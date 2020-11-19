AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Presents at Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference November 19, 2020 12:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Rick Gonzalez - Chairman and CEO

Mike Severino - Vice Chairman and President

Rob Michael - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research

Tim Anderson

Okay, great. Thanks for joining us. I'm Tim Anderson, the large cap pharma and biotech analyst at Wolfe Research, and for the next half hour, we'll be talking with three members of AbbVie's management team. Rick Gonzalez, who's the CEO and Chairman of the Board. He spent more than 30 years at Abbott and went to AbbVie after it split out. And he's worked of course in a variety of roles, commercial, R&D and manufacturing. We have Mike Severino, who's Vice Chairman and President of AbbVie, responsible for R&D and other expanded roles within the organization. He joined the Company in 2014. Prior to that, he was at Amgen and Merck; and we have Rob Michael, who's EVP and CFO of AbbVie. Prior to that, he held a variety of roles within AbbVie and the predecessor company, Abbott. And he joined Abbott in 1993.

So, we're just going to jump straight into Q&A, given the limited amount of time.

I thought we'd start with a high-level question, which is pretty open-ended. Pushes and pulls for 2021 as we're kind of closing out their current year and looking ahead. And you can talk about COVID impact or non-COVID impact, but how things are shaping up for the coming year.

Rick Gonzalez

Tim, this is Rick. Maybe I'll kick it off. It's a great question. Let me start with COVID. Obviously, we're seeing infection rates increase in jurisdictions across the U.S. and really around the world. Trying to take actions, particularly ahead of the holidays to try to blunt the speed at which the infection is growing. And so, the real question is, what kind of impact is that going to have on the business going forward? I think, we'll see the majority of that activity occur over the next eight weeks or so, and hopefully, there'll be some mitigation that we see.

I think, it will be somewhat similar to what we saw in the March, April timeframe, although not to the same extent. We saw really our business was very resilient going into that. And we saw the majority of the impact being on new patient starts. New patient starts have recovered somewhat in across the therapeutic areas. I think, we could see somewhat of a pause in further recovery in most of the therapeutic areas. We could see some minor impact on those hospital-based procedures. Aesthetics certainly was impacted in a significant way back in the March-April time frame. I don't expect that now. I think, the aesthetics practices, we've talked to most of them and they plan on staying open. They believe they put the right kind of safety mechanisms in place to be able to deal with and that customer base seems to be pretty resilient as well. So, I would expect that the aesthetics business will continue to perform well through this next phase.

Hopefully, with the deployment of two effective vaccines as we move into 2021, we'll see further recovery of new patients going forward. It's an exciting year for AbbVie. We have a number of launches that we're going to do for both Rinvoq and Skyrizi, and other assets. I expect it to be a good year for AbbVie from a performance standpoint. And so, we're looking forward to starting the year.

Tim Anderson

How much uncertainty with COVID? I guess, I'm wondering, when you give 2021 guidance, is it going to be a wider range than normal, just given the uncertainties about how COVID might impact things?

Rick Gonzalez

Well, as I said, I think we've seen the impact on COVID, and we're actually -- the only thing we'll really see happen through this phase is that we may see some slowing down in the new patient activation. We've implemented a number of actions to try to improve patient activation. I think, we've seen that that -- those actions have been somewhat effective. We could see some pause in that. But again, that's more of a leading indicator of the business because for the bulk of our business, it's chronic care patients who are under therapy that drives the majority of the revenue to the business. So, I don't expect it to have a significant impact. I would expect that from a range standpoint, we'll provide a range that's somewhat similar to what we've provided historically. I don't anticipate having to provide a range that's much broader than that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tim Anderson

Great. I should mention to listeners that I'm on camera but our speakers today are just audio. So, it's -- in case you were wondering. All right. Let me shift to another line of questioning. I fully understand you're not in the investing world, but why do you think AbbVie has among the very lowest PE multiples in the group, and among the lowest of any multinational drug companies have really ever had. It's currently a little bit more than half the peer group average. There is one other stock in that peer set that has the same multiple, which is Bristol. And it's really rare when you look back over 20 years for multinational pharma companies to have multiples that low. So, can you talk to investors, what are the biggest items holding the stock back, in your view?

Rick Gonzalez

Well, I mean, I think certainly, if you look at AbbVie's performance since we launched, you'd have to say that AbbVie has been one of the top, if not the top performing stock, from a revenue and EPS growth standpoint, certainly one of the top among our peer group. So, it's not a performance issue. I think, it's a function of there's still some nervousness about how we will grow through the LOE of Humira in the U.S. And there has historically been a concern about the level of concentration of Humira that we have.

Now, with the Allergan transaction, we obviously significantly diversified the business, and we added two new growth franchises to business, aesthetics and neuroscience. If I look at Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and the performance that we've been able to deliver so far and the speed at which we're increasing the indications, and those indications will ultimately cover all of the major indications of Humira, as well as one additional large indication, which is atopic dermatitis, and I look at the ability to drive those assets into the marketplace, we have a high level of confidence now and that Skyrizi and Rinvoq alone will allow us to be able to grow through the LOE impact of Humira by 2025.

We're going to have an Investor Day with the investors in December. I think, we'll be able to further characterize the potential of our immunology business going forward. So, we clearly see the ability now to be able to grow significantly post the LOE of Humira. I think, as investors become more confident and more comfortable in that, we'll see the PE continue to go up. We've seen some improvement post the election results in the PE and the sector in total but certainly in AbbVie as well.

And then, the second thing will be paying down the debt. We've obviously been able to pay down a significant portion of the debt already. We're driving to aggressively pay that debt down. We'll have a ratio of below 2.5 in 2021, the latter part of 2021 and continue to be able to improve that ratio going forward. So, I think, once those elements play out with investors, we should see the PE increase significantly.

I think, fundamentally, I have a high level of confidence that we can drive through the LOE and drive significant growth, both top and bottom line on the other side of the LOE. So, with the assets that we have today, both the assets that currently we have on the market and the assets that are coming out of the R&D…

Tim Anderson

So Humira, U.S. patent expiry in 2023 and biosimilar entry in that window, I get the sense that investors, as you touched on, are fearful of what that's going to look like. And they may be benchmarking against the wrong products. Right now, if you look at biosimilars in the U.S., you're seeing, I think, faster-than-expected erosion with Roche's product, Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan. But of course, there is a big difference for those products because those are buy-and-bill drugs that fall under a different pricing reimbursement paradigm versus Humira. So, is there any assurances to give in terms of pharmacy benefit drugs like Humira likely eroding any less than medical benefit drugs, or is that an unknown when you get out to 2023 and maybe everything's at parity at that point?

Rick Gonzalez

I think, the best way to characterize and view the Humira erosion is to look at some of the major European countries. And if you look at the biosimilar erosion that we've seen in countries that we've now basically lapped the full year of biosimilar activity, the erosion rate is about 45% in those countries. The direction we've given most investors is that the best way to model Humira is to probably look at something between 45% and 50% erosion. You can then flex your model plus or minus 10%, and that probably gives you a pretty good feel for being in the zone at which we would see that. We would see erosion in 2023. I think, that's still the best metric to operate against.

And then, as I said, we feel confident that by 2025, Rinvoq and Skyrizi will more than offset that erosion rate and continue to allow us to be able to drive immunology as a franchise alone with a significant growth rate.

Tim Anderson

A downside bear case when thinking about erosion is that FDA makes biosimilars fully interchangeable. So, they've had working groups on this. They seem to want to head in this direction. What's the latest thinking there? Do you think we do get to a point where that could happen? Because that would certainly increase the rate of erosion, it'd make it more like a generic Lipitor.

Rick Gonzalez

Yes. We have assumed in our modeling assumptions that there will be two interchangeable biosimilars on the market in 2023. That assumption is based on factors that we know there are two companies that are working on interchangeability. And we believe that if it was us doing it, we believe we can get the work done in time to be able to deliver a package to the agency, to be able to provide the data that’s necessary for them to react. We don't know whether or not the data will be successful to demonstrate interchangeability. But for an assumption, we're assuming that we'll have two biosimilars that are interchangeable. So, in that calculus that I described to you, built into that assumption is two interchangeable biosimilars.

Tim Anderson

So that your answer then, just to recap it, that assumes that the regulatory agency, FDA is willing to do that and the ball's really in the court of generic companies to generate the data to kind of take it across the finish line?

Rick Gonzalez

Well, the FDA has published the guidance that's necessary in order to get interchangeability. So, the generic players know what they need to do to be able to accomplish that. No one's ever done what the FDA is asking them to do. But, at the end of the day, it's certainly theoretically possible that they should be able to produce that data. And as I said, we're making the assumption that they will be successful doing that.

What it really impacts is the price point at which conversion is going to occur. If you have interchangeability, obviously, it does make it easier to convert more of the base. And if you don't have interchangeability, it makes it a little more difficult. I think, at that 50% plus or minus 10%, we feel confident that that gives us the room that is necessary, even assuming there would be two interchangeable biosimilars on the market.

Tim Anderson

Great. The other, at least a concern I hear from investors on AbbVie is there's no catalyst. So, relative to Bristol, Bristol has got lots of catalysts. Simultaneously, that's also an opportunity to disappoint. With AbbVie, it can be looked at two ways. Okay, there may not be a lot of major near-term readouts in the next few months, but it also means that there's limited downside risk. So, maybe you can just describe for us what the important meaningful readout and catalysts are over the next 6 or 12 months that would kind of help deflate that argument that there's really no catalyst to the story. And I'm talking not just quarterly performance, things like pipeline readouts.

Rick Gonzalez

I think, it depends on how you look at catalysts. I mean, first of all, I wouldn't agree that there aren't catalysts. I mean, we're going to have a number of readouts here across our early to mid-stage pipeline. We certainly are excited about the opportunities in things like navitoclax, 951 and other assets have the potential to be able to demonstrate performance in a number of different areas. But, it also depends on how you want to look at performance. I mean, what I would tell you is I have a very high level of confidence that as we fill out the indications on Skyrizi and Rinvoq that we'll be able to drive those assets to be significantly larger than what we originally projected in our 2025 guidance. I would say, as an investor, does that give me a higher level of confidence? It would to me, because essentially, there's much less risk in me being able to deliver against that. Same thing with an asset like Venclexta and t(11;14) for multiple myeloma. I think, we have a high level of confidence that we'll be able to get an indication in that area and continue to expand that asset.

So, you have to have a combination of both, right? You have to have high probability events that you can drive that give you the confidence that you can drive the revenue that you're looking for. And, those are all catalysts. And then, you have to have an emerging pipeline that allows you to continue to be able growth.

I'd also point to things like neuroscience. Here's a franchise for us, where we'll be the only player that has a full complement of migraine assets. Today, that business is roughly about $6 billion. And it gives us the ability to be able to grow that business over time. Maybe it's $5 billion, it's somewhere in that range. I think, that's an area where I can clearly see us being able to drive strong growth over the long-range plan, and that could be a franchise approaching $10 billion by the end of our long-range plan. And I don't think investors are taking into account that kind of growth opportunity between Valor and the migraine franchise.

If I look at aesthetics, I have a high level of confidence we can drive aesthetics at the high single to low-double-digit rate over our long-range plan. I look at hem/onc, that's a $6.5 billion franchise for us, growing double digits. With the addition of the new indications and continued penetration in CLL and AML and getting into t(11;14) and then adding to that franchise the Genmab and the I-Mab assets, that gives us a lot of confidence we can continue to drive that. And then, as I said, Skyrizi and Rinvoq certainly give me confidence that we can drive through and continue to drive significant growth in immunology. And we have a number of assets in our pipeline in immunology and oncology that will drive further growth as we get to the latter part of the LRP.

So, I feel pretty good about what we have to be able to drive the performance of the business going forward.

Tim Anderson

So, beyond quarterly performance, there are other levers that you could pull if you wanted to. So, one of those would be on the capital allocation front. You've already raised the dividend, you did a healthy raise. You have a nice high yield among the highest of the big pharma companies, I think Glaxo might be slightly higher. So, you've already kind of pulled that lever.

Another potential lever would be to do even more M&A, and we did recently see Bristol who closed their transaction, not too far before you did, through a $13 billion transaction. So, if a low multiple says that the market's too concerned about the future gap from Humira, what about possibly engaging in additional M&A that is like a myocardial, like Bristol? So, I think, in that case, it was a $13 billion transaction. Are we likely to see any more deals, or are you happy with what you have inside the Company over the next few years?

Rick Gonzalez

Well, as I said before, I mean, obviously, I'm familiar with our long-range plan, our 10-year long-range plan. And I can tell you I have a high level of confidence that we can drive strong top and bottom line growth up to the LOE, and then on the other side of the LOE, again drive strong top line growth and strong bottom line growth, and an operating margin profile that's industry [Technical Difficulty]. So, I feel good about -- and that's with what we have today and what we have in our current pipeline of assets.

Now, that doesn't mean that you don't continue to look for other opportunities. But, the way we look at BD is we operate within each of our franchises a long-range strategy where we look for how do we fill out gaps in what we're trying to accomplish. So, Genmab, as an example, that filled the gap in hematological oncology that we had. And we wanted an important asset that could cover more areas of hem/onc to continue to drive our leadership position. So, we strategically went out and looked for a CD3xCD20. Same thing with I-Mab. We wanted a CD47 because it allowed us to further penetrate in areas that we were in and extend our footprint beyond that. And that's how we operate in every single franchise. So, we won't just go out and look for what's available and can we basically make it fit. We try to go out and look for how do we continue to build our franchises in a way that we can increase our position in that market and drive long-term growth.

And we've allocated $2 billion a year for transactions. That's more than sufficient. That's 4 times what we spent historically in executing that strategy. I would expect that we'll continue to do transactions that will add to the portfolio if something opportunistically came along that was a little bit bigger than that, we would certainly -- and it fits, that's the most important, that it fits into the strategy.

What you're not going to see us do is run off into an area that we don't have a physician in today, like cardiovascular. We're not a cardiovascular player. We're in immunology, we're in neuroscience, we're in hem/onc. If the right kinds of assets come along and we'd like more assets in solid tumor, we have a number of plays in our early to mid-stage pipeline, we're going to get data on those. Mike can talk about that. We're certainly excited about some of those and we continue to look for more solid tumor assets. That's certainly something we’re interested in. And building on our aesthetics franchise is important to us as well.

Tim Anderson

Okay. So, one lever that you could pull would be capital allocation. We covered that. The other lever, it actually goes to a question I asked at Q3 results but I'll ask it again here for listeners. You could give long-term guidance like you've done in the past, you did that in 2017. It resonated with the market. The stock took off. You've been talking today on this call about your confidence in your LRP. But, investors sometimes want a line drawn in the sand and some tangible numbers to wrap their heads around. So, what about the possibility of giving guidance for more than just one year at a time, but maybe give it out to 2023 or even beyond 2023?

Rick Gonzalez

Tim, I think, it's a good point. And certainly, it's something that we have considered and we are continuing to consider. What I'd say is, one of the purposes of this immunology day is to start to lay the foundation for investors to truly understand what is our ability to more than offset Humira erosion in 2023 with the current pipeline of assets that we have, specifically in Skyrizi and Rinvoq. And I think, we will accomplish that when we have this meeting in December.

And, if you put that foundation in place and you put to rest the fear that, okay, they can grow -- in immunology alone, they can continue to grow that franchise with the assets that they have today, then I think you put a big question mark behind you. And then, the rest of the franchises add incremental growth above and beyond that. And so, I wouldn't rule out that at some point, we will give longer term guidance. But, I think, we want to do this step first because this is the most important element.

I mean, no one would have ever believed that we could stand here and tell you today that we fundamentally believe that Skyrizi and Rinvoq can more than offset any biosimilar impact that we could have in the United States for Humira. Humira, let's call it in 2023, will be an $18 billion drug in the U.S. And what I'm telling you today is that I have confidence that Rinvoq and Skyrizi can offset any level of erosion that Humira will experience in the U.S.

Tim Anderson

Okay. That's a really helpful answer. So, let's talk about Rinvoq a little bit here, kind of it that comes up following from what you said. So, I can't hardly think of an area within immunology and inflammation that you guys haven't delivered on. You've been very successful over the years with different products. And you mentioned Skyrizi and Rinvoq and how well they're launching. And I agree, like we didn't think when they were launching that they would be as successful as they were -- as they are. We have a launch coming up here not so far away in atopic derm with Rinvoq. Investors remain skeptical that JAK inhibitors, anyone in the class will play much of a role in this indication because of the risk benefit profile with one big competitor being Dupixent, which has very clean safety. So, can you talk about atopic derm, how much -- if you think that's a wrong point of view and why it might be different and why there might be a much bigger opportunity here for the JAKs and what the market's assuming.

Mike Severino

So, This is Mike. I'll take that. I think, it's important to look at benefit risk in the intended population. And that's the reason that we designed and executed, now have reported at least at the top line level the data from our core Phase 3 programs. These are large studies that characterize the benefit risk very, very well, very effectively. And they've shown very strong results across all three of the studies that we have reported out. They've shown prominent efficacy, certainly, not only on measures like EASI, the composite measure that's used in atopic dermatitis, at a 75% improvement level, we have strong results. But even more importantly, we have strong results at the 90% and 100% improvement, which hasn't typically been seen in the field. And we also show a very prominent impact on itch, which is the most troublesome symptom. And we see that very rapidly within one or two days in the two different doses that we studied across the Phase 3 program. And so, we think that the efficacy package is very strong.

And when you look at the safety that we have reported out there, I think, the benefit risk profile is very appropriate for the intended patient population. There were concerns about events that had occurred in other populations, but those weren't seen in the Phase 3 studies in atopic dermatitis. So, for example, there were no VTE events, venous thromboembolic events, in upa treated patients in those studies. There was one in the control group. And if you include arterial thrombosis, a second one in the control group, but none of those events in the upa group. And so, I think, it's important to look at safety in the intended population. And we think we're going to bring forward a very competitive offering here.

And if you think about the space, I would say a couple of things. One is DUOPA has been very successful, and they have really highlighted a need here that they have been underappreciated by the industry for quite some time. But, if you look at DUOPA, only about 50% of the patients in their core registrational studies achieved an adequate response, if you consider an adequate response to be 75% improvement. So, we think there's plenty of room for patients who have not achieved response to get to those higher levels of efficacy with a high efficacy agent like upadacitinib.

Now, we don't think that that is the only use for upadacitinib. We think given the benefit risk we've demonstrated, there's also a role for therapy upfront for patients who desire those higher levels of efficacy. I mean, generally, in the immunology space, see that use increase over time as practicing physicians in the marketplace gains experience and comfort with the mechanism. So, we would expect that growth over time.

The last thing that I would add is in a space that's as underdeveloped as atopic dermatitis, more competitors can often grow the market because I think this market has been underappreciated and underdeveloped. And in some ways, it resembles the psoriasis market of a decade or more ago. And there, we saw as there was a greater awareness of the burden of illness and as effective therapies came in, the market really expanded considerably. So, we think that there's room for a number of agents. And as I said, I think, we're bringing forward a very competitive product profile.

Tim Anderson

Do you think it's going to be a fast ramp for Rinvoq in atopic derm, or is it going to take market education and persistence and heavy advertising, and there's going to be a more moderate uptake?

Rick Gonzalez

Well, so this is Rick. I mean, first of all, to the point Mike made, I think, you will see promotion activity that drives growth in the category. It is clearly an underserved market. So, you can assume that that will be part of what we deploy as we enter this market. I would also say that, look, if you look at the profile of Rinvoq, what we know about it today, you would say this is an agent that has a number of attributes but three important attributes, it’s ability to suppress itch, which is probably the single most troublesome aspect of this disease for patients; it’s ability to drive high levels of efficacy; and it's a convenient dosing in an oral versus an injectable for this patient population. And so, I think, those will be the first three things that you see.

But as with any category, what typically happens is physicians are going to want to get some level of experience. There's a significant number of patients who have either failed dupi or they're getting suboptimal performance on dupi. We would expect that those will be the first places where physicians will start to try it. Once they get some experience with it in that part of the population, very similar to what we saw with Rinvoq in RA. Once they get some experience in that part of the population and get some comfort with it, then they will move to it being one of the choices that they use as a first-line agent.

Certainly, the positioning of the drug will be here, you have a very high efficacy agent. It's highly effective at treating itch and it's an oral, and there's no reason why that wouldn't be a choice that you would use in first-line. And so, I think, the ramp will be -- will mirror what I've described there. We will try to drive growth in the market. We will move in, trying to get the physicians experience using the drug. That will probably be in patients who have been suboptimally treated with dupi or failed dupi. That will be the first phase of it. And then, it will move into the broader population.

Tim Anderson

We're out of time. I want to slip in one final question. So, related to this December meeting coming up in the immunology space, how much profiling are you going to do of ABBV-154 or the predecessor compound 3373? For sure, the TNF steroid antibody drug conjugates. Are we going to see any new data there? And how much focus will there be on that approach?

Mike Severino

So, 154 is the candidate within the TNF steroid platform that we've selected to move forward. We announced positive proof-of-concept data earlier this year with 3373. The difference between 3373 and 154 relates to minor but still important changes in linker technology that relate to ease of manufacturability, the ability to concentrate, to formulate at high concentrations. And these are things that can be important for a successful molecule going forward. So, it's for those reasons that we selected 154. We wanted to see PK data from 154 to make sure that we're getting the exposure we wanted, having the PK profiles that we wanted to see and we've now confirmed that so we have selected 154 to go forward.

With respect to the role of 154 in the Immunology Day, I think, you can expect us to show how we see it fitting into our overall immunology portfolio, where we see some of the opportunities, use it as an example of the immunology ADC platform that we have, which can be broader than TNF steroids. And so, I think, you can expect that to hear information along those lines. We don't have new data for 154 to present at that meeting because as we've said, the next step is to move into a large-scale Phase 2b definitive dose-ranging study with 154. And that's going to start in the first half of the coming year.

Tim Anderson

Great. Okay. We're out of time. So, I want to thank Rick, Mike and Rob. Thanks for your time today. It's been a great discussion. I wish we had more time because there's certainly more to talk about.

Rick Gonzalez

Our pleasure. Thank you.

Tim Anderson

Okay. Bye, bye.