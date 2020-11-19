The company has seen continuous demand from insiders and is paying its distribution while repurchasing debt.

DCP Midstream (DCP) is a more than $3 billion midstream company with a near 10% distribution and insider demand. The company is one of the better performing midstream companies, although it's still seen its share price drop nearly 40% YTD. Despite that punishment, we recommend investing in DCP Midstream for the long run.

DCP Midstream - DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream Overview

DCP Midstream is, overall, a valuable company committed to shareholders.

DCP Midstream Overview - DCP Midstream Investor Presentation

DCP Midstream has minimal trading volume in relation to its market capitalization, which could add some volatility risk, and larger sell or buy orders could cause the price to fluctuate. It's a Fortune 500 company, with one of the highest distribution yields at near 10%. The company has $1.3 billion in available liquidity and $152 million in post-distribution FCF, in 9 months. That means ~6-7% than the company's distribution.

The company maintains reasonable credit rates at Ba2/BB+/BB+ with a massive $17.1 billion total asset base. The company is continuing to redevelop its competitive position.

DCP Midstream Assets

DCP Midstream's assets are incredibly exciting and well integrated.

DCP Midstream Assets - DCP Investor Presentation

DCP Midstream has 57 thousand miles of pipelines and 39 plants. The company has a staggering 6 billion cubic feet/day in processing capacity and a massive 1.7 million barrels/day in NGL pipeline capacity. In addition to that, the company has 2.8 Bcf/day in natural gas pipeline capacity. The company, on a daily basis, moves essential valuable products.

The company is heavily integrated into major production sections, such as Eagle Ford, the Permian Basin, and the DJ Basin. That means that, unfortunately, the company is more susceptible to U.S. capital spending on oil and natural gas production versus many other large midstream companies that also focus on demand centers.

Still, the company's assets are incredibly exciting.

DCP Midstream Long-Term Financial Priorities

DCP Midstream's long-term financial priorities have the potential to generate substantial shareholder rewards.

DCP Midstream Financial Priorities - DCP Midstream Investor Presentation

DCP Midstream has significantly improved its financial positioning, and it now expects to be FCF positive in both 2020 and 2021, enhancing the company's ability to delever. That's due to massive and prudent cuts in the company's growth capital spending. The company is focused heavily on delevering with current bank leverage at 3.9x.

The company is targeting an incredibly strong leverage ratio of 3.5x, which would make it one of the strongest midstream companies from a valuation perspective. The company has issued no common equity since 2015, highlighting the strength of its financial position. We'd like to see the company buy back shares at a near 10% yield, highlighting its valuation.

DCP Midstream Guidance

DCP Midstream's guidance highlights a continued ability to execute to shareholders.

DCP Midstream Guidance - DCP Midstream Investor Presentation

DCP Midstream expenses 2020 DCF of ~$780 million with excess FCF of ~$200 million and bank leverage of 4.0x. That's enough to comfortably cover the company's distribution and growth capital. The company's bank leverage of 4.0x remains manageable, and as the company pays down debt, the adjusted EBITDA to DCF spread will improve.

The company has respectable hedges that minimize the potential impact of price fluctuations. Crude oil fluctuations of $10/barrel mean just $20 million in price movement, the same as natural gas movements of $1/MMBtu. Those minimal movements highlight the company's hedging and relative financial strength versus overall market movements.

It's also worth noting the company's targets for 2H 2020 are fairly conservative, showing a potential improvement over price expectations.

DCP Midstream Shareholder Return Potential

All of this together, and DCP Midstream has a significant ability to drive shareholder returns.

DCP Midstream Financial Position - DCP Midstream Investor Presentation

DCP Midstream made significant moves at the start of COVID-19 to improve its financial position. The company cut its distribution by 50% and its capital expenditure by 75%. As a result, at this point, the company has a distribution of just under 10% that it can pay and is committed to continue paying for shareholders.

The company has managed to lower debt, with solid liquidity, and improved leverage. The company's significant cut of growth capital means the company has excess FCF of $152 million. The company's debt is roughly $5 billion, meaning a slow paydown, although the company will hit its targets in ~4 years. That $600 million in debt paydown will save ~$30 million annually.

The company is continuing to diversify earnings, maintain stable fee-based cash flows, and enhance efficiencies. DCP Midstream has the potential to continue driving net double-digit shareholder rewards, driving net 15% shareholder returns in debt paydown + distributions. That's enormous and worth paying close attention to.

DCP Midstream Risk

DCP Midstream's risk is the chance of continued difficulties in the markets, specifically the company's connection to major asset plays. At the same time, the company's relatively lower fee-based capital does add some risk, although that's mitigated by the company's hedging program. Still, if the oil markets don't recover in the next few years, the company's in a difficult position.

Conclusion

DCP Midstream is an impressive company with unparalleled midstream assets and the ability to drive strong shareholder returns. The company made incredibly intelligent moves at the start of COVID-19 to improve its financial position and we now see its distribution of nearly 10% as secure. At the same time, the company is paying down debt.

Long term, we expect DCP Midstream to focus on driving double-digit shareholder rewards for those who invest at the current price. As a result of those things, we see DCP Midstream as a valuable "no-brainer" investment opportunity.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this exciting trend. Also read about our newly launched "Income Portfolio", a non sector specific income portfolio. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolios to generate high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

Macroeconomic market overviews. Click for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.