China, The Desirable

Some of us still believe that "free trade is the best route to greater prosperity."

China, as the recent trade agreement shows, wants to participate in international trade and is willing to be agreeable with others in order to further their participation in the world.

Business and investors are flocking to get into China because of all the opportunities they see there.

I have written quite a lot about China recently. Events are taking place that renew the issue of increasing global trade and interaction and the dilemmas facing such movement

The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the RCEP, was a major step, bringing 15 nations together, which raises the possibility that there will more such agreements in the future.

The agreements brings together about one third of the world’s population and about one-third of the world’s production. These are not shabby figures.

There is still the major concern about he Chinese government, how it controls its people and how this will play into world trade. The dilemma is about how "free" nations can trade with a county, like China, that is so controlling.

But, trade is happening. Trade is growing. And, in my opinion, trade with the Chinese will continue to grow…worldwide.

Information Grows

Readers of this post know my story. Information spreads and grows. Historically, this has been the case.

People may attempt to stop the flow of information…or, at least, slow it down…but we read over and over again that information cannot be contained.

But, if there is any reason why people might want new information, the information will find a way to migrate to other places.

Thomas Hale, writing in the Financial Times, quotes George Agethen, senior vice-president. Asia Pacific,

We’ve certainly been trying to increase our exposure to logistics in China as quickly and as responsibly as we can.”

The interest to invest in China and China logistics…is everywhere.”

There’s not a single investor I know who doesn’t think it’s a good idea.”

If there is any kind of incentive to seek information in another country, regardless of the topic, people…lots of people…will make the effort to gain that information.

And The Results

Mr. Hale states that official Chinese data show that foreign direct investment in China increased in October. This was the seventh straight month that it rose following a pandemic caused drop just before that.

In October, foreign direct investment in China rose by 18 percent, year-over-year and totaled Rmb 81.9 billion. In U. S. dollars the amount came to $11.8 billion.

Financial interest in China has expanded greatly and the value of China’s currency, the renminbi, has risen to the highest level it has been in years. Things, everywhere, are expanding.

One of the major causes of this advance is the rise of the Chinese consumer, which has come right along with, as Mr. Hale writes, the “explosion of the Chinese middle class.”

Foreign investors, apparently, want to take advantage of the growth.

What To Do?

China wants this to happen. Chinese leaders understand that to grow in the world and become more of an economic force, China must be a part of world trade and must work with others.

China is not like other countries with a similar type of government that seek to avoid competing with the “capitalist” world. China has seen that such isolation just doesn’t work. It is attempting to create a system where the government can maintain a large amount of control over its people, but that can still compete in the modern world. If you don’t have top notch technology, you cannot really compete in today’s environment.

If it gets “push back,” it will push back, itself. Yet, I believe, that its longer-term goal…and remember, the Chinese work in terms of decades, not years…it wants greater participation in, and with, the world. It seems to have placed its bets on being a full participant in the global economic boom…while still maintaining domestic control.

China wants to play.

The RCEP

The editors of the Financial Times are looking very favorably on the RCEP. They write that the RCEP

Marks a milestone for economic integration in the region; Spans 15 nations that together account for almost a third of the world’s gross domestic product; Is the first trade agreement between China, Japan, and South Korea.

It also brings with it real hope of evolving into a cohesive trading bloc.

One thing missing is that India is not a part of the project. India excused itself, concerned with what Chinese manufacturing might do to the its Indian counterparts.

The editors conclude with the comment

Whatever its limitations in practical terms, RCEP serves as an important reminder that free trade is the best route to greater prosperity.”

And There You Have It

Readers of this post know that I fully agree with the conclusion of the editors. To me, these events represent bright spots in a very bleak environment.

As I have stated before, building trading blocs like this is a positive sum game. Yes, the stance of the Chinese is problematic. There is much I don’t like in the Chinese position. Yet Chinese leadership seems to want to talk. These leaders seem to want to make things happen. And, they promise to be fierce competitors.

My feeling is, let’s talk. Let’s examine what can be worked out. Investors and businesses are indicating they want to go there. Let’s find out how to do it.

