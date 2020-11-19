Investment Thesis

Kaspi (OTC:KAKZF) is a banking operation in Kazakhstan. It's attempting to diversify its operations away from just banking and into payment solutions and marketplace services.

For 2019 its cash flows reached roughly KZT167 (approximately $400 million). Further, given that the company recently guided for full-year 2020 net income of KZT270 ($630 million) and the company has a negative working capital cycle, I estimate that its cash flows may reach around $700 million in 2020, putting the stock trading for approximately 16x its 2020 cash flows.

NOTE: These shares trade on the London Stock Exchange, and interested investors can buy these shares on a trading platform (such as Interactive Brokers) using the ticker KAKZF.

The Underlying Operation

Kaspi is mostly a banking operation (a large Fintech business). However, it has an additional two separate segments that are growing at a rapid pace. In total, Kaspi is growing its top-line at 21% as of Q3 2020.

Source: Figures in KTZ billions (not USD), Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

As we can see above, the first half of 2020 saw Kaspi’s revenues growing at 32% y/y (data not shown), so that its trailing nine months decelerated to a 28% y/y increase in revenue growth rates.

Source: Figures in KTZ billions (not USD), Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Interestingly, even if its revenue growth rates have slowed down ever-so-slightly, its profit margins remain very attractive (see above).

Admittedly, I don’t know if the business can sustain these high-profit margins? But they certainly appear attractive.

Analyzing Kaspi's Revenue

As we can see below, Kaspi’s Fintech segment (essentially banking business) makes up close to 70% of its total revenues.

Source: author's calculations, using KTZ

Kaspi's Fintech segment is fairly mediocre, and if that's where the story ended, I would have given this investment an easy pass.

Source: Figures in KTZ billions (not USD), Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

You can see that this segment is growing at 6%, and I know of many companies that can easily do better.

Having said that, as we dig into its different revenue drivers, this is where Kaspi's true potential can be noted:

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Source: Figures in KTZ billions (not USD), Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

As discussed above, Kaspi's Payment platform is responsible for approximately 21% of total revenues and it's growing at 85% y/y as of Q3 2020.

Further, Kaspi's Marketplace, which allows consumers to buy a selection of products and services from a variety of online and offline merchants, also is rapidly growing:

Source: Figures in KTZ billions (not USD), Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Kaspi's Marketplace platform was up 71% y/y as of Q3 2020.

Kaspi Makes a Meaningful Amount of Cash Flow

Moving on, Kaspi is not only growing its revenues at a rapid pace, but it's also making substantial cash flows.

Source: Prospectus page F-44

Once we adjusted for customers loans, which is not actual cash flows from operations, its cash flows for 2019 reached roughly KZT167 (approximately $400 million).

According to the company's recent guidance for full-year 2020, its expecting net income to reach KZT270 ($630 million). However, seeing as how Kaspi operates with negative working capital, we could reasonably estimate that its cash flows from operations could point to $700 million for 2020.

Meaningful Insider Ownership

When it comes to investing in foreign companies, you want to see management heavily aligned with the common shareholder. Above, we can see that CEO Mikheil Lomtadze owns 26% of the stock and that Mr. Vyacheslav Kim, the chairman, also has meaningful skin in the company.

Valuation - Why This Stock Is Cheaply Valued

At the time of writing, the company is roughly priced at $11 billion (using 217 million shares outstanding times $52 per share).

I have estimated that its cash flow in 2020 could reach $700 million, leaving its stock trading for 16x 2020 cash flows. Obviously, COVID-19 has been a disruptor to Kaspi's underlying business this year, which would hopefully be less impacted next year.

Assuming that Kaspi's Fintech segment continues to tick along, while its other 30% of revenues grow at plus 50%, this time next year, those other two segments combined could reach 40% to 45% of Kaspi's total revenues.

Put another way, this time next year, this stock could start to report more than 25% to 30% top-line rates, thus quite easily justifying paying today 16x cash flows.

Realistically, at present Kaspi, doesn't have any meaningful competitors that are able to lay claim to 8.5 million MAUs, as Kaspi's Super App does. However, if competition were to arise, this would dampen its prospects.

Several Investment Risks

Not only are investors investing in an overseas territory, in the middle of the Post-Soviet bloc, but part of the growth thesis here is on Kaspi being able to grow its operations out of Kazakstan and into the Caucasus. Given that a war has just erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia, this is sure to dampen any growth prospects for Kaspi to expand into this area any time soon. For now, its operations in the Caucasus are immaterial.

Other risks include that part of the bullish thesis is contingent on Kaspi being able to grow its payment solution, which is a small part of the overall business. Failure to grow this segment will lead its share price toward an aggressive sell-off.

Furthermore, its shares are highly illiquid. This means that the share price could dramatically sell off and investors would not be able to successfully exit their position.

The Bottom Line

This banking operation is not for the faint hearted and is slightly speculative.

Kaspi operates predominantly in Kazakhstan. It's a very important company for Kazakhstan's economy. With Kaspi's e-commerce gross merchandise value (''GMV'') holding roughly 46% of the market.

The company is likely to be growing at 25% to 30% in 2021 into 2022, and is priced at 16x cash flow right now.

