ~33%, whilst debt to equity is ~50%. There are some foreseeable drains and pulls on liquidity in R&D spend over the coming periods. However, we are confident that management will successfully convert this into free cash and revenues by 2021 or 2022. Thus, the capital structure and credit picture for MDXG is quite stable at this stage, in our view.

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~54x book value, and around 2.8x top-line earnings. MDXG has ~$1 in cash per share, and only ~$0.60 in revenues per share. However, based on the potential asset value of AmnioFix, we believe the value is ~$14 per share from the future earnings potential in this category, on a 90% probability. Discounting the cash flows at a discount rate of 11.77%, with a terminal growth rate of 3%, we see value of ~$5.7 a share from this segment. These numbers are sound given the market size and the potential of MDXG to create a remedial breakthrough in that treatment domain. We actually believe those numbers to be on the conservative side. However, without the commercial strategy completely assigned for that segment, we remain correctly cautious on the valuation.

The company has a diluted market cap of $722 million, left Q3 with ~$110 million in cash, with total debt of $52 million, and preferred equity holders make up ~$91 million in the enterprise structure. Thus, we see an enterprise value of ~$756 million, meaning the company holds ~$6.66 in EV per share, bang on today's market trading of $6.66. Using a sum of the parts framework, including the DCF component of AmnioFix's asset potential per share, cash per share, and Q3 revenues per share (as Q3 revenues were comprised of the entire portfolio), we see a April 2021 price target of $7.30, ~10% upside on today's trading. We feel this accurately represents the risk in the holding, considering flat sales growth over the last few years, alongside new management that have yet to really demonstrate their prowess for the company.

Investors can see the potential in pricing outcomes for the upcoming quarters, on the chart below. Should shares continue along the current level of support, this information is beneficial to longer-term investors, looking to make decisions on entry for MDXG, and to align with key inflection points over the coming quarters. We would suggest that these are mainly on the back of quarterly results and readouts that will occur over the next 3-12 months. Thus, we encourage long-term investors to familiarize with the chart below.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have had a more than interesting year. We can see the canyon that was formed after the selloff in March, where investors lost confidence and did not reward the company at all until early June. Since liquidity has been re-accessed following the NASDAQ re-listing back in early November, shares have made a W-shaped movement across the charts, and have kept within the ascending channel that formed in June. The angulation of the longer-term trend is quite flat. However, there is room for growth in MDXG yet, considering the commercial aspects of the core business. Investors can view this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Zooming in a bit further, there is upward pressure from the longer-term trend at the current level of support. The upper trend line has remained flat since August, and shares have failed to break this level of resistance. However, considering the upward pressure from the price dispersion from June/July onwards, we believe the mouth of the ascending triangle will continue to narrow, and thus drive shares beyond the upper resistance level. Decent fundamental outlook supports this viewpoint, and with MDXG's exposure to 3 key market segments, the portfolio has extended its reach to drive sales growth further. Thus, we believe that the current trend is [mildly] bullish, and expect further upside over the coming periods.

In Short

MDXG is in the early stages of growth recovery, with 90% of the leadership outfit being replaced and new members brought in, with a wealth of expertise. The drivers in the growth engine are reinforced by the company's 3-pronged growth strategy, that dovetails to focus on commercial strategy, R&D prioritization and supply chain integration. The vertically integrated supply chain enables the company to increase diversity within the portfolio, and capitalize on additional pipeline conversion that will add to investor attraction over the coming periods. What is most encouraging in the company's amniotic tissue hypotheses, in our opinion, is the AmnioFix segment that is sure to create a remedial breakthrough in the OA treatment market. We see immense value creation for shareholders here, provided the commercialization strategy reflects the market potential. It is not unreasonable to forecast over $1.5 billion in revenues for the company in this segment alone, over the coming 5-10 year period, upon successful registration here. OA has a huge financial burden to the healthcare system, and all providers are seeking alternative conservative treatment modalities, to fulfil the treatment void that currently exists.

Based on this, and management's new focus, we believe that MDXG will achieve reasonable FCF conversion, and continue to expand its portfolio within the cartilaginous, connective tissue and integumentary markets over the coming years. Although shares are trading at the high multiples, we believe the better way to value shares right now is with a sum of the parts framework, where we see a fair value of $7.30, ~10% upside on today's trading (subject to change with publication times). We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MDXG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.