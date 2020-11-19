However, a relatively low 3.67% CAGR in revenues from 2011 to 2019 points to possible difficulty in continuous sales growth of this degree.

Ocean Bio-Chem's (OBCI) intense mid-June rally to the teens has held steady, with shares consolidating in that range for nearly half a year as quarterly sales continue showing record numbers. However, much of the sales growth is coming from Performacide disinfectants, a popular category of items during the pandemic; volume growth as well has led to large margin expansion and positive earnings benefits, yet shares still have yet to reach new highs, and might fail to do so in the long term as revenue growth rates return to normal - profit taking could be a smart idea.

2020 marks an eighth consecutive year of record net sales, as both Q2 and Q3 posted some strong results.

Q2 posted record sales and net income - sales for the quarter rose 43.5% YoY to $15.7 million and net income spiked 242% to $3.5 million. These strong growth rates came down to "higher sales volume coupled with a more profitable sales mix of products."

Q3 results showed some similarly strong growth rates, on both a YoY and QoQ basis. CEO Peter Dornau stated that "third quarter net sales continue to be exceptionally strong, building on the momentum of the second quarter 2020 record sales," as the quarter posted $19.2 million in sales, up 53% YoY and 18% QoQ, as Q3 seasonally has been the strongest.

For the first nine months, revenues are up 31% YoY to $42.7 million, as Ocean looks to break past $50 million in annual revenues for the first time this year. Revenues for the fiscal year should rise to $53-$54 million, given that strength in sales is likely to continue at a similar magnitude.

Back in Q2, Ocean pointed out that with "recreational boating increases, [Ocean] will see [its] core marine incoming order pace increase," and during Q3, Dornau stated that "there is a continuing trend of people taking to the water [with b]oat registrations increas[ing] 31.8% year-over-year in the main powerboat category."

Looking forward, sales should remain strong within Ocean's leading brand for sales growth, Performacide, as it's a chlorine dioxide based disinfectant. Performacide has distributions with "national and college sports leagues, mass public transits, large rental properties, government agencies, and a wide variety of Industrial and Institutional accounts [for its use in] disinfecting homes, schools, colleges, day care centers, restaurants, and a host of local businesses."

Strengths in other products are also in play - "sales also continue strong in all other major product categories, including Star brite® marine appearance and maintenance chemicals and accessories, as well as Star Tron® Enzyme Fuel Treatment." Marine products likely will provide the most benefit to sales, as winterizing products are needed during the fall and winter months, but those are lower-margin, which might impact the large margin expansion during the past two quarters.

During Q2, supply had some issues meeting demand; now, that has all cleared up, with remaining proceeds from a $4.5m bond sale used for increasing production capacity for Performacide manufacturing. Performacide remains a key driver of revenue growth, so these investments in capacity to fulfill demand are smart - last quarter, volume growth led to manufacturing overhead being spread over a larger quantity, boosting ROIC.

EPS has also grown tremendously, as net income soared significantly from sales growth and margin expansion. Gross margin expanded 1041 bp YoY to 45.65%, and net margin rose a whopping 1531 bp to 24.3% for Q3; for the nine months, gross margin expanded to 797 bp to 45.91% and net margin 1164 bp to 20.4%. EPS for Q3 rose $0.37 YoY, to $0.49, as YTD earnings have risen to $0.92, up tremendously from the $0.30 earned during 2019.

With this EPS growth, shares are valued at ~15x TTM earnings of $0.92, and about ~13x 2020 estimated earnings of $1.15. While that does seem undervalued, most of this earnings growth is due to the pandemic and related sales growth in disinfecting and marine products - sales growth has accelerated far past historical averages, pushing PS to bloated levels relative to past trading norms.

Data by YCharts

PS sits now just above 2.3x, a slight decrease to the 2.6x after Q2 earnings, where shares seemed a bit overvalued. Yet growth has propelled forward, with Q3 posting some solid numbers; valuation remained little changed as shares still sit over 40% lower from the YTD high. And while the revenue growth rate looks positive and able to support a higher valuation, a low revenue growth rate could limit future upside potential.

Given the relatively low 3.67% CAGR in revenues from 2011 to 2019, reversion to that average growth rate could be likely, and lead to diminishing EPS growth and possible margin contraction, as the expansion and growth in EPS came from volume growth over the course of Q2 and Q3.

Overall, Ocean posted another consecutively strong quarter, with revenues soaring to nearly $20 million as net income more than doubled. EPS growth has continued its stellar trajectory, up to $0.99 on a TTM basis, and Q4 strengths aided by continual growth in Performacide as well as marine and winterizing products could see EPS rise up to $1.15. However, a failure to reach new highs even as quarterly strength continues is a bit worrisome, as valuations rise above historical averages. PS of 2.3x is still significantly higher than the recent average near 0.8x and forward PE of 12x sits closer to norms. Yet revenues have had a low CAGR of 3.67% over the past eight years, and while the rapid rise in revenues this year will change that, continual revenue growth at this rate in 2021 and 2022 might not be likely, and benefits to EPS and margins from the sales growth could evaporate, and maintenance of this valuation could be difficult, so some profit taking after the summer rally and this subsequent consolidation could alleviate possible downside risk.

