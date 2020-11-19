I'm Bullish on the stock at its current level of around $29.

DAO has produced impressive topline revenue and gross profit growth, aided in part by the Covid-19 pandemic but also management's nimble response to opportunities.

The firm provides a range of education tools and services, primarily to K-12 students in China.

Youdao went public in October 2019, raising $95 million in gross proceeds in its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Youdao (DAO) went public in October 2019, selling 5.6 million ADSs at $17.00 per ADS.

The firm has developed a variety of online learning services primarily for K-12 students in China.

DAO has produced impressive revenue and gross profit trajectory, management has remained focused on retaining unit economics for its increased marketing spend during the important summer months and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the firm is shifting toward higher value course offerings.

I’m Bullish on DAO at the current level of around $28.90.

Company

Hangzhou, China-based Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase (NTES) to provide pre-school, K-12, college, and adult learning solutions through its suite of online learning products and services.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Feng Zhou, who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously a software engineer at ChinaRen.

Youdao offers most of its products and services for free and profits primarily through online marketing services and advertising to its base of over 100 million monthly active users [MAUs].

Below is a brief overview graphic of the company’s products and services:

Source: Company registration statement

The firm’s flagship online course brand Youdao Premium Courses focuses on K-12 education, delivered through a “dual-teacher” large classroom live streaming model to maximize teacher-student interaction and best utilize the available resources.

Through DAO’s apps, students are able to learn math, English and other subjects through a virtual AI-based teacher on their mobile devices to aid in the forming of personalized learning habits while social media interactions with platforms such as Weixin/WeChat enables users to access these apps and share their activity with friends.

The company is also invested in the production of learning-focused smart devices and its current portfolio include the Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen and Youdao Pocket Translator.

Youdao’s business model - primarily free with advertisements - means that it relies heavily on organic growth through word-of-mouth.

The firm also employs mobile marketing strategies, such as advertisements and marketing campaigns on app stores, mobile news apps and social media, as well as through search engine optimization.

DAO also engages in offline marketing, such as through “fan meetings” where prospective students and their parents interact with instructors and teaching assistants that showcase the company’s faculty and encourage conversion into enrollments.

Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has shown a strong growth trajectory:

Gross profit by quarter has performed similarly over the same five-quarter period:

Operating income by quarter has worsened, resulting in significantly higher operating losses in the most recent reporting period:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also dropped sharply in Q3 2020, as the chart shows here:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, DAO’s stock price has risen 80.0 percent vs. the U.S. Consumer Services index’ rise of 39.7 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 19.1 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,810,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,690,000,000 Price / Sales 9.75 Enterprise Value / Sales 9.88 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -3 Revenue Growth Rate 101.58% Earnings Per Share [TTM] -$1.96

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to Youdao would be China Online Education Group (COE); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric China Online Education (COE) Youdao (DAO) Variance Price / Sales 1.99 9.75 389.9% Enterprise Value / Sales 1.26 9.88 683.6% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 26.65 -3.00 -111.3% Revenue Growth Rate 39.8% 101.6% 155.1%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2020’s results, management highlighted growth in its K-12 segment, which was described as ‘particularly strong, reaching a record high.’

The company strengthened its instructor and teaching assistant teams and released a new set of programming courses for children.

The Q3 quarter represents the primary quarter for the firm’s summer campaign efforts, which will likely have been the largest marketing effort by quarter for fiscal year 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic likely provided a compelling external circumstance for driving increased demand for DAO’s online education offerings.

As to its financial results, revenue and gross profit rose markedly, providing investors with a strong upward trendline.

However, operating losses mounted. Management said that it spent significantly during the summer campaign in order to ‘drive scale and was done under strict unit economics requirements.’

So, management front-loaded marketing spend to take advantage of consumer readiness to adopt online learning programs, while shifting away from lower value courses such as College English.

This strategic shift may partially explain the higher valuation investors are applying to DAO in comparison to China Online Education, which focuses on English education.

Additionally, DAO is producing significantly higher topline revenue growth rates and the most recent quarter resulted in a 4 cents per share beat versus consensus estimates.

The stock has been rewarded with a nearly 15% upward bounce.

Given the firm’s impressive revenue and gross profit trajectory, management’s focus on retaining unit economics for its increased marketing spend during the important summer months and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and shift toward higher value course offerings, I’m Bullish on DAO at the current level of around $28.90.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.