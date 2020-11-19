We are bullish on AMLP and like the value in the fund which offers an attractive 11.7% yield.

The AMLP ETF has been pressured this year from the collapse of energy prices and distribution cuts from its underlying holdings.

ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) invests in Master Limited Partnerships "MLPs" involved primarily in energy infrastructure. This is a market segment that has been under significant pressure over the last decade going back to the collapse in energy prices in 2014 and again from this years' COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, many MLPs that were highly leveraged faced significant losses with a reset of long-term earnings expectations and questions regarding the sustainability of the operating model. AMLP is down by nearly 34% in 2020, representing a significant underperformance to the broader market. Still, we believe the fund offers compelling value with an 11.7% yield with the environment supported by an improving macro outlook. The MLPs within the AMLP portfolio can be viewed as survivors well-positioned to emerge stronger and generate positive returns going forward.

AMLP Background

Companies structured as MLPs receive a tax benefit as their profits are not taxed at the entity level but instead passed on to investors known as the unitholders who are subject to their share of the partnership income liability. Unitholders enjoy the typically high-income potential as there is an incentive for the MLPs to distribute as much of their cash flow as possible. Likewise, the advantage for the MLP entity is that the structure can improve its cost of capital which is important in the capital-intensive industry of midstream energy.

On the other hand, tax reporting for MLP distributions through a required IRS Schedule K-1 is often seen as a drawback of investing in MLPs. A portion of the distributions are classified as return of capital, and while untaxed themselves, reduce the cost basis of the investment thereby deferring the liability till when the position is sold.

As it relates to the AMLP ETF, the fund simplifies the process by aggregating all the distributions into a qualified monthly dividend for shareholders. This means that investors in the AMLP ETF receive payouts taxed like regular dividends with a standard 1099 reporting schedule in the United States. While some of the tax deferral advantages from investing directly in MLPs are lost through the ETF, the point is that investors can benefit from the diversified exposure to the segment while still receiving a high-yield. Please consult with a tax advisor for any question regarding your own unique circumstances.

Based on current holdings, AMLP is concentrated across just 19 MLPs. According to the fund sponsor, 51% of the companies are involved in petroleum pipeline transportation, 26% in natural gas pipelines, 18% in processing, and 5% in liquefaction. Keep in mind there is some grey area as the largest MLPs are themselves diversified with operations in all of these segments.

A key distinction here is that all the stocks within AMLP are technically MLPs. The top 4 holdings including Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), Energy Transfer LP (ET), MPLX LP (MPLX), and Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) all had a near 10% weighting at the last quarter-end.

This is in contrast to some other MLP-focused ETFs, like the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) which also includes midstream energy companies structured as a regular corporation. A notable example is Enbridge Inc. (ENB) which in 2018 consolidated all of its related MLPs and essentially converted into one standard corporation. Thus, stocks like ENB, Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), and ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) are not included in the AMLP ETF.

The attraction of the AMLP fund is that the current composition offers a higher yield at 11.7% compared to 8.9% in MLPX. While MLPX has outperformed this year, down by 19% on a total return basis compared to a 30% loss for AMLP, we make the case in the section below that the more beaten-down names across MLPs have more upside from the current level. We expect AMLP to outperform MLPX going forward given its more concentrated portfolio that is more leveraged to the upside in energy prices.

AMLP Performance

As mentioned, this has been an extremely frustrating market segment for investors over the past several years. The high-yield and any tax advantage strategies related to MLPs have hardly balanced the capital losses with most stocks down significantly from their highs. One of the challenges is the MLP structure itself incentivized the entities to borrow aggressively given the favorable tax advantage supported by an overly optimistic outlook for energy prices and market growth.

The strategy failed with the collapse in oil and gas prices. A glut of production from shale in the United States and other regions of the world has largely exceeded demand in recent years even before the pandemic. Separately, concerns regarding the sustainability of payouts have also driven bearish sentiment towards the segment.

With official fund data through the last quarter-end, the ETF has lost an average of 5.85% per year over the past decade as a total negative return including the dividends. On a cumulative basis, investors are down over 30% over the entire period.

Taking a look across the AMLP portfolio, we recognize that losses have been significant over the past year with the average MLP down by 35% through November 18th. There are some expectations, MPLX LP (MPLX) has actually managed a positive total return of 1% over the past year as the outperformer in the group. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is down by 71% in 2020 as the worst-performing.

What's encouraging here is the positive momentum more recently with the 1-month and month-to-day returns showing a strong rebound. Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is up by 60% just this November leading the group. The average stock in AMLP is up over 20% in the past month and we believe the bullish sentiment in AMLP can continue over the next year.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The opportunity here is that AMLP at its current level allows new investors to buy in at an attractive level. In our view, the lows of 2020 for oil and gas prices may have represented a fundamental bottom in the market and the sector can benefit from a recovery going forward. As a general trend, the underlying MLPs within the AMLP ETF have improved their debt profile in recent years and maintain a more stable outlook. The weakest MLPs have already cut or suspended their payouts suggesting less surprises going forward. We expect the ETF quarterly payout to remain relatively stable from the current level of $0.71 per share.

The major development in the market at this time is optimism that a looming COVID-19 vaccine will be able to effectively end the pandemic by next year. The result is that global energy demand can improve with drivers like air travel, mobility, and global trade conditions normalizing. A more stable operating and financial environment for energy sector companies can support midstream activities and demand for new infrastructure investments.

MLPs have moved higher in November reacting to the improving macro outlook. WTI crude oil prices trading above $40 per barrel can also support positive sentiment towards the broader energy sector. The AMLP ETF is up by 20.6% on a total return basis this month, ahead of the MLPX ETF's 15% gain. In essence, while the MLPX ETF has benefited over the past year with its larger more diversified portfolio that includes energy corporations beyond MLPs, we believe the more concentrated AMLP ETF portfolio has more room to climb in an ongoing recovery. The yield advantage in the fund also makes it our preferred vehicle as prices climb higher.

Final Thoughts

The AMLP ETF is a unique fund that offers targeted exposure to an important market segment. While MLPs have fallen out of favor in recent years, the high-yield profile and improving outlook for midstream energy suggest there is good value in the fund at the current level. We rate shares of AMLP as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $27.50 which together with the distribution yield represents a total return potential of approximately 25%.

Risks here include the possibility of deterioration to the global macro environment that could pressure energy prices lower. The global supply and demand balance of oil and gas are also important monitoring points with implications for the energy infrastructure and transportation industry.

We believe a small allocation to the fund can help diversify investors' portfolios with a solid income vehicle which can generate a positive total return as financial conditions improve going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.