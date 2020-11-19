We have to recall that both supply and demand matter, not just the one or other.

If the economy has shrunk, trade has reduced significantly, then how can a transport company be doing better?

A.P. Møller - Mærsk is doing rather well this year, entirely contrary to what we might usually think about a shipping company.

A little history

Back a few years, our friends at places like Zero Hedge were shouting that given that shipping companies had falling profits, this must mean that world trade was falling off the edge and so, therefore was the economy. This was not, exactly and precisely, so.

As I pointed out at the time what matters is the price of shipping as well as the volume of it.

This is the point we need to understand if we're going to grasp what is happening at A.P. Møller - Mærsk (OTCPK:AMKBY).

From the annual reports of a shipping company:

The company said average container freight rates were 24% lower year-over-year in the quarter, .... Global container demand grew 2% year-over-year, but the global container fleet grew 6%.

In that is the basic idea that we need to grasp to understand shipping companies and their profits.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk

Back those few years I made much the same point here about Moller Maersk. Profits at the company are influenced by the volume of shipping, of course they are, but not determined. A fall in corporate profits does not, not necessarily at least, mean that global trade is in retreat. Which, at the time, it wasn't.

The big question now of course is whether the opposite holds? We know that the global economy is having a hard time at present. We know that global GDP is significantly down, that trade volumes are down. So, a shipping company should be seeing falling profits, right? A falling share price?

(Moller Maersk share price from Seeking Alpha)

OK, so, no, that's not true then. Something, somewhere, is pushing up the price of a shipping company while we know that global trade is depressed. So, what is it?

A.P. Møller-Maersk joined its peers in shrugging off falling revenue and a sharp decline in second-quarter volume, matching the drop in demand with capacity cuts to keep rates up and costs down, and leading the carrier to a highly profitable interim result. Earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter was up 26 percent year over year to $1.7 billion

That's right, it's the price at which it can work, not only the volume, that matters. Actually, they're doing rather well:

Maersk has upgraded its profit forecast for 2020 based on preliminary Q3 figures and the current outlook for Q4, with its ocean business benefitting from a faster rebound than expected as well as high freight rates. Full year 2020 EBITDA is now expected to be between US$7.5-8.0bn before restructuring and integration costs, after previously being estimated at US$6.0-7.0bn.

That's this year, in the depths of the coronavirus. As we can see their share price is above what it was before lockdown. So, can we explain this? More to the point, is there anything we can use as a guide for this stock for the future?

Supply and demand

The thing to understand about the shipping business is that no one is large enough to be price setters. Yes, of course, at the margin people can. But general price levels are set by the market as a whole. Further, there's a definite boom-bust aspect to the whole industry.

People involved - and who wish to be involved, which is part of the problem - have a look at what shipping growth is likely to be like in the next few years. Then they order ships to meet it. These ships take a few years to build.

So, shipping arrives on the market a couple or three years after shipping rates start to rise. That lag tends - as in many markets - to lead to an overproduction of the new shipping. Then, now that the ships are in service, rates fall. OK, that's straight supply and demand. But because the capex is there, in the hull, those excess ships tend to stay on the market even if they're only just covering opex costs. So, shipping rates fall.

This is not independent of trade volumes, of course it's not. But a slight excess of shipping hulls - or deficit - can and will overcome changes in market size. Price becomes hugely variable.

And, of course, there are those opex costs, plus the capex of having built the ship. It even costs money to lay a ship up and not use it for a while. So the low rates persist until some shipping really is permanently forced off the market and off to the scrap yards. At which point the whole cycle begins again.

So, it's the shipping cycle that matters

Sure, how well the Maersk management deals with things has an influence. But the big determinant of profits is that shipping cycle and the prices it drives. Three and four years back we were in the excess hull space part of that cycle. Even as trade volumes grew shipping rates were on the floor.

As a result much of the older shipping got scrapped, certain planned new hulls didn't get built. So, now we've got a fall in trade volumes but prices are still going up. Because hull volumes have fallen more than trade volumes.

Is there a guide to this?

Fortunately, yes, now there is a guide to this. It's new, only started this year, but we can look at this:

(Baltic FBX index from Freightos)

This is a new index from the Baltic Exchange (home of the Baltic Dry etc.). Only started this year and the importance to us is that this measures container freight rates. The other Baltic indices - the one we are most likely to know being the "Dry" which is about bulk freighters - don't quite zero in on the specific part of the market that most affects Maersk.

This is not wholly and exactly true, this next, but it's close to true. If this index, the FBX, is rising, then Moller Maersk's profits will be rising. If falling, then the profits will be falling.

My view

I too was a little surprised to see Maersk profits rising in the downturn. But all became clear when I checked those freight rates. It's the opposite of what was happening those few years ago - a different part of the same cycle.

Maersk is looking good and we can expect the good news to continue for at least a bit. That shortage of shipping is still going to be there as the economy and trade recovers.

My expectation is that shipping rates are going to continue to rise. It simply does take time - that couple of years - for new stock to get afloat. We're in the upside of the price swing that is. Further, if rates are rising now, then they're really going to rise once we get back to the more normal pattern of world trade. Which, given the vaccines coming out now is something I cannot see not happening.

Against this view is the idea that world trade will be permanently depressed by the recent virus events. That is possible, although I consider it unlikely.

There's also the thought that the Maersk management might not deal well with matters but again I think that unlikely. People who are able to grow revenues during a world economic slump don't seem to lack management ability to me.

The investor view

I would expect freight rates to continue to rise. If they're rising now, at a time of flat or even falling trade volumes, then they'll rise as the economy does. Maersk is a leveraged play upon that ship to trade volume mismatch.

Maersk thus looks a buy.

This is not though the real point that I want to get over. Our guessing at what freight and shipping volumes are going to be are guesses. What we want is some third party number that we can look to, to tell us what is going on. That's what this new Baltic index does for us. We now have a checkable price index for container rates. If that's rising, then Maersk is a buy. When it stops doing so, perhaps time to step out of that position for the turn in the cycle.

How far Maersk stock goes depends upon the next turn in the shipping cycle. And there it is price that matters, not the volume of shipping - that is, is supply and demand of ships, not just one side of that equation. The best guide to Maersk's future performance is that new Baltic Exchange index of container shipping rates. Monitor that for a guide to the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.