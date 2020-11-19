I'm opportunistically scaling out of my position because Western Digital is not a recovery play either now or later.

Well, not actually. 2021 doesn't paint any nicer of a picture for the company with NAND pricing set to weaken further, and more.

A few shareholder and pandemic reasons have held the stock down. No worries, it'll get out from under them shortly.

It's hard not to talk about the elephant in the room: stocks that haven't participated in the broad-based recovery since the bottom in March. Western Digital (WDC) falls squarely into this category. There have been a few major events holding it down over the last several months. But it's the upcoming catalysts that have me concerned. And because of that, I'm working out of my position, not wanting to wait for a recovery that might turn out to be years away. See: dead money.

Western Digital is one of the stocks I bought near the bottom and have yet to see returns similar to my other recovery picks. My thoughts were: "Surely HDDs and SSDs will be needed for the work-from-home boom" or "At the very least, it'll ride the tide lifting all boats."

And while work from home required data center and cloud expansion, Western Digital did not seem to capitalize on it nearly as much as other players. But even lumping the hardware sector together as an underperformer (which it hasn't entirely been) would still not explain why Western Digital has performed poorly. Many other hardware names like AMD (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Broadcom (AVGO), and Skyworks (SWKS) have all performed quite well since April 1st.

The chart speaks for itself. Western Digital is not even in the same zip code. Heck, even Micron (MU) (not pictured) has returned 55% since then, too.

What's Held It Down

Since I began feeding at the bottom of the WDC barrel in March, it has been hit after hit to the stock. The first major one was the suspension of its dividend, coming a little over a month after I began buying. The stock dropped over 12% the following day on the suspension along with the quarter's earnings report, which delivered a slightly better than in-line guide.

The dividend was one reason I was considering the stock as I would be paid to wait out the recovery and buy more shares at depressed levels. The suspension threw a pillar of my thesis out the window.

The work-from-home, learn-from-home strategy remained. Surely, even without a dividend, the stock could support itself with the demand it'll see from laptops and servers to accommodate the world's pandemic-triggered needs.

Then, in August, its FQ4 report showed me what I expected. Great joy!

The report had all the makings of a breakthrough for the stock. It had data center growing 32% and client devices growing 19% - a real winner in this pandemic-driven economy and a confirmation of my thesis. After reading further, I found the drag on the company: the Client Solutions division dropped 9% year-over-year. Digging in, I found retail was a serious part of the company's business model.

...in retail, while we have a robust distribution channel with over 350,000 points of purchase around the world in well-established brands; we were impacted by COVID-related lockdowns at many of our brick-and-mortar customers.

Cleary, this distribution channel was not diversified or robust enough to mitigate a $68M drop year-over-year. Now granted, how could they? With stores closed for the entire quarter, inventory sat on the shelves unable to be sold. The distribution channel came to a halt. I get why this happened, but this woke me up because it's a large enough division where it can't be offset by the large demand from cloud capacity expansion and businesses and people purchasing laptops to work and learn from home.

It became clear to me Western Digital was no pandemic play, either due to it or in its wake. At peak transition to the cloud, weak retail was able to offset the strength. In the most recent quarter, the recovery of retail - which wound up being down 5% year-over-year still but up 23.3% quarter-over-quarter - was offset by the huge 26% decline in the data center division. This includes a 20% growth in Client Devices in the quarter, and still, the quarter was down 3% on the year.

The company has been in a no-win pandemic situation. And with expectations for a 9% decline in revenue year-over-year for the current quarter, it appears to be working further in the wrong direction.

Further Negatives To Keep It Down

Outside of the pandemic tailwinds and headwinds, its outlook doesn't improve as it gets into 2021. This is where I begin losing the thesis to ride out the COVID-19 recovery. Even if the pandemic were to resolve completely in the first quarter of the calendar year, there are industry and competitor trends not in favor of WDC's future growth.

The first is NAND is set to be weaker in 2021 than 2020 if nothing changes. Micron signaled this first as it mentioned the challenging outlook in its most recent earnings call:

Calendar 2021 industry NAND bit demand growth is expected to be approximately 30%. Unless industry CapEx moderates from current levels or demand exceeds our expectations, we see a risk of challenging NAND industry profitability levels.

That's not good for Western Digital's flash business, which made up almost 54% of revenues in the recently reported quarter but was the lower gross margin of the two businesses.

Trendforce also expects this decline, well ahead of DRAM declines heading into 2021.

Looking ahead to 1Q21, the decline in DRAM ASP is expected to significantly narrow, thanks to increased stock-up demand from purchasers. Conversely, the abundance of NAND Flash suppliers and persistently high level of supply bits will likely widen the decline in NAND Flash ASP, resulting in a 15% QoQ decrease in 1Q21.

Should NAND prices be pressured due to oversupply, WDC will be in a difficult position for more than half its bread and butter in at least the first half of 2021.

Secondly, at a time when 5G is ramping and Apple (AAPL) is seeing strong iPhone sales - potentially seeing the biggest smartphone transition ever - Western Digital will sit it out. While WDC has minimal smartphone sales, it relies heavily on its competitors soaking up mobile bits to pull bits from other verticals.

And we aren't as big, in mobile, but that our competitors will be serving that market and that will consume a lot of bits. - CFO Bob Eulau, FQ1 '21 Earnings Call

But after digging into the company's 10-K, it appears WDC may be dependent in mobile on memory using mostly or only UFS (universal flash storage) expansion and not complete packaged NAND anyway.

As a result of the shift to mobile devices, more computing devices are being delivered to the market as complete systems, which could weaken the distribution market.

Complete systems are the SoCs (systems on a chip) and packaged memory systems (DRAM and NAND together) being utilized in smartphones. If smartphones continue toward only packaged memory solutions, then UFS (universal flash storage and the replacement for SD cards), which Western Digital's mobile solution is based on, will continue down a road with little headway. The company's mobile division is running toward a smaller market while other NAND suppliers push into a growing and expanding mobile market.

The counter-argument is UFS will also replace eMMC (embedded Multi-Media Controller), which is what virtually all mobile NAND packages currently use. This has been promised since 2015 when UFS began to leap eMMC in speed and other attributes meaningfully, but it has been a slow and arduous process. eMMC has been satisfactory as UFS speeds cannot be utilized fully on today's platforms. Sometime in the future when needs push the limits of eMMC, the transition will begin to occur. For Western Digital's purposes, this division is not gaining anything while the market is 99% on eMMC. This is also why being a manufacturer who provides complete solutions, like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) or Micron, is important. Providing just a chip is no longer the cream of the crop. Unless Western Digital can provide complete UFS packages, I don't see a reason to bring mobile up in conversation in the future.

Finally, competitors are moving ahead with better NAND and higher layer counts, increasing density and reducing cost per bit. The latest example is Micron's 176-layer being the first in volume production.

Micron Technology touted its use of replacement gate (RG) technology for its latest 3D NAND flash memory, which it said is the first 176-layer NAND shipping in volume, while other players are focused on 128-layer NAND.

It's believed Western Digital set out in 2020 to get 128-layer up and running, which coincides with the Micron article about other players focusing on 128-layer. Western Digital, at best, is middle of the pack in terms of NAND technology, relying mostly on its joint venture with Kioxia. It's not a leader any more than Kioxia is and is dependent on the latter for foundry services and wafers.

Not only are competitors moving further ahead of Western Digital, but it's still heavily relying on its HDD business to sustain half its sales. However, the CAGR of exabyte shipment for SSDs is outgrowing the CAGR of HDDs. Therefore, this is a losing market battle if WDC doesn't find a better way to increase NAND gross margins and market share before HDDs become relegated to only cold storage purposes.

WDC No Longer Fits My Investment Requirements

As I mentioned in my last two articles, one on Intel (INTC) and one on Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM), technology leadership and, by proxy, management are my most important attributes to look for in a company. Next is the ability to manage the business so success is coming (or continuing to come) and having balance sheet flexibility to do so.

As I discussed in my prior article on Western Digital under the sub-heading of "Management Has Put Shareholders Last," I explain how shareholder return programs, including the dividend, are last in line to be revived. Only after the company reinvests in itself (a good thing) and its debt is paid down to a 3.5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio (also a good thing) will it consider reinstating the dividend. The problem is it's still a year out by my EBITDA calculations. And, I assumed sequential revenue growth, which is not looking likely from FQ1 to FQ2, pushing the priority of shareholder return programs out further.

The company realizes balance sheet health is needed, which is good. But, it has realized them at a pretty bad time - a time when other companies are coming out of their balance sheet restructuring stages (see: Micron) and when liquidity is more important than ever. More importantly, though, the company doesn't have a lot to look forward to once the capital allocation chaos finishes. The NAND market isn't looking great for 2021, its flash products depend on another company, and its HDD business is a high-speed train on empty, hoping to ride out the momentum.

I continue to scale out of my WDC on opportunistic rallies of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, INTC, NVDA, SWKS, WDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.