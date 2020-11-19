Introduction

In this article, I'm going to share my process for analyzing steady-earning businesses like Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) in order to determine their prospects as long-term investments. The analysis focuses on returns from two main sources: earnings from the business, and sentiment changes regarding the stock. I've found these factors are good predictors of future returns and great guides for determining attractive buying and selling prices for stocks.

While business earnings and market sentiment change are the two main factors I use, there are many other minor factors that influence whether or not I actually end up buying a stock. I won't cover all of those factors in this article, but if any of them jump out at me as noteworthy, then I'll share my thoughts on those factors as well.

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I review whenever I analyze a stock is its historical earnings patterns and how cyclical they are. In SWK's case, over the past 20 years, we have four years where earnings growth declined. The most significant of those declines were two back-to-back years of -17% and -21% declines during the Great Recession of 2008/9. After a recovery in 2010 and 2011, those were followed by an -11% decline during the economically-soft year of 2012.

During the dot.com recession, earnings were essentially stagnant but didn't decline much. All other years during the past two decades saw positive earnings growth. I would describe SWK's earnings cyclicality as "moderate." If we get the right kind of recession, investors should expect it to affect earnings for a year or two, but otherwise, earnings are fairly stable and growing.

For stocks with modest earnings cyclicality, I perform what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which uses a full economic cycle's worth of earnings and price data to estimate a 10-year business earnings CAGR, and a sentiment mean reversion CAGR. The goal is to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next decade if we purchased the stock today. Let's calculate those expectations by starting with market sentiment.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would be likely to get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean of the previous cycle. Where one chooses to start the cycle is an important consideration here, because that will affect both the average P/E and the earnings growth rate estimate. At the beginning of the year, I performed this same analysis on SWK for the members of the Cyclical Investor's Club, and because we hadn't had a recession since 2008, I started the cycle in 2007 to make sure I captured a recession in my estimates. (Interestingly, my buy price for SWK back in March was $69.47, and the stock bottomed at $70.00, so we missed buying this stock during the March downturn.)

Now that we are in a new recession in 2020, I have chosen to start this cycle in 2012 because SWK had a couple of really big earnings growth years in 2010 and 2011 that I thought were unlikely to repeat. So, for this cycle, we will be measuring from 2012 through the end of 2020, and that is the time period depicted in the FAST Graph above.

In this section, the main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. SWK's long-term average P/E ratio from the last cycle is 17.07, and using 2020's estimated earnings of $8.45 per share, combined with today's price, I get a forward P/E of 21.84. If over the course of 10 years, the 21.84 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 17.07, it would produce a CAGR of -2.48%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The forward earnings yield is about +4.58%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.58 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2012, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

SWK has bought back about 5% of shares this cycle. I'll back those out when I make my earnings growth estimates. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +4.76% over the course of the last cycle. This is pretty slow growth, but it does exceed the rate of inflation, and earnings haven't been very cyclical, so at the right price, the stock could still be attractive.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought SWK's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.58 plus +4.76% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +4.76% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $159.34 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +4.77% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for SWK, it will produce a -2.48% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +4.77% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year full-cycle CAGR of +2.29% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, SWK is below a 4% expected CAGR so it is currently a "Sell."

Additional Observation

Whenever I have stocks whose earnings are growing fairly slowly (low-single digits), I like to see the company returning most of their earnings to shareholders. Companies like Altria (MO), Target (TGT), PepsiCo (PEP), and Waste Management (WM) have similar earnings growth rates as SWK, but they are returning 90-100% of their earnings to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends (using an average over the past 3 years). For companies who are growing earnings faster, I don't mind seeing them retaining earnings and investing it back into their business instead of returning it to shareholders, but when earnings are only growing low-single digits, then I expect a greater amount to be returned to shareholders, and the slower earnings growth becomes the more money I would like to be returned in the form of a dividend rather than returned in the form of a buyback.

SWK's earnings yield is about 4.58% right now, but the dividend yield is only 1.52%. So, they are returning about 1/3 of their earnings to shareholders in the form of a dividend, which I think would be okay if perhaps they returned another 1/3rd in the form of a buyback. But that hasn't been the trend the past three years.

They have actually issued shares over the course of the past three years in an amount roughly equal to the dividend. This makes their overall shareholder yield the past three years about zero. They have effectively returned no money to shareholders even though earnings are growing less than 5% per year. While this might not totally dissuade me from buying the stock if it was really cheap, it's not generally what I like to see and I view it as a warning sign that management may not be as shareholder-friendly as I would like. Or, it could be a sign they don't have enough confidence in future earnings to return money to shareholders. In that case, their actions would be prudent, but still a warning sign of potentially difficult times ahead. I just thought I would share it with readers as something to think about or investigate more deeply if they wished.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, I missed bottom-ticking this stock back in March. Examining it today, it looks like a good time for those who were fortunate enough to buy it at a good price earlier this year to take profits because the expected long-term returns of the stock are very low based on the last economic cycle. While it's true the majority of the market is expensive right now, I am still finding a few stocks that are trading at reasonable values.

Of the roughly 300 stocks I track using this method of analysis, SWK is currently ranked 178th in terms of value. Basically, it's trading about the same as the equal-weighted stock market right now, which, on average, is overvalued. There are many other stocks that offer better returns in the market right now. The stock seems like a pretty easy "Sell" for me at today's price for long-term investors.

