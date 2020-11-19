Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) Presents at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference November 19, 2020 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

John Thero - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Michael Yee

Everybody, good morning, good afternoon, depending on where you are. Thanks for joining us on this next session. I'm really happy to have with me here the President and CEO of Amarin, John Thero. Great to have you with us here. Thanks for joining us.

John, it's been an unprecedented year for the world. It's also been an unprecedented year for Amarin on a number of fronts. And I want to say congrats on all the success so far. And I listened to the data yesterday, by the way, that you presented. So everything has been going well, but there was a speed bump. I guess I just wanted to start off first. John, maybe you can make a comment about the progress in the U.S. and how you're thinking about the speed bump? And how investors should be thinking about the go-forward a little bit here?

John Thero

Michael, hello, first. Thanks for inviting Amarin to your conference. This is always a good conference and always a pleasure of speaking with you. Before I respond, I will be making forward-looking statements that are risks involved with all such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review our risk disclosures in our SEC filings before investing.

I agree that we are making progress. There have been a couple of speed bumps this year. The one that's pervasive is that the COVID one, where I think things are getting better in that regard, but it's still highly volatile. And had it not been for COVID, I think we would be really having a barrier. As it is, even despite COVID, if I look at other drugs and there's no direct competitor to our lead drug, VASCEPA. But if I look at other drugs, which in the past 4 years have had positive cardiovascular outcome studies, VASCEPA is at the top of that group relative to our growth.

We really do feel as though we're just getting started. But the COVID has slowed us down. We're getting ready for further growth here as we're anticipating the burdens of COVID to be dissipating more as we get vaccines out and the world starts getting back to whatever the new normal will be. But I suspect that the speed bump you're referring to is more on the ANDA side of things. And there has been 3 ANDAs approved in the United States. They have been approved for a while. One has launched, that's a product from Hikma. Hikma has, not surprisingly and consistent with our expectations and consistent with what they've been saying all the way along, they've launched with relatively limited supply. They've publicly commented that their cost of supply is high.

Not surprisingly, we've taken a decade to build up our supply efficiencies and capacity. They priced the product at 8.9% lower than the price of the branded product. So while it's in short supply, it's actually more expensive to a payer than is the branded product. So we're looking forward to continuing to grow VASCEPA globally. But in the United States, based upon the information available to us, which includes continued evidence of the large need for VASCEPA. And that data is suggesting continued limitations of generic supply, but also noting that the label for Hikma's product, for example, is a skinny label. It's only for treatment of very high triglycerides, which represents less than 10% of our prescriptions.

And a lot of our business, for example, is Medicare business. If prescriptions start getting switched over for product that isn't AB-rated, and sometimes there's a bit of a misnomer that people think that just because you've got an ANDA, you're AB-rated for all indications. No, they're only AB-rated for treatment of very high triglycerides. So if pharmacies start switching over patients who are Medicare there, if you're violating law under Medicare, and our payers have contracts with us saying they're not going to violate any federal law. So we'll see how this all goes in the future.

It's very early, so far, prescriptions of the generic product are very slight. We've heard some observations from people that the product may be not quite the same as the branded product, but we've not confirmed those yet. But it's early. We're going to -- what we'll see is -- we think a multibillion-dollar opportunity still in the United States, and we'll see what impact the generics have going forward.

Michael Yee

Yes. That's a perfect segue. So bottom line is, yes, there is someone who has launched. It's a smaller discount depending on how they rebate. Currently, the price may not be a big incentive yet, and there may be limited supply. I think that's a good place to start.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Yee

Question, I guess it's only been a week or two, actually. So I don't think you can really see anything to be honest. I mean could you comment that, yes, we have seen decreased buying patterns? I mean that's fair to say, I guess. It's hard to interpret that. I would tell you that Hikma just reported at the Jefferies conference this morning. They said it has been a challenge to get API. So there you go, John, there is a data point for you. But, and I quote, "They think they will ramp up to 80% market share or generics in total will be 80% market share in 2021." That's what Hikma said. But they acknowledge it's been a challenge to get API besides they're balanced.

John Thero

Yes. I don't know what market share are they talking about. They're talking about 80% market share for the 10% of the market. They talk about 80% market share for the whole market. I can't speak for them in that regard. And I also can't speak for whether they're intending to produce product that is of the quality of what branded VASCEPA is. If they are putting in new manufacturing lines and qualifying those lines, it tends to take a couple of years. So I -- maybe they're finding ways to cut corners on that, but I can't speak for them.

Michael Yee

Just let me ask three important questions, and then we'll shift over a little bit. Number one, have you seen some impact to the launch of generics? Or have you seen anything out there? Or nothing has changed? I know it's only...

John Thero

It's really too early. We've seen minor Gx numbers being reported, but it's really just too early.

Michael Yee

Okay. Because it also kind of starts up with just them filling the channel...

John Thero

Guys, I thought we would hear -- I thought we would see something dramatic, but we...

Michael Yee

Have not seen that. Okay.

John Thero

Have not seen something dramatic yet. Maybe we will. I've heard through investors, and maybe they said this at your conference that they were giving guidance of $10 million in revenues for this quarter for VASCEPA. If that's the case, I don't know that we would see too much of it -- too much of that in the weekly shipment data.

Michael Yee

Makes sense. Okay. Point number one, haven't seen any sort of real impact yet and some scripts are being filled, but it's minor. Point number two, do you -- there has been some information. I think some people hold down drug master files. Is there any view or -- I wanted to ask the doctors last night at the conference call. Is there any view that because of this type of product that some people would be hesitant to use a generic or prescribe it or fill it? Or that the payers might see any view to it? Because by filling a script, you have to write VASCEPA or do you write the generic name, icosapent ethyl, and then it's at the payer -- it's at the pharmacy where it gets switched.

John Thero

It's typically at the pharmacy where it gets switched. Doctors can specify that, that shouldn't be switched, whether the degree to which that will happen remains to be seen. I think given the pricing of the generic, it would be surprising to see the payers providing any incentive to go to something that they're paying more for. But at the retail side, the -- there's a general generic strategy that even if a product might be more expensive that they tend to switch patients over to the generic, and there are certain incentives for retail pharmacies to do that. At this point in time, the supply is pretty limited. So I -- we'll see some of that switching taking place.

Michael Yee

Okay. Point number -- question number 3 on this. I think, it's really interesting. And you did emphasize it, and it was mentioned at the last conference. Can you clarify a bit what is the ramification of Medicare patients getting swapped over to a generic drug with a skinny label, if they do not have high triglycerides, if higher triglycerides, above 499?

John Thero

Yes. So there's a couple of pieces to that. First off, the -- what you're talking about would be off-label for the generic that's in the market at this point in time. And such prescriptions would be infringing upon our patents. And it would also be contrary to federal regulations under Medicare to have drug being used off label. And I think the Medicare laws are actually pretty specific there. Greater than 90% of our business is for cardiovascular risk reduction in triglycerides less than 500. So I'm not committing to what specific actions we might or might not take. But if -- to the extent that we see laws being broken or patents being infringed, we intend to work to vigorously protect our franchise.

Michael Yee

And who would -- where would that risk fall on, the payer, the pharmacy, perhaps the pharmacy or it's not CMS, right? Because there -- I mean, I don't know how to think about that. Who is...

John Thero

We'll have to see where the actions come out. But certainly, pharmacies have an obligation to be complying with the law. Their pharmacy licenses should be depending upon that. And the manufacturer of the generic after taking any action to encourage that, there's some responsibility that falls upon them as well. I think all of those things are at play. I think, Lee, you were referencing some scientific discussion from last night, I think, is part of that scientific discussion. You also heard a lot of dialogue on the uniqueness of omega-3s and the formulations, and how they're delivered, how they're formulated, what other excipients are in there, whether you're going to get a different effect depending upon the specifics of the drug? And we'll be curious here if -- to see whether these generics actually match up to the profile of the branded drug.

Michael Yee

The reason I ask that -- let me emphasize these 2 points, and they're related. To get an approval of it, you probably have to show some basic manufacturing data, but -- are you telling me that the window is wide on the purity for them to show purity of pure EPA? Or that they showed up, but then what the stuff that actually comes off the plant is totally different? Can you just clarify that? Because I think if it's true that the purity is not as good, then that would be a problem.

John Thero

Yes. It's not just purity. Purity is an important part of it. But there's other things in there with it that could have different impact as we've seen in other omega-3 studies. But it's also things like the stability. It's a very fragile molecule. So if you leave the facility and it's non-oxidized, but it sits out there for a month, a year and all of a sudden it oxidizes when [indiscernible], that potentially produces a different clinical effect.

We know, for example, a LDL is an atherogenic until it's oxidized. So you really don't want to be bringing oxidized molecules into the blood stream next to LDL, where you're potentially creating a pro-oxidant rather than having an antioxidant effect. And we don't have enough information relative to the composition and the stability of their product, but we're familiar with some of the manufacturers where they may be sourcing product from it. And these have been concerns for people who are maybe more accustomed to doing nutraceuticals as opposed to pharmaceutical products.

Michael Yee

Right. Okay. So again, I just -- I don't want to go too deep in the weeds, but the bottom line is the supply chain of that may or may not be as equivalent despite the fact they have an approval. Ramification is unclear. The other point I wanted to emphasize, and they think this is important, is that they have a skinny label. And you're telling me if Medicare people involved in switching people to generic are violating the label and violating Medicare, then that's not good. There's risk at the pharmacy license and other things. That needs to be taken a look at, and your point is you're taking a look at that. And there could be risk for people getting swapped over to an indication on a drug that's not there in that label.

John Thero

Correct.

Michael Yee

Yes. What can we do about that? You're working on that...

John Thero

Very early at this point in time. Again, the generic has just launched. Let's see what actions are taken. Let's see if they stay within the prescribed label. But if someone were to try to -- if you were to interpret the comment that you described to me earlier, they think they're going to have 80% market share. Then clearly, that's a direct effort to violate our patents and to being consistent with the law.

Michael Yee

Now you got it, John. So just pull the transcript on that if you need the records.

John Thero

Thank you.

Michael Yee

All right. So we'll watch the progress here. We'll watch what happens. It's early. And this is a wait and see, but you talked about some scenarios. Number two, Europe, U.K. is right behind me here. There's parliament behind me. NICE is somewhere down the block. You are working with EMEA. You're in the final stages of a potential CHMP recommendation has to come first and then an approval. Where are we with that? What would you announce? When is the CHMP recommendation? I would love to see that. That would be fantastic.

John Thero

So our guidance has been that we expect to get to both of those milestones in the early part of the coming year. It's certainly possible that the EMEA recommendation could be this year, but it also could be the early part of the coming year. But -- and they're usually about 60 days apart. So we think that the two -- both should have occurred by the early part of the coming year. Now we're in the label negotiation stage of things. We've had this drug approved now in the United States. We've had it approved in Canada for cardiovascular risk reduction. We have the 2 leading medical societies in this field in Europe, European Society of Cardiology, European Atherosclerosis Society, even prior to VASCEPA being approved in Europe, including in their medical treatment guidelines. So I think there's a lot of onus that this should be approved. I'd be remiss in saying that as with any approval, it's not done until it's done. So we're looking forward to that getting over the finish line, and EMEA makes their recommendations in a public way. So that will become visible.

We are operating on the assumption that we're going to be approved and preparing. You mentioned NICE. We're in early-stage foundation setting interactions with the market access authorities in many of the leading larger markets in Europe. There's limitations to what can be done until you actually have a label. But we're working to establish, for example, that there is no direct comparator to VASCEPA. There is no drug that has this particular indication. And therefore, we shouldn't be compared to others. We're also doing pharmaeconomic analysis in each country to support the high cost of heart attacks and strokes. All in preparation for what will be the more formal market access activities that will kick off after the drug is approved.

Michael Yee

Makes sense. So let me tie that together. So obviously, a label in having that in hand helps us negotiation on pricing and all of that. This is a unique drug with a spectacular cardiovascular benefit, right? So that, I would argue, based on the math of the pharmacoeconomic, should be at least the price of PCSK9s, John. But, a, how do you think about the value of price of the pharmacoeconomic value in Europe pricing versus U.S.? What are PCSK9s price tag in Europe? Help us out with that. And I will tell you, on the contrary, Esperion said yesterday that Daiichi, their partner, says that they plan to price at 1/3 the price of U.S. in Europe. And then I will [Technical Difficulty].

John Thero

No, I appreciate that. There's a number of pieces there. One, while I don't think there is any direct comparator to VASCEPA for Europe. If someone wants to compare us to something and they want to pick a PCSK9, that's fine. That being said, PCSK9s took attack in Europe of somewhat similar to what they did in the United States, which was to ask for a relatively high price and then getting their reimbursement in Europe. They were -- they've been shackled with some limitations on the volume to which they can be prescribed or used in Europe.

So the number needed to treat in terms of VASCEPA is about 1/3 of that of PCSK9s, no head-to-head studies, of course. But I think the value of VASCEPA on that basis is as strong or stronger than PCSK9s, but I still think it's probably best to -- more appropriate to argue that there really is no direct comparator. But if we were to want to go there, PCSK9s provides a pretty high standard. It's not common for a drug to be launched in any market where you have outcomes data. Lots of times you've got biomarker data or suggestive data and you're following up on the outcome study.

You mentioned Esperion. I wish them well. But they don't have outcomes data. That does limit here. Whereas, we not only have outcomes data, we have the leading medical societies advocating or including us in the guideline. And there's no other treatment for this. And the U.S. price here is interesting. But in the U.S., we launched VASCEPA for very high -- treatment of very high triglycerides, which was a heavily genericized market. We did so without outcomes data. Where we've gone to Canada, for example, we went for cardiovascular risk reduction, and the net pricing in Canada is higher than the net pricing in the United States. So we don't really think that pricing in the United States, which was based upon a different indication without the cardiovascular data is the right starting point.

Michael Yee

John, let me clarify that. Justin Trudeau will not get upset. But the value -- the price in Canada is higher than the price in U.S. because it was priced in value with the cardiovascular label?

John Thero

Correct.

Michael Yee

Right. In the U.S., it was priced at a high triglyceride label, got great reimbursement. There have been very small price increases or changes. But in general, it was not priced at a cardiovascular label. So it is not like Justin is paying more. They just -- they're having -- they were priced at a different time with a different value proposition.

John Thero

Correct.

Michael Yee

I'll actually argue you could raise the price in the U.S., but I'm not going there because it was generic. In Europe, the value equation is the same as in Canada, so the price could be the same or higher than in U.S. That's your point.

John Thero

Correct.

Michael Yee

Yes. So does that mean that the opportunity in Europe, in European sales model is multibillion. Give me some parameters around that? How do we think about that? Because, John, the stock is 450, and people must think Europe is not big. Market cap is 1.6, John. So what are you telling me, the market opportunity is multibillion?

John Thero

Yes. On the market cap side, obviously, the legal standard stuff here this year is set things off. I am feeling -- I'm encouraged by -- after our Q3 earnings call, investors started to really call us -- and here as part of your conference, really focusing on the future. Before that, it was what was going on in these past legal cases. It's a lot of, I think, focus here is now on the future. There may still be some tax selling going on. But I think I got the sense that people were aligning this up as a value opportunity for today, but particularly with some of the milestones we have coming up for the coming year with European approval and the various reimbursements that will kick off.

But the European market in our view is multibillion. We'll have more to say on that as we get the label. But the -- there are more people on statin therapy in Europe than there are in the United States. There are percentage of people who die from heart disease in Europe is higher than that in the United States. I mean this is a big, big market. The biggest variable in that is the price. And if we get a net price in Europe that's comparable to United States, we'll make a lot of money that way.

We think there's arguments for it being better than that. But I don't think we need to get PCSK9 level pricing. And I don't think we want to get some of the restrictions imposed on us that PCSK9s did. But this is a big, big opportunity. Now I will -- and then people will look at and say, jeez, so Europe always moves relatively slowly. Yes. But there are some particulars of Europe that are good. And again, we're coming in with outcomes data and 2 major medical societies supporting it.

But once you get reimbursements in a country in Europe, you're in, you're going as opposed to in the United States, you get in and you get Express Scripts and you get Aetna and a few others, and then doctors aren't sure if they prescribe it, jeez, is United is going to cover it or not. Once you're in and you're covered, you're covered, and it also allows us, I think, to modulate our spending.

So if we look at the countries of Europe and break them down by size, then you'll get the really -- the big ones, it's really the EU-5, then you've got some midsized ones, and you've got smaller ones. The smaller ones will probably not go directly to ourselves. There are local companies that do very good jobs there, and we don't need to be creating our own infrastructure there. But if you look at the larger countries. There's Germany, I'll get back to. But the other 4, there is a process. You talked about NICE there in the U.K. There is a process for reimbursement. While we're waiting for reimbursement, we'll probably have roughly 5 people in those countries, a couple of medical people, a country head and a couple of people working on reimbursement, and then we will gear up rapidly once the reimbursement exists.

It's a modulated spend. But when we get reimbursement, then you go for it. Germany is an exception. And provided that there's no surprises there, Germany does allow this opportunity to launch and essentially have it priced for a year in the marketplace while you're negotiating the price. That 1 year kicks off not from date of approval, but date of launch. So the -- with the expectations that Germany is a large opportunity, we will come January start putting a pretty reasonable cardiovascular-focused sales team in Germany to start educating cardiologists.

And in Europe, if you're on a statin, you're much more likely to be treated by a cardiologist than you are in the United States. In the United States, a lot of the GPs have hung on to their statin-treated patients. So this gives us greater efficiency in Europe. And so we'll be training or looking to educate cardiologists in Germany and probably wouldn't launch in Germany immediately upon approval, but rather wait until we're sure that there's enough awareness of the product, not just on KOLs, but...

Michael Yee

It's a scheduled launch. I think that's not the right term. But as you make the progress, it's stage and stages, right?

John Thero

Yes. Yes.

Michael Yee

Let me put these things together. U.S., great business, uncertainties around generics. But I think your view is that the erosion, if any, will be less bad than people think. In Europe, you feel highly confident about the pricing and the value proposition and the opportunity. You gave me some data points on that, could be multibillion, but the stock is at $1.6 billion market cap. So does this say that people are under-appreciating the opportunity in Europe and U.S., and you're saying you're going to -- this is going to be great, you will launch all of this and you just need to execute this every quarter. Do you think you should just get a pharma partner in Europe? Wouldn't that make it much easier, John? And you won't have to travel back and forth. I know it's virtual. But like think about this, John, what -- don't you think a pharma-strategic partner could just make this a lot easier?

John Thero

Yes. So I do think we're undervalued. I should mention, we've got -- last report, we had $600 million in cash and really no debt, and we have -- but we've been operating on a sort of a cash flow net neutral. We will be spending some money here on launch in Europe, but we believe we've got capital resources available to get us to global cash flow positivity. And we haven't talked about a China trial that's reading out soon. And there really is a whole rest of the world opportunity. I personally, not just words, in actions, I've continued to increase my ownership in Amarin because I believe in the value here.

In terms of the partnering, we did look at potential partners for Europe. And there was a sincere and good interest there. I think the licensing construct that we had pursued probably was the wrong construct in hindsight because this is a large opportunity, but we were looking for a sizable royalty. And by the time you take a sizable royalty in there. And our cost of goods is a little higher than a lot of drugs. All of a sudden, we start throwing off the P&L percentages for a bigger pharma company, and they look at that not only at the sort of the -- hey, here's all the money I'd be getting in return on investment. They look at that, what's that effect going to be on the multiple to their stock. And there's some cost there.

So it probably didn't quite fit as a license opportunity. I -- are there other structures that, that might work? I think you at this conference last year asked me about M&A. I've been asked about M&A every -- throughout the 11 years that I've been here. I can't control that, but that probably would have been -- that would be a solution to this royalty approach. Right now, we're focusing on that, which we can control, which is the execution side of things, where we know that those companies are certainly aware of what we're doing. And we think with added clarity -- I mean, even the -- I think even the launch of the generic by Hikma ironically provide some substance, right? Okay, now we know, yes, it's sort of limited supply and it's not high price. The more we can answer and just nail down and take away the uncertainty, I think that helps with investors. I think that helps with strategic options as well.

Michael Yee

And one of those is just get -- let's get the approval of Europe. Once that's nailed down and a label, that would be final visibility on that. So, look, I think that was really helpful. I think that makes sense, the royalty part and the margins and how that makes it challenging for people, and you are open to scenarios and to create value for that, and you've been buying stock. So, John, thank you very much for the update. Be safe for the rest of the year. We look forward to this together with you across U.S. and Europe. And we always appreciate your time.

John Thero

Thank you, Michael. Thanks for everybody for listening as well. Bye now.