After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal third quarter results from retailer L Brands (LB). The name, known most for its Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works lines, has been one of the biggest turnaround names in recent quarters. For Q3, the company announced tremendous results, helping to justify the recent rise in share price.

For the period, revenues came in at $3.06 billion, which represented more than 14% growth year over year. This was a huge beat, as analysts were expecting basically flat revenues as compared to Q3 2019. Comparable store sales of +28% were well above the consensus of +10.8%; Victoria's Secret was +4% vs. a consensus for a 2.6% decline; and Bath & Body was up a dramatic +56% vs. the consensus for +36.3%. These numbers show an impressive rebound from where this company was at the start of 2020.

Even better though was the company's bottom line result. Net income came in at more than $330 million, a major reversal of the $252 million loss in the year ago period that featured a number of charges. Even when excluding certain one-time items, adjusted third quarter earnings per share were $1.13 compared to $0.02 last year. The street was only looking for a profit of a dime per share in this year's Q3, so L Brands beat by more than a dollar.

One of the more positive things recently was a big debt move made by the company. The company borrowed $1 billion in notes due in 2030, using the proceeds to pay back a good portion of debt maturing in the next couple of years. While this did result in a higher interest expense, the move was worth it to push back more than $750 million in debt by at least 7 years, as evidenced by the tender offer table below. This follows a similar debt move made earlier in the fiscal year, and I'm confident that solid free cash flow production moving forward will allow for additional repayments as we move beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

(Source: Company press release, seen here)

During the quarter, the company was able to improve its net debt position by roughly $278 million, and there is virtually no debt due in the next twelve months anymore according to the latest balance sheet. This is a company that averaged $742 million in annual free cash flow the prior three fiscal years, but too much was spent on the dividend and the buyback, which resulted in rising debt. Eventually, the quarterly payout was slashed in half, which has helped, and cash flow numbers have improved so far during this fiscal year. If the holiday season turns out to be just okay at the least, the net debt position should easily narrow further from the $3.84 billion current level.

In the after-hours session, shares were up more than 9%, closing in on their highest point in roughly two years. As the chart below shows, a rally like this if it holds will also help the 50-day moving average continue higher, as that key short term trend line was starting to flatten out a little. This was a stock that hit a 52-week low of just $8 during the first major coronavirus panic wave, so the fact that $40 is now within sight is truly remarkable.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, L Brands just reported one of the best quarters during this earnings season. Revenue growth of more than 14% shattered expectations for a flat top line, while an adjusted profit of more than a dollar was well above expectations for a dime. Bath and Body Works is leading the charge, and investors have a lot more faith in this name than they did earlier this year. With the balance sheet finally starting to improve, a decent holiday season should provide some nice momentum for this retailer heading into 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.