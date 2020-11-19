This is a long-term (10-15 year) growth story in my view. Investors looking to invest short-term may be better off waiting for a cheaper entry point.

At current price of $79.5 you have to be brave to back STAAR - but the addressable market is large enough to justify taking the plunge.

STAAR's shares have gained 211% since March - presumably on the promise of US approval - but trade at a huge premium to sales and net income.

The company only makes ~3.5% in the US market and its largest market shares are in APAC - but STAAR is chasing an approval for its latest products in US.

Investment Thesis

STAAR Surgical (STAA) lays claim to being the "world’s leading manufacturer of intraocular lenses for patients seeking refractive vision correction," but US investors can be forgiven for being unfamiliar with the name, because the company - despite being incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in California, where its products are manufactured - only makes ~3.5% of its sales in the US.

Currently STAAR's biggest market - where it makes ~46% of its sales - is China, followed by Japan (~20% of sales) whilst the company is active in ~75 other countries.

STAAR may be able to establish a much more significant footprint in the US. However, with the FDA approval and launch of its next-generation EVO Visian ICL devices, which is the main reason why its shares may currently look attractive at a price of $79.5 at the time of writing, because by most investment metrics, they look significantly overvalued.

STAAR generated FY19 revenues of $182m and net income of $12.2m for EPS of $0.3. This gives the company a very high price to sales ratio of 24x. Sales did increase by 21% year-on-year, however, but that rate of growth is unlikely to be maintained in FY20 owing to pandemic pressures, and in order to justify its current market cap of $3.6bn, the company needs to be generating sales growth of ~80% per annum by my calculation.

Based on my DCF analysis, a 21% growth rate would see the company generate ~$475m of revenues by FY25, and if all else - cost of sales + OPEX equal to 91% of sales, CAPEX ~$5m per annum, depreciation of 2.5% per annum, expected market return of ~8% - remains equal, the present value of STAAR's shares would be ~$11.

STAAR management says the company has a ~30% market share in Japan, and ~20% in China, where it's targeting a 25% share by FY22. Where the company can target the supercharged growth it needs however is within the US market, where it currently has a clinical trial ongoing of its EVO/EVO+ Visian implantable collamer lenses for myopia and myopia with astigmatism.

Patient enrollment completed in Q320 and primary study analysis (after 300 primary eyes complete six months of follow-up) ought to be available in Q221. If it'ss positive, STAAR is targeting FDA marketing approval and commercial launch in H221.

The FDA's insistence that STAAR complete a clinical trial in the US for its EVO products, rather than approving them in late 2019 / early 2020 based on historical evidence, as many analysts expected, caused the company's share price to hit lows of $23 in May last year.

Shares climbed back to $44 in January this year, before the pandemic-related market crash in March sent them tumbling back to $25, but it seems the market is now starting to get excited about a potential approval and launch - the share price has gained 211% since March, and 80% since mid-August to trade at all-time highs.

As far as making an investment in STAAR at today's price goes, it's worth pointing out that my ~80% annual sales growth rate target implies that STAAR would need to be generating nearly ~$4bn of sales by FY25, within a global market that is estimated to reach only ~$5.3bn by FY25 - which seems highly unlikely, but if we take economies of scale into account, and reduce cost of sales down from 25% in FY19, to 15% by FY25, and OPEX from 67% of sales, to ~50%, the sales growth rate required drops to 60% and peak sales requirement for FY25 to ~$1.9bn.

Such a scenario supports a fair value price of ~$120, and of course there are multiple other variables to consider, but with an estimated 4m refractive procedures carried out globally per annum, and the prevalence likely to increase as awareness of this type of treatment - seemingly more convenient than contact lenses, but not as extreme as laser eye surgery - increases, plus a lack of current competition in its core market, it's not so hard to see why STAAR's shares are priced at such a premium to sales and earnings.

As such, I think there is a bull case for acquiring some STAAR stock even at its current peak price, although more patient investors might prefer to explore whether there will be short-to-medium term price volatility, based on Q420 revenues, potential trial delays in the US, ongoing low sales in the Middle East and India, further fundraising, or investor profit taking.

In the rest of this article I will take a deeper dive look at STAAR, evaluate some of its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, and some headwinds and tailwinds to be aware of.

Company Overview

STAAR Surgical has been in the ophthalmic surgery business for more than 30 years, and is based in Monrovia, California, with operations in Switzerland, Japan and the United Kingdom. Manufacturing is carried out at a facility in Aliso Viejo, California, and R&D at a nearby Technology Centre. The company has ~550 employees.

STAAR's product mix and ICL description. Source: STAAR Investor Presentation September '20.

STAAR earns ~86% of its revenues from its Implantable Collamer Lens ("ICL") product franchise - foldable lenses which can be inserted into the eye by a surgeon via a small incision in a minimally invasive surgery that lasts 20-30 minutes. Collamer is a blend of collagen and polymer and is exclusively used by STAAR.

The remainder of its revenues come from cataract surgery - replacing the eyes' natural lens when it has become cloudy with age with an artificial intraocular lens ("IOL") to restore vision.

STAAR's ICLs can treat both Myopia (nearsightedness) and Presbyopia (loss of eyes' ability to focus on nearby objects), as well as hyperopia (blurred vision), and astigmatism (blurred vision related to a misshapen cornea), and are effective almost immediately. The company's first product was released in 1997 and its first product sold in the US was in 2006. To date, STAAR's products have been implanted in more than 1m eyes globally.

The company's current products are Evo Visian ICL, Evo Visian ICL+ (designed for patients with larger pupils) and Visian ICL. The EVO ICL family includes speheric and toric lenses, as well as, from H222, Viva - a next-generation Presbyopia lens, and each product line comes in multiple models, powers and lengths totaling "hundreds of different types of inventoried lenses" according to the company.

Currently, only Visian Toric ICL for the correction of myopia with astigmatism is marketed and sold in the US. However, EVO/EVO+ Visian ICL for Myopia, and EVO/EVO+ VISIAN Toric ICL for Myopia with Astigmatism are subject to a clinical trial as discussed above, and presumably, approval of these products would open the door for subsequent approval of Presbyopia-treating ICLs.

Recent Performance

In Q320 STAAR reported record sales of $47.1m - up 21% year-on-year on a record number of ICU units sold - UP 23% year-on-year - for EPS of $0.08. The results also represented a 34% sequential gain from a pandemic-disrupted Q220, reflecting rising sales in the APAC region, European and US markets.

Sales were up by 33% year-on-year in China, 67% in Japan, 24% in Spain and 13% in Germany, but depressed in India and the Middle East, with sales down >50% year-on-year. Thanks to an initiative with physicians in the US - the Refractive Restart programme, designed to boost recommendations and patients selection for ICL procedures by doctors, STAAR saw a 74% sequential improvement in implanted users in the US. The company also rolled out its EVO Viva™ presbyopia-correcting lens in Europe, publishing a paper in the Clinical Ophthalmology journal and implanting its first patient with the new product in Belgium.

The company's operating expenses also rose, however, but both cost of sales ($12.2m) and OPEX ($30m) decreased as a percentage of revenues, to 26% and 64% respectively, for an operating profit of $3.9m - compared to -$1.2m in Q220.

In its Q320 10Q submission STAAR forecasts revenues of $42-$44m of sales in Q420, with a caveat that operating costs are likely to increase as the company ramps up operations for 2021. By my calculation, that would put FY20 sales at around $160m (7% increase on FY19), and net profits at around the $10m mark - a decrease from the $14m posted in FY19, with net profit margins shrinking from 9.5%, to ~7% and EPS decreasing to ~$0.2.

That's probably a fair performance given the pandemic headwinds, but at the same time, a long way off the sort of numbers the company will be expected to meet going forward.

Growth Strategy

STAAR management estimates that its products have a total addressable market ("TAM") today of ~35m patients with myopia or high myopia, out of 1.9bn myopes globally, and ~55m patients with Presbyopia out of 1.7bn presbyopes globally, based on factors including ability to pay for surgery, willingness to undergo surgery, proximity to a qualified surgeon and surgeon input.

Research suggests that ~$70bn annually is spent on presbyopic treatments, with 75-80% of 45-54 year olds sufferers opting to use correctional devices. Around $48bn is spent on eyeglasses, $16bn on contact lenses and $6bn on refractive surgeries. Meanwhile, research suggests that the number of myopes globally will increase to 5bn by 2050.

While STAAR sees few direct competitors in the ICL space - which I believe has high barriers to entry given the precision technology involved in the manufacturing process, plus the high levels of inventory the company needs to carry to meet customer preferences around lens strength and model - the company views laser eye surgery - and more specifically laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis ("LASIK") as its biggest competitor, listing Alcon (ALC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Bausch Health, and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG amongst its biggest commercial threats.

In order to achieve the steep growth trajectory required to support its current valuation, STAAR needs to reproduce the per annum growth it's experiencing in the APAC region (65% in Japan, 48% in China and 30% in South Korea in FY19) across its other territories, prioritizing the US, where ~750k refractive procedures are carried out annually, behind only China's ~1m procedures.

STAAR uses a hybrid sales strategy in APAC employing a third party distributor network, but a direct sales approach in Europe and the US. As discussed, STAAR hasn't yet unleashed its full range of products in the US, and while STAAR says it has signed multiple strategic agreements with future suppliers of its EVO products, and introduced the Refractive Restart campaign for Visian Toric, its market share and revenues will only really start to increase in the US when its EVO ICLs are approved.

Even then, it's hard to match the growth trajectory to the valuation. In FY19, STAAR reported sales of $64.82m in China, and a ~20% market share, which implies that, based on the ~0.9m refractive procedures carried out per annum in the country, revenue per unit sold works out at ~$360. If the company makes the same revenue per unit in the US as it does in China, based on ~750k procedures per annum, a similar 20% market share earns STAAR an extra ~$50m of revenues per annum.

That is not nearly enough to support the ~60% revenue growth per annum that I believe the market is expecting STAAR to generate, so my guess is that analysts expect an explosion in the number of refractory procedures using STAAR's products as customers become more familiar with the idea of ICL treatment - if you like, the market is expecting a "botox effect" with awareness and sales from practically zero to hundreds of millions in a matter of a few years. Or, analysts are working to a 10-year timeframe, in which case the expected annual growth rate becomes a more manageable ~30-40%.

Additionally, according to the Eye Centers of Florida website, the cost of an ICL procedure is $3,000 - $3,100 per eye, including pre-op care. This might suggest that STAAR will earn significantly more than my estimate of ~$360 per procedure in the US - unless ophthalmologists are adding a huge mark-up for procedural costs. It's also important to consider the role that reimbursement deals will play in STAAR's success in the US.

If the refractive procedures are covered by patients' insurance - and it's likely they will be in my view because long term the procedure is likely to cost insurers significantly less than either laser eye surgery or repeat prescriptions for contact lenses or glasses, then this could lead to a significant rise in procedures - and a lot of free marketing.

Risks

I am quite sold on the potential of STAAR's products and its addressable market, and it seems likely that the company's EVO lines will be approved in the US, in early 2021, opening up a massive market opportunity for the company, who have still to reach their full market potential in any of a large number of territories - suggesting there are profitable days ahead for STAAR.

My biggest concern - as discussed throughout this article - is the excessive valuation that has been placed on STAAR's shares. This puts a lot of pressure on the company to succeed, and as such, a disappointing set of Q420 earnings, continuing pandemic headwinds, issues within the volatile (for a US company as trade deals etc. are renegotiated by a new US administration) APAC markets, could cause the share price to nose-dive.

A recent example of such a scenario in the medical devices field is Dexcom (DXCM). The company manufactures continuous glucose monitoring ("CGM") devices for diabetics, and its share price rose from $147, in October 2019, to $440, in August 2020, mostly based on the market's growth forecasts. Dexcom's Q320 results were impressive by most metrics, with year-on-year sales growth of 26%, and FY guidance raised to $1.9bn, but it wasn't impressive enough for investors who dumped the stock, which now trades at $329. In a microcosm, something similar could happen with STAAR, in my view.

With STAAR, investors need to understand that shares are priced at a significant premium to current sales performance and profitability, making any position in the company inherently risky. The company does not have an especially significant set of institutional backers to provide reassurance, either - according to Fintel, Broadwood Partners own a 24% stake, whilst Neil Bradsher - President of Broadwood Capital, owns another 24% stake.

Although the consensus analyst opinion on STAAR's shares is a "Strong Buy," the price target is ~$77 - less than the shares are worth at the time of writing. Short interest in the company is typically 15% of the average day's trading volume.

STAAR also needs to cultivate excellent relations with physicians - not so much in APAC where it works through a distributor network, but certainly in Europe and the US, and there is also a danger the company could become a victim of its own success in these regions. If its full product range proves to be the trigger for a significant rise in awareness and sales, low cost competitors will rush to fill any sales vacuum - notwithstanding the high costs involved, a bit like generics in the drug-development market, companies may be able to challenge STAAR's patents or find workaround technologies to keep their R&D costs down, allowing them to charge a lower per-product fee.

And finally, as detailed in its Q320 10Q, STAAR is subject to litigation in relation to a case brought by investors accusing the company of misrepresenting its sales revenues in China. These types of claims against companies who derive most of their revenues overseas are not unusual, and STAAR has dismissed them as without having merit. In China, STAAR sells its products to distributors who then sell them to surgeries, so it's hard to generate a precise revenue per sale figure. In the US market, there will likely be greater transparency - which will hopefully be a positive for the company.

Conclusion

It's never a good idea to blindly follow the market, but it's also hard to ignore the thesis that the recent spike in the value of STAAR's shares suggests that insiders believe that something is stirring, and that must surely be the imminent approval of its best, and best-selling products in the US.

STAAR's valuation suggests the company is poised to make big strides, and looking at the case for product sales growth, I certainly find it persuasive. No more than 20% penetration in any market, but presence in the lucrative and growing Chinese market (making $65m of sales in FY19), plus India, the Middle East (which are currently depressed but offer significant potential) and Europe. Plus the potential to unleash next-generation products in the US - the world's second largest global market.

STAAR already is profitable, with the suggestion that economies of scale could lift net profit margins higher and higher (30% by FY25 is the target I'm using in my DCF analysis model). The company reported $128m of cash as of Q320, with its only significant debt being a financing lease of ~$2m as of FY19 and operating lease of $6.7m.

STAAR has its own manufacturing facilities and a proprietary technology and product that is differentiated and has few, if any challengers in its field. Its products address a vast and growing, if not unmet, then certainly improvable need. The company grows fast under normal market conditions and has hit most of its growth targets in recent years, including 33% and 54% annual unit sales growth (to FY19) and improving cash from operations (from $2.9m in 2017, to $26m in FY19).

Having said all of that, will STAAR be able to hit the 50%-60% growth targets over a five-year period, to increase its valuation and share price? I would actually look at it another way, and use an even longer time-frame - not five years, but 10-15 years. That is when I think STAAR will have achieved sufficient product validation and market share, and the market will have become big enough to support a share price of >$200, or maybe even $300.

Hence, I am giving STAAR a bullish valuation based on a long-term growth trajectory. For any investors looking to buy today in order to realize upside within a 6-12 month period, I would advise them that they may find a cheaper entry point in the coming weeks and months, but once EVO is approved in the US, I think the share price will trade >$100. That ought to happen in Q121. If it doesn't, there will be a much cheaper entry point, but a much more bearish growth story.

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STAA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.